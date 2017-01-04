 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle
10 Exquisite Drinks We’ve Featured On Luxatic In 2016

By Victor B on 4 Jan 2017

The time has come to toast and be thankful for the passing year, with all those great memories and wonderful events that have made it special. So, gather your friends, family and close ones to enjoy only the most subtle, refined and incredible liquids unveiled last year. Have a drink on me! 10. NYC Billionaire Margarita The London Bar in New York

10 Mind Blowing Homes Listed For Sale In 2016

By Victor B on 3 Jan 2017

My home! We love saying it, we love bragging about it and most of all, we love owning it. That feeling when you finally have your own place is totally unique, and… if you’re wealthy enough you can probably afford to buy or even build from scratch your own dream home. This year was a good one for anyone out there looking for

The 10 Best Things In Our Tech & Leisure Section In 2016

By Victor B on 2 Jan 2017

There are many interesting gadgets and innovative products out there, trying to get your full and undivided attention right now. If you have deep pockets, or loaded bank accounts, you’ll be able to purchase whatever your heart desires, that’s why this list is supposed to give you a couple of ideas on what you never knew you wanted. These are the 10 best things

10 Stunning New Planes And Concepts Revealed In 2016

By Victor B on 30 Dec 2016

Traveling around the world, from one place to another, has become a part of our day-to-day activities right now, whether you’re going for work, on vacation, or visiting someone you love. Things in the aviation industry have changed a lot in these past decades, and they’re about to get even better in the near future, with new extraordinary concepts being

The Top 10 Most Amazing Bikes Premiered in 2016

By Victor B on 29 Dec 2016

The unique feeling of freedom can not be described by using mere words – it has to be experienced by each and every single one of us, in our own ways. This is something motorcycle enthusiasts get to do pretty often, and considering the unique thrills and unforgettable adventures they get on two wheels, we tend to understand why they’re always smiling. If

10 Mesmerizing Hotels & Resorts We’ve Featured In 2016

By Victor B on 28 Dec 2016

If you’re searching for the best places around the world to recharge your batteries and enjoy the most outrageous amenities and complete services, look no further. We’ve done the homework for you, and selected some of the world’s most incredible hotels to add to your traveling list next year. Our luxury travel section grows bigger every single day with some

The Top 10 Most Extraordinary Superyachts of 2016

By Victor B on 27 Dec 2016

Sailing has come a long way since Jack Sparrow crossed the Seven Seas – although, I have to admit, it might have been fun to act all crazy and experience the world alongside the world’s most famous pirate. Nowadays, things are way more refined and comfortable, without Her Majesty’s Navy following you from one port to another, as shipyards from all

Staying at the Wonderful Hilton Berlin is A Must

By Adrian P on 26 Dec 2016

Proudly sitting right in the heart of Berlin, just a few steps away from the beautiful Gendarmenmarkt, Hilton Berlin is more than just a high-end hotel – it’s probably the best place to start exploring this magnificent city, a stunning retreat where luxury meets comfort and style, with excellent service and incredible views as a welcomed bonus. The hotel’s unique location is

