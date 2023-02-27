20 Best Black Sneakers for Women

Along with the classic white sneakers, black sneakers are a must staple in any woman’s wardrobe. They can be dressed up or down, casual or sporty, and they can even make a fashion statement.

There are many styles of sneakers, and the black sneaker is just one of those versatile, multi-purpose shoes that will uplift any outfit.

What to Look for in Your Black Sneakers?

No matter what type of style of sneakers you prefer, you should keep a few things into account when you’re purchasing your next pair of black sneakers.

Level of Support should be your number one consideration, whether it’s a sporty sneaker or a casual pair. Whether you’re planning to wear them all day or just show them off for a fancy outing, you want to be as comfortable as possible.

should be your number one consideration, whether it’s a sporty sneaker or a casual pair. Whether you’re planning to wear them all day or just show them off for a fancy outing, you want to be as comfortable as possible. Cleanliness – If you opt for black sneakers that come with a white sole, keep in mind that you’ll need to clean them a lot more often, since the lighter color attracts more dirt.

– If you opt for black sneakers that come with a white sole, keep in mind that you’ll need to clean them a lot more often, since the lighter color attracts more dirt. The style of shoe you are going for should be defined by your lifestyle and personal preference. If you’re a sporty type or a fashionista, the shoes you opt for might be totally different from one another. As long as you like them, that should be the only thing that matters.

you are going for should be defined by your lifestyle and personal preference. If you’re a sporty type or a fashionista, the shoes you opt for might be totally different from one another. As long as you like them, that should be the only thing that matters. You can also consider your budget, unless money is no object, of course.

Depending on the purpose of your purchase, you should note that the type of socks you wear with them also plays an important role. An athletic shoe should always be worn with the appropriate sock that absorbs moisture, while casual shoes can be worn with no-show socks.

If you’re comfortable enough and you don’t have foot odor problems, you can even make do without socks altogether. That will always make the shoe stand out even more.

Now that we got the basics out of the way, let us take a look at the 20 best black sneakers for women, in our opinion.

These black sneakers from Taos Footwear come in either canvas or leather. Offering added support they are extremely comfortable, so you can wear them all day long.

If you happen to have a wider foot, these will accommodate you and allow you to remain comfortable even for extended periods of time. A timeless option that offers great versatility.

19. Vionic Aura

This pair of black sneakers from Vionic are so comfortable, you might not want to wear any other pair of shoes for a while. With a microfiber-covered EVA footbed, the shoes are also breathable on top of being firm and flexible.

The leather exterior makes it easy to clean, plus they look classy enough to pair with a dressier outfit. They even work well for women that suffer from plantar fasciitis, that’s just how comfortable they are.

18. Ecco Soft 7 Leather Black Sneaker

There are many dressy black sneakers available, but not many as well crafted and comfortable as the Soft 7 from Ecco. Boasting a minimalist, timeless style, these genuine leather shoes are a great addition to any woman’s wardrobe.

Low profile with a monochrome cap toe, these everyday sneakers can also be dressed up for special occasions. The brand’s signature comfort insole makes wearing them for prolonged periods of time a pleasure.

17. Reebok X Maison Margiela Instapump Fury Memory of Shoes

These dramatic chunky sneakers from Reebok in collaboration with one-of-a-kind fashion house Maison Margiela will attract plenty of attention. This is a pair of sneakers that you need to wear with a no-show sock, as the cutouts on the side of the shoes will make them noticeable.

Or opt for no socks at all, they are truly that comfortable despite its appearance. The fashionistas that love a bit of flare will adore these!

16. Nike Daybreak

Nike makes tons of different styles of black sneakers to choose from, but we like the Daybreak because of its versatility and price. These retro shoes are inspired by the original design that came out in 1979, but redesigned for today’s needs.

They run true-to-size so you can order them in your usual size, and work well for wider feet as well. Super comfortable, you can wear them all day long without any discomfort.

15. Adidas Vegan Samba

These retro-looking sneakers from Adidas are super comfy, requiring no break-in time. Just grab them and go. Low profile, they will slim down your ankles, and you can wear them casually as an everyday shoe or even with a more dressy outfit.

Super lightweight, you can wear them all day long and will feel as if you’re not wearing shoes at all. Just as a side note, be aware that they run a little big, so maybe size down by half a size.

14. Maison Margiela Black Leather Tabi Low-Top

The brand’s signature divided toe shoes are a statement in itself. Maison Margiela is known for thinking outside the box. They love making statement pieces that are unique, but unfortunately they don’t work for everybody.

These are surely a fashionista’s ideal pair of shoes for when she’s looking to stand out. The shoes are recognizable and super comfortable despite their appearance. Made in Italy from genuine leather, they are lightweight and totally wearable.

13. Koio Capri

These shoes are handmade from genuine leather and recyclable materials in Italy. They are super comfortable, but because of the texture of the material they run a bit large, so you might want to size them down.

You can wear them for dressier occasions, as the all black leather look is timeless and versatile. If you can’t get enough of them in black they are available in other colors as well, so you can alternate between them depending on your mood.

12. Vince Suede Warren

If you want a timeless slip-on sneaker that will uplift any outfit, these suede shoes from Vince will elevate your wardrobe more than a canvas slip-on. With a slight platform sole, the sneaker adds a little height, so they’re great for ladies that are on the shorter side.

They require more regular maintenance if you want to keep them looking fresh for a long time, but it is worth it. They are comfortable and timeless, so you’ll get lots of wear out of them.

11. Puma X Dua Lipa Mayze Flutur

The collaboration between superstar Dua Lipa and Puma made the Maze Flutur a successful product. The all-black platform sneakers are extremely cool and will dress up even the most simple, basic outfit.

With a glossy finish and a chunky platform, they are a stylish and trendy pair of shoes any woman can fit into her wardrobe. With inspiration taken from the ‘90 streetwear style, these shoes boast retro cutlines, butterfly iconography, and bold branding.

10. LOCI Nine

Portuguese brand LOCI is one to keep an eye out for if you haven’t heard of them yet. Handmade from recycled and water-resistant vegan upper, with a cork insole that is custom-made and a rubber sole, these shoes are super comfortable.

These low top sneakers, while being a bit on the pricier side, will become your new everyday go-to shoe. But their timeless design means that you can also dress them up if you should want to.

9. Chloé Lauren Scalloped Leather Sneakers

Another chic pair of shoes any fashionista will simply fall in love with, these leather low-tops from fashion house Chloé are simply lush. The scalloping details that are the brand’s signature give them a unique look that will elevate any outfit.

Made from great quality leather uppers and a rubber sole, they are comfortable as well as stylish. You can wear them sock free since the interior is also crafted from a soft leather, and the webbed pull tab at the heel gives them a sporty look.

8. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Hi

What can we say, Converse is a shoe staple brand that is not only timeless but super versatile as well. This pair of high top lace-ups can be worn by old and young, and manage to look equally stylish.

Pair them with a pair of jeans or a dress, they will look good with any type of outfit, no matter your age. These sleek all-black leather sneakers will be your new luxe upgrade to your wardrobe while being a budget-friendly option as well.

7. Everlane the Forever Slip-On

Made from an organic cotton upper and natural rubber for the soles, Everlane’s The Forever slip-on sneaker is your next no-fuss sneaker. The style is a low-top slip-on sneaker that is great for an everyday, errand running type of shoe.

Not only are they super comfortable and made from premium materials, but they are also fully recyclable. An simple yet smart addition to any woman’s shoe inventory, Everlane never disappoints.

6. APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Tracer

These sporty shoes from APL Athletic Propulsion Labs are ideal if you’re looking for a comfortable shoe that offers maximum support. The neoprene and mesh materials are ideal for high intensity workouts because of their sturdy make and breathable materials.

The rubber sole makes them lightweight, so you can wear them for hours and not feel weighed down. Although they do require a minimal break-in time, once they take the shape of your foot you’ll be extremely comfortable wearing them.

5. Vagabond Shoemakers Zoe Platform

A casual pair of sneakers that can be dressed up when the occasion calls for it, the Zoe Platform from Vagabond Shoemakers is a great option. The brand is better known for making good quality boots for a reasonable price, but their sneakers are also something to consider.

Crafted from a lovely, buttery soft leather upper, they feature a platform sole that gives you some extra height, plus they look really good. A versatile option that can go with any type of outfit.

4. Veja Venturi

This low-top lace-up shoe is made by one of the first sustainable brands that fused style with eco-friendly materials. Since Veja’s inception in 2005, the sneaker brand rose in popularity due to their transparency.

The chunky silhouette is matched with an extremely comfortable shoe that is great for long hours of wear. Made from 100% recycled polyester, rubber, and leather details, it is constructed following ethical methods throughout the whole process.

If black is not your fave, the model comes in a few other colors you can choose from.

3. Prada Double Wheel Nylon Gabardine

The renowned luxury house Prada makes great fashion statements, especially with their superb handbag collections. But their sneakers have been gaining in popularity in the last couple of years as well.

They might not become your everyday shoe, but they will certainly attract attention when you’re ready to show off. You can look at it as an investment piece that will start many conversations.

Made from an Econyl regenerated nylon material and a platform rubber sole, they also come in some more subdued hues if you prefer.

2. The Row Marie H Leather Sneakers

These stylish, sleek all black sneakers are a breeze to dress up. Thanks to their minimalist low-top style, they can pair well even with dressier outfits. This pair is crafted from buttery leather that ages really well, and they will literally uplift any wardrobe.

From a flowy dress, tailored trousers or jeans, you will look chic and put together no matter what your style is. This timeless pair of sneakers is an investment, and you’ll get your money’s worth because you’ll always be tempted to reach for them.

1. Cariuma OCA High in Black Contrast Stripe Canvas

One of the most sustainable brands today, Caruima doesn’t get better than that. Mindfully designed, the brand uses solely ethically sourced materials such as organic cotton. Even their insoles are 100% vegan and are made out of cork and organic mamona oil.

With each pair of sneakers purchased, the brand plants a tree in the Brazilian forest thanks to their own Reforestation Program. And it doesn’t hurt that their high-tops are effortless and trendy, making them an ideal everyday shoe.

These are the 20 best black sneakers for women we totally recommend. No matter what your style is, we are confident that any of the previous models can work for you. Which one is your favorite?

