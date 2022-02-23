Working out is more than just looking better for the camera, and as much as we love to see those numbers go up after every post, health is always going to be more important than looking a certain way.

But what if we told you that you didn’t have to choose between the two? What if we told you that you could look your best while also performing as best as possible and feeling like a million bucks?

That may sound like sorcery, but remember, we live in the 21st century and this is the perfect time to get into working out because of the incredible gym equipment that you can purchase for yourself. You can now look your best while also feeling extremely conformable, with the only real limit there being your own wallet.

So, for today we decided to showcase what we personally believe to be the 25 best gym shoes for women that you can buy right now. While this may be our own opinion, let’s just say that there are a lot of happy customers backing us up on these claims.

What to Look For in Gym Shoes

Before we actually get into the shoes though we should take the time and list off everything you should look out for as far as the requirements for a top-level gym shoe go.

First off, you will need them to be as durable as possible. Because as important as comfort is, this is the part that really makes or breaks any pair of shoes, both literally and figuratively.

Second of all, since you will be forcing yourself out there both while running and while you work out, you will need them to be reasonably cushioned.

Third, gym shoes should always have that added level of traction to them so that you can run even on slick floors without a care in the world.

Last but not least, the padding is an absolute must because you can’t be expected to run around for hours in that pair of shoes and still feel great without an added level of padding to them.

But hey, now that we know what we need to look out for, how about we start off with our top 25 list so that you can get a glimpse at what the top dogs in the industry look like.

Choosing the Nike Free TR8s as your running shoes today will make your feet thank you a million times over by the end of the day simply because of how incredibly comfy they are.

Needless to say, if you like the minimalistic design that they have there’s no reason as to why you should get any other pair out there.

Yet another great choice right here, the ON Cloud X is a very lightweight pair of running shoes that excels when it comes to comfort thanks to the molded heel that specifically keeps your foot in place at all time.

If you want to run around on your treadmill without the constant fear that you’re damaging it as you stumble around at max speed then you need to get yourself this pair.

Thanks to the cushion beads in the shoe, you will always feel like you’re stepping on pillows as you run around in them.

We all love the cushion in these shoes and that’s a fact. Some would say that this is a bit too much cushion for one pair of shoes, but we would kindly ask that person to leave the room and never talk to us or our children ever again.

All jokes aside this is an absolutely incredible pair of shoes that will always feel great to run around in because of the generous amount of cushion inside.

While definitely not the most simplistic design out there, this is still a great pair of shoes to run around in at the gym especially if you want to get your cross-training session to the next level.

Thanks to their added flexibility and stability, you will be able to perform better than ever before while you wear this reasonably priced pair of workout shoes.

This is one of the best pairs of shoes that you could get if you’re looking to run around all day long to get your cardio in.

This “rocker” design that they sport is also very important for their marketing as the Brooks Ghost 13 shoes are specifically designed for you to look like you’re ready to go out on a jog while also partying your heart out at the best club in town.

The rubber outsole is also very high-quality stuff, let’s just say that as far as cushioning goes you won’t have a problem with running for hours wearing them.

Despite having a very silly name attached to them, these shoes are actually very well-made, to the point where we have even seen professional athletes wear them around special events.

As the name implies, while wearing them you literally feel like you’re walking on clouds, which is made all the better thanks to their lightweight composition.

It is also heavily advertised that this pair of shoes is specifically meant to help you with your stability, so if you’re looking to get all of those squats in, we highly recommend you try this pair on to get the maximum effort needed for the job.

While we do love running and we live for the moments when we finally break our PRs, every now and then we love taking the time off and testing our limits by doing a HIIT workout.

If you’re looking to get the most out of it, we recommend that you try out a pair of Reebok nano X1s because these are by far the best of their kind.

Thanks to their flat sole and the incredibly soft outsole you will be able to glide through the air as you break past your limits and you make it to the end of your workout sweating your lungs out.

For those of you that can’t get enough of indoor cycling we always recommend that you switch to this pair right here simply because it makes the job all the easier while also allowing you to really push your limits.

On top of that, if you want to climb the nearest hills you will need a pair of these simply because they are so convenient to ride around in.

Their slip-in design makes them very practical and thanks to their breathable mesh toe box your feet will thank you for every dollar that you spent on this pair.

We chose this pair for our list because it is one of the top choices even for nurses and doctors alike.

Knowing just how many hours these people have to spend standing around or walking from one corner of the room to the other is an indicator that whatever they choose to wear is paramount to their own health, and since most of them choose this pair let’s just say, it deserves our number one spot for now.

In case you’ve never heard of the name Alex Honnold, let’s just say that he was a bit of a legend in the industry. He was one of the main sources of inspiration for the majority of modern climbers out there, and this was the pair that he loved using the most.

Needless to say, these are not shoes that can be worn just about everywhere, quite the opposite actually. It is a very niche pair that can only be worn for climbing, but if you are interested in it then there’s no better pair of shoes out there for the job.

This is a pair of shoes that was specifically created for tennis players, and it really shows.

Let’s just say that if you are actually training to become the best tennis player you could ever be, you can’t roll around in a pair of boots, which is why this is a paramount addition to your arsenal right here.

Lowa Lynnox GTX

Although hiking shoes are not usually considered trendy or fashionable, this is an exception as the Lowa Lynnox GTX look as amazing as they feel and that’s a fact.

This outdoor brand has been around for over 20 years now and they managed to make every aspiring hiker look like a professional since the day they released their first pair of shoes.

This is what we would personally refer to as their best pair yet, and that is due to their functionality, comfort and looks, which are as you can tell, absolutely breathtaking.

Trail sneakers usually look like budget versions of hiking boots and they also feel like that too. This pair is yet another exception simply due to its overall gorgeous design and most importantly, their comfort.

Softness wise these feel amazing and yet they are resistant enough to allow you to run around full speed on a rocky terrain with ease.

This is yet another one of those universal pairs of shoes that can literally be worn until the day you can’t even walk anymore, and we do mean that.

Veja have really outdone themselves with this model as it both looks incredible and at the same time this is one of the most environmentally safe choices on the market.

Its fabric was made entirely from recycled bottles, which is definitely a plus on their side to say the least, making choosing this pair one of the most moral choices you could make today.

If you care about your ankles, your shins, your calves and your knees, you will definitely want to invest in a good pair of running shoes that will keep you safe the whole way through.

This is why we always recommend sporting the Hoka One One classics right here as they are amongst the most supportive long-distance sneakers that you’ll ever get your hands on.

On top of that, they are unisex shoes, so if you want to walk around wearing something more simplistic while also feeling like you could do this all day long, definitely check out the Hoka Clifton 7.

Allbirds Tree Runners

Often referred to as “The world’s most comfortable shoes”, this statement alone should be enough of an indicator as to whether you need this pair in your life or not.

On top of being the comfiest sneakers we’ve ever tried on though, they also look absolutely insane, and let’s not forget that this is also one of the most affordable pairs of shoes on our list as well making this all the better of a purchase.

While this may not be the most famous pair of shoes in the world, we do believe that it is one of the most slept on pairs of running shoes we’ve ever seen and that’s saying a lot.

There are a lot of people that love these shoes, that’s true, but honestly the numbers should be way bigger simply because of how high the quality for the relatively affordable price tag.

These shoes are specifically made to make your run smoother than ever before, and this truly shows once you slip your feet in them.

This is by far one of the best pairs you could wear if your feet get very hot while you workout. Besides this selling point however, these shoes are also made up of a very lightweight knitted material which is specifically meant to facilitate the ventilation of your whole foot.

So, if you’re looking for a pair that will get your feet feeling breezier than ever before as you finish up your workout, Adidas has got you covered.

Despite the fact that most pairs of shoes on this list are going to cost you well over a hundred bucks, this pair is actually just as good as any of them while also being half the price.

That’s right, the Reebok Floatride Run 2s are some of the absolute best budget sneakers on the market, and they clearly know what they’re doing since this is one of their all-time best sellers even to this day.

Thanks to their foamy tread, the sock liner design and of course, that incredibly comfy fit around the upper part of your foot, you will never need another pair of shoes ever again after you get yourself one of these.

Yet another all-time Asics classic right here, this pair was specifically made for those that want to run outside a lot without putting all of that pressure on their toes.

In order to help avoid this, Asics actually designed this pair with a cushiony midsole that makes it so that all of the shock is absorbed on your lower legs instead.

On top of all of that, what truly sets this pair of shoes apart from any other is the fact that you can always just take out the insole and put in a custom orthotics at any point in time.

We mentioned “walking on clouds” quite a lot during this article’s runtime, didn’t we? Well get ready because we’re about to say it again and for good reason too.

The Brooks Glycerin 18 is by far one of the comfiest pairs of shoes that we’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing, and that’s all thanks to the insane amount of attention that the company placed on their cushioning. It literally feels like… you get the point.

Running shoes are all the rage right now, and that is due to how easy they are to use and more specifically how much better they make your day-to-day life.

This is one of our go-to pairs right here for that as it is a very easy pair to get into and even easier to forget that you’re wearing it in the first place.

That is due to the fact that this is a classic slip-on model that took it one step beyond, making them look both incredibly simplistic while also feeling absolutely incredible to walk around in.

Gym shoes are meant to accommodate your feet and feel absolutely incredible regardless of how wide or narrow they are.

This is one aspect that is often times overlooked by sneaker brands as they always focus on how the shoes feel without taking into consideration the fact that not everyone’s feet look the same.

So, if you’re like us, a bit on the wider side as far as your feet go, you absolutely need to get this pair of shoes because it will solve your problem in no time.

Let’s just say that this pair doesn’t really need an introduction for you to know what we’re talking about, quite the contrary actually. We can already see the comments start to pile up, ready to destroy us because we didn’t put this pair right here any higher.

To some extent we can understand the sentiment, we also absolutely love this pair simply because of how practical it really is.

These shoes can offer you everything you could ever ask for; they are great for universal use as well and on top of that they also make you a bit taller by a few inches.

Conclusion

This is all preference based and we know that. The truth is that regardless of which of these pairs you choose for yourself, you will have made the right choice as long as you’re happy with your purchase.

So, while we heavily advocate that you try each and every one of these pairs before you buy them, you can still rest assured knowing that any of these will get the job done adequately enough.

