The 22 Best RFID Wallets of 2022

In these last couple of years identity theft has unfortunately grown worldwide. While most people are trying to make ends meet in this new reality, we all need to take every precaution in order to feel safe and secure.

The newer RFID wallets will certainly help you keep your IDs safe from prying eyes.

What is RFID technology?

RFID, or Radio Frequency Identification, was first introduced during the second World War in order to identify British aircraft that were returning to their base. The technology to read RFID was commonly used in transportation, banking, or shopping.

The wallets that carry those technologies prevent thieves from reading the data your credit cards contain and other important documents you may carry. By blocking the cards through a virtual shield, you can feel confident that no one can steal your information.

They vary from super thin card holders or larger wallets that can double as a travel pouch that can contain your passport as well.

What to look for in an RFID wallet

If you need a little help with what characteristics to look for when shopping for an RFID wallet, this following guide might lend you a hand.

Capacity

You might want to consider a wallet that can fit all of your most important pieces of ID and credit cards without compromising on space. But unless you’re looking for something to travel with on a regular basis, try to keep it simple so it doesn’t get too bulky.

Organization

Keeping your cards well organized varies from one person to the next, and the options for wallets that keep your stuff neat are numerous. Choose one that will suit your needs and what will work for your lifestyle.

Material

The best materials that work well with the RFID technology are aluminum, copper, carbon fiber, or alloy nickel. But the actual wallet can be constructed from any type of leather, or strudy canvas, if you prefer.

Additional Features

Fully zippered wallets might add an extra layer of security that might appeal to you. Another cool, newer feature is the GPS tracking capabilities. It is great for aging people, or for those who easily misplace their wallets.

Durability

Opt for a more sturdy, well-built option that can last you a couple of years. A great choice is full-grain or genuine leather, as they tend to age really well, plus they last a very long time. Many brands also offer lifetime warranty, so you can also trade it in if it gets too beat up with time.

Performance

The most optimal slots and compartments it has, the best it will work out for your personal needs. Especially if the design and construction is sturdy on top of helping you keep your things organized, that’s all you can ask for. Try to look for wallets that combine roomy compartments and zipper closures that give you additional protection.

Aesthetics

And last but not least, you must choose a wallet that you like. Aesthetics are not everything, but it will help if you actually love the look of your wallet. That will motivate you to keep it for a while longer.

Let us show you the 22 best RFID wallets of 2022.

22. Trayvax Armored Summit Wallet

If you’re looking for an ultra thin wallet that is wear resistant, this may be the model for you. Featuring heat-resistant steel plates and a melonite finish that is durable, this minimalist option is excellent for those seeking a tough and sturdy wallet.

It comes with two slender plates that are held together by a MIL-Spec nylon band, and it can fit at least seven cards and a few bills.

21. Rogue Front Pocket Wallet

A different wallet that is designed specifically for your front pocket. This minimalist option will allow you to avoid the unnecessary bulk that many wallets unfortunately create. Made from cracked, rugged Bison leather, this wallet is a thing of beauty.

The rounded edge offers an interesting and unique look. Large enough for up to 12 cards, it also has an ID window pocket.

20. Dango D02 Dapper RFID Wallet

Featuring a nickel plated aluminum frame that is combined with top grain genuine leather, this dapper wallet is sleek and sophisticated. It can hold up to 12 cards, and the silicone band across is great for easy access to your cash.

A highly utilitarian model, it also comes with a MT02 tool, for extra convenience.

19. Radix One RFID Wallet

This pure minimalist option is the best for guys who like to carry as little as possible. The wallet boasts a pure minimalist look, and it is designed with a durable stainless steel and silicone construction.

Sleek, this all black option can hold anywhere between 4 and 10 cards, and it includes a money clip as well.

18. Bryker Hyde RFID Wallet

One of the best RFID wallets that keep your identification very secure, this model features a rugged look, and it is made from distressed leather. If you need to constantly take your ID out for work, for example, the two ID windows make life a lot easier.

With excellent stitching around the edges and made from durable, full grain leather, this wallet is a beauty.

17. The Ridge Carbon Cash Strap Card Case

This cash strap card case is great for the minimalists in the crowd. Available in RFID-blocking carbon fiber, titanium, or aluminum, this slim wallet has enough room to fit 12 cards.

Convenient and easy to carry, you can put it in your pocket and it won’t make it bulky. Lightweight and with a minimalist design, this military grade wallet is a nice change from a traditional wallet.

16. Axess Compact Wallet

Handcrafted from smooth, durable leather, this wallet from Axess comes in a few gorgeous colors. The larger outer pocket at the front is where the RFID technology is located, while the back pocket features an ID window.

The central pocket can fit folded cash or coins, and the four outer pockets offer space for eight cards.

15. Columbia RFID Wallet

A rare trifold wallet, this model from Columbia offers great durability. Constructed from a high durability heavy coated leather, it can hold up to nine cards. If you prefer the rugged look that offers optimal utility.

On top of a removable window, it also comes with two hidden compartments for whatever things you need to carry. It is available in more than ten color combinations.

14. Bellroy Hide & Seek RFID-Blocking Wallet

A classic bifold wallet, this genuine leather option offers a traditional look with contemporary upgrade. Made from environmentally-certified and sustainably produced leather is simple yet extremely stylish.

It comes with four slots for easy access, a bill slip in the back for your cash, a protected pocket for your cards, and a hidden coin pouch.

13. Buffway RFID Wallet

This option is one of the most versatile wallets you can find, It contains a diverse mix of slots to keep your cards, cash, even your coins. It also comes with a dedicated finger hole that allows for quick and easy access to your most used cards.

Best for people that like to travel light, this minimalist option is slim and it fits great in any pocket.

12. Flipside RFID Wallet

Equipped with a durable aircraft-grade and polycarbonate construction, it makes a great option for the guys who expose their wallets to lots of wear and tear. The assisted open mechanism is easy to use, but the design is rather bulky.

Nonetheless, it is a rugged option that offers eight slots for your cards, a rubber strap clip, and comes in six colors.

11. Bull Guard RFID Wallet

A great wallet designed with traveling in mind, it is extremely slim so it doesn’t bulge out even if filled to capacity. It can fit up to ten cards, along with a few bills. It comes in a few beautiful colors that look and feel luxurious.

Made from premium top grain leather, it will look even better once it softens out with time. And the secret pocket offers extra room for your valuables.

10. Tommy Hilfiger RFID Wallet

Made from 100% genuine leather, this wallet boasts a minimalist design. A nice option for people who want substance over flash, the sleek wallet comes in six military inspired colors.

It also includes a removable ID window which saves some space, plus a striped fabric on the inner compartments.

9. Travando Bifold RFID Wallet

A high quality faux leather construction, this model from Travando can hold up to 11 cards. It also contains a metal money clip for your bills, it remains sleek, not bulky.

Providing you with ample room for all your essentials, it is a durable bifold model that can be your new favorite accessory. The RFID scanning provides capabilities of up to 13.5 MHz.

8. Zoppen Passport Holder Travel Wallet

This is one of those wallets that has a slot for everything you need while traveling. So you can keep all your things organized, even though the wallet is slim. Made from PU leather and aluminum, it contains ten slots, and it comes in 28 colors.

You can even use it as a wristlet if you choose to, but it can get pretty overstuffed when you fill every single slot.

7. Perlvin Alinne RFID-Blocking Soft Vegan Leather Clutch

A great looking RFID wallet for women that doubles as a clutch, the leather is so soft, plus it comes in a few different shades. It comes with five different spaces where you can store your cash, so it’s a great option for traveling.

That way you can separate your different currencies in their dedicated pockets. It comes with a snap closure and it fits lots of things you might need when you’re on the go.

6. Serman Brands Transformer Mini

This meet-in-the-middle style of wallet is great for different needs. You might want to use a full sized wallet on most occasions, but sometimes you want to travel as light as possible. That’s when the money clip will come in very handy.

You can just take out the money clip and leave the rest of your wallet in your car. Although it may not work for everyone, it is an interesting model worth considering.

5. Ekster Senate Card Holder

An ultra-slim wallet from Ekster is a very elegant option to consider if you want a different look. Crafted from a supple yet sturdy environmentally friendly leather, it offers ample storage. It can fit up to seven cards in the middle compartment, along with coins and bills.

The push button makes it convenient to eject your cards, and it comes with a solar-powered tracker card that can connect via Bluetooth. So you’ll never misplace your wallet ever again.

4. Fossil Derrick RFID-blocking Leather Bifold Wallet

In a previous article, we enumerated the types of wallets that are available on the market, and the bifold wallet was one of the categories. This offering from Fossil is one of the best looking wallets on the market, and the leather only gets better with age.

There is one downside to it, but it may not bother most people: it doesn’t come with a coin purse. But who carries change nowadays anyway?

3. Clifton Heritage RFID Wallet

Constructed from 100% genuine leather, this hand-made wallet is durable and aesthetically pleasing. You have many options of colors that can suit your personal style, and the polyester lining enhances its durability. Designed with convenience in mind, it is a very elegant option.

Not the largest, you can fit up to six cards, plus a designated compartment for additional bills or other important things you need to bring with you.

2. Travelambo RFID Wallet

If you’re looking for a wallet that provides you with the best fit, this might be the one for you. Made with a slim profile, it is constructed from 100% leather. Its light profile doesn’t skimp on features though.

It can fit ten cards and ten bills comfortably, plus it comes with tow larger compartments on top and a quick access ID window. A great size and great utility, this one is a solid choice for everyone.

1. Leatherology RFID-Blocking Zip Around Travel Wallet

Stylish and sleek, this real leather wallet comes with plenty of space for all your travel documents and credit cards. This simple yet beautiful wallet offers you security while traveling thanks to the zipped closure in addition to the RFID technology it comes with.

With the space to fit more than one cell phone, you can easily use it as a clutch while going out to dinner or a night out on the town. The densely woven aluminum blocking layer blocks most frequencies, but beware that it may get loud.

This sums up our list of the 22 best RFID wallets of 2022. There are a lot of great options on the market, all you have to do is figure out which style suits you best.

