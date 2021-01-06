10 Best Luxury Shampoos for Every Type of Hair

To each his own – at least that’s what some people say. Sure, mere mortals are usually sticking to a budget, but sometimes you have one of those days when you just want to feel special. Who wouldn’t love to experience one of life’s little pleasures? Even if it’s just one small pleasure for a single day. Sure, you’ve got a long list of things to do or experience when that day arrives; but can we make a suggestion?

You could go all out and purchase that fancy tote bag, an expensive watch, or a high-end espresso machine – you know, one of those futuristic devices that starts making coffee just in time for you to properly wake up while savoring a unique coffee aroma.

But are you one of those people who also enjoys a hot morning shower? If so, starting your day properly might get a little bit fancier with the help of these beautifully formulated shampoos that will tease your senses and leave you feeling special throughout the day.

We’re all concerned about good looks and hair is definitely an important factor of looking good. Whether you need a shampoo for dry hair, something that’s color-safe, thickening, or a shampoo for oily or greasy strands, it’s surely on the market. But how do you know which is best luxury shampoo suited for you?

Finding the Best Shampoo for Your Hair Type

There are SO many shampoo options out there, that’s for sure. You need to identify first your exact hair type or potential issue that you might need a resolution for. Next, you should be able to read a product’s label and identify the key terms related to your needs; it’s not that difficult, really: dry hair needs “moisturizing”, thin/flat hair requires volume or “thickening”, and so on. You get the idea.

Also of importance is this: it might be a good idea to buy the matching shampoo and conditioner set; it’s your best chance at maximum effect and efficiency. If you’d like to try a shampoo that’s a little bit more special than the rest, here are the 10 best luxury shampoos on the market right now (in no particular order).

A shampoo that was supposedly ‘ethically sourced’ from the Amazon – we are talking about the rainforest, of course – should most likely aid with your hair’s health and good looks. The product’s label mentions some unusual and potentially unknown ingredients, such as shea butter betaines, rahua-angurahua, or palo santo.

As such, you need to trust the manufacturer that whatever they’ve put in this shampoo will not have any negative consequences; on the other hand, a luxe shampoo with exotic ingredients can’t really hurt all that much, can it? If you wished for wonderful hair, silky smooth and with plenty of volume – this is the natural choice for you.

Ordinary people might not be familiar with the fact that fungal overgrowth causes flakes – does that sounds gross? While milder shampoos smell nice and all, they don’t have much effect against dandruff – aside from the fact they empty your wallet. Harsher products will work, but the big downside is that breakouts and other undesired effects will most likely appear.

This anti-dandruff shampoo is something else; a special shampoo based on mint leaves’ and their natural properties, of which we mention antibacterial powers. At the end of the day, your hair will be looking clean and your shoulders will not draw any negative attention anymore.

First off, the packaging – can anyone honestly say they are not impressed by how this bottle looks like? That alone might be a good enough reason for most people to go ahead and buy this cool purple shampoo; they would find out, eventually, that it’s a good investment as well.

You see, that beautiful bottle design hides Oribe’s gentle cleanser, that leaves your hair looking perfect for a long time. Oh, and let’s not forget about the smell, which will tease and leave anyone’s senses overwhelmed. For that kind of money, there is no way you could ever feel disappointed.

As I’ve said before, there are plenty of luxe options on the market; it becomes painfully obvious whenever you try to enjoy your favorite TV Show and a lot of shampoo ads start popping up. But do they all work? Of course not, that is exactly my point. Some smell nice, some will moisturize your hair; some will clean it property – but all at the same time? Not really.

Keratase Nutritive Bain Magistral is a sulfate-free hair product meant to offer balance, a wonderful smell, and the satisfaction you’ve received exactly what you were promised.

Kristin Ess went for the entire audience with her signature shampoo. Called “The One”, this shampoo is great for every hair type, and that’s no easy feat. But people with oily hair will appreciate it more than anything else, as it will deliver a clean look, with plenty of volume to suit any taste.

Once you get a glimpse of that price-tag, you will realize that it won’t cost you anything to try it out.

We’re pretty sure no one can stand in the presence of a rainbow and not feel impressed. Those are the true colors we all imagine upon hearing the words, but, can we recreate Mother Nature’s Magic?

Rita Hazan sure aims to, and the brand’s True Color shampoo was designed to prevent fading color, while simultaneously keeping gray hairs as far away as possible. Regardless of your favorite hair color, this shampoo will aid you in your efforts of looking perfect. What more could you ask for?

We can’t all benefit from natural curls; that’s how it is in life. However, 11 percent of American women are lucky enough to brag about curly hair, yet this blessing can also become a curse, at least sometimes.

The lack of hair-care products developed specifically for their curls will easily become annoying, but we’ve got you covered. DevaCurl Low-Poo Delight shampoo will bring back your natural spirals and keep frizzy due at bay. Don’t just take our word for it; try it!

Sometimes, we’re pretty lazy – that’s nothing to feel ashamed for. If that’s the case and you want a quick fix for your hair, dry shampoos easily come to mind. It can become exhausting to spend about 30 minutes in the morning, to wash, condition, blow-dry, and style your hair – I am talking to the women, right now; but, who knows? Maybe some men have the same problem.

Wouldn’t it be great to spend only 30 seconds on your hair and enjoy some extra minutes of sleep? This dry shampoo has received praise from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, for doing exactly what we expect from it – offering a smooth, clean hair that smells great. It will also leave no traces, which makes it simply perfect.

We end up talking about color yet again, simply because it is so important these days. How many naturally-colored women have you met lately? My point exactly, and ORIBE is well aware of that fact, as well.

We are talking about a must-have, as this product promises to protect and restore your hair. Paraben-free and bragging about UV protection, the ORIBE Shampoo for Beautiful Color keeps true to its promise and will leave your hair shiny, rich in color, and looking just the way you want it.

Women are always concerned with the length of their hair and the next cool due; as such, this organic shampoo should be on top of their shopping list – every shopping list. Boasting 100% certified, natural ingredients – including hibiscus and rosehip – this shampoo contains even horsetail – that’s a plant, not an actual horse tail.

This ingredient has been thoroughly researched and it is known to aid in your efforts to grow your hair. This means silky smooth hair, strong enough to handle the next magazine cover that draws your attention.

We hoped you enjoyed this list. Do you also want to see our picks for the best perfumes for women?

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission