The 20 Best Tennis Shoes For Men

Tennis is an international sport that has been around for many decades. Although it doesn’t require much equipment, it is important to have a good quality racquet and most of all, adequate and comfortable tennis shoes.

What constitutes a great pair of tennis shoes?

A few factors should be considered when looking for a new pair of tennis shoes. You might even consider switching sneaker brands, no matter how loyal you might be to them. It’s your feet that will thank you, after all.

Your foot type should be the first and foremost consideration when purchasing shoes, especially activity specific shoes. Here the size and shape of your foot is very important. A flat foot has different needs than one with a high arch, for example.

Another thing to keep in mind is the type of surface you play on. If you spend most of your time playing indoors because the weather doesn’t permit for you to play outside, that should be factored in.

How often do you play? If you’re the occasional player, a decent pair of running shoes might do just fine. But if you play every second day, for example, the sole will wear out a lot faster. Therefore the shoe you invest in needs to follow different specifications.

Budget is another factor, and only you can decide what you’re willing to spend.

A great pair of tennis shoes must offer you excellent cushioning, shock absorption, lateral support, robust materials, traction, as well as reinforced soles and toe guards. Because of the many lateral movements, sliding and pivots you will perform during your game or practice, the shoes need to follow suit.

Most tennis shoe manufacturers provide you with all of these requirements, but some are more durable than others. Also, there are a few lesser-known brands that are very good and less expensive than some more popular brands. Our advice is, once you narrow your list down to three to four pairs, try them out and test them before making your final decision.

After some research, we found the following 20 tennis shoes for men to be the best on the market.

The players that are looking to enhance their aggressive movements and maximize their speed are in luck. This model from Lotto offers a light yet super supportive feel with the multi-layer Kurim upper.

The Syn-Pulse technology provides players with a responsive feel underfoot, as well as decent durability. With decent traction, stability and support, and its light and fast features, there aren’t many downsides to this tennis shoe.

For wider feet or those suffering from plantar fasciitis, these shoes from Babolat will do just fine. The extra padding that reduces shock, decent cushioning in the heel, and its thick soles will make your feet comfortable while indulging in your favorite sport.

Designed with a tube compression system beneath the heel and thermoplastic rubber, it offers excellent shock absorption. One of the best fitting shoes that accommodate a variety of feet types, the shoe offers intense stability.

This offering from New Balance is designed to give you premium comfort on the court. Their Abzorb technology provides you with great cushioning and an enhanced level of resistance against compression. It protects your feet from any impact, therefore prevents injury.

The midsole is constructed from EVA with the C-Cap technology that helps your performance, but most importantly, it brings you adequate stability.

Usually when we make lists of athletic shoes Nike is the predominant brand, but not when it comes to tennis shoes. The shoe giant only has a couple of models of tennis shoes that are worth a mention, with the Court Lite being one of them. As their name suggests, they are very lightweight and make your feet super comfortable while providing you with great grip on the court.

Nike uses their Zoom technology to enhance the heel cushioning, and the midsoles feature Phylon. The upper is made from mesh combined with leather that give you comfort and extra support.

Designed to be able to handle any type of courts, you can switch up from clay to grass, or even harder surfaces for your game. A great beginner shoe, they provide you with excellent cushioning and are extremely durable.

For the level of comfort and durability they offer, the shoes are quite affordably priced as well. Using their Adiwear technology, they ensure wear and tear resistance. The upper is robust but offers great ventilation due to their well-placed perforations.

15. Nike Court React Vapor NXT

A stellar model from Nike, this shoe boasts great aesthetics and comfort. Its main downfall is the lack of flexibility which requires some break-in time. But once they adjust to your foot, their light weight and the super padded cushioning system make you feel as if you’re playing on a cloud.

With unmatched stability and support, it has great shock-absorbing capabilities. And the Flyweave tech material allows for extra breathability.

This tennis shoe offers some of the best cushioning technologies on the market. The shoe works well even for wide feet, and it delivers a roomy forefoot. Another impressive feature the shoe boasts is the traction.

The tread design allows you to pivot and remain in control, even in most uncertain situations. And it has a toe bumper and a rubber outsole that can withstand even the most harsh treatment on the court.

When playing on hard courts, you want a shoe that allows for high-powered velocity, and this shoe delivers. Even more lightweight than the Vapor NXT, the Vapor Pro gives you that feeling of flying on the court.

The great support is evident throughout, but noticeable primarily on the heel and the midfoot. Its lacing system is not only aesthetic, but its asymmetrical style provides you with a glove-like fit. And the reinforced foot frame offers a very stable playing experience.

For maximum durability and intense support, you cannot find a better shoe. A dynamic and quick shoe, it has a standard fit. What that means is that it can suit most types of feet. It is designed to handle the numerous side-to-side movements of the game with its lock-in construction.

Its lacing system molds the tongue to the shape of your foot for a close fit, which gives you maximum stability. And it is lightweight, despite offering you great stability on the court.

The name says it all: the shoes can be used for all court surfaces, all playing styles, and for all playing abilities. They offer great support to the more aggressive type of player, thanks to the lightweight design and low-profile.

They didn’t name them Kaos for nothing, right? Pretty flexible, you can achieve acceleration and agility on the court. The Duralast rubber sole gives you good grip and traction. And the cushioning and protection is brought by the Dynamic Fit-DF2 and Endofit components.

The bootie design of this shoe gives it a slick look, and the stitched knit upper gives it some flexibility and breathability. Their main feature is comfort that is provided by the fresh foam midsole. Thanks to the great cushioning, it gives you a low to the ground feeling.

The shoes don’t require any break-in time, and they feel super comfortable. Although they might weigh a bit more than your typical tennis shoe, they feel super lightweight once they’re on your feet.

Among one of the companies that offer a six-month outsole warranty on their Ultrashot line, KSwiss brings you a very durable shoe. Built with Aosta 7.0 high-density rubber outsole and DragGuard, the shoes might look a bit heavy, but they actually feel pretty light once on.

If you want a locked-in and stable feeling, then they are a good option. Although they lack breathability, they are comfortable shoes with great durability.

A bit on the heavier side, this shoe from Diadora is great for wider feet. The continuous tread on the sole gives you more traction and more security on the court, but it also adds to its weight. Some people are not in love with the design, but they offer great durability.

With a midsole that is slightly firmer than the previous Blushield 4, they give you a bit more bounce when pushing off and split stepping.

If traction is the most important factor to you, then this shoe is an excellent option. With a slick design, it is also lightweight and super comfortable. One of the most speed oriented shoes, they have improved from their previous model.

But like many lightweight shoes, its durability can do with some improvement as well. Lightweight and comfortable, and featuring great traction, this shoe is worth a second glance.

Yonex’s flagship shoe, the Power Cushion Eclipsion 3 offers the most durability, stability and support from their tennis line. When compared to other brands, they are not the most durable, and they require quite a long break-in time.

But the traction is excellent, and the stiff upper offers good stability. They are also amidst the best looking tennis shoes available. With great traction and a stiff upper that offers good stability, you cannot go wrong.

These shoes are not only pretty, they are also super comfy as you take them out of the box. Hence, no break-in time required. A bit on the light side, they offer excellent levels of support. The polyamide and aramid in the upper keep you comfortable, and they also come with ample support.

They are great for hard courts, and the Michelin DIN20 outsole offers improved cushioning. More durable than their previous model, they are made a bit small. Size up to be on the safe side.

This is a lightweight shoe that provides you with decent durability. Popular with golfers, Mizuno has expanded to the tennis world as of late. The shoe provides you with excellent comfort, great stability despite its lightweight construction.

Unfortunately, since they are very stiff, they require some break-in time. Some people also find that in order to avoid heel slippage, they have to tie the lacer super tight, which is not ideal.

This is easily one of the best light shoes made for tennis players. If you prefer a light-footed, fast feeling while on the court, this Adidas shoe might be the right one for you. With the lightweight quality comes excellent comfort, so you’re all set in that sense.

Surprisingly, they provide you with great stability despite being so lightweight. With efficient speed you will not get that sluggish feeling, but the sock construction makes it a bit harder to get on.

Featuring a mono sock design, it keeps your feet secure and helps you feel more connected to the ground. The shoe offers a snug feeling and it is easy to get on. Comfort-wise, they are one of the most popular choices out there. They also offer above-average durability, as well as excellent support and stability.

The best thing about them is that they require zero break-in time. You can purchase them and wear them at the same time, without worrying of encountering any pain. The only negative is that some people might prefer less plastic on the upper for a softer feel.

This iteration of the gel Resolution is an excellent all around shoe that offers fantastic performance and extreme comfort. For this new model, Asics brings a new PU upper that comes with mesh and a wider toe box. The outsole of the shoe is enhanced with improved pivot points. Your foot will lock in with their Dynawall and Dynawrap technology, which prevents injury.

It will provide you with maximum stability and top-notch support, so you can enjoy playing with utmost confidence. But like every other shoe, it has a small flaw. It isn’t the most breathable shoe, so not ideal if your feet sweat a lot.

This sums up our list of the 20 best tennis shoes for men for 2022. Just remember that being well geared will allow you to enjoy the game so much more. Have fun on the court!

