Review: Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

There are places on this planet that try very hard to be special and then there’s Thailand, that just is.

Maybe it’s the wall of aromas in the air, the golden temples shimmering in the sun, people who smile so much that it makes you suspicious at first or the picture-perfect beaches and nature that looks almost too good to be real.

Either way, we just knew we had to go there and see it with our own eyes. And since we were going to fly halfway across the world to spend a few weeks there, we were going to do it right!

Besides Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Phuket was always at the top of our list of things to see there.

Thailand’s biggest island, wrapped in the dreamy blues of the Andaman Sea, is the kind of place that offers a little bit of everything for everyone: hidden coves with sugar-soft sand, jungle-clad hills and vibrant towns and night markets.

One minute you’re sipping fresh coconut water on a secluded beach. The next, you’re wandering through a buzzing street full of neon lights and sizzling street food.

We spent ten days exploring other parts of Thailand before arriving here, going from the chaos of Bangkok to the misty mountains up north and finally making our way down to this island paradise.

Since we thought we’d be pretty tired by the time we got here, we wanted something really special for our hotel in Phuket – at least for the first couple of days. A place so beautiful and relaxing that it makes stress pack its bags and leave quietly through the back door.

That’s how we found ourselves somewhere on the northern side of the island, checking into the breathtaking Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort.

It was our first time in this part of Phuket, and we liked it so much that we even decided to return here two weeks later! Voluntarily. On purpose. Which tells you everything you need to know.

The vibe of this place? Relaxed, but with just enough luxury to remind you you’re better than everyone back home. The setting? Simply unreal. Let’s take you inside.

First Impressions

Entrance to the Pullman Phuket Arcadia

Our flight to Phuket was pretty late at night so.. we didn’t really have that excitement of flying to an exotic island, seeing that first glimpse of an emerald green island floating in the turquoise sea.

It was just the usual airport chaos in a tourist hot spot, late at night, that’s why all we wanted was to get to our hotel as soon as possible, unwind, and soak it all in.

Luckily, the brilliant team from Pullman Phuket Arcadia had everything covered for us. They’ve arranged a private transfer from the airport and the moment we stepped out of the terminal, a friendly driver from Pullman was already there, waiting for us with a cool towel and cold water.

The best part? The ride to the hotel took just 15 minutes! So it wasn’t a long, tiring drive, just a smooth ride straight to the dreamlike resort we’d been waiting for.

As we pulled up to the hotel, we just knew we’ve made the right choice. Even though it was already dark outside, you could still feel the magic of the place.

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort Lobby

The open-air design of the lobby, the soft glow of the lights and the gentle ocean breeze rolling in – it was enchanting. And then I noticed a few sunken lounges surrounded by water, perfectly positioned for watching the sea with a cocktail in hand.

We hadn’t even checked in yet and I already knew we’ll probably spend a lot of time right there.

As expected, the check-in process was smooth as silk. The staff greeted us with warm smiles, a fresh welcome drink and in just a few minutes our luggage disappeared and we were officially on island time!

Then came the fun part – getting to our room.

Pullman Phuket Arcadia is built right on the side of a hill, so instead of walking to our room, we jumped into a cool little buggy (with no doors!) that took us up the gently winding paths.

The ride uphill was short and exciting, going past a few villas and greenery, all beautifully lit under the night sky. It felt like a little preview of paradise before stepping into our own slice of it.

A nice welcome message in our room

When we finally entered our room a sweet surprise was waiting for us, as if the hotel already knew how much we’d appreciate a little treat after our flight here.

We’ve also had a lovely arrangement on the bed saying “Welcome Home” – it was such a small touch, but these are the things that make all the difference.

With our bags still untouched, we stepped outside onto our balcony to feel the warm Phuket air and listen to the soft sounds of the sea in the distance. It all felt just right, and that was only the beginning.

Accommodations

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Ocean Grand Room

We always do our homework when it comes to choosing the right room at a resort. After all, if we’re going to a place this beautiful, we want to wake up to the best views possible.

After browsing through all the options, we thought the Ocean Grand Room would be perfect for our stay there – and let’s just say, we nailed it.

Even though the hotel is not brand new, is still had that perfect balance between sophisticated luxury and laid-back island charm. Neutral tones, a sleek contemporary design, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in tons of natural light – we’ve seen that next morning!

At 55 sqm, our room was pretty spacious as well – a big plus since we came there with big luggages. The king-size bed was very comfortable, and trust me, after a long day of traveling, it felt like sinking into a cloud.

The bathroom from our Ocean Grand Room

The bathroom was also great, with a deep soaking bathtub and a rain shower. Everything was spotless and it all felt perfectly arranged. There was also a Bluetooth soundbar inside the room, a big LED TV, Nespresso coffee machine and a minibar stocked with soft drinks – pretty much all you need.

But the real showstopper? The large balcony. It really felt like we were in a tropical paradise the moment we stepped outside, with a gorgeous view of the Andaman Sea, the fresh ocean breeze and the sound of the waves rolling in or the trees moving around.

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Ocean Room Balcony

There was even a cozy daybed on the balcony, the perfect spot for a second morning coffee. Yes, we need that sometimes.

Inside the room there was also a large beach bag waiting for us – a thoughtful touch that we really liked. It turned out to be super handy during our stay here, especially when we went down to the main pool or at the beach.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. As I’ve mentioned earlier, we liked this resort so much that after finishing our trip around Phuket and Krabi, we came back to Pullman Arcadia for a few more days here. Yep, that’s how much we loved it.

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Deluxe Room

The second time, we switched things up and booked an Ocean Deluxe Room, that’s located in a different part of the resort. At first glance, our room was similar to the Ocean Grand Room, the same contemporary-chic design, same amenities, but.. there were a few differences.

This time our room felt even more secluded – our balcony was almost like our own little hideaway overlooking the sea.

We also loved how everything in the room was designed for maximum comfort – from the huge bed (that was probably better for a small family than just the two of us) to the elegant bathroom with its separate bathtub and rain shower.

My honest opinion? You can’t go wrong with any option here: Ocean Deluxe or Ocean Grand. Both offer incredible sea views, the same amenities and comfort, and that effortless sense of relaxation that will make your vacation unforgettable.

And waking up to that Andaman sea view – twice – is something that we’ll never forget.

Other Room Options to Consider

The private villas feature a wrap around infinity pool

If you’re looking for the ultimate splurge, I’d definitely recommend checking out the One Bedroom Ocean Pool Villa. We managed to get a quick glimpse of one of those villas and it’s definitely next-level.

They all come with a private infinity pool, panoramic ocean (sea) views, and they’re probably the definition of your own private retreat. So.. if you’ve got some extra room in your budget, this is the way to go. I’m sure you won’t regret it.

On the other hand, if you want something a little bit more compact and affordable, the Deluxe Rooms are excellent as well. These are located closer to the lower part of the resort, but that means it’s super easy to get to the main pool, the beach or the hotel’s restaurants.

Plus, since they all sit right above the sea, you’ll probably fall asleep to the sound of the waves from any part of the resort, and honestly, what’s better than that?

No matter which room you choose, one thing’s for sure: you’re going to wake up every day feeling like you’re in that dream vacation you always wanted.

Dining Experiences

There are several dining options at Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, indoor or outdoor

We mentioned the resort was built right in the hillside, right?

Well, we had to walk a little bit to get to the restaurants (at least from our first room), but there was something truly special about that walk – every morning, every night – that soft light, the sound of waves rolling in, and the anticipation of a leisurely breakfast or a dinner with a view.

At Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, we made it a point to savor every meal, because honestly? The food was just that good. Let’s start with..

Breakfast at Elements, the Resort’s All Day Dining Restaurant

Breakfast at the resort’s all day dining restaurant – Elements

Since we’ve planned to spend the next couple of days just staying inside the resort, having breakfast included was an easy decision for us. And let me tell you – this was no ordinary hotel breakfast.

Every morning we made our way to Elements where we were greeted by stunning ocean views from the covered terrace. It rained a little in a few days, that’s why being covered was especially great. But sitting there, with a light breeze and a view of the infinity pool blending into the Andaman Sea, you just know you’re in for a treat.

The breakfast buffet was simply.. phenomenal and that’s no understatement. We’re foodies, so we naturally love a breakfast spread with variety, and Pullman really delivered.

There was everything you could possibly ask for there: fresh tropical fruits, perfectly flakey croissants and pastries, an egg station where you could order your omelet exactly how you like it and even a pancake station that quickly became one of our favorites.

If you’re on a diet you probably need to skip that for a few days.

The juice bar was another highlight of breakfasts at Pullman. You could make your own freshly squeezed juice from the fruits you want, or try out some of their blends that changed daily. They had something for every guest there, from refreshing and detox juices to energy-boosting mixes.

But it wasn’t just the food that made every breakfast at Elements special, it was the atmosphere in the entire restaurant. Everyone was smiling and felt genuinely happy to be working there.

Maybe that’s why every morning we were greeted with warm smiles from the staff, and on one occasion we even had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Albert, the hotel’s incredibly welcoming manager.

It’s pretty rare to see a hotel manager so engaged and interested in his guests, and his presence made us (and probably everyone else) feel genuinely appreciated.

It became our favorite way to start the day. A slow, indulgent breakfast with good food, fresh coffee, and breathtaking views. And as much as we love exploring specialty cafés, we wouldn’t have traded this for anything.

Dinners at Vero – Pullman’s Italian Trattoria & Wine Bar

The beautiful terrace from the resort’s Vero restaurant

Enjoying delicious Italian food by the sea just feels right. And when you pair it with a sunset view over the Andaman Sea you’ve got one of the most magical dining experiences we’ve had in Thailand.

We dined at Vero three times during our stay here, and honestly? We would have gone back a fourth time if we had stayed longer. Inside, it has a warm, romantic ambiance, and the combination of soft lighting, an elegant decor and the gentle sea breeze instantly took us to a little slice of Italy in the heart of Phuket.

But for our first dinner there, we were lucky enough to be seated at maybe the best table on the outdoor terrace, just as the sky was turning to shades of pink and gold.

There are only a few things better than sipping a glass of wine (or Coke Zero), while watching the sun dip below the horizon, and this was one of those moments where time just seemed to stand still.

Our table overlooking the sunset at Vero

And then came the food. We started with a classic burrata, served with fresh heirloom tomatoes and a drizzle of olive oil so good it could have come straight from Tuscany.

For the mains, we went with their recommendations and tried their Tagliatelle alla Bolognese – and wow – it was hands down, some of the best Bolognese we’ve had outside of Italy.

Of course, we couldn’t skip dessert. Their Tiramisu was a real treat as well, with just the right balance of espresso-soaked layers and creamy mascarpone. It was the perfect way to end the night.

By the time we finished our dinner, we were already planning to come back. And sure enough, the next night we were back at Vero, watching the sunset from the terrace once again. This time, we tried the steak, which was flavorful and cooked to perfection.

So.. if you’re planning to stay at this resort dining at Vero is something you shouldn’t miss on. But there are also other places to check out.

Bars & Cocktails with a View

The colorful M Bar from Pullman Phuket

Pullman Phuket Arcadia has so many incredible spots to sit down, relax and enjoy the views with a cocktail in your hand, and it was our own little challenge to try them all!

Each of the resort’s bars has its own personality, from laid-back and elegant to playful and lively, but the one thing they all have in common? The views are amazing and the staff is super friendly.

M-Bar – Where Mexico Meets Phuket

This is Pullman’s newest bar – a place that’s all about Latin flavors, colors and fun. Tucked away in the upper side of the resort, next to the Adults-Only Float (we’ll talk about it later), M-Bar is a chic, sun-soaked terrace, perfect for those of you who want to sip on something special without the splashes of little ones nearby.

It has a modern, playful, and effortlessly cool vibe, with so many pops of color, upbeat Latin tunes, and an open-air layout that looks like a stylish beachside bar in Tulum.

The cocktails at M-Bar are equally nice. This isn’t your standard tequila-and-lime situation, because they take mixology seriously here. Their signature margaritas, made with Don Julio Tequila, are next-level. Vibrant, fresh, and served with a flair, each one felt like a mini tropical vacation in a glass.

We tried a few (okay, maybe more than a few) and let’s not forget the food here.

M-Bar’s has a Latin-inspired menu as well, packed with colorful and flavorful dishes, perfect for sharing while you sip your way through the cocktail list or relax by the pool. Crispy tacos, fresh ceviche, and a guacamole so good we debated ordering another round – this is not your typical bar snack menu.

C-Bar – Sunset Sipping & Afternoon Treats

Pullman Phuket’s C Bar and its beautiful sunken lounges

If M-Bar is the place where you go for margaritas and a good time, then C-Bar is where you go to unwind in style.

Located right in the lobby lounge, C-Bar is all about effortless elegance; it has sunken lounges, infinity pool views, and the kind of sunsets that make you stop mid-sip just to take it all in.

This became our go-to spot for pre-dinner drinks and we really liked their Happy Hour too, because who doesn’t love a perfectly timed sunset cocktail and special offers?

One afternoon, we even tried the resort’s signature afternoon tea experience called “Play Tea”. You can pick between a classic afternoon tea and a Thai-inspired version, and naturally, we went for the Thai Play Tea, since we wanted to try something new.

It comes with delicate pastries and a selection of beautifully crafted sweets with tropical flavors that are probably the perfect late-afternoon pick-me-up.

Sitting there, next to those sunken lounges, sipping tea and enjoying a few Thai-inspired sweets while looking at the sea, was one of those small but unforgettable moments that made our stay here even more special.

Spa & Leisure

When you think about the perfect resort for your dream vacation the rooms and the hotel’s dining options are definitely things to consider, but it’s about those little moments of pure relaxation, indulgence, and wellness that make a real difference, that make you feel like you’ve truly escaped from your daily life.

And at Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, they’ve got it all covered.

If you want to unwind and enjoy a good massage you can head to their award-winning Dhatri Spa, you can spend a lazy afternoon by the adults-only infinity pool and if you’re more active you can even squeeze in a sunrise yoga session with sea views.

Every moment here can be the perfect balance of relaxation and rejuvenation. Let’s take a closer look at all their wellness options.

Swimming Pools – Two Stunning Options

The main pool (Azur) at Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon

One of the things that we loved the most about this resort is the pool situation. It has multiple pools and there’s a perfect spot for everyone here, whether you’re a solo wanderer or if you’re traveling as a couple, with friends, or with your entire family.

The main pool, called Azur, is exactly what you’d expect from a high-end tropical resort: it’s huge, lively, and surrounded by lush greenery. It’s perfect for a swim, cooling off in the heat, or simply stretching out on a lounge chair with a fresh coconut in hand.

The staff was always around to make sure we were comfortable, offering towels, setting up umbrellas, and – our favorite part – taking drink orders at the press of a button.

But then… there’s the Float Pool.

The adults only Float Pool

Adults only. Infinity edge. No noise (except from the laid back tunes from M-bar). No splashing. Just calm water, sea views, and the gentle sound of you not caring about anything.

This spot was one of the reasons why we decided to come back here after a few days – because we only got to enjoy it in our last day.

Sitting there, with a drink in hand, enjoying uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea, or floating on one of the bean bags in the water was absolute heaven.

Dhatri Spa – Another Reason to Come Back

Pullman’s wonderful Dhatri Spa

After a few days of doing almost nothing productive – which is the entire point of a holiday – we thought we’d check out the resort’s Dhatri Spa as well. From the moment we walked in, it was clear: this place takes relaxation very seriously. Candles. Whispering staff. That smell of lemongrass and smug wellness.

We didn’t have the chance to experience a massage there because the resort was packed and it was all fully booked. Tragic, I know. That’s what happens when you don’t book things in advance.

But just looking at the place was enough to make my shoulders drop a few inches. Treatment rooms like temples, therapists gliding around like they’ve transcended stress.

We poked our heads into the relaxation lounge — herbal tea, sea views, people practically levitating. Next time? We’re booking in. Twice. Possibly three times.

Naithon Beach – The Perfect Escape

The Naithon Beach seen from Pullman Phuket

Just a few steps away from the main pool you’ll stumble upon one of the resort’s greatest treasures: the breathtaking Naithon Beach. And Pullman has direct access to it – a detail you’ll surely appreciate once you go there.

Unlike some of the more touristy beaches in Phuket, Naithon is untouched and peaceful.

There’s no endless rows of sunbeds or umbrellas, no jet skis; it’s just a long stretch of soft sand, framed by jungly hills, perfectly positioned to enjoy sunsets that light up the entire sky.

You’ll find a winding staircase that leads you from the resort straight down to the beach, so it’s incredibly easy to go from the main pool and dip your toes in the sea. Just don’t forget your room key, because you’ll need it to get back in!

The waves here can be a little strong sometimes, so it’s probably not a good idea to go for a swim too far, and if you’re there with your kids, you should keep an eye on them while they play.

But for those of you who love a beach with a bit of character, where you can take a relaxing stroll, grab a fresh coconut from a local vendor, or simply sit and watch the sunset without the crowds, this is the place to be.

And just in case you need a quick refresh before heading back to the resort, there’s even a station to rinse off the sand right by the entrance. Thoughtful details like this made all the difference.

The Resort’s Fit Lounge & Leisure Options

The resort’s Fit Lounge

With all the incredible food we were eating here, we figured we should balance things out with a little movement, and besides walking uphill or downhill to our room, Pullman’s Fit Lounge made it incredibly easy as well.

The resort’s fully equipped gym has everything you need to squeeze in a workout, but what I liked even more was the wide range of daily activities they offer. There’s sunrise yoga on the ocean facing deck, Muay Thai, Pilates, kinesis training, and probably a few other things that make your core hurt just thinking about them.

For those of you who prefer outdoor adventures, the resort also offers guided snorkeling tips, where you can hop on a long-tail boat and float above coral reefs teeming with fish just off Naithon Beach.

So yes, if you’re feeling even mildly guilty about all the food you ate here or the cocktails, there are plenty of ways to balance things out. Or at least pretend you’re being healthy while you’re still on holiday.

Final Verdict

If it’s not obvious by now, Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach gets a big 10 out of 10 from us. Well… maybe a 9.6, but that’s just because I like to leave room for improvement. So let’s call it what it is: basically perfect.

We loved it so much that we came back here after our detour to Krabi — and yes, we’d do it all over again without blinking. Frankly, I’m already planning the third visit in my head.

From the moment we checked in, everything just clicked. Ocean views that make you question your entire life back home, rooms you don’t want to leave, and design that somehow makes luxury feel effortless. But the real secret weapon? The staff.

Not just polite. Not just helpful. Genuinely warm, attentive, and professional. Special mention to Mr. Ameer, who greeted us like old friends and made sure our stay there was so well looked after.

And breakfast? Let’s just say we were spoiled. Every morning came with smiles, little surprises, and just enough food to derail any fitness goals we thought we had.

Dinners at Vero were unforgettable too — wine, sunsets, sea breeze. It was like eating inside a postcard.

This place just works. Every detail, every bit of service, every palm tree is exactly where it should be. It’s luxury without the stiffness, paradise without the pretension.

So if we’re ever back in Phuket (and let’s be honest, we probably will), there’s no question where we’ll be staying. Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, you stole our hearts – twice.

Where: Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

Address: 22, Naithon Beach, 2, Tambon Sa Khu, Amphur, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Phone: +66 76 303 299

Website: www.pullmanphuketarcadia.com