The 20 Best Hotels & Resorts in Costa Rica

Pura Vida, what a delightful expression and way of life that is, don’t you think? The literal meaning is “pure life”, but the more common interpretation is “don’t worry, everything will be fine”. Therefore, as compared to many other countries, the pace of life in Costa Rica is much more relaxed and carefree.

The ATM queue could take up to twenty minutes, but hey, Pura Vida! So, just put on a happy face and introduce yourself to the locals, who will be more than happy to welcome you. Add to that the gleaming beaches, diverse fauna, and boundless chances for exploration, and it will be hard to imagine a better spot to spend a tropical vacation.

Costa Rica is famous for its spectacular vistas, abundant wildlife, and pleasant climate. It is a place of lush jungles, steaming volcanoes, raging rivers, jaw-dropping waterfalls, and bustling urban centers. Within the span of a single day, you can travel from places like the Corcovado National Park to the chilly peaks of the Cordillera Volcanica.

Nonetheless, Costa Rica also has a cool, glitzy side. San Jose has recently become a popular destination for foodies thanks to the proliferation of trendy new venues opened by up-and-coming chefs. Moreover, Costa Ricans, or “Ticos,” are known for their warm hospitality and would do anything to maintain this image.

In 1519, Ponce de Leon mapped the coast of Costa Rica, but he was too afraid to meet the native Quepos people and instead had to content himself with observing the country’s thick jungles from the safety of his ship. Today, Costa Ricans are friendly, hardworking people who shake hands and smile at everyone they meet.

If you just want to unwind, nothing beats a luxury resort set on a pristine beach close to one of the nation’s many natural hot springs. Begin your Costa Rica day with a cup of local coffee and a plate of tropical fruit as you soak in the magical views. Get a good tan, loosen up with a massage, go diving or surfing, and indulge in a geothermal pool.

Be that as it may, we understand that choosing the right accommodation is crucial to the success of your trip. That’s why, here at Luxatic, we do our homework in order that we might assist you in making all the necessary arrangements, such as finding the best hotel in Costa Rica.

From rustic cabins in the Arenal forest to elegant resorts on the coast near the world-famous Manuel Antonio National Park, our list of high-end hotels in Costa Rica includes everything. Let’s live the Pura Vida! Are you on board?

Here are the 20 best hotels & resorts in Costa Rica right now:

20. Lapa Rios Lodge

The award-winning, extravagant retreat Lapa Rios is set on the Osa Peninsula, where the Pacific Ocean and the Golfo Dulce meet. It is the crown jewel of Costa Rica’s eco-lodges and offers an unforgettable, real wildlife experience.

You wake up to the hypnotic sounds of the forest, watch scarlet macaws swoop past as you shower outside, and then head into the woods with local guides who have extensive knowledge of the region’s ecosystems. But it’s also a restful experience, with its private beach, delicious meals eaten outdoors, and plush bungalows for a well-deserved sleep.

19. Bahia del Sol Beach Front Boutique Hotel

You can enjoy a relaxing stay at the Bahia del Sol Beach Front Boutique Hotel or get your workout on with complimentary yoga and fitness programs. The property’s goal is to make each guest feel at home, and it accomplishes that by offering top-notch facilities and exceptional, tailored service.

This retreat has everything you need to unwind in the sun, from a prime location on the beach to a soothing massage at the on-site spa. When it comes to dining, Nasu is a classic Italian seafood grill with an innovative culinary concept that blends the smokey aromas of premium local cuisine and the savory influences of the Mediterranean.

18. Tulemar Resort

If you’re a family looking for a vacation destination, the Tulemar resort in Costa Rica might be the best choice. The appeal of this haven can’t be overstated, with its elevated paths that look out over the lush tropical countryside below and its restaurant, spa, and pool areas that are tastefully decorated with stone and exotic hardwoods.

Private concierges provide excellent service with one grating caveat: they relentlessly pester for glowing reviews on TripAdvisor. Take this chance to go horseback riding or hiking in the nearby area.

17. Hotel Nantipa

Hotel Nantipa is a secluded hideaway that offers a new standard of minimalist luxury. Your days will be longer and your life more fulfilling now that you are so close to the genuine azure of the ocean. Even the establishment’s name, which translates to “blue” in the indigenous language, takes cues from the mesmerizing water and sky.

You may always relax in a hammock in your bungalow or by the pool, and bartenders will be more than happy to whip up a special Costa Rican cocktail. The sun will be setting as you enjoy a delicious dinner of fresh local cuisine on the beach. From morning to night, you’ll feel the sand between your toes and listen to the waves.

16. Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort

The five-star Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort makes the most of its location next to a picture-perfect golf course and key attractions that have made this fabulous country popular. The amazing Herradura Beach is just a short stroll away, and the hotel’s adjacent marina is a sight to behold as well.

In addition to all these, you can pick from an array of premium restaurants and bars, including a poolside restaurant serving exquisite Latin American cuisine. Furthermore, you can enjoy snorkeling and tennis, as the resort’s bespoke concierge service is there to assist you with what you need.

15. Hotel Punta Islita, Autograph Collection

As dawn breaks over Guanacaste, Punta Islita’s fabulous shoreline becomes a lively place. The people’s knowledge, the vivifying power of its exotic jungle, and the innocence of its beaches all work together to forge a path toward genuineness and connection. Thus, every visitor will experience sincere warmth and fun here.

Surrounded by an infinite coastline, thriving scenery, and quaint communities, there’s no better place to go on a hike or a monkey safari, do some art, or learn how to cook like a native. The Wild Scarlet Macaw Reserve, the Camaronal Sea Turtle Refuge, and popular beach resorts like Carillo and Samar are all easily accessible. Perfect!

14. Oxygen Jungle Villas

Oxygen Jungle Villas provides the perfect blend of romance, luxury, and comfort in a startlingly gorgeous natural location, in the heart of Uvita’s tropical woods. Relax in the comfort of your own little jungle oasis. Breathe in the salty ocean air at one of the mesmerizing beaches in the area.

Enjoy the awe-inspiring sunsets from the comfort of the infinity pool, surrounded by palm trees. Taste the exotic flavors of native cuisine at YaVdé restaurant. And the list goes on.

All things considered, Oxygen Jungle Villas is your private sanctuary in Costa Rica, where you can have amazing experiences and recharge your batteries.

13. Arenas del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort

Nestled on lush cliffs just a quick walk up the beach from Manuel Antonio National Park, this eco-friendly high-end resort boasts picturesque sea views, marvelous beaches, two infinity pools, two scrumptious restaurants, and abundant opportunities to interact with nature.

The natural charm of its surroundings is the main attraction here, highlighted by ample outdoor space and expansive windows that frame captivating ocean vistas. You may expect to see iguanas, sloths, and monkeys, making the overall atmosphere laidback and eco-chic. It’s no surprise this retreat is a hit with couples, families, and retirees.

12. Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection Resort

With genuine Hollywood memorabilia, entertainment-themed services, and VIP-worthy gourmet dining, this magnificent Planet Hollywood beachside resort set within the verdant Costa Rican scenery provides the complete celebrity experience. Stay in a top-notch suite, relax at the spa, enjoy dainty martinis, and introduce yourself as Bond. James Bond.

The truth is, the hotel has enough restaurants to complete a Craig David song. Try the Italian on Monday, fit in the Mexican on Tuesday, head for the burger on Wednesday, and savor the Costa Rican on Thursday. Friday is sushi night, while Saturday is for international cuisine. Oh, and Sundays are best spent with a glass of wine and a steak.

11. Gaia Hotel and Reserve

The Gaia Hotel and Reserve, with its expansive jungle hideaway perched atop a mountain and its series of terraced rooms and studios, as well as a private villa with an ocean view, is one of the most luxurious options in the region. Due to the no-kids-allowed approach, you can relax in peace while taking in the stunning vistas.

It goes without saying that the stunning Manuel Antonio National Park surrounding the resort is the primary draw to the area. Thus, Gaia Hotel provides full and half-day guided wilderness experiences for anyone who would rather not venture out into the unknown on their own. Frankly, you shouldn’t even consider that; you’re in the jungle, though!

10. Florblanca Resort

Florblanca, named after the white flowers of the frangipani trees found on the property, is a group of eleven luxurious villas that are so deeply embedded in the jungle that each guest may feel as though they are utterly secluded. However, only a mile away lies the charming town of Santa Teresa, where you’ll find plenty of eateries and shops.

There are yoga sessions set in a studio with a jaw-dropping ocean view, while the hotel’s Spa Bamb provides a myriad of facials, massages, body wraps, and scrubs, such as the Costa Rican Coffee Scrub, which you definitely have to try. If you want adventure, surfing with Alaric Smith, a world-class surf instructor, is exactly what the doctor ordered.

9. Rancho Pacifico

Rancho Pacifico is an adults-only resort in the Costa Rican jungle that blends contemporary design with the natural splendor of the country’s verdant core. The hotel provides an immediate connection to nature as it is hidden within hundreds of acres of unspoiled forest.

With two suites, two treehouses, and three villas, guests may relax in luxury and take in the many colors, sounds, and smells of the jungle. In addition to its high-end accommodations and upscale amenities, this resort is home to a stunning waterfall and challenging hiking paths.

Return from your spa treatment and dine at the complex’s exclusive restaurant, where you can savor delectable cuisine made with fresh organic ingredients. Then, take a stroll under the moonlight as you wind down for the day and plan out your next adventure in Costa Rica.

8. Nayara Springs Resort

Nayara Springs, nestled in Arenal Volcano National Park, is a Costa Rican retreat teeming with tropical charm and wildlife. It is an adults-only resort with a knack for isolation, making it a popular destination for honeymooners seeking a true getaway. For exploring the spectacular woodland, you can use a dedicated buggy or an electric cart.

After a busy day of sightseeing, the hotel’s four on-site restaurants and bars provide the perfect opportunity to recharge. If that isn’t enough, try the Signatura Nayara Spa experience, which combines a traditional massage with mineral-rich volcanic mud to nourish your skin and decompress even further.

7. Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo – a Concept by Hyatt

Where the turquoise waves of Culebra Bay run into the calm waters of the Gulf of Papagayo, there you will find the Andaz Resort, perfectly embodying the “Pura Vida” philosophy that is so essential to Costa Rican culture.

Ronald Zurcher, a renowned architect, oversaw the hotel’s design. He translated the harmonious and poignant interconnection of man and nature through the 153 rooms on the property, giving you the impression that you are a part of the picturesque setting.

Service at this hilltop sanctuary is remarkable; one member of staff will sign you in, take you via golf cart to your suite, and serve as your contact person for the length of your stay here. Each morning, complimentary hats, flip-flops, and hand-woven beach totes will be provided, along with bowls of delicious mangoes and granadillas.

6. W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal

The W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal, tucked away in the Guanacaste mangroves, is a cutting-edge paradise where nonconformists let their minds wander and their souls soar. Inspired by the colorful culture of Guanacaste, this resort has a daring design that perfectly reimagines the concept of luxury.

Relax on the sumptuous beds and take in the sights of the area from the privacy of your room’s secluded plunge pool. Following a day of swimming, golfing, surfing, or sunbathing, unwind with a martini and full-body treatments at the resort’s spa.

However, sunset is when the real fun begins. After feasting at one of the complex’s several restaurants, you can party the night away at the famous Zona Azul Club. This is the place to experience every moment with all your mind and body.

5. Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas

From its spectacular beachside location and top-notch infinity pool to the Buddhas and other statues on the premises, Casa Chameleon departs from the norm when it comes to luxury accommodation in Costa Rica, increasing the standard for adults-only boutique hotels.

Take advantage of the retreat’s exceptional concierge service and start your trip off right with a refreshing towel and fruit juice. Hiking enthusiasts can spend a day exploring the Costa Rican jungle, or they can take the short 30-minute journey to Rincon de la Vieja National Park.Also, canopy tours and a catamaran trip at sunset are two must-dos.

4. El Mangroove, Autograph Collection

El Mangroove is a stylish complex on Costa Rica’s picture-perfect Papagayo Gulf, known for its outstanding service and magnificent landscapes. This hidden gem is a haven of casual luxury, complete with a stunning pool and gourmet dining. Spend some time at the spa, but make the most of your surroundings by scheduling an outdoor massage.

Moreover, El Mangroove is a sustainable venue that features a farm-to-table philosophy with an emphasis on using only organic, locally-grown ingredients. Thus, the menus are scattered with regional delicacies, developed by a Michelin-starred chef, using a blend of traditional cuisine and a sophisticated presentation.

3. The Springs Resort & Spa at Arenal

The Kardashians didn’t just pick The Springs Resort & Spa out of thin air when they decided to shoot their reality show in Costa Rica. The Springs didn’t come up with hotel rooms overlooking the volcano, but it did refine the concept, making this place the pinnacle of luxury.

From the first to the third level, each of the hotel’s 74 rooms has a postcard-worthy view of the volcano. The multi-story golden main building has blue conical roofs, gorgeous interiors, majestic palm trees, and hot springs, all of which contribute to the place’s charming impact—the Taj Mahal of Costa Rica, if you will.

Fine dining is available at Las Ventanas (with slanted windows facing a 1,000-foot drop); Tres Cascadas serves fresh seafood, exquisite beef, and Latin cuisine; and Treetops Grill encourages, if not requires, bathing suits.

2. JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort and Spa

With its prime location on Playa Mansita, the nicest beach in all of Guanacaste, the JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa is a refined, family-friendly Hacienda-style oceanfront hotel. As soon as you walk in, you’ll discover the local furnishings that hint at the Spanish colonial era.

The truth is, all the big-name resorts can’t compete with the cultural touch provided by the architecture and artwork you might find here. But let’s not overlook one of the resort’s most coveted features: the spa. The selection of therapies, from beach massages to cleansing facials, offers a relaxing touch to this hectic property.

Indulge in the tranquility and revitalizing aromas and ingredients of Costa Rica, and you’ll feel like a new person when you leave. Looking for something extra? Among the amenities is a stunning 18-hole golf course created by acclaimed architect Mike Young. What else is there to say?

1. Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica

The Four Seasons has raised the bar for premium hotels in Costa Rica, and a $35 million refurbishment has guaranteed the place is as structurally magnificent as the scenery. The Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica is built on the narrowest isthmus of the Peninsula of Papagayo, with awe-inspiring vistas and two gorgeous sandy beaches on either side.

From the valet who greets you by name to the butler who appears bona fide and happy to have your preferred cocktail in hand, the service here is in a class by itself. Moreover, because of its large open layout, the resort welcomes the ocean wind, the sound of birdsong, and the booming of howler monkeys, bringing the spirit of the jungle to life.

There are five different dining options, including Bahia, a Latin-inspired open kitchen that serves food all day long using a wood fire. Breakfast is also available here and includes flawlessly poached eggs Benedict. But the crown jewel is Pesce, an Italian seafood restaurant serving a delicious lentil soup finished with a touch of aged balsamic vinegar.

Final Words

The hallmark of Costa Rican luxury is the unobtrusive delivery of the best Mother Nature provides. Not that the resorts in the area don’t feature striking, cutting-edge architecture. Quite the contrary. On the steep, forested slopes that drop precipitously to the sea, you’ll find several impressive monoliths.

Each one of them strives to give their visitors the best possible encounter with Costa Rica’s natural environment, sharing two characteristics: a commitment to excellence and an unmatched eye for detail.