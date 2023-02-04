The 15 Most Affordable Louis Vuitton Bags Right Now

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton was established in Paris back in 1854. Defined by elegance and style, their exquisite leather goods are still as popular today as they were when they were originally introduced on the market back in the 19th century.

Their first products were waterproof leather trunks that instantly became extremely popular. Then they moved on to handbags, wallets, and other leather accessories, which never went out of style.

The brand is synonymous with status, and owning an original designer bag from Louis Vuitton would give anyone a great sense of pride. It may not be an accomplishment in itself, but it does make you feel like you’ve achieved something in life. At the very least, it shows that you have great taste!

Louis Vuitton handbags have always been pretty expensive, even if they’re pre-owned. But with a little bit of research, you can find some reasonably priced LV handbags that are either brand new or still in great condition, for excellent prices.

The quality of the materials as well as the experienced craftsmanship used is excellent, that is why their items last so long. Made to be passed down from generation to generation, Louis Vuiton handbags are built to last.

They might require a little TLC, but then you can enjoy them for many years to come, as they are timeless. Just keep them clean and stored in an airy, dry room, and you should enjoy your investment for years to come.

Tips to Find Affordable Louis Vuitton Handbags

There are so many places today where you can find some great quality pre-loved Louis Vuitton bags. Platforms such as Vestiaire Collective, EBay, Farfetch, Poshmark, are just a few great examples of sites that offer designer goods. All it takes is a little patience, and you’re guaranteed to find any one of the following bags at some point.

Luxury thrift stores in your area might also have Louis Vuitton bags, wallets, or pochettes. Visit them frequently and you never know when you’re going to stumble upon one.

Along with these options, luxury retailers from all over the world also keep sales every now and then. When they are ready to liquidate some inventory and make room for new additions it’s a great time to snag your favorite Louis Vuitton bag at a great price point.

Another option is to keep an eye out for estate sales. The more affluent neighborhoods hold them from time to time, so keep an eye out. Sometimes you can find treasures at any of the above mentioned places, so be patient.

After all, these bags are investments. We think it’s worth waiting a little in order to get the exact one you’ve always had your eye on.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the 15 most affordable Louis Vuitton bags you can find right now.

15. Louis Vuitton Monogram Viva Cite PM

Featuring a canvas monogram, the Viva Cite PM comes with an exterior flap pocket, a top zip closure, and an adjustable shoulder strap. On the inside, the bag is lined with alcantara, and the details on the exterior are made from vachetta leather.

A lovely option if you want something different, plus it’s also a model that you can easily find pre-loved. It makes a nice addition to any fashionista’s wardrobe, and it won’t break your bank.

14. Louis Vuitton Monogram Mini Pochette Accessoires

Slim shoulder bags never really went out of style, but this timeless option from Louis Vuitton will be forever cherished if you decide to invest in it. One of the most affordable handbags in the brand’s collection, the Pochette Accessoires is made from LV monogram coated canvas.

The interior is made from brown microfiber, and it is spacious enough for the minimalists in the crowd. Featuring a gold zipper and a gold chain shoulder strap, you can detach it and use it as a clutch or as a crossbody.

13. Louis Vuitton Monogram Pallas Clutch

This sophisticated evening bag is perfect for any occasion, and it is spacious enough for all your essentials. At the same time, its slender design doesn’t make it bulky so it’s the perfect accessory for a night out. Crafted from the brand’s monogram coated canvas, the Pallas clutch is adorned with red leather trim on the front.

The V-shaped silhouette handbag opens with a zipper and it has a gold chain link strap. The main compartment has a small patch pocket for your most accessible things.

12. Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Mini Papillon

This mini shoulder bag is one of those timeless designs that will never go out of style. They are popular at the moment more so than a few years back, so this will be an affordable investment to make at the moment. It boasts a cylindrical silhouette that will suit any outfit.

Made from a brown Damier Ebene coated checkered canvas, it is finished with gold hardware and a brown leather strap. It opens to a small interior with a zipper closure, and its small size makes it ideal for date nights.

11. Louis Vuitton Monogram Monceau Bag

This mini handbag is inspired by the satchel-like design of its more spacious counterpart. An excellent investment piece, this smaller version is made from the same LV-coated canvas its larger version is.

The bag opens with a brass press lock that is located on the front flap. It features a detachable long shoulder strap and a leather top handle. Inside, the interior material is a gorgeous terracotta grained leather, and you can find a flat pocket that is convenient for easy access.

10. Louis Vuitton Soft Calfskin MyLockme Chain Pochette

This sophisticated and sleek shoulder bag is a newer addition to the brand’s inventory. But it quickly became popular because of several reasons. First of all, its design is timeless and luxurious and secondly, it offers great organization thanks to the card slots and zipped pocket. Crafted from soft calfskin leather, this bag has a contrasting silver hardware and red trim.

The chain strap is long enough to wear as a crossbody and it detaches if you prefer to use it as a clutch. A worthy investment that looks timeless yet trendy.

9. Louis Vuitton EPI Alma BB

This model has been on the brand’s repertoire for a while. Maybe not as popular as their flagship models, its affordability and versatility makes it worth considering. Chic and versatile, this bag was first introduced in the 1930s. The larger version of this bag is made from genuine leather, but the BB smaller size is made from a more affordable EPI leather.

It comes with smooth leather double handles at the top and a long shoulder strap that can transform it into a crossbody. Inside the roomy interior there is a little patch pocket, and it closes with a zipper on the top.

8. Louis Vuitton Monogram Felicie Strap & Go

This bag is one of Louis Vuiton’s most versatile bags, which is one of the reasons it is so popular. Finished with golden hardware and made from LV monogram coated canvas, it is one of their more affordable options as well. Another feature is the removable khaki canvas strap that is woven with the brand’s name.

The coolest detail is the matching monogram coin purse that is attached to the strap and which comes in handy for whatever you need easy access to. Perfect for busy ladies, it is spacious enough for your essentials and functional as well.

7. Louis Vuitton EPI Petit Sac Plat

This eye-catching bag comes in a variety of lovely colors. You can find it in the signature monogram pattern, but also in a few different colors that make it stand out. Due to the material used, it is one of their most affordable bags. The brand opted for an Epi embossed grained cowhide leather and more affordable microfiber lining.

The handles and trims are made from cowhide leather and the bag features an inside flat pocket. The detachable cloth strap has the brand’s name imprinted on it, and allows it to be worn either on the shoulder or as a crossbody bag.

6. Louis Vuitton Nano Noe

This miniature mini Noe bag is so cute, it is inspired by the original handbag with the same name which was introduced in 1932. Iconic to say the least, this bag is created from Monogram coated canvas and it features cowhide leather on the trims. Combining modern functionality with heritage, this bag holds just enough space for your uttermost essentials.

It features a removable adjustable strap and a removable handle so you can wear it in different ways. And it’s the perfect alternative for those who like the larger version but don’t want to spend as much.

5. Louis Vuitton Monogram Felicie Pochette

Available in a few different patterns, the monogram Felicie is Louis Vuiton’s most popular pochette version. Made from canvas, this small clutch /shoulder bag is just large enough to fit your most important cards. Versatile, the pouch features two removable pockets. One of these pockets carries a few credit card slots so you can easily organize your essentials.

You can carry it as a shoulder bag or a clutch by removing the chain. Adorned with gold-toned hardware and with textile lining, it is a good option if you want a small bag that allows you to stay under $2,000.

4. Louis Vuitton Montsouris PM Backpack

This is one of the brand’s most affordable backpacks. If that’s the style you prefer, it is a lovely option. Originally introduced in 1994, this is a newer version of it the brand reintroduced a few years back. It features a zipped front pocket, exterior leather trim, and a magnetic buckle closure with drawstring.

Made from high quality leather just like their other bags, the PM backpack had a padded back that makes carrying it around super comfortable. The metal hardware and durable overall craftsmanship is made to last. The lining is made out of microfiber, and it comes with a detachable leather LV charm.

3. Louis Vuitton Monogram Tivoli GM Handbag

You want to show off your individuality and impeccable taste? The Tivoli GM handbag is an excellent option that allows you to achieve that. With a textured leather exterior and detailed hardware, the bag will give you a high-end designer look. Fortunately, this one is not as expensive as some of the brand’s other handbags, yet it is still a very popular model.

Large enough for your daily essentials, it can double as your evening bag as well. One of the largest handbags on this list, it is worth spending a little more for it than the others we found for you. It is still a decent bargain, seeing that you get an excellent designer bag.

2. Louis Vuitton Monogram Mini Sac HL Speedy 25

The Speedy is one of the brand’s flagship models. This super popular handbag has been copied by many brands, but the original bag remains quite expensive even today. A super affordable alternative if you love this iconic shape is to get the mini version. It doesn’t only save you a lot of money, but you won’t bring too much stuff you don’t need with you on your daily adventures.

The original version of this bag was created in 1930 with travel in mind, and it is still extremely trendy today. The bag comes with many pockets and compartments that keeps your things well organized. The flagship handbag has a detachable crossbody strap and rolled handles.

1. Louis Vuitton Neverfull PM Damier Ebene

The quintessential LV handbag, this designer tote is one of the most popular models the brand ever created. It comes in Large, medium, and a smaller version, which is still an investment in itself. Popular with women of all ages, almost every female has one of these bags, or at least aspires to!

The Damier Ebene canvas makes it so much more affordable when you compare it to the genuine leather version. Trimmed with cowhide leather and the same excellent craftsmanship, the smaller version is still spacious enough for your daily necessities. It has comfortable, slim handles that make carrying it over the shoulder a breeze.

It features a removable pouch and it is lined with the brand’s colorful textile material.

This sums up our list of the 15 most affordable Louis Vuitton bags right now. Do you have your eye on any of them?