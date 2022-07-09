The 20 Best Tennis Shoes for Women in 2022

Tennis is a sport that involves lots of stamina, but also great technique. Whether you have the game down pat or you’re just heading out to the courts for the very first time, you need a great pair of tennis shoes.

Because the game involves a wide range of movements, the shoes better keep up. If you have a comfortable, durable pair of proper tennis shoes, it will help your game tremendously. You will be able to run backwards, slide, sidestep, and lunge with ease. But that’s not all.

What to Look For when Buying Tennis Shoes?

There should be a couple of important considerations to keep in mind when investing in a decent pair of tennis shoes.

First things first, make sure they are designed with the sport in mind. Because of the various movements you need to be able to do, other types of sneakers will just not work.

Prices are all within the same range, and they don’t vary greatly from sneaker brand to brand. The following factors are what your main focus should be on:

Comfort

You will not be able to play properly if you don’t have a comfortable pair of tennis shoes. So make sure you try them on first, to see if they’re the right fit for your needs.

Durability

When you’re training for tennis, the repetitive movements can wear down your shoes pretty easily. Hence, it’s best to go for a pair that can withstand all that wear and tear. Not sure when it’s time to get a new pair? According to experts, place both ends of the shoe in your hands and apply pressure. If the shoe caves in on itself, it’s time to get a new pair.

Fit

Look for a shoe that suits your foot and feels snug. Because of all the explosive movements you will be making, having a shoe that fits right will ease your experience. They should have a little room, but not enough that your toes will bruise while playing. If you can slip your finger into the shoe, they’re too big.

Stability

wide toe bed provides great stability, so you don’t want your shoes to be too tight. Many of the shoes that are designed for tennis come with enhanced technologies that offer enhanced support and stability.

Support

Your shoes need to provide as much support as possible because tennis is a sport that is very rough on your joints. You might still need to tape up your ankles for additional support, but unless you’re a pro player, the shoes should be enough. That is why tennis shoes are a little heavier than your typical running shoes. They are built to provide you with support for all the demanding lateral movements.

Surface

Another consideration is the type of surface you’re going to play on. Clay courts are different from hard courts, and grass is rather rare. If you happen to play mostly indoors, your needs will also differ from the above mentioned types of surfaces.

All these factors will play a role in the type of shoes you should be looking for. The brand might not be as important if a particular company is the only one that checks all your personal boxes.

Having said all that, let’s see which are the top 20 best tennis shoes for women, in our opinion.

20. Reebok Prince Club C85

This collaboration between Reebok and tennis brand Prince brought us this great pair of retro looking sneakers. With subtle pastel details, the shoes are very attractive as well as comfortable. Made from a leather and mesh upper and with a rubber outsole, they provide you with ample stability. Just a little heads up, they run a bit small, so you might want to size up.

19. Fila Axilus 2 Energized

The players who need a greater arch support tend to opt for this option from Fila. The shoes contain a removable arch-boosting sock liner that will help with your flat feet, so you can play comfortably. It also features a herringbone rubber outsole that provides you with traction and stability. Lightweight, they also come with an EVA midsole for extra cushioning.

18. New Balance FuelCell V2

A lightweight pair, these shoes are available in standard as well as wide sizes. They have a flexible knit upper, and while offering ample support, it moves with your foot and stretches just like a sock. A great pair if you are continuously doing short sprints on the court and quick changes in direction.

17. Mizuno Wave Exceed 4AC

Concerned with safety and ankle stability? Give the Mizuno Wave Exceed 4AC a chance. They come with a cushion that is firm and durable. That will prevent your feet from rolling over while you’re sliding about on the court. The company also offers a six-month outsole guarantee. in case your soles wear out before the six-months, you’ll get a full refund or a new pair.

16. Nike Court Air Max Volley

These shoes offer one of the greatest values on the market. Priced under $100, it is made with a narrow fit. Not the best durability, it is still decent for the price. With a great balance of support and lightness, your ankles will stay put in these shoes while getting on with your game. It offers flexible support, plus they are more attractive than some other shoes on this list.

15. Asics Solution Speed FF2

Featuring a standard fit and flexible support, these shoes from Asics offer moderate durability. They are lighter than the Resolution, but they do have a bit less cushioning as well. It is the ideal shoe for those who are fast on the court. A top pick for clay courts, the roomy toe box and lightweight make them a great option overall.

14. New Balance 1006

For the mature players who have more experience on the courts, these shoes from New Balance offer extra-cushioned support and enhanced durability. The extra wide fit suits players that have foot issues. hey are also equipped with extra-plush cushioning.

Designed with the brand’s REVlite foam compound, the shoe is extremely light.

13. Wilson Rush 3.0

A leader in the tennis world, Wilson created these shoes with women’s support in mind. The outsole is made from the 4D Support Chassis technology the brand created. They are ideal for balancing comfort and stability with explosive movement.

It also controls pivot movements, while creating superior stability. The mesh upper is made with Sensifeel 2.0, which provides you with breathability and enhanced comfort.

12. Diadora Speed Blushield Fly 3+W Clay

The best shoe that is designed for clay courts, this model from Diadora offers great stability. It ensures that your feet will not slide on the more slippery courts. The rubber tread on the bottom of the soles prevents excessive slipping and sliding, so you can play without worries.

It comes with a removable Ortholite insole, and its light EVA midsole is equipped with reinforced arch support for enhanced stability.

11. Babolat Jet Mach 3 All Court

These low-profile performance shoes are not only attractive, but they are also made with great craftsmanship. Available in many sizes and widths, they are suitable for a wide range of players. Made with Matrix Evo upper fabric that allows your feet to breathe, their elasticity also provides you with superior flexibility.

Designed with extreme durability and support in mind, they are also amongst the most comfortable tennis shoes you will find.

10. Saucony Echelon 8

Made with a sturdy rubber sole and lots of cushioning, these shoes are also made from a breathable mesh material. You can go play comfortably, or even walk in between training sessions.

They come with an orthotic-friendly plush sock liner that provides you with extra comfort. If you need more support, you can also insert your own orthotics on top of the one the shoe comes with.

9. Xero 360

Podiatrists rave about the benefits of barefoot-style tennis shoes. Although it may take some time to get used to the lightness of them on the courts, they are super flexible and extremely comfortable. Your ankles will show a greater range of motion while remaining stable.

They are equipped with an omni-directional tread on the sole that is very responsive. The breathable mesh upper and huarache-inspired tension straps provide you with natural comfort.

8. Babolat Propulse Fury All Court

If you’re a versatile player that loves to play the game on all types of courts, this is the best hybrid tennis shoe on the market. They come with a stiff cushion that is great for the advanced player.

Because of their tendency to be more explosive on the courts, they need shoes that offer high durability. The solid sole of these shoes will help with higher vertical jumps and pushing with more power on the ground.

7. Nike Court Air Zoom Vapor Pro

Players that have narrow feet might not find a practice shoe that easily. NIke is one of the brands that caters to those specific needs, particularly the AirZoom Vapor. Designed with reinforced mesh that offers flexible support, the outer mesh comes with a thin overlay for added durability.

Streamlined, it doesn’t have rubber in low-wear areas, which makes it very lightweight. That makes it the perfect shoe for clay courts, which are generally more forgiving.

6. Nike Court React Vapor NXT

The new version of the React Vapor NXT is beloved by many. It provides great lateral support that is ideal for sliding, as well as enhanced durability. Designed with a standard fit, although not as narrow as some of the other Nikes tennis shoes, they fit most foot types.

The shoe combines tough plastic in high wear areas, and durable rubber. Players will appreciate the new herringbone outsole, because it provides decent grip for sliding.

5. K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 2

The Hypercourt Express 2 from K-Swiss is suitable for players with wider feet. Offering heavy support and enhanced durability, it is a great option for hard courts. The durable sole will not wear out as fast as some other models.

Thanks to the brands Durawrap Flex technology, another plus is that they don’t require a long break-in time.

4. New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2

New Balance is known for making comfortable shoes, but the Fresh Foam Lav V2 are the most cushioned and softest tennis shoes you will find. They offer you great bouncy capabilities, so you can play in extreme comfort.

With a wide fit, they offer heavy support and maximum durability. Outfitted with the brand’s NDurance rubber outsole and a toe-drag tip, it will prevent excess wear on the toes.

3. Babolat Women’s Tennis SFX 3 All Court

Even if you have plantar fasciitis, you can still enjoy playing the game. All you need is the right type of shoe that is designed specifically for this issue. You need thicker soles, extra cushioning in the heel area, and extra padding that helps to reduce shock. Your answer is the Babolat SFX 3 All Court.

With a slightly wide fit and their enhanced durability, they provide players with maximum support. Also great for men, these shoes have outsoles made from Michelin rubber and they are amongst the longest lasting tennis shoes on the market.

2. Adidas Barricade 12

These shoes from Adidas give you a locked-in feel that makes jumping up or cutting through the court a breeze. They are comfortable and offer you great stability, which makes playing the game a lot more fun. The standard fit suits most players, regardless of skill level or foot type.

Made with Primegreen, high-performance recycled materials, they are also great on the environment. The intense support and maximum durability makes them one of the best tennis shoes on the market.

1. Asics Gel Resolution 8

If you want a tennis shoe that does it all, consider the Asics Gel Resolution 8. Offering a versatile fit, enhanced durability and heavy support, they are as good as it gets.

They are highly recommended by most experts. A great shoe all around, they are made from a breathable material, and come with great cushioning. They are appropriate for both asphalt or concrete hard courts. The hard rubber provides great traction while protecting your ankles from sprains.

This sums up our list of the 20 best tennis shoes for women in 2022. It was hard to pick just 20, because there are literally hundreds of great shoes that target specific needs. We tried our best to include models that suit most players, and different types of feet. Have you seen the pair you were looking for?