The 25 Most Expensive Clothing Brands Right Now

Although most people in the world do not like to spend lots of money on clothing, the luxury clothing brands seem to be doing well. Despite some challenges they experienced in the last couple of years, they still offer opulent high-quality products.

There’s something about the high-end brands that attract people. More and more customers that earn average wages are investing into pieces that are very expensive, but they offer a sense of status while wearing them.

You don’t have to be rich to spend your hard earned money on expensive clothing, you just need to learn how to choose pieces that will work for you. Some are worth a good amount of money if you decide to resell, so it’s not a bad idea to splurge in luxury brands every now and then.

But which names are the ones that made the list of the 25 most expensive clothing brands at the moment? Read on and you will find out.

25. Off-White

We’ve all been shocked to hear that Off-White’s creative director, CEO and founder, passed away recently. A true visionary, Virgil Abloh created this streetwear luxury clothing line back in 2012, years after interning at Fendi.

High-end streetwear has never been the same since, and their unusual take on trends has taken this fairly new fashion house to the top. Barricade tape, quotation marks, and zip-ties are incorporated in all of their designs, which makes their style stand out.

24. Brioni

Italian fashion house Brioni is owned at the moment by a French holding company. Their specialty is menswear couture, and their tailored suits are what made them what they are today.

Founded in 1945 in Rome, this sartorial ready-to-wear brand is the epitome of luxurious formal wear. If you’re looking for the one suit that will make you feel like a million bucks, this is a serious brand to consider.

23. Supreme

An American luxury brand, Supreme was created by James Jebbia in 1994 in New York City. Other than clothing, they are also known for their skateboards and accessories.

The brand targets the youth culture, and their streetwear collection is very popular among the skater community. Their business strategy is very clever, and that is probably what makes them so sought after.

22. Hugo Boss

German brand Hugo Boss is one of the most accessible luxury brands, and they are also among the most affordable. Founded in 1924 in Metzingen, in the Baden-Wurttemberg area of Germany, they offer high quality products that are trendy yet withstand the test of time.

Clean lines and simple designs will always appeal, and their more casual take on fashion is more mainstream.

21. Balmain

Headquartered in Paris, Balmain is a luxury brand that was founded in 1945. The tiny waist skirt designs that were introduced after the second world war became very popular with the likes of Marlene Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn.

Today, the original design is modernized, but it is still at the base of many of their items. The retro revival and elegant designs are still trendy today.

20. Celine

Another French luxury brand headquartered in Paris, they offer a variety of leather goods and many clothing collections. Originally a children’s shoe store, Celine has undergone many transformations since its foundation in 1945.

Today, their designs are inspired by Indie rock and youth culture, and their creative director Hedi Slimane has a vision that keeps up with modern times.

19. Valentino

A Rome-based couture fashion house, Valentino has made a comeback to the top of the luxury clothing brands in the last couple of years. Their outside the box thinking and smart marketing strategies gained them some newfound popularity.

Zendaya is their newest spokesperson, and since she appeals to the younger generation, they have climbed back to the top of the ladder. Their clothing collections are feminine and romantic, yet trendy.

18. Tom Ford

American success story Tom Ford launched his own label in 2004, after being the creative director of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. He did pretty well for himself, and now his collections include a blend of clothing for both men and women, as well as accessories and perfumes.

But he is best known for his tailored made-to-measure suits. One of his most expensive items is the tuxedo, which sold for over five thousand US dollars.

17. Salvatore Ferragamo

Founded in 1927 in Milan, Italy, Salvatore Ferragamo started off as a shoemaker. But with time the brand branched out to clothing and accessories. What they are known for is their name tags and serial numbers they engrave on all of their pieces, which proves the authenticity of their products.

The high quality materials and excellent craftsmanship of their items makes the name worth trying out at least once in a lifetime.

16. Hermès

A private luxury house, Hermès has been around for a very long time. Founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès, they have a few remarkable timeless pieces people still line up for. But their innovative ways and the ability to keep up have kept them at the top of the industry.

Their digital presence is becoming more popular, and you can now shop online for most of their items. They offer products ranging from clothing to home furnishings, but their famous Birkin bag is probably still their most popular item.

16. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is the quintessential brand that redefined the preppy look in the 1980s. Established in 1967 by the designer that carries its name, the more approachable clothing line branched out into the homeware and fragrance market as well.

They carry a few luxury lines, the Collection Line being their women’s most expensive line, while the Ralph Lauren Purple Label being their most expensive men’s collection.

15. Fendi

Luxury clothing and accessories are the products you can expect to find at Italian fashion house Fendi. They also sell perfumes, shoes, and eyewear, and they are all considered high end products. But their formal attire has got to be their specialty.

Their ready-to-wear collections are also super popular, as well as their leather goods. Their quirk and unique flair keeps them at the top of the luxury fashion market.

14. Oscar De La Renta

Born in 1932, Oscar de La Renta is a Dominican designer that is responsible for dressing the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy and Anne Hathaway. The elegant silhouettes and the ease of vibrant patterns included in their collections are what people gravitate towards when thinking of this fashion house.

The namesake brand is well known for their unique wedding gowns and pret-a-porter dresses that will stand out in the crowd.

13. Marc Jacobs

Another American that has climbed the ladder of high couture, Marc Jacobs launched in 1994. Known for his sartorial interpretations of trends, his ¨grunge¨ collection is his flagship style.

For those who love to attract attention to themselves and are usually drawn to a unique style they can make their own, Marc Jacobs might be the brand to consider. Headquartered in New York, the brand has a successful e-commerce site that is easy to access.

12. Balenciaga

One of the oldest fashion houses in the world, Balenciaga was founded in 1917 in San Sebastian, Spain. High quality garments and incredible quality are the norm at this company, which is known for training new designers.

The likes of Hubert de Givenchy and Oscar de la Renta learned the ropes of the fashion industry at their ateliers. Heavy fabrics, bold colors and materials, as well as embroideries are some of their staples.

11. Givenchy

If you’re into haute couture, Givenchy might be the brand that comes to mind. This French luxury fashion house has been making high quality garments since 1952. It was founded by an actual count, so no wonder their taste is more extravagant than most names on this list.

Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy were often wearing their creations, and their famous black dress that was featured in ¨Breakfast at Tiffany’s¨ has been replicated many times, by many brands.

10. Burberry

There isn’t an individual on the planet who is not familiar with the quintessential trench coat and tartan check patterns that is Burberry’s signature. This British brand was founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry, and it holds Royal Warrants by both Prince Charles and Queen Elisabeth for their Outfitter and Weatherproofer, respectively.

A very popular brand in Europe, it may be even more popular in Asia, where you can see the tartan print everywhere.

9. Giorgio Armani

Famous Italian designer brand Armani has a few luxury collections under its belt, and a couple of more mainstream ones. Founded in 1975 in Italy by Giorgio Armani himself, the fashion house expanded to the Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans, Emporio Armani, and their Armani Collezioni and Armani Prive, their most exclusive collections.

The Armani Prive Swarovski crystals gown that was worn by Cate Blanchet at the 2007 Oscars is an example of their more exquisite pieces.

8. Dolce & Gabbana

Established in 1985 in Italy, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are the founders and owners of this fashion label. They started off by creating mainly women’s clothing, but have since branched out to perfumes, accessories, footwear, handbags, among other luxury products.

If you’re curious as to what was the most expensive item sold by the brand, we believe it was a red dress studded with beads. Just double-check to be certain if you want!

7. Gucci

Notorious Italian brand Gucci is not without its drama. At the moment there’s a Netflix movie about the ins and outs of the fashion house. Through all their trials and tribulations they managed to keep up with the demands of changing habits of customers, and they remain at the top of the industry. Their products range from watches, handbags, shoes, and of course, clothing.

One of their most popular items is the gold sequin dress worn by Beyonce, retailed at just under 13 thousand US dollars.

6. Yves Saint Laurent

Famous French fashion house Saint Laurent was created in 1961 by designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé. Known for their amazing beauty products and one of a kind tuxedos, they’ve offered customers an androgynous style for decades.

The safari look was first created by this iconic brand, as well as the trapeze dress and the camouflage style jackets and shoes. Their products are all unique and step outside the box. Their limited edition Sunflower jacket is an example of their flair and attention to detail.

5. Prada

Yet another Italian luxury fashion brand, Prada is a family business that has been around for generations. Founded in 1913 in Milan by Mario Prada, his granddaughter Muccia Prada took over the reins of the company in the 1980s, and she is still the owner today.

Known for her minimalist designs with a traditional style, her vision has stirred the company to remain at the top of the industry for decades. They also make leather goods such as their famous ostrich leather bag, which retails at around 10,000 US dollars.

4. Versace

The brainchild of Gianni Versace is the luxurious fashion house that remained in the family even after the founder’s tragic death in the 90’s. His sister Donatella has made his name proud, and their products are still very trendy today under her creative direction.

Using innovative materials and designs, the brand stands apart from others. Famous women such as Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor and Jennifer Lopez have proudly worn the brand for years.

3. Christian Dior

The French have a knack for creating beautiful timeless fashion items that are so extravagant, they will remain classics for years to come. Christian Dior is one of those luxury brands that has also been around for quite a while.

Created in 1946 in Paris, the fashion capital of the world, Dior has expanded to the fragrance and beauty market, where they are equally successful. Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron are fans of the brand, and you will see them often wearing their collections.

2. Chanel

One of the most recognizable luxury brands in the world, Chanel is also one of the oldest fashion houses. Established in 1909 by Gabrielle ¨Coco¨ Chanel, the brand has many products that were created in their beginnings and that are still popular today.

Take the ¨Little Black Dress¨, or the bouclé wool suits, for example. They were popular and were flying off the shelves decades ago, and today they are considered classic pieces that all women should own. Their timeless quality will literally never go out of style.

1. Louis Vuitton

To top off our list is the most expensive and popular luxury brand in the world, Louis Vuitton. They were initially focused on the luxury luggage trunks, but they’ve expanded to the clothing and accessories side of the industry. Their signature brown monogram is recognizable throughout the world, and their leather goods are still at the top of best selling products.

Their haute couture clothing pieces are also worth considering, and they will uplift any wardrobe. Fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker and Angelina Jolie also own quite a few of their elegant pieces.

These are the 25 most expensive clothing brands right now. There are literally hundreds to choose from, so it was a pretty daunting job narrowing it down to only 25. The brands that made this list were chosen for the high quality of materials and ultimate craftsmanship they employ in creating their products.