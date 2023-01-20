23 Best New Fragrances for Women in 2023

Some of you welcome the New Year with unreasonable resolutions or high expectations that overwhelm you with the first few days of the year. What if instead of torturing yourself, you decide to aim for something a lot more pleasant?

For example.. picking your next favorite signature scent?

That goal is not going to cause you any stress at all, and you might love your next fragrance so much you’ll end up wearing it for years to come. There are so many fragrances to choose from, it may seem like it entails a lot of research. But don’t worry, we’re here to simplify your task.

We know that when you’re shopping for a new scent it isn’t as easy as it seems. There are literally hundreds of delightful fragrances to choose from, and it can be a daunting task if you’re going in blind.

Finding the Right Perfume for You

There are a few guidelines to follow in order to make things easier when you’re going to try them out.

First of all, you need to figure out if you’re more into floral scents or woodsy, citrusy or complex blends that are for special occasions.

Then you should determine your budget. Pure perfume will always cost more, but you only use tiny amounts at a time. On the other hand, Eau de parfum or eau de toilette is less expensive and it works well for an everyday fragrance.

Try not to get caught up in the pretty packaging without testing it out first. Some companies make the prettiest bottles but if the scent doesn’t work out for you, that would be a shame.

Some new scents this year include some surreal scents that transport you to faraway lands. We included some moody scents as well, alongside some non-conformist options. There is literally a scent for everyone, you just have to find your perfect one that suits you best.

These are the 23 best new fragrances for women to discover in 2023:

23. Santa Maria Novella L’Iris

This ode to Florence’s national flower is at the base of L’Iris, along ambergris and musk. Top notes of neroli and sichuan pepper add a little spice and jump out at first spritz.

The jasmine and magnolia lead you to its musky base for a sublime floral and woody scent. Although it is geared mostly towards women, it is a unisex fragrance.

22. Vyrao I Am Verdant

As the name implies, this fragrance is reminiscent of fresh air and green grass. Perfect for those of you who aren’t into sweet, floral scents, this expression from Yasmin Sewewll’s brand is meant to make you feel again.

This uplifting green scent has notes of orange blossoms and bergamot. Lift your spirits up by applying it liberally. Perfect after a long, chilly winter.

21. Loewe 001 Woman Eau de Parfum

Luxury Spanish fashion brand Loewe has a rich history of perfumery. Creative director Jonathan Anderson has brought the name to new levels since he took over, repackaging the house’s classic scents with a new vision.

001 is their most delicate skin scent that is laced with vanilla and woody florals. It elevates one’s own clean odor with a subtle yet elegant simplicity.

20. Kilian Roses on Ice Eau de Parfum

This refillable bottle from Kilian is the perfect perfume to apply when heading out for cocktails. Bracing and frosty with a boozy character, this aquatic scent will make you think of gin and tonic with a cucumber aroma.

The subtle rose petal hint adds a lovely floral touch, while the sandalwood and musk provide a solid base.

19. The Nue Co Forest Lungs

If you’re looking to bust your stress levels through a new scent, this iteration from The Nue Co is the perfect way to achieve that. This so-called functional fragrance is an earthy, woody perfume that got its inspiration from forest bathing. Yes, that’s a thing!

It is meant to conjure feelings of calmness similar to a walk in the woods. If you need a sense of balance in your life, this eau de parfum might just do the trick.

18. Miller Harris Oud Eclat Eau de Parfum

The house of Miller Harris launched this woody fragrance back in 2021, but it is still relevant today. Perfumer Emilie Bouge created a fragrance that “sets the counter balance of nature”, according to the perfume brand. In this expression, oud is the top note giving it a lighter, brighter guise.

Floral notes and balsam fir are the middle notes, while a touch of sugar and papery woods complete this complex fragrance.

17. Aesop Eremia Eau de Parfum

Aesop has a trio of scents that are part of the Othertopias collection, with Eremia being their highlight. Inspired by real and imaginary places, the brand plays on perfume’s ability to transport the mind to faraway lands.

This expression will relocate your senses to an untamed, wild landscape for a touch of escapism. With bracingly green and soft florals, this scent is refreshing and clean.

16. D.S & Durga Jazmin Yucatan

This niche brand David Seth Moltz and Kavi Ahuja started is known for thinking outside the box. They don’t approach perfume creation like many of their predecessors, which makes them stand out.

This particular scent manages to encapsulate a sense of escapism with notes of vetiver, tree resins and jasmine tea. This blend results in an unusual yet addictive smell that is perfect for those who prefer lighter, less sweeter fragrances.

15. Louis Vuitton Etoile Filante Eau de Parfum

With this new fragrance from fashion house Louis Vuitton you can prepare for spring in a perfect way. Balanced with notes of fruity peach, magnolia, and jasmine, this fragrance is centered around the osmanthus flower.

A lively fragrance, it will make you want to come out of hibernation. Jacques Cavalier, the nose behind this scent, composed this fragrance with hopes of celebrating hope and joy.

14. Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Mimosa Eau de Parfum

Perfumers at Aerin brought this new fragrance that will make you think of springtime on the Cote D’Azur. With primary notes of Golden Mimosa, a fragrant flower that blooms along the French coast as soon as the weather warms, this perfume is feminine and sensual.

Blended with notes of bergamot, grapefruit, lily of the valley and tuberose, it is a glorious scent from Aerin.

13. House of Creed Wind Flowers Eau de Parfum

This confident scent from House of Creed took five years to complete. Representing rushed movements through the air, this floral fragrance celebrates grace and the power of modern femininity.

Mature perfumer Oliver Creed created a gourmand scent filled with notes of sensual jasmine, vibrant orange blossom and fruity peach.

12. Boy Smells Cowboy Kush

One of the brand’s newest additions is characterized by a herbal twist the collection uses, the cannabis leaf. With its warm and smoky characteristics, the fragrance is perfect for cold winter nights.

This well versed Los Angeles brand is known for creating unusual scents that will become your new addiction. With notes of patchouli and hints of musky saffron, Cowboy Kush offers an earthy aroma.

11. Frederic Malle Synthetic Jungle Eau de Parfum

The brand’s newest launch is characterized by green ecosystems that will leave you with a clean, fresh, and startling scent. The floral stems add an aromatic feel to the verdant greenery this fragrance is based on.

The nose behind this scent, Ann Filipo created a masterful expression with hints of soft basil and tinged florals. With hints of lily-of-the-valley and hyacinth, it is a unisex chypre fragrance.

10. Diptyque Opsis Eau de Parfum

This ode to 1920s London offers exuding notes of incense and musk that are grounding and earthy. The splash of sparkling bergamot adds a hint of allure that makes the final result a seductive fragrance.

This perfume will make you think of a star’s dressing room, intoxicating and addictive. The perfect fragrance for this time of year, you might love it so much that you’ll end up wearing it yearlong.

9. Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver

The newest fragrance from the Aqua Allegoria line by Guerlain is created with beetroot-derived alcohol. Just like all their other expressions from the collection, the juice is more sustainable and 95% natural.

For this fresh take on classic florals, green vetiver is combined with neroli. This calming yet uplifting character of this fragrance is perfect if you’re looking for something clean and crisp. Plus the bottles can be refilled, which is another positive.

8. Ormonde Jayne Gatsby 22

The latest launch from Ormonde Jayne is a tribute to the roaring 1920s, hence its name. Perfectly suited to post-pandemic partying days, this late-night fragrance will keep you smelling intoxicating till the wee hours of the morning.

With base notes of leather and tonka bean, you will leave a sultry trail in your wake. Its lively citrus top brightens the white florals for a perfect blend.

7. Jo Loves Golden Gardenia Eau de Toilette

This lighter creation from Jo Malone is a testament to the brand’s ability to find nuances on the classical notes spectrum. Golden Gardenia is anything but predictable, with a spicy and punchy take on white florals.

Incense and elemi create unexpected warmth to an otherwise floral fragrance with predominant gardenia hints. Cardamom and grey woods can also be noted for a perfect balance of timeless confidence.

6. Paco Rabanne Fame

Unapologetically head-turning, this new expression from Paco Rabanne is a floral woody musk. The fragrance captures today’s era of eminence and a Parisian spirit with its tropical accords.

The addictive jasmine-laced juice has vanilla base notes and top notes of bergamot and mango. The result is a coveted feminine scent that will turn heads wherever you go. Plus the bottle is gorgeous too!

5. Ellis Brooklyn Après Eau de Parfum

Bee Shapiro, the former beauty editor that founded Ellis Brooklyn, brought us this scent that is a story in itself. Inspired by the outdoors in the wintertime, Apres combines notes of praline, sandalwood, vanilla, and rich bourbon.

A grounding yet freeing fragrance, you’ll embrace those cold cozy winter days with this bold, addictive scent. This new expression is destined to become your next signature scent.

4. Acqua Di Parma Bergamotto di Calabria

This beautiful fragrance is offered in a bold coloured blue bottle that makes you reminisce of the waters of the Mediterranean. Inspired by Tuscan landscapes, this expression is the latest offering in the brand’s Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo range.

Conjuring up an intense, strong scent that is fresh and warm, this new addition is a classic. With key notes of bergamot, cedarwood and vetiver, this floral fragrance is perfect for a daily scent.

3. D’Orsay Dandy or Not Eau de Parfum

Characterized by duality, the fragrances from the Maison D’Orsay are suitable for both men and women. Their latest and also one of their most popular expressions is Dandy or Not. With a black tea, cardamom and leather accord, this woody fragrance evokes jaunty love.

Its contrasting calm elegance and acidulous perkiness can be noted with the light orange blossom and light grapefruit hints.

2. Maison Margiela Replica – When The Rain Stops

This clean, fresh smell from Maison Margiela boasts notes of rose petals and spicy pine needles. This scent is unisex, so you can share it with your significant other. It gives off an indiscernible odor that lingers on all day without overpowering your palpatory senses.

This one is a great option for an everyday fragrance that doesn’t make you stand out, yet makes you smell really good.

1. Byredo De Los Santos Eau de Parfum

Inspired by celebrating life, this new scent from Byredo pays homage to the traditions of All Saints’ Day and Dia de la Muertos. A piercing offering, it features notes of amber, musk, and sage, with a hint of incense and iris.

On first spritz, the fragrance feels a bit hazy and dry, but it settles nicely to leave an earthy, mossy trail. This new expression from Byredo was created to feel entirely wearable, while it may feel a bit unrestrained at times.

These are the best 23 new fragrances for women to discover in 2023. Hopefully you found some much needed inspiration for your new signature scent.