The 30 Best Makeup Products Every Woman Should Try

Makeup has been an important part of women’s lives for decades. All women have a favorite go-to product they turn to for their everyday use or for that special occasion and that’s just a small part of our entire beauty routine.

Makeup is also one of the most personal and unique means of self-expression, an accessory people will first notice. That is why it is imperative you choose your products carefully, from brands that work well for you.

All makeup brands have something special to offer, and they have improved their products throughout the years. Long gone are the days of the cakey-looking foundation. The new makeup is more natural, made from better quality and sustainable ingredients.

We have tried to include at least one example of every single product you might need, from lip gloss to foundations, without forgetting some of the tools you need to apply your favorite make-up products.

Let’s take a look at the 30 best makeup products available on the market in 2021:

30. Double Take Sculpt & Strobe Stick by Uoma Beauty

This double-ended stick is a great multi-purpose product that is a highlighter on one side, and a contour stick on the other. This cruelty-free vegan product made in Italy is a great product that allows you to illuminate and highlight your skin.

The hydrating lychee extract from the formula will never make your skin feel or look dry, and it comes in a variety of shades.

This multi-purpose product is a hybrid cream color that can be safely used on your eyes, cheeks and lips. It is a liquid glitter for those days that you want to add a touch of glamour to your look.

It is waterproof and smudge proof, and can be used even on super hot days without fading. This product will add an extra dimension to your everyday look.

This triple protection skin tint is made by First Aid Beauty, and you should seriously consider trying it if you haven’t already. What it does is not only offer you light sheer coverage, but with an SPF of 30 it protects you from those harmful rays while making your skin glow.

Packed with antioxidants from the goji berry, your skin will love this product.

Before you think of other products, a natural oil cleanser is a must-try for any woman. This amazing product is made from entirely natural oils that will take off all the grime from your face, as well as cleanse off your make-up but without leaving your face oily.

It is gentle for your skin without any harshness and one of the most effective cleansers out.

For smooth, healthy lips, this is a must in everyone’s lives, not just women. If you haven’t heard of this product, you must give it a try. We all struggle with dry, chapped lips from time to time. And not only because of frigid temperatures.

Extended sun exposure can cause some serious damage, and this medicated lip balm is a real lifesaver.

This cream that serves as a bronzer, blush and highlighter in one is another must try in any woman’s repertoire. It is a tinted highlight, but it is infused with a clever combination of hydrating ingredients alongside antioxidants which are amazing for your skin.

This highlighting cream will nourish your skin while enhancing its natural glow. Worth every penny.

All women own some makeup product, but not many own a proper brush. This F80 is a must in any woman’s makeup bag. With its soft and dense fibers that feel good on your skin, this brush will give your face a streak-free perfectly blended foundation.

It is one of the best rated and long lasting brushes you should ever consider investing in.

Another great brush is this one by Morphe, a classic that is beloved by many women. This brush is used for applying liquid foundation, and it is a great tool for blending in the product without leaving any streaks.

Made from high quality synthetic bristles, it is a dense, full brush that is great for medium to full coverage. Any brush from Morphe is a great addition to your collection.

If you have to choose one brand of nail polish for your homemade manicure, Chanel has got to be it. When you just can’t make it to the salon, your nail polish will look professionally applied and will not chip.

Their colors are long-lasting and vibrant, no matter what shade you go for. It is enriched with bioceramics and ceramides, which care for your nails over time as well as making them look pretty.

Every woman has tried at least a few lip balms in her life, and this one from Glow Recipe has got to be one of the best on the market.

This three-in-one scrub, balm and lip pop moisturizes, hydrates and makes your lips feel super smooth. It comes in blueberry or watermelon flavors, and they smell and taste just like the real fruit.

This lip gloss from Bobbi Brown is the perfect substitute for the gals who are not really into lipstick. It is just colourful enough, but since it’s full of healthy oils it moisturizes your lips as well as show a touch of color.

It does not feel too thick and it doesn’t leave that sticky feeling at all. It comes in many different shades, so you have a wide array of choices.

For the ladies that do love a good lipstick, this one from Rare Beauty really does live up to the hype. It is lightweight and long-lasting, but without drying your lips, like some matte lipsticks do.

Made without parabens, this hydrating formula contains vitamin E and nourishes your lips, and smells good too, thanks to the waterlily, gardenia and lotus blend.

18. Gucci L’obscur Mascara

Some women only wear mascara, so if you fall under that category, this waterproof one from Gucci is worth the splurge. It opens up your eyes so that they will be the highlight of your face.

They managed to showcase just the right amount of length and thickness you want from a mascara, without any smudginess.

This portable mini eyeshadow palette from Rihanna’s brand comes in several shades and in ranges of matte and shimmer finishes. Depending on your skin tone you can choose from the eight available combinations.

A cruelty-free product, this rich product blends perfectly and offers you many different looks. You can mix and match the colors depending on your mood.

The different artistry palettes from Morphe by Madison Beer are all amazing, but this one really does bring out the artist in you. You can show your personality while playing with the 35 different shades this colorful eye shadow palette offers.

You have a variety of velvety mattes, all the way to the soft shimmers, and everything in between. Breathtaking shades you can mix and match.

For the cat eye aficionados, this is the product for you. The super precise pen tip and the ease with which the formula glides make this your best bet if you want to accomplish the look without skipping or tugging.

You will likely accomplish it on your first try, with one seamless sweep. The deeply pigmented black makes the final look glamorous and super dramatic.

This waterproof matte finish highly pigmented black eyeliner from Too Faced is the best eyeliner on the market. It lasts all day, it is vegan and paraben-free, but most importantly, it glides on your eyelids easily.

It doesn’t dry instantly, so you can smoke out the line if you’re going for a different look. It comes in a variety of shades, but the black is their most popular one.

For those days when your eyebrows feel out of control and you can’t seem to get them tamed, this styling wax is a God-sent. It comes in a clear finish so it’s suitable for any skin tone and brow colors, and it is vegan and paraben-free.

The product will not give you any stiff feeling or leave any residue but will last all day without worry.

If you don’t care for the wax, give this Stila Sketch & Sculpt brow pencil a try. This dual-ended brow pencil defines, sculpts and shapes your eyebrows to perfection.

For those days when you need some extra filling, you can draw the hairs on to give your brows a fuller appearance. This smudge-proof product stays on all day.

After long winter months of being stuck indoors with limited sunshine, we need all the help we can get. An easy fix, this true matte powder is natural looking so it won’t give that fake tan look that is horrifying.

They have four different shades that are suitable for any type of skin tone or texture. This matte pressed-powder defines and contours your features without leaving streaks and blends in perfectly.

10. Live Tinted HueGlow

This multi-tasking product from Live Tinted is a moisturizer/serum that will leave you with a micro-shimmer finish. If you don’t like using individual products with specific purposes, this skincare product that illuminates your face is the one you need to consider.

This liquid highlight can work well on its own or layered on top of your foundation, but either way it will leave your skin flawless.

This innovative product is so easy to use, you will be so glad to discover it. Some of you might be reticent to use a liquid highlighter, but don’t be.

Just add a few drops on the high points of your face such as the cheeks, nose and temples, blend it in and voila! You will have a lovely glow that will lighten up any room you walk into.

8. Em Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush

It seems that this is the year of the liquid products. This is another formula that comes in liquid form, and it is also easy to apply.

A few drops on your cheeks will add a little color, but if you’re going for a more pigmented look just add a couple of drops to this buildable product and you’ll have a natural rosy cheek. Blends perfectly without making you look fake.

7. Nars Air Matte Blush

If you prefer the solid blush, this mousse blush is so light and velvety it will literally feel like a cloud on your cheeks. This matte blush takes on a powdery texture as soon as it is applied, but it feels creamy at the same time.

The Jojoba and passionfruit oils provide the antioxidants your skin will love while keeping the product in place for hours.

This cream foundation is another top-notch product you should know. This full coverage cream foundation will give you a matte look all while hydrating your skin.

It is filled with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which are really great for your skin, and they offer you great protection against external damage. And it comes with its own brush for easy application.

For a finished photo-ready look, this powder from Tatcha will make you feel like a million bucks. A luxurious product that feels amazing on your skin, it will set your makeup from disappearing for a long lasting finish.

Made from a protective blend of pink and gold Japanese pearl powder, this nourishing formula will keep your makeup from smudging and looking fresh all day.

This is the perfect base for any foundation. It is especially the perfect product for oily and combination skins whose pores tend to be larger and more obvious.

This primer will absorb the excess oils and will help blur the pores. It will keep your makeup in place all day, and it will give your skin a soft glow.

On some days we all need a little extra concealer for those dark circles under our eyes, and this is the best one by far. It offers the right amount of coverage without making your skin even drier and cakey looking.

This crease resistant waterproof concealer blends effortlessly into your skin and diminishes the fine lines for an airbrushed finish.

2. Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation

They say foundation is the go-to product for any woman. It is the base you have to work with, so you might as well pick the best. One of the most expensive cosmetics in this list, this one is natural looking, but it’s also light and it does everything you need a foundation to do.

It will even out your skin and give it a glassy glow, so you can ditch all your other products if you’re a minimalist and are looking for that one product.

Talking about one multi-purpose product that will change your life, you must try this one from Urban Decay. This tinted glow will moisturize your skin, give it a natural glow and provide you with excellent coverage that you can skip your foundation and powder.

It will cover your imperfections while hydrating your skin and will also last you all day long. You’ll be sold if you try it.

Most women love makeup and we tried our best to include something for everyone, even for the minimalists out there that don’t like a wide array of products. We guarantee that even the most skeptical woman owns at least one of those products in her repertoire.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.