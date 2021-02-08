These Are The 25 Best Makeup Brands in 2021

The makeup industry has come a long way in these last few decades. Gone are the days of the cakey foundation and awkward shades of eye-shadow. Most companies now offer great quality products, whether you have sensitive skin or are prone to acne. Some of the most expensive products are definitely great, although there are many other affordable brands that might work just as well.

Even though this new world we had to adapt to in the last year makes makeup wearing a little challenging, this is one industry that has not suffered much. Women need makeup now more than ever, even if they don’t leave the house often. Just the act of applying makeup lifts up your spirits and gives you a different outlook on life, a small sense of normalcy.

Whether you want to conceal your tired-looking skin under the eyes or want to treat yourself to a different shade of lipstick, we have compiled a list of some of the best makeup brands in the world at the moment. Let’s be realistic, most of you do not have the time or budget to try every single product out. That is why we hope this list will help you out, especially if you want to step out of your comfort zone.

Even if you’ve been loyal to one brand since you tried it out, you might still get inspired to try something different that caught your attention.

Let’s take a look at the 25 top makeup brands that made our list this year.

Founded in 1996 with headquarters in California, Urban Decay is a tend setter very popular with bloggers, fashion and beauty editors, as well as consumers. They sell high-quality cosmetics, such as the all-night coverage foundation and their famous Naked eyeshadow palettes. Considered a cult label, it is an edgy and innovative company that is not scared to experiment with vibrant colors.

NYX is one of those brands that are not only affordable but also offer you great quality prices and gorgeous shades. If you like to play around with bold colors and rich pigments, their eyeshadows, eyeliners, and lipsticks are for you. Beauty lovers and professional makeup artists turn to this brand and made it one of the fastest-growing companies on the market.

In the last decade or so, Sephora stores have been popping out in every big city in the western hemisphere. They have their own in-house makeup line, but their stores provide you with a very large array of high-end cosmetics, skin and hair care products, as well as fragrances. That is why they are your one-stop shop when it comes to cosmetics.

A very popular cosmetics brand created by makeup artist Shu Uemura from Japan, it allows even the novices to embrace their inner artist. He created a line inspired by nature, art, and science, and he is known for breaking boundaries in the industry. His high-quality products have gained their spot at the top for the past fifty years.

21. Burberry

Fashion house Burberry is not only good at making their signature trench coats, but their makeup line is also one of the best in the world. The British line is known for innovative and fresh-faced products. Their products help you create dramatic and edgy looks at home, just like they do on the runways. When you think of Burberry, think of edgy elegance.

20. Elizabeth Arden

Their makeup line is one of the best in the world, but they are also popular for their skincare and anti-aging products. Appropriate for women of all ages and nationalities, their reputation, just like their products, is impeccable. Their radiant lip glosses, weightless foundation, or go-to concealers are staples you should consider for your beauty collection.

Although many companies have followed suit in the last few years, bareMinerals is a pioneer in cosmetic products that help your skin health, all while enhancing your natural beauty. Their mineral-infused foundation powders are a must-try, especially for those of you who are more prone to skin issues. Their products will make you look and feel radiant and guilt-free.

Originating from Japan, this brand has been a staple in the cosmetics world for over 140 years. They have been producing high-end makeup, hair products, and fragrances with an unwavering commitment to quality. That is one of the reasons their followers are loyal customers, their innovative and cutting-edge products is another.

Their cosmetics are highly regarded on the market, with an indisputable reputation. Great line of skincare and accurate and custom shade matching, Clinique takes good care of their customers. Their personalized products are guaranteed to work perfectly with your skin type and color palette and make you embrace your individuality.

The brand’s slogan “Easy, Breezy, Beautiful” has been their staple for decades, and it characterizes them to a tee. On the affordable side, they are one of the companies that have been tried by most teenage girls on the planet. Their products are high quality yet accessible, which is why they have survived in this industry for so long. The shade-matching foundations and eyeliners are their most popular products.

Great products for the women who love the artistry makeup provides, these cosmetics will surely awaken your creative side. Created by the makeup artist the brand is named after, it is one of the best in the world. What started as a small company with only 10 lipsticks, developed into a beauty empire that offers you some of the best cosmetics on the market.

Another woman entrepreneur that started as a makeup artist has become a world-renowned cosmetics guru. Her Tinted Moisturizer for example is an award-winning product year after year, which means her products are of the highest quality. She has used her knowledge, skills, and talent to bring you a makeup line we can all appreciate.

Never sacrificing quality at an accessible price point, Revlon has been at the top in the cosmetics industry for decades. They offer you glamorous and innovative high-quality products at affordable prices. From mascara to nail polish, while experimenting with their lipstick shades, we have all owned at least one of their products at some point in our lives.

The French fashion house Givenchy has ventured into the cosmetics market in 1989. They are very loyal to their original roots but do not waiver from offering their customers the highest quality products. Just like their clothing, their cosmetics are elegant yet bold. Take their daring eye shadow palettes or vibrant lipstick shades just as an example of their wild side.

Yves Saint Laurent is another French fashion house that specializes in high quality, expensive cosmetics, aside from their couture collections. Their weightless foundations and creamy lipsticks are a treat, while their mascaras and elegant eyeliners will bring out your best features. Their satiny finishes make you feel pampered, and we all need that from time to time.

Another fair newcomer, Nars has been taking over the cosmetics world since 1994. They have started off with lipsticks exclusively, but they have expanded to all other cosmetic products. Their daring Orgasm line will entice you to give them a try for the name alone! But take our word for it, the quality of their products is impeccable. They make you feel beautiful yet empowered all at the same time, by embracing your individuality and natural beauty.

A Canadian company, Mac was founded in Toronto in 1984. They have become a cult, and their motto is: “From Wow to Now”. They are a socially responsible company, and they are dedicated to enhancing everyone’s beauty regardless of age, race, or gender. They are trendsetting with their bold colors and creativity. Their popular collaborations have become a known factor in the cosmetics industry, and their must-have collections sell out as soon as they hit the shelves.

One of the oldest cosmetic companies in the world, this Paris-based name is highly regarded for their beauty products, as well as their skincare and perfume. They have been around since 1828, and they have survived this competitive platform by adapting to change very well. While introducing innovative and stylish top quality products they have maintained their high standards. If you must experiment with at least one of their products, may we suggest their Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls? You will be hooked!

Maybelline has started off small as well, as a family-owned business, but they have expanded into one of the largest cosmetic brands in the US. Known as a drugstore brand, they offer the customer good quality products for affordable prices. Their makeup, skincare, and fragrances are easily accessible without being pretentious. Their match-based foundations are considered to be some of their best selling products. The scientific shade-specific technology is probably one of the top in the world.

A French luxury makeup, fragrance, and skincare brand, Clarins is available at any high-end department store in the world. The care they put into the production and quality of their cosmetics is equivalent to their values. Their emphasis is to deliver only the best to their loyal followers, and their passion is shown in their beautifully curated products. Their eyeshadow palettes and their lip glosses are crafted to perfection, which is why they are some of their top sellers.

A legend in the world of beauty since 1935, this French company has paved the way for many others in terms of artistry, creativity, and cosmetic science. Their products have always been avant-garde, not only for their outside the box thinking but their excellent quality in everything they do. Their makeup, skincare, and fragrances are still bestsellers today, and they have been for decades. Every woman in the world has tried some Lancome product at some point in her life. Their mascaras and nail polish colors, lipsticks, and eye shadows are some of their more loved items in the world.

A global leader, l’Oreal is a trendsetter in the beauty industry and has been for decades. This French cosmetics company brought you some of the most popular mascaras, eyeliners, foundations, and lip care in the world. They don’t only concentrate on makeup, but pretty much every type of personal care item for women. Their haircare line is used in many salons around the world and their skincare products are of great quality and affordable.

If you haven’t yet tried any of their makeup products you are truly missing out. Without a doubt, their Dior Addict lipstick is their signature, and it is probably the best selling lipstick in the world. This French fashion house decided to take the leap in the cosmetics industry in 1947 with their well-known perfume Miss Dior, and it was a wise decision. Today they are not only known for their couture collections, but their creativity and excellence have brought luxurious products in all realms of the beauty industry.

Started in 1946 in New York City, Estee Lauder has established its name on the international cosmetics platform. They are a leader in the world with their innovative and technologically advanced products. The brand has expanded from makeup to skincare, hair products, and fragrance, all while creating excellent products that have proven effective. Highly recommended by beauty professionals worldwide, their makeup and skincare lines are leaders in their categories. Try out their foundations and concealers and convince yourself.

The house of Chanel is not only a leader in the couture and fragrance scene, but their makeup is equally luxurious. When you purchase the Chanel brand, you are investing in yourself. Chic and stylish with a price that matches its quality, this glamorous and exclusive line only offers premium products to its loyal clientele. Their Chanel Red lipstick is a must-own by any fashionable classic woman.

We took you on a journey through the world of makeup, from easily accessible brands to more sophisticated luxurious names. We hope you enjoyed this virtual tour and learned a little more about this fascinating yet very competitive world.

