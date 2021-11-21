These Are The 30 Best Casual Shoes For Men

Have you ever heard of the saying that “shoes make the man”? If you haven’t, well, there it is. Shoes are an important piece in everyone’s wardrobe, and a dirty or unkept pair of shoes can destroy the look you’re going for. You can wear the simplest outfit of jeans and a t-shirt, but if your shoes are well taken care of and clean, you’re doing just fine.

Men can show off their style and personality through their shoes, and you can tell a lot about the man by the way he takes care of his shoes. Just like with your cars. You can have the greatest supercar, if it’s dirty, especially the tires, it just ruins the whole beauty of it. So choose your shoes wisely, and keep them clean. That is one piece of advice we cannot give enough.

Now, you might not be sure what type of shoes are really you. No problem, we’ve compiled a list of casual shoes that goes from booties to sandals, and we’ve thrown in a few athletic shoes, if that’s more up your alley.

Whatever style you gravitate towards and are comfortable wearing, go for it. You need to please yourself and figure out what works for you. Other people’s opinions should not really matter, as long as you’re happy with your shoes and can walk in them for long periods of time without pain.

Without further ado, let us guide you to the best casual shoes you can invest in this year.

Even though winter is over, we want to mention these gorgeous booties from Red Wing. They are not for winter per-se, but if you live in a moderate climate you can probably wear them year long.

The leather is beautiful, and the colors as well. It is a lifestyle boot that you can trot in all day, as the Traction Tred rubber of the sole will keep your feet comfy for hours.

This classic 1460 model from Doc Marten needs no introduction. It’s a staple in any store, and its’ more than six decade history has evolved from a boot the soldiers in World War Two used to wear, to the sixties factory workers, to today’s fashionistas.

It is a unisex boot, and both men and women alike turn to Dr. Martens for the quality and long lasting wear they get out of them.

This great quality light suede Chelsea bootie from Thursday Boots is a great transitional shoe that you can wear in spring, but on chilly summer days as well. If you’re not crazy about showing off your toes and not a fan of athletic shoes, this is a great compromise.

They are “weather safe” as well, so don’t worry about a few sprinkles.

Those are a great pair of casual-meet-athletic sneakers for those days when you want to be comfortable but not too sporty. The brown leather and black mesh of the shoe offer a great compromise between lifestyle and athletic wear.

You can work out in them, that’s what they were meant for, but you can also wear them when you’re chilling or running errands.

These sandals are so comfortable you will think you’re actually walking on a cloud. They offer you support and they are sturdy enough for any outdoor activity.

The arch support along the vegan-friendly construction make them an eco-friendly comfortable option for the warmer months.

25. AllBirds Tree Dashers

The Tree Dashers are the latest AllBirds from their line of sustainable sneakers. The company was created with the environment in mind, and this model is made from eucalyptus pulp, which keeps your feet cool, so you won’t suffer from sweaty feet when you’re working out or running.

The simple yet technical design is beautiful enough that you can wear them everyday as well.

For the hikers out there, this pair from Teva is a great option. Made from 55% recycled polyester and sustainable leather, when you purchase the Teva brand you embrace the eco-friendly lifestyle.

While repelling water, these shoes also look cool and feel incredibly comfy. Purchasing a great pair of shoes while protecting the Earth is always a good choice.

23. Wolf & Shepherd Gunner Driver

Those driving shoes from Wolf & Shepherd are a classic Italian staple, and they are crafted in Portugal. The traction from the nubs that cover the soles offer you extra stability when driving, and the memory foam adds extra cushioning for extreme comfort.

Not only practical but stylish as well, you can choose from several different colors.

This pair from Nisolo is a more casual take to the dress shoe, but very appropriate for the warmer summer months ahead. They are so comfortable you don’t have to break them in.

The cushioned insole and soft leather upper bring you extreme comfort, so not only will you look stylish, but you will do your small part in saving the planet with these ethically made shoes.

21. Alden Unlined Suede Plain Toe Blucher

The snuff suede of these transitional shoes is so soft that you can get away with not wearing socks if you prefer. Not overly dressy, you can wear them everyday but look good enough if you go straight to a semi-formal affair right after work.

The waterlock flex sole is a nice touch, and the leather outsole allows you to wear them for hours and feel comfortable.

20. Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede-trimmed Linen Loafers

These are some cool summer loafers you can trot around in all day. Made from leather-lined linen, these shoes will keep your feet super cool on those hot summer days.

Trimmed with soft suede and flexible rubber soles, they are comfy enough for those long days you will spend loafing about.

These minimalist all white sneakers from Greats Royale are made in Italy from soft cowhide leather and they get more comfortable with every use. They are the perfect casual sneaker you can wear on any occasion and they will lift any outfit.

Just make sure you wear them with no-show socks, and you’re all set.

For a vintage vibe, you will like these premium sneakers made from distressed leather by the husband and wife team behind the Golden Goose name. They are made from top quality materials and excellent craftsmanship and they will show your personality.

The design is inspired by the skateboarding style, but appropriate for everyday wear.

These beauties from Nike will bring you back to the more easy breezy vibe of the 70’s. These high-top sneakers are constructed from grain leather and are trimmed with suede at the toes and the outer sides.

The hardware is in golden tones, and the off-white details of the logo and laces provide a nice contrast to the brown leather of the shoe.

16. Gucci Screener

If you like to stick to the 70’s vibe, this Gucci retro-inspired option offers you a throwback design that is inspired by the classic runners of the decade. Purposely distressed by skilled craftsmen that used high end materials, they are easy to style and comfortable for all day wear.

They come with leather lining and the designer emblems that are discreet but evident.

15. Common Projects Bball Leather Sneakers

These classic basketball sneakers in all-white are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Handcrafted in Italy from textured high-end leather, they are casual enough for weekend wear, but also appropriate for a more relaxed work environment.

The leather lining and rubber soles offer you comfort for extended wear.

French footwear brand Veja crafts these comfortable sneakers in Brazil from ecologically and ethically made materials. Upper leather and water repellent suede offer a minimalist classy look that goes with any attire.

The insole and sole are made from Amazonian rubber and sugar cane, and the lining from organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles. Environmentally friendly and stylish all in one.

13. Mobs Design Tread Low

If you want a dressed up option but are not a fan of the all-white sneaker, this shoe from Mobs Design might be for you. These colorful options are a breath of fresh air and offer you versatility to your footwear.

On top of the premium leather they are constructed from, the removable antimicrobial foam sock liner offers you comfort and freshness.

12. Salomon Edition XT-6 Trekking

For those long walks you take every day, these are the perfect shoes. Made in collaboration with Fumito Ganryu, Salomon created this fashion forward sneaker that is perfect for outdoor activities, all while doing it in comfort and style.

Outdoor clothing brand Salomon is well-known for creating shoes that offer you waterproofing technologies which provide protection from wetness and coldness.

11. Nike Air Jordan New Beginnings

The high-tops that were so popular in the 80’s are making a comeback with this 2021 reedition. These are the perfect shoes for the collectors of vintage Nikes.

You might not be able to find them on any Nike site, but they should be available to find on any premium resale marketplace. Although hard to find, we thought they are a gem worth mentioning.

10. Balenciaga Track 2

Switching gears here, these designer “dad sneakers” from Balenciaga are daring, if we might say so. Made from nylon and mesh with magnanimous rubber soles, these shoes are for the guy who isn’t afraid to be different.

They come in different color combinations, but they are all original and stand out from the crowd.

9. Koio Metro Taupe

Koio produces high-end luxury footwear that is handcrafted in Italy. The quality of their materials and the skilled craftsmanship of their shoemakers bring you amazingly stylish and comfortable shoes.

This model offers you a breathable wear with every step with their terry lining, and the margom rubber sole ensures the durability of the shoe.

Kanye West, the infamous genius that is behind this shoe in collaboration with Adidas, really knows what he’s doing when it comes to creating original and in-demand products.

Yeezy shoes are so popular that if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a pair, hold on to them for a great investment. Their resale value went up 27% since they first went on the market.

7. Balmain B-Court Black & White

For a more clean-cut designer option, go for these classic tennis shoes from Balmain. They are made from calfskin leather, the lining is from tonal buffed leather as well, and the treaded outsole provides you with comfort as well as elevated elegance.

A great choice for a casual yet trendy design that shows a touch of luxe.

6. Celine Triomphe Gold High-Top

For the vintage lovers, these high-end high-tops from Celine will show your sense of fashion. These limited edition urban sneakers won’t be around forever, so if you’re into them we suggest you move fast.

They are not only truly breathtaking, but the quality of the materials and the craftsmanship that is Celine’s signature make them a pleasure to walk in.

5. Maison Margiela Black Fusion

If you really want to make a statement, these one-of-a-kind sneakers from Maison Margiela might be your first choice. The shoe is made from premium materials, and the handcrafted process that was used to create this work of art explains the high price.

We are aware they are not for everyone, but these high-fashion sneakers are as original as they get.

This is the most popular Nike sneaker of the year. Not only one of the most comfortable athletic shoes out, the woven fabric and the lightweight React rubber soles are easy on your feet.

They can breathe and not get all sweaty even if you engage in rigorous physical activity in extreme conditions. They are offered in many different colors, so pick your favorite and enjoy.

3. Lanvin Suede & Patent Leather

These sneakers are so classy they almost look like dressy shoes. They are made out of patent leather with a suede cap-toe and an off-white rubber sole. They are business appropriate, and you can probably get away with wearing them at a work event.

Try them with a suit, and you’ll be good to go. They can be dressed down as well with jeans and a simple t-shirt.

2. Koio Capri Castagna

When you’re all about the cash look, these lovely sneakers from luxury footwear brand Koio are your best bet. The gorgeous Castagna brown leather will warm up any outfit, so you can go ahead and adore them.

Made from hand-brushed vegetable tan vachetta leather, they are so soft and versatile you can literally wear them all day long.

1. Oliver Cabell Low I Frost

When you buy the Olivier Cabell brand, you not only purchase a stylish pair of shoes, you also purchase a lifestyle. This luxury brand that handcrafts their footwear in ethical factories from sustainable materials brings you this pair of minimalist yet highly elegant sneakers.

They are the perfect complement to any outfit, so go ahead and indulge.

We hope you like the options we provided for you, so get shopping and pick your style for 2021.

