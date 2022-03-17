The 25 Coolest Shoes for Men Right Now

A couple of years ago it was actually very common to hear that sneakers were dying out, that they were no longer used by the general population and that this would soon result in them disappearing from the market.

Luckily, these rumors were greatly exaggerated as sneakers were never going to just disappear to begin with. Instead, they were simply changing, evolving to something even more practical and beautiful than ever before.

Same can be said for most any other shoe types out there, as whenever you feel like they’re going away because the people have lost interest in them, they always seem to make a comeback which results in everyone getting invested in them all over again.

So, in honor of this gorgeous footwear we decided to bring you our very own top 25 of the coolest shoes that you can buy for yourself. This list is mostly tailored for men, but remember, if you can rock the shoes then you should definitely wear them, regardless of the gender they’re made for.

But anyways, without further ado, let’s jump right into our number 25th pick of the day:

25. Salomon XT-4 Advanced “High Risk Red”

Solomon have already established themselves as some of the absolute best in the outdoor clothing industry, and they continue to impress even to this day thanks to incredible pieces such as these sneakers right here.

The XT-4 have solidified their name in the fashion world as well, because they are so practical while also being so incredibly gorgeous as well.

These sneakers can be worn anywhere, regardless of whether you’re trekking up on a mountain or if you’re just looking to go out on your daily jog. You will look incredible regardless of where you’re heading while you wear these for sure.

24. Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers

The best part about Cariuma sneakers is definitely the history behind them. They were first brought to life by David and Fernando as they tried to get into the sneaker industry with something slightly different than what we expected from them.

Instead of going for the most ridiculous and straight-to-your-face sneakers out there, they opted for something simple and stylish, while also offering a level of comfiness that no other shoe at the time had.

23. Maison Margiela Black Fusion

If we were talking about the coolness factor alone then this pair of shoes would definitely be at the top of our list simply because of how incredible their design is.

They look so different from anything else out there, but the sad thing is that they also have the price tag to make them feel otherworldly as well.

We’re talking about a pair of shoes that really has nothing to offer than a really cool design and top of the line materials that goes for as much as $30,000. That’s absolutely insane, and not something that we would recommend unless you are a collector.

22. Jordan ‘New Beginnings Pack’ Retro High 1

Usually, tribute shoes are not all that great, and that’s because they focus more on the sneaker brand name than the actual shoes themselves.

Luckily this wasn’t the case with these Jordans as they are amongst the comfiest shoes we’ve ever tried out and they also look downright incredible as well.

You can get yourself a pair at around $350 too which is very nice to say the least, especially considering just how durable these sneakers really are.

21. Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% ‘Black Electric Green’

This may very well be the perfect pair of sneakers for you if you’re looking to go out for a jog or if you want a new pair of shoes to wear around at the gym.

They immediately stand out because of how outlandish they look, but in a weird sense this actually works out in their favor as these Nike shoes are just gorgeous from every angle we could find.

20. Tropicfeel Sunset Sneakers

Coming up next, we have Tropicfeel, the type of shoes that you buy when you want to look good while you’re exploring the wilderness. That’s right, this pair of shoes (or any other shoes made by this brand) is actually specifically made to cater towards any traveler that is looking to walk for miles and miles without a care in the world.

They are rather simplistic looking, but what they lack in design they actually more than make up in comfiness.

This is the absolute best pair to roll around in if you are on a tighter budget and are currently looking to not break the piggybank for a simple pair of shoes.

At the same time however, these may be priced around $50 but that doesn’t mean that they’re just like any other $50 pair of shoes.

You still get the incredible quality build that we’ve come to expect from Vans, and their design may seem simplistic at first but it also has a general retro feel to it which we just can’t get enough of these days.

If you still want a retro and timeless pair of sneakers but at the same time you don’t want to invest into vans you can always give these iconic Nikes a try.

The best part about them is the fact that their general build is better than that of most $1,000 shoes and yet they sell for less than $100 in most shops.

They are extremely durable, many people stating that they have been wearing their Nike Air Force 1s for years now and they’re still in near mint condition.

17. Jordan x Dior Retro High

Speaking of retro, this collaboration right here brought us what can only be described as one of the most unique looking pairs of shoes that we’ve ever seen and that’s a fact.

Sure, they may be extremely high priced, but that doesn’t mean that fans of the retro design won’t be looking to add these to their collection anytime soon.

You can get them for around $2,000 or so, which sure, isn’t affordable by any means, but you still get one of the coolest pairs of shoes of all time with this purchase so it may be worth it at the end of the day.

16. Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars

The iconic Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars have always been known for being both extremely durable while also looking like a million bucks.

You can’t go wrong with any of their models, especially if you go for that classic white, blue and red combo that just gets everyone’s attention the moment you roll around wearing them.

One thing that we should mention here is that Converse shoes also come in a ton of different prints, colors and styles, so make sure to browse around before you make your purchase.

15. On Cloudnova ‘Black White’

High intensity training requires you to have the best equipment you could get your hands on, and this is exactly what On was aiming for when they made this pair of shoes.

On top of being very practical however, these gym shoes are also drop dead gorgeous as they look both simplistic and very complex at the same time.

Overall, thanks to their beautiful design, their high-quality build and of course, the comfiness that they offer, this is by far one of the best pairs of shoes your money could buy you.

14. Adidas Yeezy Foam Rnnr “Ararat”

By far one of the most controversial pairs of shoes we’ve ever had the pleasure of trying out, back when these Foam Runners hit the scene the internet went absolutely haywire trying to see if this was a joke or not.

We’re still trying to figure that out to this day, but what we do know for a fact is that this is still one of the coolest looking pairs of shoes we’ve ever seen.

13. New Balance x Dime 860 V2 ‘Black’

In order to celebrate their past collaborations with Dime, New Balance actually decided to bring back a good old classic NB pair that has pretty much dominated the market back in the 90s.

This immediately brought back a ton of memories, but what the people didn’t realize is the fact that it wasn’t nostalgia that was making these shoes feel so good to walk around in, it’s their overall incredible build quality and of course, the design that really makes this one of the best pairs you can get.

12. Nike Dunk Low “University Red”

Going back to the classics for now we have one of the most stylish pairs of sneakers that you’ll ever see. Coming in at around $100 too, this is the type of shoes that you can wear around everywhere and still get asked where you got them from.

Their design is uniquely retro as they decided to emulate the brand’s original 1985 College Colors program, which adds to the look for sure.

11. Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% Flyknit

But hey, sometimes you want to look good while you feel the wind rush through your hair. If you’re a fan of running then you will need this pair of shoes because they’re amongst the best for it.

They were even advertised by the International Association of Athletics Federations as the best pair of shoes your money could buy for their versatility and their capacity to make you run faster than ever before.

10. Balenciaga Track 2

These may not be for everyone simply because of how daring they really look. But we personally believe that these are really cool looking, and the best part about them is that they’re made from 176 different pieces altogether, making every pair completely unique.

Most people would refer to these as dad sneakers, but we would rather just say that these are amongst the coolest pairs of sneakers we’ve ever seen.

9. Nike x Supreme SB Dunk Low Jewel Swoosh Red

Yet another incredibly simplistic design right here, this collaboration between Nike and streetwear brand Supreme is pretty much legendary nowadays because of how many other pairs of shoes they inspired over the course of time.

They offer just the right amount of street attitude to make them look the part, and on top of that they are also extremely comfy even if they’ve been worn around for a long time.

8. Balenciaga Black Speed

If you’re on the market for an all-black pair of sneakers though there’s no better option out there than this Balenciaga classic right here. As is common for them, they really didn’t care about what anyone else was wearing at the time, opting instead to make their shoes as unique as possible.

Luckily this turned out great for them as this pair is just incredibly gorgeous to look at and comfort wise you just can’t beat Balenciaga.

7. New Balance x thisisneverthat 2002R ‘White’

Yet another New Balance collaboration pair right here, this time they decided to work together with the Korean streetwear brand known as thisisneverthat in order to bring us one of the best pairs we’ve ever seen.

They may look a bit basic at first glance, but trust us, they feel absolutely amazing and depending on your fit they can really make you look a lot cooler from the moment that you put them on.

On top of all of that, you can actually get your hands on these for less than $150 which is a steal if you ask us.

6. Balmain B-Court

You can’t go wrong with a classic black and white design though, which is why we always recommend Balmain B-Courts to complement any costume that you want to show off to your friends.

Their design is just so sleek that we can’t find anything wrong with this pair, and let’s not forget the fact that this is Balmain that we’re talking about, they are incredibly high-quality regardless of the price tag.

5. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yecheil

Coming up next, we have one of the most popular pairs of shoes of all time right here. In fact, this pair was so popular that it was actually near impossible to get one unless you were ready to really throw all of your savings at them.

Back when they first hit the scene in fact, there was such a demand for them that they instantly increased their price by 27% just to make sure that they had enough to give a pair to everyone.

4. Nike ACG Gore-Tex Mountain Fly ‘Khaki’

This is one of the most durable pairs of shoes that we’ve ever tried on, and trust us when we tell you that we really put these to the test. They are so durable in fact that they are said to be able to take on all of the elements at once and they’d still come out on top.

That’s not even where the good parts end either, they also look absolutely stunning and on top of that they’re fairly well priced at around $220.

If you’re looking for comfiness though you shouldn’t look any further than this Adidas pair because there are no better choices out there.

Design wise it is a breath of fresh air considering how many crazy options there are to choose from, and on top of that you can get this pair in a ton of different colors and styles to make sure that you got your money’s worth from them.

And here we have one of the most simplistic and yet effective shoe designs of all time. This was actually one of the most popular choices for men’s shoes back in 2021 and it’s still just as slick as it was back then too.

Their classic aesthetic makes them look incredible to say the least, while also making you feel like you’re walking on clouds with every step you take. Overall, it’s no wonder these are amongst Nike’s best sellers right here.

1. Nike ISPA Road Warrior ‘Sail’

This may be a bit of a controversial opinion but we personally believe that Nike’s brand new ISPA line is by far one of the coolest pairs of shoes we’ve EVER seen.

As opposed to every other pair on our list, they actually look fairly modern while also being extremely comfortable to say the least.

There is no other pair out there that can match it in terms of coolness though and while that may be subjective, we still believe that there’s no other brand out there that comes close to beating these.

Conclusion

Most of the time we pick our shoes based on how comfy they are, but sometimes we also want to look like a million bucks while we go out so we go for the coolest pairs of shoes out there.

Luckily you won’t have to choose between the two with these pairs as they all excel in both categories to say the least.

While some may be a bit pricier, especially with that $30,000 pair mentioned before, they are all worth the investment regardless of whether you’re a serious collector or just a fan of cool shoes in general.

