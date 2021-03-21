The 20 Best Sling Bags You Can Buy Right Now

As the world is changing, so do our needs. Things that used to be in style are making a big comeback right now. Sling bags, or as we used to call them, fanny packs, are becoming “the thing” again.

They are not only a fashion statement, but they are also very convenient for carrying things around, especially when on the go.

First things first, what is a sling bag?

If you are not completely sure what a sling bag is, here is a short definition that should clear things up: it is basically a bag that is designed to be worn across the chest or the back, and it is secured to the body with a cross-shoulder strap. Usually, the shape of this bag is oblong, for convenience’s sake, which allows you to carry it with you when traveling, biking, on public transit, or doing everyday errands.

For those of you who like to travel, and hopefully will be able to again very soon, it might be the perfect companion. On flight, you can keep it on you at all times, and it can fit many essentials without taking up too much space. It will definitely fit your smartphone, charging cables, battery bank, headphones, USB stick, tissues, snacks, and your most important things: your passport and wallet.

For everyday running around or short day trips, you can add a camera, extra lenses, sunscreen, sunglasses, or anything else you might require. The sling bag’s purpose is the middle ground between your backpack and your pockets.

Not as large as a full-sized backpack, but large enough that you can fit most of your essentials. Some are even large enough for a small laptop or a tablet, so you can use them when you’re working on the road as well.

Why You Should Wear a Sling Bag

The sling bag is very lightweight and also easy to pack. Since it is meant to be worn close to your body it provides you with easy access to your stuff. Some of the models we will look at are not only convenient but also fashionable.

There are so many uses this little bag provides you with, it depends on your preference and lifestyle. You can bring it with you when you’re going to the park for a picnic, the beach, hiking, biking, and we can go on. And they are unisex, so both men and women can use them.

Now, you need to do a little homework in order to find the perfect fit for your personal needs.

Finding the Right Sling Bag

First, what size are you looking at? Do you need a small one, or will you use it as the main bag in which you will carry your work stuff as well? They come in sizes from one to eight liters, which can hold anywhere from 4-5 pounds of stuff.

Anything larger and heavier than that is no longer a sling bag. Plus, you don’t want to hurt your back either, so try to stay within those measurements, but of course, that depends on your height/weight as well.

Profile & Shape

The profile of the bag, or the shape, is what attracts you when picking a model. They usually come in two orientations: tall or wide. You want to purchase a model that not only looks good but suits your body and is comfortable, especially if you’re carrying it around for long periods of time.

Protection

Another factor to consider is whether or not weather resistance is important to you. If you rarely use it outdoors it might not be a factor at all, but most sling bags are designed with outdoors purposes in mind, therefore waterproof is quite important.

Even you’re not the outdoorsy type, it is good if it protects against spills as well. Most of us carry some water or warm drink in our bags, and we don’t want any liquid to damage our things.

Quality & Durability

The quality and durability of the bag you’re planning to purchase should be taken into consideration. There are so many models and budgets available, it is very hard to pick just one. There are many good quality bags available for a reasonable price, so choose wisely. Zippers are something you should look at when considering different models.

Make sure they are durable and made from any of those three companies: YKK, RiRi, or SAB, and either a #5 or #8. They are reliable, not too big nor small, and will not let you down so you won’t be stuck with a broken zipper, which can be super frustrating.

Sling Bags Hardware

Another make or break accessory on the bag is the hardware. Some bags might be super roomy, lightweight, weatherproof, and reasonably priced, but if you don’t like the buckle or the clip, that might be very disappointing.

Some names to consider are Duraflex, ITW, Woojin, and the popular YKK for resistance.

Fabrics

Now, the fabric and material is maybe the most attractive component of the bag. Let’s take a quick look at some pros and cons of the most used ones:

Nylon is soft, durable, and lightweight, which makes it suitable for those types of bags.

is soft, durable, and lightweight, which makes it suitable for those types of bags. Ballistic nylon is very strong and while resistant it can be a bit stiff and heavier than other materials. So maybe a bit too much for a sling bag.

is very strong and while resistant it can be a bit stiff and heavier than other materials. So maybe a bit too much for a sling bag. Ripstop nylon has extra fibers that are sewn into its weave, so a very resistant material while being lightweight.

has extra fibers that are sewn into its weave, so a very resistant material while being lightweight. Polyester , while being an affordable option, is not quite as long-lasting as others. Usually, it is combined with other materials for a good quality bag. If used on its own it is reasonably priced but pretty flimsy, so keep that in mind.

, while being an affordable option, is not quite as long-lasting as others. Usually, it is combined with other materials for a good quality bag. If used on its own it is reasonably priced but pretty flimsy, so keep that in mind. CORDURA grade fabrics are a blend of nylon and polyester materials. This brand offers great quality, abrasion resistance, and a great strength-to-weight ratio.

grade fabrics are a blend of nylon and polyester materials. This brand offers great quality, abrasion resistance, and a great strength-to-weight ratio. Canvas is a bit heavier than synthetics and also more likely to suffer from abrasions. Looks attractive, but in order to make it weatherproof, it has to be re-proofed with wax.

is a bit heavier than synthetics and also more likely to suffer from abrasions. Looks attractive, but in order to make it weatherproof, it has to be re-proofed with wax. Leather is probably the least suitable material for a sling bag. It is not very resistant, not weatherproof, a bit heavier, plus requires a lot of maintenance to keep it looking good.

In order to choose the best sling bag that you will be satisfied with, choose wisely. Make sure the straps are sturdy enough, are padded for your comfort, and have multiple uses if that’s something important to you. If you’re a lefty, they have some models made just for you as well, so let’s help you get started on your shopping expedition!

Sling Bag Styles

There are several styles you can pick from. The Fanny pack look-alike, the outdoorsy athletic style, crossbody (or the purse), tactical, or fashionable. While they all share similarities, they have different purposes, it’s up to you to decide which suits your lifestyle best.

We gathered a list of 20 models that will cover pretty much everything we discussed so far, so let’s take a look at some of the best sling bags on the market right now.

Made from water and stain-resistant material, this is a reasonable option that is a functional and stylish travel bag. Sleek design but roomy enough for your essentials, it is a great option for tight spaces.

The strap across your chest distributes the weight evenly, and it is adjustable. Comes with two zippered pockets and a small exterior pocket.

A very affordable bag, this one is made from water-resistant Nylon. It comes with six pockets, including an anti-theft compartment and a reversible padded shoulder strap.

The strap can be adjusted for lefties, and the bag’s 12-liter capacity offers you lots of room, even for a tablet or small laptop.

Although designed for women, it is not too feminine so even men can use it. The leather’s pebbled texture makes this an attractive bag, but not waterproof. It can be converted into a backpack if you unzip the shoulder strap.

Its seven pockets offer you enough space to keep your things organized and tidy.

If you’re looking for a smaller daypack, this fits the bill perfectly. Made from Nylon and Neospacer mesh fabric, it is weatherproof and resists abrasions. Its anatomical shape makes it comfortable for long wear while you’re outdoors.

The company offers a lifetime warranty, and it comes in 10 different colors.

Perfect for those of you who carry your laptop and other electronics with you wherever you go. It is large enough to fit a 15.6 laptop, it also offers lots of organizational features which makes it very handy for students.

The heavy-duty nylon it is constructed from protects all your electronics from all types of weather and makes it tear-proof as well.

For the adventure seekers, this large bag will most likely fit all your necessary gear. Made from 600-Denier Polyester, it has a nine-liter capacity, an ambidextrous shoulder strap, and the colors offered are suitable for nature lovers.

Resistant to many types of weather and sturdy enough so it won’t tear when you’re going for your expedition.

Designed for your comfort, this versatile bag can be worn over either shoulder or across the chest. Made of durable water-resistant polyester canvas, good quality zippers, and a padded strap, this ergonomic bag can be worn all day.

Many compartments offer lots of room for your essentials, and it even comes with an RFID blocking pocket that protects your valuables.

This popular choice amongst outdoor enthusiasts offers lots of room for your trip, and thanks to the HeatGear crossbody strap it is very comfortable.

This water-resistant bag comes with a lifetime warranty, but the quality of the UA Storm Technology is so great that it should last you a very long time without needing replacement.

This cute and affordable sling bag can be worn in a variety of ways. Use it as a casual daypack, a crossbody bag, or as a shoulder bag, it is an ambidextrous bag that suits everyone.

It comes with two convenient side pockets for water bottles or snacks, and the four zippered pockets offer you lots of space for your essentials.

Another affordable option, this unique bag comes with an RFID pocket that protects your valuables. The several pockets that are spread across the bag offer your organization and the reflective loop is a nice feature that gives you additional visibility.

It is scratch and splashproof, so you can use it anytime, anywhere.

For that hiking trip you were planning, this bag is the largest we found in this category. Used by the military, its super-resistant 1000-Denier Nylon material will protect your things against extreme weather conditions and scratches you might get when outdoors.

Equipped with many practical features, it is all you need for your next adventure.

For the fashionistas out there, this geometric design is unique and it will make you stand out. Waterproof and wear-resistant, the hard shell provides you with anti-collision.

It offers versatility in the way you can wear it, and it includes an anti-theft pocket and a USB port with a built-in USB cable. Sounds cool, right?

This bag was designed for outdoor sports, and its waterproof material will keep your things dry while you do what you have to do. This lightweight design is very convenient and provides you with easy access and lots of organized compartments.

The breathable padded strap is super comfortable, so you will forget you’re carrying your bag with you.

7. Valentino Garavani Shell-Sling Bag

A budget buster, you will surely get this bag for the name. Very high-fashion so is the price, but that is not all this bag will offer. It comes with several zip pockets along with the main compartment.

The adjustable strap allows you to wear it how you choose, and it is also beautiful. The black shell material is sturdy enough for everyday wear while looking very luxe.

One of the most lightweight options on the market, this bag is surprisingly spacious. Its minimalist design is well organized, so you get two similar main compartments for even larger items such as an iPad.

It has a hidden anti-theft pocket for your valuables, and its strap is padded for extra comfort.

If you carry your electronics with you on a regular basis, this lightweight bag will protect them with an RFID blocking pocket. Its two padded sleeves will make your electronic gear fit perfectly, and the five zippered pockets are lockable for extra protection and they add extra space to organize your stuff.

And the water-resistant n Nylon will surely keep your things dry.

This 3-in-1 pack is all you need for your everyday essentials. Made from canvas material, its polyester lining keeps the bag from ripping. Its anti-theft pocket protects your valuables, and the water bottle pocket is very convenient.

A versatile option for different uses, this cute bag is also water-resistant.

A brand that is well known for high-quality outdoor equipment offers you this long-lasting durable bag. It is compact, yet spacious enough for all your outdoor needs.

The back panel and shoulder straps are not only comfortable but very sturdy, so it is an overall heavy-duty bag that will most likely stand the test of time.

This bag is discreet, practical, and sleek. A stylish model that is made from breathable high-density Oxford fabric, it also comes with anti-theft features. It has a large main compartment and a few smaller ones that allow you to keep your things organized while looking very chic.

This is a unisex bag that comes with a padded shoulder strap that includes card pockets for easy access. Safe, stylish, and functional, what else could you possibly want in a bag?

This beauty comes with designed compartments for your water bottle, a passport pocket, and two sleeves for your Tech devices that are in the main pocket. It is not only a very well-designed and attractive bag but very convenient for your everyday needs.

The 3D breathable back makes it very comfortable in any weather, and the USB port is a great feature to have.

These are the best sling bags in our opinion, do you agree?

