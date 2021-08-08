The 10 Best Laptop Brands in 2021

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that a laptop is an absolute must in our new reality. Whether you need it for work or just to be able to connect online with friends and family, or if you simply use it for gaming and some entertainment, we all need one. Laptops became a really popular and necessary tool in these last few years, and they came a long way from the very first one.

The first person to bring a laptop on the market was Adam Osborne, and the Osborne 1 made his debut in 1981. The very first models were considered quite a luxury and were out of reach for most people. The average laptops used to retail for almost four times what they cost today, so it was not as common for people to own a laptop back then.

Fast forward a few years, and it was in 2005 that laptops got the look and functionality similar to the ones today. They became more widely used as more and more people needed to be able to connect to the internet on the go and work from pretty much anywhere.

Laptops offered desktop PCs serious competition, which caused the computer industry to evolve tremendously in the last 15 years. Every six months to a year there are new upgrades available, specs are getting more and more complex, so for someone on the market for a new laptop like myself, things can get downright confusing and a little bit overwhelming.

You have to take into consideration what you’re planning to use it for. If it’s for work, depending what your job entails, you will need something reliable and with more memory than a Chromebook, for example. If you’re a gamer, you need a fast processor and great RAM, as well as good cooling capacity. If you’re only planning on using it lightly such as for online shopping, browsing your Facebook or Instagram accounts and other tasks that don’t require top of the line features, you can look for something more affordable and with less memory.

So, how can you figure out which laptop is the best versus what you truly need? We’ll take it step by step and show you the 10 best laptop brands that you can consider for your next laptop, while keeping it as simple and easy to understand as possible.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 best laptop brands of today’s market.

Although Samsung concentrates mostly on the smartphone and TV market nowadays, they do offer some decent laptops. Their overall features are inferior to those of their competition, but what they lack in performance they make up for in customer and technical support.

Customers have complained about their poor battery life and underwhelming design, but they still have a few models worth considering. The brand’s laptop lineup includes a few Chromebooks and the Galaxy Books, or Notebook Flash, Notebook Odyssey, or the new Notebook 9.

Pros:

Slim models

Overall decent specifications

Great Customer support

Gaming lineup up to par

Cons:

Poor battery

Bland design

Warranties don’t cover upgrades

One of the best laptop brands on the market that cater to gamers, MSI is known for delivering great high-end specs. They have a reputation of producing extra strong gaming machines without all the sparkle other models offer. You get yourself a no-nonsense machine that will allow you to get online as fast as possible and get on with your day.

They have two categories of laptops: the Prestige Series and the Gaming Series. Two of their more affordable models are the MSI Prestige 14 Evo or the MSI GS66 Stealth, as they are not a cheap laptop brand. If money is not an issue, then you can go with their newest version of the Stealth, and you will not be disappointed.

They offer some of the best gaming resolutions at 1440p and 240Hz, and they provide mechanical keyboards and dual functioning numeric/touchpad keypad for all their products.

Pros:

Amazingly built quality

Excellent technical specs

Global gaming community

Great innovating

Massive processing power

Unique sensors and trackers

Cons:

High price tag

Lack of 24/7 support

Simple design

Acer is a computer manufacturing company based in Taiwan that makes affordable laptops. Known for decent quality at a great price point, they do have a few models such as the Predator 21X, a gamer’s dream at an exuberant price. The specs are amazing, so the price is justifiable. But if you’re looking for a basic Chromebook for example, their lowest price-point model starts at $150.

The Switch Series offers you a 2-in-1 tablet and laptop experience, and their Swift Series give you ultra slim laptops. The Aspire series comes with powerful performance for your day-to-day activities, and the gamers can also opt for the more extreme Nitro Series. Something for everyone, you decide what’s your best fit. If you favor great aesthetics for great value, Acer is a good choice.

Pros:

Affordable laptops

Extensive range of products

Global market share of 7%

Series dedicated to high-end gaming

Versatility

Cons:

Customer support somewhat inaccessible

Durability is lacking

Warranty management is frustrating

This Chinese computer manufacturing brand holds a big market share in the laptop and their components’ market. With superior reliability, they offer a great long term laptop with high specs and reasonable pricing. They might not have the best looking laptops on the market, as some customers find their style nondescript, but when durability is as high as Lenovo’s you might be able to look beyond the simple design.

Their Thinkpads are widely used in classrooms and offices worldwide, and they always get the job done. Without compromising their specs, they were able to bring you 2-in-1s and extra portable machines in the last couple of years. As people’s needs are changing, Lenovo has proven that they are willing and able to keep up.

Pros:

Accessible service centers across the globe

Extremely durable hardware components

Global market shares close to 25%

Customer service is prompt and reliable

Variety across different price points

Wide range of models design and form wise

Cons:

Graphics support questionable

Innovation is behind the competition

Simple design

A flashy laptop brand that brings you impressive graphics, Razer is the ideal gamer’s laptop. Their line of powerful gaming machines will take you to new dimensions into the virtual reality of the more demanding games of the market. The Razer Blade 15 for example offers an incredible 300 Hz refresh rate, matched by powerful RAM and a great display and cooling capacity that is a must in the gaming world.

The Blade Series will feature the most impressive AMD processors in the near future, which is great news for the gamers that can afford to get top-of-the-line machines. Definitely the best laptop series for gamers, but be forewarned, they are not cheap.

They also have “regular” laptops as well, with the Razer Book 15 promising to be one of the best productivity laptops on the market. The Singaporean-American tech brand also makes different gadgets for digital creators and designers, even laptop bags.

Pros:

Accessible tech support

Best gaming laptops

Global presence

Great innovating

Powerful gadgets

Cons:

Low storage

Very high prices

Warranty needs to improve

Equipped with incredible all-around capabilities, Asus offers customers great bang for the buck. Not the best laptops performance wise, they do save you on the overall cost because they manufacture all their products in-house. Their Chromebooks and mini laptops are the most budget-friendly options on the market, which warranted them our top 5 spot.

The Asus Zenbook 13 has an excellent 1080p screen, a long battery life, along with other great specs. Its design is very attractive and it easily distinguishes itself from the more expensive and powerful competitors.

They use premium materials even on their budget offerings, and their gaming series Asus Rog gives the MSI some serious competition. Another plus the company has going for them is their after service promptness, which other more established brands lack.

Pros:

Complementary accident protection plans

Decent lineup of 2-in-1 products

Excellent displays

Global market share of 5%

Great gaming experience

Innovative designs

Cons:

Battery life needs some improvement

Lacks in latest innovations

Some gadgets are somewhat heavy compared to competition

The American giant manufactures and develops both hardware and licensed software products. By now I’m pretty sure that everyone not living in a cave has heard of Windows, the operating system that has been around for so many decades, but Microsoft is fairly new to the laptop market. They made their first appearance in 2012 with the Surface series.

Within their range of gadgets the Surface Go is a crowd pleaser because of its affordability and decent specs. The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1 offerings available, the Surface Book 3 offers great battery life, and their high-end Surface Pro 4 features slim aesthetics and amazing performance all around.

Their touch screens and premium sleek designs are loved by customers, as well as the powerful system. They gained the reputation of bringing some of the best task-oriented laptops on the market. Their customer service is also known for offering great support.

Pros:

Claim 99% reliability of products

Class leaders in hardware manufacturing

Exceptional battery life

Free 90-day tech support

Great selection of ports

One year warranty

Cons:

High prices

Lack consistency

Technical specs need some improvement

Another American multinational company, Hewlett-Packard have been around for as long as computers have. The information technology company made its debut back in 1939, when Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard invented an audio oscillator. They have made strides in the industry ever since, and for years they were leaders in the desktops and printers market.

In 1984 they introduced the HP-100, their first laptop ever. Needless to say, they have been one of the most recognizable brands in the consumer electronics sector for decades. Their laptops offer a combo of style and functionality, and their versatility aims at a wide range of both home and office users.

For the budget conscious, consider the HP Envy x360, and for professional use the HP Spectre x360 is a wise choice. They raised the bar for their laptop models in the last few years, and they are faster and easier to use than their predecessors.

Pros:

Competent consumer support system

Warranty available for up to three years

Global market share of 22.6%

High-end gadgets come with AMOLED screens

Slimmest convertibles on the market

Wide range of laptops for every budget

Cons:

Hardware durability needs improvement

Inconsistent battery life

One-dimensional designs for mainstream models

Apple is considered a luxury brand when we talk about computers, laptops, smartphones and tablets. They’ve taken the laptop world by storm more than a decade ago and the newest Macs have always been extremely sought after.

One of, if not the best customer support on the planet, Apple prides themselves on being available for their customers 24/7 online, and they even have in-store support, something many other companies do not offer. Their products, laptops included, are extremely reliable, and they offer regular updates for free.

They are high-quality tools that are user friendly, fuss-free, and beautifully designed. They might not be on the same level as far as hardware components go compared to Windows computers, but their new and improved internal ARM M1 chip allows you to work worry free. Solidly built, they last a long time without causing problems some Windows laptops encounter.

Pros:

Even basic models offer great performance

Best customer support

Excellent battery life

Fast and responsive devices

Global market of close to 6%

Gorgeous aesthetics

Great speakers

Retina display offers amazing colors

You can install Windows through a dual boot

Cons:

Cannot upgrade RAM

Hardware not built for gaming

Higher prices than competition

If you’re still looking for a Windows laptop, Dell offers some of the best models for all types of budgets. And they have really great customer service and tech support, which is always a big plus for when you have questions or you need online help. They do have some shortcomings, such as a simple design, which some people tend to stay away from.

Durability is one of their most praised features though, one of the reasons they are still extremely competitive in today’s market. Their three categories/series that do very well are Alienware, which is great for gamers, Inspiron, and XPS.

For tight budgets the Inspiron series offers great specs for a fraction of the price, but they do not have a very fast processor or high storage space. The XPS is used mostly for high-end demands such as high-resolution screens and best software, and are made of innovative materials. The gamers’ Alienware series offer desktop level gaming performance that is one of the best on the market.

Pros:

Decent battery life

Excellent customer service

Global market share of 17%

Great range of products

Innovative devices

Lightweight

Slim bezels

Superior screen to display ratio

30-day return policy

Cons:

No extras offered when you purchase a laptop

Simple minimalistic design

Very minimal discounts, if any

This sums up our list of the top 10 best laptop brands of 2021. You have surely experienced working with any of those brands at one point or another in your life, so which do you prefer?

