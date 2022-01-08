The 25 Best Masterclass Classes You Can Try in 2022

New year, and everyone is about new resolutions. Whether you believe in them or not, that’s your prerogative. But there’s always room for improvement, new year or not.

One of the best ways to do that is by learning. You don’t necessarily need degrees from upscale Universities to educate yourself. You can learn anything, anywhere with the masterclasses that have become increasingly popular in the last couple of years.

We all have hobbies that occupy our time, and some lucky ones have managed to make a living out of them. Regardless of whether that’s the case for you or not, you can at least learn something new. And that is never a waste of time or money.

What is a Masterclass?

In case you’ve been hiding in a cave in the past several years and have no idea what a masterclass is, let us enlighten you.

A masterclass is an online class offered by experts in the particular field you’re interested in.

Launched in 2015, the platform offers more than 85 classes at the moment. You can choose from entertainment, lifestyle, leadership, writing, and so on, from a total of 11 categories.

How do Masterclasses Work?

There is a subscription fee that allows you to access any course available on the platform. The classes are pre-recorded, so you can follow at your own pace. Complete courses are between two and five hours long in total.

There are three categories of pricing: Standard, Plus and Premium. You will be billed annually, and depending on the package you choose, each class breaks down to $15-23 per month.

The collection of classes is diversified, and you can choose from any category that holds the most appeal to you. One thing is for sure, they are all fun and informative, so it is money well spent.

Before we get into the actual classes we recommend, please note that this article is NOT sponsored. It’s our honest opinion on which are some of the most popular and interesting masterclasses that you can enroll for in 2022. So here we go:

25. Penn & Teller: The Art Of Magic

We all need a little bit of magic in our lives, and this super fun course will show you some tricks you can perform at your next get together.

From card and coin magic tricks to misdirection, you will enjoy yourself while having a lot of laughs. This is a highly entertaining class that will let you evade your day to day routine.

24. Shonda Rhimes: How to Write a TV Pilot

If watching Grey’s Anatomy for the last seventeen years has got you wondering how Shonda Rhimes comes up with her plots year after year without us losing interest, this is your chance to.

The critically acclaimed TV series writer and producer helps you research your story and develop your characters. She shows you how to pitch your show in this competitive business, and shares some excellent resources to further your studies.

23. Bob Iger: Business, Strategy & Leadership

A nuanced course that will teach you how hiring techniques work in the real world, it is an eye-opening learning opportunity anyone can benefit from. Bob Iger talks about his personal experiences from working with Steve Jobs, and he shares colorful anecdotes.

You will get to practice with a few exercises and will find it an educational tool, especially if you are a business owner.

22. Armin Van Buuren: Dance Music

Whether you have a musical ear or not, we all enjoy dance music at one point or another. The Dutch producer and DJ will teach you how to create sounds using technical tips on Logic Pro. It is a pretty long but very descriptive course that teaches you the basics of music creation.

The 33 video lessons total for almost seven hours of content that can help you with tracking chords, mixing tracks, and everything in between.

21. Christina Aguilera: Singing

Learning singing techniques from Christina Aguilera might be a dream come true for some. If she is one of your favorite singers of all time, this is truly a gift.

You can learn how to approach singing techniques thanks to the tips she shares. Details such as breath control, warm-up exercises and enunciation are detailed in the course.

20. Samuel L Jackson: Acting

A great introduction on what it takes to become a great actor from award winning great Samuel L. Jackson. The class leaves you with tips on how to dissect a script, time tested rules of auditioning, and insights into his personal journey to stardom.

Not only high on theory, he colors the class with personal anecdotes and fun facts to lighten the mood.

19. RuPaul: Self-Expression and Authenticity

If your self-esteem has been on the low side of the scale as of late, this class will surely help raise it. RuPaul will teach you how to build your confidence with an engaging style and an upbeat, passionate personality.

He teaches you to see failure as opportunity, and how to overcome setbacks with humor. A great course that will benefit absolutely everyone.

18. Tan France: Style For Everyone

Internationally celebrated style icon Tan France will teach you how to find your personal style in this 2 hours and a quarter class. If you still haven’t found the best version of you yet, this course will show you how to do that.

You will learn what style is, and how to incorporate color and textures to suit your shape and taste. You can learn to look put together even without spending a fortune.

17. Lynnette Marrero & Ryan Chetiyawardana: Mixology

This is a fun class to take, especially if you’re tired of drinking the same drink year after year. The duo makes mixology a fun and interesting class that teaches you the basics when it comes to making great cocktails.

It can come in handy when you’re entertaining at home, or if you’re planning to have a side gig. Even just for your personal experimentation, you will master the art of mixology after taking this class.

16. Garry Kasparov: Chess

Chess is a hobby that has lost popularity in the last few decades with the advances in technology, but is slowly making a comeback. The world renowned chess grandmaster Garry Gasparov will teach you how to attack your opponents and show you how to get to checkmate.

The techniques that you will learn will also help with your concentration and strategy, but you will also get back into a fun hobby that many have forgotten about.

15. Daniel Negreanu: Poker

This is a fun way to spend 38 lessons learning a fun skill from two-time world champion World Poker Tour winner Daniel Negreanu. He will teach you the tricks that got him to where he is today, and you will realize that poker has nothing to do with luck.

It is all about technique and the ability to bluff, which you should be able to get a grasp of. It is also all about a balanced lifestyle, so the training is more than meets the eye.

14. Judd Apatow: Comedy

Many online classes are entertainment based, maybe because we all need some fun in our lives. The bleak reality of today needs to be uplifted with nothing else but tips on lighting the mood by being funny.

Judd Apatow is honest and straightforward, but at the same time gives you a lot of practical information you can apply in your daily life. You will at least learn to look at life from a more positive perspective, with some extra humor in the mix.

13. Anna Wintour: Creativity and Leadership

Many of us are curious what it takes to be the head of a very popular and long standing publication such as Vogue. Anna Wintour has the reputation of being ruthless and very demanding in business, but the most popular fashion editor in the world is actually pretty helpful.

You can get your creative juices running with tips about branding and how to run a successful business.

12. Yotam Ottolenghi: Modern Middle Eastern Cooking

This is a very different approach to cooking many of us are not familiar with. If you want to expand your culinary skills, this course takes you from simple to complex dishes gradually.

Perfect for mostly veggie focused recipes, it will add a lot of flavor and teach you Middle Eastern cooking techniques you might otherwise not know about.

11. Ron Finley: Gardening

This is an unconventional gardening class for the new hybrid generation of food growers, plant lovers, and windowsill gardening beginners. Ron Finley calls himself the ‘Gangster Gardner’, and his lessons are not only productive, but fun as well.

You don’t even have to own a garden to be able to develop your green thumb, just a few hours of following his advice and tips. If you succeed in keeping your plants alive after his course, then you’ve passed with flying colors!

10. Kelly Wearstler: Interior Design

We all like to beautify the spaces we live in. After all, our home is our haven. If you want to learn about the way to better approach the space you have to work with and experiment with color, Kelly Wearstler is the way to go.

The eclectic and fun interior designer will show you how you can make your personal space meet your needs. It is a hands-on class that might develop into more than just a hobby for some!

9. Annie Leibovitz: Photography

With a career spanning over 50 years, Annie Leibovitz is one of the most recognized photographers in the world today. An accessible course to everyone who is interested in the art of photography, the tips and tricks will truly allow you to improve.

Learn to develop your creativity with practical exercises, and enjoy watching a true artist work from behind the scenes.

8. Sara Blakely: Self-Made Entrepreneurship

The founder of Spanx knows a thing or two about starting your business from scratch. With a very volatile world we are living in, starting our own business is becoming more appealing than ever. She teaches you how to develop your ideas, work on your prototype, and build your own brand.

If you already have an idea about a new business venture but are not sure how to go about it, join this course and she might give you the extra push you need.

7. Stephen Curry: Basketball Elementals

The Golden State Warriors point guard will teach you some basic basketball fundamentals to improve your game. It is one of the best curated courses on basketball available, so it’s fun to follow even if your game is not up to par.

He shows you the importance of developing an effective training routine, and his film study with personal commentaries is super interesting. The course includes 17 lessons for a total of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

6. Jon Kabat-Zinn: Mindfulness and Meditation

In our stressful world we all need to take a minute to pause and breathe. It is not simple for some people, but former professor of medicine and modern mindfulness teacher Kabat-Zinn makes it easy to get into.

He is a pioneer in mainstreaming meditation, and he will show you simple techniques of engaging and calming your mind. Accessible to all, it is a great way of learning how to live in the present.

5. Chris Voss: The Art of Negotiation

This is a great class to take if you’ve ever been interested in what it takes to be an FBI hostage negotiator. The 20 year veteran will take you on his journey of a high-stakes career that included some 150 international hostage cases.

His methods of teaching are simple and memorable, and his techniques easy to use in real life. A very interesting course to take, and everyone will benefit from his engaging teaching style.

4. Gordon Ramsay: Cooking

The Michelin-star chef teaches you the essentials of cooking with his no-nonsense approach. Learn the basics of cooking, from making eggs to more fancy dinners such as lobster ravioli.

His classes break down into 35 video lessons, for a total of 8 and a half hours. The great thing about his teaching method is that he explains why he’s using certain ingredients, and how to use them in specific situations.

3. James Cameron: Filmmaking

If you’re interested to learn about filmmaking, James Cameron is one of the best in the business to learn from. His impressive career taught him some hard lessons that he is more than glad to share with those interested.

He will teach you the most important rules of filmmaking, techniques, lightning and sound tips, and so on. The class is broken down into 15 videos, for a total of 3 hours and twenty minutes.

2. Margaret Atwood: Creative Writing

For the aspiring writers, this three hour masterclass taught by revered author Margaret Atwood will help you craft a strong plot and structure a novel. The lessons are broken down into 23 short videos that are easy to follow and will encourage you to transform your hobby into a vocation.

If you’ve been struggling to get started, this course will steer you in the right direction. If you will learn at least one thing from this course is to overcome your fears that are blocking you.

1. Chris Hadfield: Space Exploration

This course is one of the longest offered on this platform, but it’s without a doubt one of the most interesting as well. It contains 29 lessons that total 7 hours and 47 minutes. Chris Hadfield is a passionate retired astronaut and engineer, who was even a fighter pilot at one time. A science enthusiast, you can learn a lot about exploration and space from him.

Not only that, but his first hand experiences are super interesting to listen to. Intellectually curious people will enjoy this course, even if the only thing you retain from his classes is to be your best self possible.

There you have our picks for the 25 best masterclasses you can try in 2022. They all sound like loads of fun, so which one seems more up your alley?