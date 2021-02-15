8 Subscription Boxes You Will Surely Love in 2021

Over the past decade, a new type of gift has been making waves across the world. Whether you are looking for something unique to buy that person on your gift list, or just want to treat yourself, subscription boxes are a real treat.

These monthly boxes come packed with just about anything that you desire, including beauty products, clothing, games, gourmet coffee, or wine boxes. You can customize your boxes to fit your own taste, or let it be a surprise and have the box curators combine a range of products that are sure to thrill you.

What’s more fun for you, your partner, the kids, or your family pet than opening a monthly box full of gifts chosen just for them? You may have a friend that loves his or her online wine store and would love a wine of the month box, or your husband may hate going shopping for clothes but will love getting specially chosen designs delivered monthly right to your door.

Here are the top eight subscription boxes that you should consider in 2021:

IPSY

Cost: $12/month

If you love beauty products but don’t want to spend a fortune on full-size purchases before you get a chance to try them out, iPSY is the perfect subscription box for you. Since 2012, iPSY has been consistently thrilling its customers with its monthly subscriptions. Each month you will receive at least five sample size products, including skin serums, makeup, and facial products, plus a new makeup bag. Try and keep all your products before you decide to buy a full-size product with no obligation.

FIRST LEAF

Cost: $15/bottle

Who doesn’t love relaxing at the end of the day with a good bottle of wine? First Leaf is an online wine club that allows you to explore different tastes and vintages from around the world. Simply fill out a short quiz about your wine preferences and receive a new bottle to try every month with your family and friends.

BARK BOX

Cost: $29/month

BarkBox has been helping dog owners treat their best friends with healthy foods, treats, and toys for almost a decade. Your pup will be super excited about the amazing things they’ll receive each month. All you need to do to get started is sign up online and answer a few questions about your dog.

MENLO

Cost: $60/month

Menlo boxes are perfect for the man that loves to look good but hates to go shopping. Menlo membership allows you to set your style and get coordinated outfits delivered right to your door. Each monthly box contains three to four new items, including accessories and shoes.

BOOK OF THE MONTH

Cost: $15/month

If you are an avid reader or you have any book lovers on your gift list, a Book of the Month club subscription is the perfect solution. Every month you will receive chart-topping and award-winning selections that will keep your bookshelves full all year.

KIWI Co

Cost: $19.95/month

Nothing thrills kids more than getting their own packages delivered in the mail. The Kiwi Co. has been creating children’s boxes since 2015, catering from infants to teens. Each box is filled with educational games, puzzles, and books that your kids will get excited about each month.

MISTO BOX

Cost: $20/month

MistoBox took off after they appeared on Shark Tank and got the support that they needed from their investors. Today they are able to customize subscription boxes for the coffee lovers on your gift list. Try a variety of coffee blends from around the world and open your taste buds up to new coffee experiences.

Buying gifts for friends and family is always a challenge. Subscription boxes are the perfect way to show how much you care with a unique gift that will last all year long. Sign up for yourself or purchase one of these exciting gift box subscriptions today.