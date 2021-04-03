30 Unique Gifts For Men Who Have Everything

These days, it can get quite challenging buying gifts for people, because everyone has access to the internet and can buy anything they need for themselves. So when it comes time for a special occasion, most of us are stumped. Men in particular have been pretty hard to shop for since the beginning of time, so that is nothing new.

But now it seems that it’s even harder. If they’re a gadget guy, chances are he has the latest ones. If he’s into cars, he probably gets his car accessories himself, so there isn’t much you can add to that. Sporty guys have their gear already, so what else is there? Buying cologne and alcohol is so passe, so we understand your dilemma.

We came up with a list that we hope will inspire you and give you ideas for next time you need to get the guy in your life something special. Let’s take a closer look at 30 unique gift ideas that might be just perfect for men who have everything. And not only for them.

Growing your own plants gives you lots of satisfaction, and with this starter kit you don’t even need to have a green thumb. Bonsai trees are known for their overall well-being benefits, and they are an appropriate gift for anyone.

Men and women alike appreciate this gift, and you get to grow four different types of trees: Black Poui, Flame Tree, Norway Spruce, and Rocky Mountain Bristlecone Pine.

This captivity poster is a cool gift for the guy that has literally everything. There’s nothing more fun than to do in your spare time than trying different things, and this list gets pretty creative to say the least.

For the adventurer who is not afraid of challenges, this poster will satisfy his curious nature and dare him to try new things. It works very simple: scratch a box and complete the activity. You can take a few months or decades to complete it, up to you. Or don’t, it’s okay too.

This is a gift for him as well as yourself! Just because you are meant to be together doesn’t mean that you are created equally. He might love cool air, while you love it toasty.

This sleep solution can be installed on any type of bed and mattress you already own, but it is guaranteed to improve your sleep. You will never have to make compromises when it comes to sleeping again!

This website offers you different customized gear systems such as the first aid kit, the camp supplies kit, or the java kit. Depending on what your guy loves, whether that’s coffee or camping, they have the perfect gift for him.

But even if he’s not into either of those, a first aid kit comes in handy in any situation. You can never be too prepared!

Apparently hot sauce is the favorite condiment in the US. So for the guy who can’t get enough of this spicy addition, now he can make his own with this kit.

It comes with a variety of spices, peppers, sugars and vinegars, and six bottles in which he can put his own creations. He can get creative and experiment, and eventually figure out his favorite combination.

25. Design His Own Nikes

For the shoe fanatics out there, we think this is a great idea for a gift. You get him the shoe, and he chooses his own way to personalize them. It’s a win-win for everyone involved!

Nike will help him choose the features and the colors he wants, and they will make them to his liking. That will guarantee that no one else will have the exact same pair as him.

24. Custom Caricature Portrait

If your guy has a great sense of humour and is not afraid to laugh at himself, this will make a great gift. Choose a picture you know he loves, send it to HeartCreativeStudio, and they will draw a Simpsons replica of the picture selected.

You have different background options, and they will customize it to your specifications. Cool, right?

The movie buff will love an original poster from his favorite movie. Movieposters.com specialize in movie posters that you can order online. Whether it’s an old western or a newer movie, there’s a chance those guys will have it.

Check out their website, you will surely find some posters from one of their all-time favorite movies. And they frame them too if you want.

This digital alarm clock that is controlled by Alexa is a sleep aid that is equipped with sunrise/sunset simulation. It has seven natural sounds that will help your mind relax so you can fall asleep easier.

For the guys that have weird schedules, this alarm clock will be his new best friend. He can set up a soothing sound or white noise that will not disturb anyone in the household.

21. Hello Fresh

A Hello Fresh subscription box is always a great idea. Everyone needs to eat, and for the guys who are busy and don’t have time to shop this will work out perfectly.

They have different meal plans to choose from, even if they’re vegetarian or have other food restrictions. And they can skip weeks if they choose to, it’s totally up to them.

20. Custom Oil Portrait

The same idea as the caricature portrait applies here, but instead of a funny picture you will get an original piece of art for his home. Send them his favorite photo of his favorite person, or a cherished family one, and the folks at A. J. Alper will paint it for him.

They have different sizes available, and they send the finished oil painted portrait unframed.

19. Signed First Edition of his Favorite Book

Burnside Rare Books specialize in over one thousand classic first edition titles. For the bibliophiles out there, this gift will be cherished for life.

Choose his favorite from their extensive list, and they will send the signed copy directly to his house. You will surely find that rare book he’s been dying to get his hands on on their site.

18. Meat Subscription Service

Two popular companies to try out for the meat lovers out there are Crowd Cow or Steaks and Game. You can choose a monthly delivery or a one-time gift box, there are many options.

Depending on the time of year, there’s lobster or budget-friendly packages, and any busy guy who hates shopping for food will appreciate it.

17. Personalized Messages From a Celebrity

Cameo is an online service that connects you to the celebrity of your choice. If your guy has someone that he admires, you can send that famous person a 250 word description of something your man is having a hard time with.

The service will send him a personalized video message the celebrity recorded for him in order to encourage or motivate him.

16. Watch Club Subscription

For the men who are into watches, this subscription box is ideal. It is a luxury gift for your loved one. Fill out the online questionnaire to choose the style they prefer, select your plan, and you will receive a watch directly to your door each month.

Like with any online subscription, you are in control of when you choose to terminate it.

We all need to laugh, and this joke book is perfect for your joke-cracking man in your life. There’s lots of jokes he can add to his repertoire, and even some embarrassing tricks he can pull on the kids.

He’s guaranteed to have fun with the entire family for hours on end. Who doesn’t want to hear a funny joke?

14. SkyDiving

If he always had skydiving on his bucket list, why not give him the experience? Maybe he never got around to booking it himself, or maybe he just needed that push to make him actually do it.

If you take the steps to make it happen for him, he will be grateful and appreciate you even more. After all, you know him best, right?

This deep tissue massager is heaven sent, and the beauty of it is that you can use it too! We all get tense in the shoulder/neck area, especially as we’re getting older.

This massager is a great stress reliever with advanced heating, adjustable speed, and eight kneading massage nodes. He can use it while working from home, while watching tv, even on a long commute to work.

12. Flaviar Whiskey Subscription Box

For the whiskey lover in your life, this membership to the exclusive Flaviar club can be his dream come true. While being a member he can enjoy certain perks such as tasting events, taster boxes, and so much more.

He will have access to many different types of whiskey, bourbon, and scotch, which otherwise might not be accessible to him.

11. Racing Lessons

For the adrenaline junkies in your life sign them up for racing lessons. At Radford Racing School in AZ for instance, you get to book different packages at a racetrack with a pro driver, and you can choose from Performance driving, Formula 4 Racing, Radford Signature, or Special Ops courses.

They range from one- to three-day classes, depending on which package you decide to go for.

10. Stitch Fix Subscription

Whether or not you think you know his style doesn’t matter, because the stylists at Stitch Fix will help him out. If the guy in your life needs to look great for his job but absolutely hates to shop, this is the ideal online service.

It is personalized to each individual, and their customer service is excellent. Caters to women and kids as well.

9. Daily Harvest Gift Box

This online service offers different types of packages for people who would like to eat healthier. Stock his home with nourishing food, and he will love you forever.

They say a way to a guy’s heart is through his stomach, right? There’s a custom box, a gift box of deserts, or if you’re not sure of what he prefers, why not give him a gift card and he can choose what he wants.

8. All / Out Studio

For the fitness lovers that don’t like going to the gym or for the couch potato in your life, why not sign them up to All / Out studio? It is an online forum where you can get personalized programs for all your fitness needs, from the comfort of your home.

Once you sign him up, it will give him the push to get off the couch and get moving.

7. Wine Tasting

Anywhere you live, just Google ‘wine tasting near me’, and you’re guaranteed to find a vineyard that offers wine tastings. For the wine lovers out there, it is a few hours well spent.

You can find packages for any budget, but in general they are pretty reasonable. You get to taste different types of wine, in a beautiful landscape, usually accompanied by great cheeses to go with it.

In the last few years genealogy has become very popular. This is a cool gift to give the guy that is curious about where he came from. He can find out about his origins and his family tree that goes back 150 years.

He might discover relatives he never knew about, which can change his and his family’s life. The kit contains swabs that are easy to use, and the company guarantees your privacy.

If your guy has been having a hard time falling asleep and staying asleep, this is the gift for him. The light of this metronome system will help him fall asleep naturally, without taking pills.

Light therapy is proven to work, and it reduces the time it normally takes for anyone to fall asleep. Perfect for the guys who work shifts, or those who have been having a hard time with their sleep patterns.

Through Amazon Explore, you can find date night ideas to do from the comfort of your home. This Sushi making class from ABC Cooking Travel is great for the ones who can’t get enough of sushi.

Comes with all the ingredients you need to make enough sushi for two, and great interactive instructions to follow.

3. Masterclasses online

There’s no time like the present to give him the gift of learning. MasterClass is an online forum that offers classes in cooking, writing, music, yoga, and so much more.

Whatever his interests are, you can surely find a subject he feels strongly about, and he can learn about here. And they are taught by experts in the particular field.

2. Kiva Donation

For the men who don’t want anything, either because they have everything you can think of, or they’re really not into accumulating stuff, a donation in their name is a great idea.

Kiva is a non-profit lending organization, and your donation helps to support borrowers. It is literally a gift that keeps on giving and it helps people that actually need it the most.

1. Weekend Getaway at a Dreamy A-Frame Cabin

If your guy has been working hard lately and is overwhelmed with everything going on in his life, a few days of peace and quiet might be all he needs.

Book this beautiful one bedroom A-frame cabin situated in Skykomish, Washington for a couple of nights, and he might feel rejuvenated and ready to get back to his routine well rested and happy. We did an article a while back on the best A-Frame cabins so check it out here.

One common theme to notice here are the experiences, subscription boxes, and other equally innovative gifts that will not occupy space and go unused. We tried to show you the many options out there so you can get creative and up your gifting game.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.