Perfume companies spend incredible amounts of money in order to acquire the right ingredients for creating long lasting memorable scents.

Done are the days when only women pamper themselves. Men are following suit, which has brought some serious competition in the men’s fragrance market. Smelling good has never been more in style, but there are so many choices out there it can get overwhelming.

Whether you’re the sensitive type or a little rough around the edges, sophisticated or sporty, there’s a cologne out there with your name on it. The best way to find the right cologne is to simply try it on.

With so many options out there it is hard to know where to start, so we narrowed down the list to the 20 best smelling cologne for men to guide you in your quest to find the right fragrance for you.

As the name suggests, this is not for the sensitive type. This one is a fresh, masculine scent on the woody side.

You can detect the bergamot and orange notes which are more pronounced, enveloped by a hint of Sichuan pepper. Your olfactory sense might also take notice of a hint of vanilla and sandalwood which turns this scent into a rugged fragrance.

The house of YSL has done it again. From the same family which brought L’homme, this one is another perfume that is here to stay.

More bold and dark, as the name suggests, this one is meant for a night out.. Its spicy oriental fragrance is full of notes of cardamom, cedar and bergamot, giving it a mysterious air.

This is a fragrance that is so fresh and youthful, it’s meant to be worn at that cool party you’re planning to attend.

Its main accord is aromatic with hints of green apple, mint, grapefruit, lavender and basil.

For the confident type, this sensual and clean fragrance from the house of Chanel is filled with citrus notes, vetiver, pink pepper, grapefruit, dry cedar, ginger and sandalwood. A great choice for probably any man.

If this fragrance suits you well, you are guaranteed to attract the eye of many admirers. It is a very sophisticated and powerful smell.

Rich fruity aromas full of blackcurrant leaves, apple, pineapple paired with the aromatic bergamot, patchouli and jasmine are sure to please your olfactory sense.

This newer fragrance is addictive with its oud wood and tobacco accord. For the mysterious, solitary type, Tom Ford’s Tobacco Oud will surely help you turn some heads wherever you might go.

As the name suggests, this is an intense fragrance meant for impressing your companion. Its notes of green mandarin, black pepper and birch leaf are sure to capture others’ attention.

This italian perfume house Acqua di Parma brought out the best of their traditional flavours to make a very luxurious cologne for men.

What’s there not to love about orange, lemon, raspberry, honeysuckle and cedarwood blended together?

Although you might think only the richest men in the world can afford this cologne, don’t be fooled.

This perfume is very affordable and it will make you feel like one in a million though with its grapefruit, mint and blood orange accords.

One way to describe the iconic Versace Pour Homme perfume is crisp and refreshing.

Another perfume on the more affordable side, this scent will impress you with its lemon, bergamot and hyacinth notes that make it a wise choice for everyday wear.

The most famous pen maker in the world has dipped their toes in the fragrance scene in 2011 with this distinct perfume for men.

The mix of bergamot, lavender, pineapple leaf and verbena exudes a nice combination of masculinity while enhancing a softer side.

This cologne has been around for so long it’s practically impossible that you haven’t heard of it. While it is made for men, lots of women wear it as well because it’s so fresh and cool.

Its fragrant mix of bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, papaya, jasmine, violet and rose with a hint of nutmeg and musk make this a nice combination of yin and yang.

This unique blend of citrus and spice is guaranteed to awaken even the most dormant senses. With hints of sage, tarragon and coriander the cypress and mandarin in this brilliant mix come to life.

Valentino is not only great at fashion, but their fragrances are also highly appreciated by anyone. Uomo’s rich notes of coffee, hazelnut and leather will surely help you make a statement.

For those of you familiar with the house of Dior, you know they create luxurious yet attainable products.

Ambre Nuit is no exception. Its alluring aromas of damascena rose and ambregris create this seductive rich fragrance.

The house of Bottega Veneta tried something different in 2013 with this adventurous men’s fragrance. Of course they have succeeded, and this product will sure be around for years to come.

Burberry is known for their classic take on style. Keeping with tradition this timeless, yet fresh Eau de Parfum is another great choice for the confident man.

My personal favorite from this list, this is another classic that has been around for years.

Its botanical mix of bergamot, cardamom and artemisia marry perfectly with a hint of mint, making this one of the most recognizable scents out there.

As the name suggests, Tom Ford’s Noir Extreme is not for the moderate man. This woody fragrance showcases mandarin, neroli, saffron, nutmeg and cardamom in a highly seductive blend. Wanna try it?

This list will not be complete without this popular long-lasting fragrance from the house of Giorgio Armani.

With its orange, lime, lemon, neroni and mandarin orange which dominate this fresh cologne will automatically make you feel like you’re vacationing on the Amalfi coast.

Picking the right fragrance for you is not an easy task, but these are definitely some great options to consider when you’re ready for your signature scent. It will get your pheromones going for sure. Enjoy trying them out and have fun with it!