25 Best Resorts in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a mishmash of towering mountains, fading colonial architecture, a postcard-worthy coastline, and arid savannas. Thus, the country’s reputation as a sun-kissed heaven is well-deserved.

You can relax on pristine beaches surrounded by crystal-clear waters and towering palm trees, or enjoy merengue and dark rum in the evenings as you watch the sun go down. Nearly 807 miles of the Dominican Republic’s coastline are comprised of stunning beaches, of which one-third are regarded as the most spectacular in the world.

The mystical, as if painted, Caribbean Sea water captivates, and the jaw-dropping horizon line provides a sense of freedom and seclusion from all the restlessness of modern society. However, even though it’s true that the Dominican Republic is renowned for its dazzling beaches and many resorts, it’s also one of the most eclectic and historically rich places.

From colonial cities to seaside villages, nature reserves with hiking trails, mountain peaks, outlying islands, and wildlife-rich lagoons, to a thriving cultural scene in the nation’s capital, Santo Domingo, whose cobblestone downtown area has sites from the time of Christopher Columbus, there is more to see and do here than anyone could imagine.

Despite the country’s vastness compared with the rest of the Caribbean, it is reasonably simple to blend multiple facets into a single agenda. Whether you’re here for the beaches, the nightlife, the scenery, the heritage, or you wish to enjoy them all, the Dominican Republic in high gear is an unstoppable force.

White sand beaches on the coastline of the Dominican Republic? A brilliant thought. Residing at an all-inclusive resort, where the mojitos never end and the baking sun glows? Even better. The greatest resorts in the DR provide breathtaking ocean views, contemporary villas, and traditional Caribbean food.

If you’re planning a trip to this awe-inspiring vacation spot, these 25 incredible resorts will make for a truly unique getaway. Are you ready to meet them?

25. Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro Punta Cana

The Grand Bahia Principe, set on Bavaro Beach in the Dominican Republic, is the golden ticket to the Punta Cana vacation of your dreams. Here you’ll constantly be hemmed in by a multitude of recreational opportunities that will help you make the most of your time.

Due to the majestic architecture of this place combined with all its plush amenities, you will never run out of reasons to smile, whether you’re staring out at the clear blue sky or dancing bachata under the moonlight.

24. Iberostar Costa Dorada

Iberostar Costa Dorada is the ultimate destination for family-friendly adventures in the Caribbean, flanked on one side by spectacular peaks and on the other by a dazzling beachfront. This whimsical place is meant to entertain children, teenagers, and adults by hosting a diverse array of programs during the day and professional shows with live music in the evening.

Younger guests will definitely appreciate the Mini-Club, where they can study, draw, and watch a movie for fun. Enjoy a nice meal at one of the resort’s lovely restaurants before you spend the rest of the night partying at the club or living on the edge at the nearby casino.

23. Grand Bavaro Princess All Suites Resort Spa & Casino

With an exceptional beachside setting about 25 minutes from the airport, the recently remodeled Grand Bavaro Princess derives its moniker from Bavaro Beach, a world-famous destination acclaimed for its staggeringly beautiful surroundings, white sands, and clean waters.

This magnificent getaway boasts ten specialty restaurants, three spectacular buffets, a food truck area, one coffee shop, and two snack bars, taking you on an immersive gastronomic journey brimming with new flavors. To make your stay even more memorable, it comes with a full entertainment schedule with a myriad of attractions for young and old alike.

22. Radisson Blu Punta Cana

Opened in 2016, the new Radisson Blu Punta Cana is the perfect fit for a younger breed of guests, desiring a stronger connection with indigenous traditions and surroundings. This premium resort showcases 174 suites in 12 four-story buildings plus the main structure, all of which are meant to appeal to the urban tourist in search of the highest level of quality.

Relax on a beach towel and take a nap by the Caribbean Sea; enjoy a cocktail by the resort’s lagoon-style pool; or book a massage at the on-the-spot spa. Radisson Blu Punta Cana will whet your appetite and stir up your senses with ten remarkable dining choices ranging from Japanese to Thai, and Mexican to Mediterranean.

21. Catalonia Bavaro Beach Golf and Casino Resort

Catalonia Bavaro Beach Golf and Casino Resort is an adults-only paradise and an upscale all-inclusive complex with a long list of phenomenal services, located on one of the nicest beaches in the Dominican Republic.

It features deluxe accommodations, on-site golf courses, and a terrific swim-up bar with a lively atmosphere and light-hearted bartenders. Due to the abundance of bars and restaurants, such as a late-night pizzeria, you will never be famished or thirsty in this location.

20. The Level at Melia Punta Cana

At The Level at Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort, your morning routine will include waking up with the stunning Bavaro Beach at your disposal. This high-end sanctuary comes with a private check-in area, VIP amenities, four pools, a spa, a complete schedule of recreational activities, and an extensive selection of bars and restaurants.

All accommodations at the resort are contemporary, bright, and spacious, and offer views of the beach, lagoon, or garden, providing unforgettable moments. The Level at Melia Punta Cana retreat is designed to make you more aware of your mind, body, and spirit through a fantastic journey of many different sensations.

19. The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real

The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real is a swanky holiday destination; a boutique resort excellent for family vacations, where elegant details and bespoke services make all the difference, shaping your vacation into an adventure filled with magical times. Each suite at this luxuriant location is a breathtaking slice of Eden where peace comes out on top.

There are salsa, merengue, and bachata lessons during the day, and the evening festivities include mesmerizing shows as well as an exclusive DJ in the Red Lounge. The best possibility for ending the day, don’t you think?

18. Majestic Mirage Punta Cana

The five-star Majestic Mirage Punta Cana resort is surrounded by some of the most captivating scenery, vegetation, and wildlife, making it a great setting for tropical enthusiasts and first-time visitors to Punta Cana.

As an all-inclusive bliss, boasting 510 magnificent suites with jacuzzis, the retreat spoils its guests with VIP salons, butler services, a la carte gourmet restaurants, in-room dining, and live music, as well as a great selection of drinks.

17. Nickelodeon Hotel & Resorts Punta Cana

Nickelodeon Hotel & Resorts Punta Cana is set on a wide strip of golden sand not far from Punta Cana International Airport and fills every moment of the day with the mood of endless fun. Its lavish and expansive Swank Suites, as well as a range of other high-end rooms, all include colorful decor that draws out the inner child, or the actual child, of each guest.

The retreat’s accommodating staff will anticipate your every demand and will ensure that your experience is brimming with pleasant surprises, from the Spongebob-themed Pineapple Villa to an exceptional all-inclusive package and an amazing water park.

16. Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa

Nestled on the breathtaking northeast coast of the Dominican Republic, the Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa is the quintessential exotic mecca. This 750-suite hotspot flourishes on a blend of high-energy events and a Caribbean vibe.

Begin your day with a HIIT workout among the palm trees of the resort’s perfect beach or lay in the pool and soak up the sun. And did we say you have complete access to the adjacent Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa?

Prepared to make your day even better? Welcome to the party at the multi-level Freestyle Pool, which features live DJ music and tailored cocktails served at the swim-up bar. You are living la vida loca, darling! Make the best of it.

15. Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana

The Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana resort promises to be an adults-only wonderland. In each of its 641 non-smoking suites, which feature refined decor with a Caribbean touch, guests will discover splashes of vibrant colors, along with outstanding facilities and wallpaper-worthy vistas.

You can indulge in boundless sumptuous culinary experiences, enjoy the tropical Caribbean weather, participate in daily events and festivities, or simply laze by the unrestricted pool. Try your hand at one of the area’s top-rated golf courses or relax at the one-stop Secrets Spa by Pevonia.

14. Sublime Samana Hotel and Residences

The Sublime Samana Hotel gives you the sensation of a secret oasis, as it lies on a peninsula where swaying palm trees frame an immaculate powdery beach, with clear blue waters.

Its amazing futuristic beach cabanas, designed by Antonio Segundo Imbert, one of the most prominent architects in the country, are positioned strategically behind a distinctively formed pool corridor. The Coconut Whispers Spa also promises high-end services that include body scrubs and treatments enriched with coconut.

Moreover, there are two restaurants: the Bistro, which serves worldwide and Caribbean-inspired specialty cuisine; and the alfresco beachside grill La Palapa, which features burgers, grilled mahi-mahi, and fresh salads. At sunset, the bar’s outstanding mojito will blow your mind.

13. Hilton La Romana Resort & Spa, Punta Cana

The new branch of Hilton La Romana Resort & Spa in Punta Cana guarantees the solace you need and services that will exceed your hopes. Nestled along a beautiful, out-of-the-ordinary beach and flanked by thick, tropical jungle, this top-notch resort will win your heart with its peerless elegance and luxury.

Sleek and opulent, this five-star haven blends a genuinely remarkable experience with the level of quality only Hilton can provide. The resort’s fantastic reputation for diversity extends to its five restaurants as well as to its four pools and the unrivaled full-service spa.

12. Sanctuary Cap Cana

The adults-only Sanctuary Cap Cana, renowned for its magnificent Honeymoon Suite, is part of an upscale resort complex with virtually every amenity imaginable for a Dominican Republic bolt for freedom.

While the Spanish-castle-influenced architecture may initially appear a bit ostentatious, the furnishings are stylish and sophisticated with a classic-current aesthetic. This place also houses Punta Espada Golf Club, which is regarded as one of the finest golf courses in the Caribbean.

You’ll also find six restaurants, many bars, 24-hour room service, five pools, and an outstanding spa. All of these luxuries, together with the Caribbean’s azure waters and Cap Cana’s pristine beaches, make this site one of the most attractive and sought-after holiday destinations in the Dominican Republic.

11. Royalton Chic Punta Cana

Royalton Chic Punta Cana presents you with the chance to live like a tropical monarch. This first-rate, all-inclusive retreat features an adults-only party scene, attracting jet setters and those desiring an extravagant beach adventure. Therefore, a crisp, minimalist style is paired with just enough glitz to prevent everything from being too tacky.

For the ultimate experience, choose the Chic Mansion, a lavish two-story villa with six bedrooms, a personal pool and jacuzzi, a wine cellar, an outdoor fireplace, and even a private chef. If this is not close at hand, the other sophisticated rooms and suites, several of which have their own pools and terraces, are equally impressive.

10. Zoetry Agua Punta Cana

If you’re considering a romantic escape, do something for yourself and choose Zoetry Agua Punta Cana. With wooden flooring, a towering thatched roof, sumptuous bedding, and opulent facilities, all the rooms are furnished with authentic island flair.

This five-star resort caters to couples and showcases an unspoiled white sand beach, elegant and expansive lounging areas, a sparkling pool, and one of the greatest spas in the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, the all-inclusive package gives you access to four haute-cuisine restaurants serving Italian, Caribbean, and international meals in cozy candlelight salons and picturesque alfresco terraces.

9. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

The Hard Rock Punta Cana is one of the country’s top all-inclusive resorts with 1,790 rooms, 13 pools and restaurants, a humongous health center, an 18-hole golf course, and the Dominican Republic’s biggest casino. Yes, we, too, were caught off guard when we heard about it.

In contrast to other Hard Rock properties, which tend to be a bit excessively themed, this one is not. In fact, it is one of the most aesthetically pleasing complexes in the Caribbean and stays true to the brand’s image by providing a glamorous encounter in an exhilarating ambiance. Its marvelous suites have amazing views and a retro style that is both eccentric and luxurious.

8. Viva Wyndham V Heavens Puerto Plata

Ready to get away for a while? Do you wish to find inner peace? A perfect match has been found. As soon as you enter the magic realm of Viva Wyndham V Heavens resort, your mind will begin to relax. This is heaven, and you’re welcome to join!

Feel the mesmerizing Dominican breeze caressing your skin softly; take barefoot strolls on Playa Dorada Beach’s smooth golden sand; participate in cooking lessons, outdoor activities, and live performances. Or, rest in a big, premium, amenity-filled guest room.

Grab a glass of wine, enjoy a meal on your private balcony, and snuggle into luxurious bedding and blankets. Live your life to the fullest and be grateful for every single day.

7. Excellence Punta Cana

Excellence Punta Cana Resort is tucked away on a secluded stretch of the Caribbean coastline, sitting among palm trees on a picture-perfect white-sand beach. It boasts the perfect all-inclusive paradise for adults only, as well as a high-end spa, a cutting-edge fitness facility, and an unrivaled array of features and amenities, including our favorite: champagne glasses upon arrival.

Despite its 464-room capacity, Excellence Punta Cana offers a quiet atmosphere and is a magnet for surfers as this coastline is rougher than others in the region but no less spectacular. Guests can pick from a plethora of premium restaurants before heading to the theater or the bustling casino on-site.

6. The Reserve at Paradisus Punta Cana

Welcome to paradise, where merging with nature has resulted in an outstanding equilibrium of wild and man-made marvels. Pass the time soaking up the sun on The Reserve at Paradisus Punta Cana Resort’s secluded all-white beach, lounging by one of the estate’s five outdoor pools, or being pampered at the full-service spa.

Those traveling with the expectation of having the ultimate vacation would find this hideaway one-of-a-kind. Spend time with your family, friends, or significant other, indulge in delightful gastronomy, explore the Caribbean’s marvels, fall madly in love with your surroundings, or simply detach from your everyday routine.

5. Iberostar Grand Hotel Bavaro

Designed in the fashion of a Greco-Roman villa with columned arches and dome-crowned roofs, the Iberostar Grand Bavaro is a fascinating, elegant, and unparalleled resort where guests might comprehend why “premium” and “grand” go hand in hand.

This deluxe retreat is surrounded by artistically manicured grounds with concealed artworks, colorful flower gardens, and a three-posted sailing ship in its own pool. Spa enthusiasts will adore the jacuzzis, saunas, and hammams, while golfers will delight in playing a game on the 18-hole course.

Regarding restaurants, La Tentazione offers traditional Italian cuisine, Hashira serves exceptional Japanese gastronomy, and El Galeon specializes in surf and turf. In addition, there is fine dining at Le Tourbillon, Mediterranean fare at Casa de la Playa, and worldwide buffets at Bella Vista and La Perla. Isn’t it a foodie’s paradise?

4. Casa de Campo Resort and Villas

When this 7,000-acre venue was established almost fifty years ago, icons such as Frank Sinatra landed their private planes on Casa de Campo’s exclusive airstrip. These days, this expansive facility comprises Altos de Chavon, a replica of a Mediterranean village from the 16th century, as well as a posh marina with shops, restaurants, and a yacht-filled harbor.

As one of the first all-inclusive properties in the Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo Resort and Villas offers practically everything you have dreamed of, but is undoubtedly best recognized for its three world-famous golf courses, including the Caribbean’s best, Teeth of the Dog.

If you’re looking for the highest, the finest, and the first in the Caribbean, Casa de Campo looks forward to greeting you, and once you arrive, you will discover that tranquility is the new extravagance.

3. Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana is the latest all-inclusive complex built from scratch in the Dominican Republic’s most secluded area. This village-style enclave is tucked away on the coveted Juanillo Beach, providing guests with world-class hospitality accompanied by an indigenous context, fabulous ocean views, and outstanding amenities.

Here you may enjoy your time lazing poolside, whizzing down waterslides at the field-based water park, attending a specialty cooking class, unwinding with a yoga session on the beach, and watching live shows. When hunger falls upon you, you might choose from 14 restaurants, spanning from understated buffets to upscale Asian and Italian establishments.

2. Eden Roc at Cap Cana

Existing in a universe of its own, the Eden Roc resort on Punta Cana is the only Relais & Châteaux-affiliated property on the Caribbean island.

This first-class sanctuary features 60 suites and villas that blend Spanish colonial architecture and French Riviera grandeur, as well as several fine dining restaurants, beach-side spas, and a Jack Nicklaus signature world-class golf course.

All its facilities, from the foyer to the breakfast area, are exquisitely decorated with exotic designs, calming hues, and an abundance of natural light. Do not miss the Scape Park, lying only two and a half miles away, which is a nature reserve famed for its stunning “Hoyo Azul” underground pool.

1. Tortuga Bay Punta Cana Resort and Club

Tortuga Bay is a quiet, sophisticated, all-suite luxury resort nestled on its own beautiful beach in Punta Cana, close to the easternmost point of the country, and has a traditional, somewhat conservative Caribbean flair that is welcoming and minimalist.

The lush surroundings encouraged the iconic Dominican fashion designer, Oscar de la Renta, to conceive the plantation-style suites, which were recently refurbished by the guru of classic American architecture, Markham Roberts. All rooms are decorated in a vintage tropical style and have balconies, as well as Oscar de la Renta amenities and concierge services.

With top-notch restaurants helmed by first-class chefs and a mesmerizing ambiance, this enclave has something for every taste, circumstance, and mood. At the end of an entertaining day, the Six Senses Spa will be your ideal refuge and a celebration of the chic Caribbean lifestyle.

Final Words

There is no doubt that the Dominican Republic’s array of resorts might be intimidating. There are more than 90 all-inclusive facilities in Punta Cana alone. So how do you choose the best resort when arranging your trip?

We have to admit, it was difficult to filter everything down to just 25 places, but we sincerely hope our guide will assist you in finding the best retreats in the Dominican Republic.