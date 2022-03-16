The 30 Most Beautiful Infinity Pools in the World

Close your eyes! Wait, don’t do that. You can’t read with your eyes closed, obviously. Instead, imagine your perfect vacation and that split-second when you have to blink to be sure the sky hasn’t literally dissolved into a bed of azure ripples.

Move forward, because in front of you is a massive infinity pool, pushing the water beyond the horizon. Don’t be afraid. Dive in! Now, you are part of the amazing panorama, hovering around it, basking in the clouds, and finally grasping what it is like to be one with your surroundings. Does it sound familiar? Add in fantastic cocktails, delectable cuisine, and your better half right by your side.

Hello! Earth to the reader! Are you still here? Let’s focus a little, shall we? An infinity pool is a swimming pool that has been designed to give the impression that it extends to the skyline. When viewed from the appropriate angle, it appears to spread on indefinitely.

Therefore, these pools do not make a hit anywhere. The world’s best infinity pools play an important role in major hotels developed at a high altitude, close to the sea, or surrounded by an extremely enticing natural landscape. You’ll decide if you want to swim while you see giraffes in the Serengeti National Park, gaze above the Singapore cityscape, or enjoy sunsets in the Maldives.

Therefore, every productive day has a point at which one’s duties should be limited in favor of more honorable tasks, such as exploring the perks of your upcoming vacation. We offer a helping hand here through 30 exquisite infinity pools, about which you can daydream. So, plunge in immediately… to infinity and beyond!

30. The Four Seasons Resort, Seychelles

The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles is an intimate location nestled against the backdrop of a picturesque wonderland on the main island of Mahe. This premium resort comprises 67 tree-house villas and suites, each with its own diving spot.

Besides, the retreat’s mesmerizing infinity pool fits effortlessly into the environment, scattered along the seashore and snuggled into the lush tropical hillside.

29. The Terrace at Burj Al Arab, Dubai

Undeniably, the Burj Al Arab would not pass up the opportunity to be featured on the list of the best of the best. And for the ultimate poolside experience, The Terrace has to be among the greatest in the game. This 107,639-square-foot structure was constructed in Finland by 160 craft workers and shipped 2,800 miles by sea to Dubai.

The 7-star hotel’s transparent infinity pool is simply jaw-dropping as it disappears into the horizon, giving the illusion of an endless body of water. The greater news is that The Terrace at Burj Al Arab is now open to non-hotel guests.

28. Mandarin Oriental, Canouan Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, is tucked away along the white powder strip of Godahl Beach. Its magnificent infinity pool sits parallel to the resort’s exclusive, pristine beach and boasts ocean views for those who want to swim a few laps while enjoying the Caribbean’s exciting vibe.

Therefore, we strongly believe a dive here should be on everyone’s bucket list.

27. 137 Pillars Residences & Suites Bangkok, Thailand

This luxury boutique tower, perched well above Bangkok’s hustle and bustle, is the supreme high-end retreat. 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is a 443-foot-tall building with two infinity pools. The first-rate rooftop infinity pool is the highest in Bangkok and is only for guests of the hotel’s suite rooms, boasting two jacuzzis and a bar.

The hotel’s second pool, on the 27th level, is free for all hotel guests. Both of them offer unobstructed 360-degree views of the beguiling capital of Thailand.

26. The Vine Hotel, Portugal

The Vine is an enchanting boutique hotel with a magnetic design located in the center of Funchal, Madeira. The Vine Hotel’s rooftop pool is tinted in dark purple to suggest the image of a winery crushing and pressing grapes.

This picture-perfect pool has an amazing design, and the views of Funchal and the Atlantic Ocean are outstanding.

25. Beresheet Hotel, Israel

Beresheet translates as “genesis” in Hebrew, and the environment of this resort in the Negev Desert seems to evoke a primal period in the earth’s history. At 2,624 feet above sea level, this one-of-a-kind hotel is near the Ramon Crater, the world’s largest makhtesh, a type of natural landscape specific to Israel in which water erosion forms massive craters.

The hotel’s extensive infinity pool is situated directly on the crater’s edge, providing an undisturbed picture of a rocky skyline akin to the Red Planet. Or, at least, what we can only imagine Mars would look like.

24. Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel, Thailand

The Avani Riverside’s swimming area, located on the 26th level of this luxurious hotel, is elegant and thoroughly modern.

Look like an A-lister as you swim across the 92-foot-long, awe-inspiring infinity pool, which offers wallpaper-perfect views of the city over the Chao Phraya River. Keep your phone close by! You’ll want to capture the moment.

23. Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

We’re sure you’ve watched the Bond film; now it’s time to get a taste of the real deal. Nestled on a cliff-side with mind-blowing glimpses of Phang Nga Bay’s fanciful limestone pinnacles, this picturesque retreat offers enormous private space and luxury furnishings.

Relax at Six Senses Yao Noi’s infinity pool, which is as close to nature as one can be.

22. Aura Skypool Lounge, Dubai

Elevated 656 feet in the air, Aura is the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool, and it’s a fairly unique vantage point from which to observe the spectacular metropolis passing by.

This high-altitude oasis blends lush vegetation and natural features with the cityscape of Dubai, giving one a wonderful mix of views and feelings you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

21. The Mulia Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali

This is what creative architectural fantasies must be made of. At the Mulia Resort’s gorgeous infinity pool, you’ll believe you’ve arrived directly at a sanctuary of the Greek gods. This extravagant swimming spot, surrounded on both sides by a series of majestic statues, appears to extend indefinitely, while stone ladies form an endless chain to escort you towards the Indian Ocean.

Thus, while infinity pools are usually perfect for envy-causing pictures, this particular beauty raises the ante tremendously.

20. Intercontinental Hotel, Hong Kong

If you want to indulge, literally and metaphorically, in the iconic vista of Hong Kong’s stunning cityscape from Kowloon-side, the Intercontinental Hotel is the perfect location to do it. Once you dive in, the overwhelming sense of water and light makes you think of a sumptuous ship docked in one of the world’s most fascinating ports.

This postcard-worthy vista practically gives the impression of swimming directly in Victoria Harbour.

19. Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Skyscrapers, supercars, and opulence best define Dubai, a one-of-a-kind city that has unbelievable attractions. Among other things, it is also renowned for breaking world records, including the tallest skyscraper in the world, the world’s deepest swimming pool, the longest driverless metro system, etc. And most recently, the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool within a structure.

At 964 feet above ground level, on the 77th floor of the magnificent Address Beach Resort in JBR, this record-breaking pool offers panoramic views over Dubai, from Burj Al Arab to the Palm Jumeirah and the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel.

18. Amankila Resort, Bali

A lush hilltop retreat with its secluded beach and an infinity pool inspired by the Balinese paddy fields are just two of the factors that place Amankila, meaning “Peaceful Hill“, among Bali’s most exclusive resorts.

Amankila’s dazzling three-tiered infinity pool offers fantastic glimpses of the beach and coastline below while evoking a sense of limitlessness. Don’t you think sunsets here must be awe-inspiring?

17. Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa, Anguilla

Hidden away on six beautiful coastal acres covered by coconut palms and exotic vegetation, Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa, Anguilla, revolutionizes elite accommodations with an infinity pool surrounded by chaises inclined toward the ocean.

Combining innovative design with one-of-a-kind pleasures that highlight the island’s rich culture and customs, this fabulous place urges all to appreciate life and nature more. But wait, we have better: there’s an underwater glass that looks out onto the shore.

16. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico

Another spectacular five-star hotel, this time in Mexico. The oceanfront of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal was intended to mirror Mexico’s rich Spanish past, with thatched roofs and a hacienda-style patio complete with a big, towering cascading pool.

The pool is drop-dead gorgeous, with bird’s-eye views of pristine azure waters, and the service here is outstanding, so be sure to order a margarita, or three, while you listen to some Mariachi music.

15. Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul

Take in mesmerizing glimpses of the Bosphorus while diving into the marvelous infinity pool at the Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul. Set on the water’s edge, this beautiful swimming spot is a sight to behold, boasting idyllic views of both Europe and Asia. Besides, the pool is heated for year-round enjoyment.

The late 19th-century building, which served as a palace for Ottoman sultans, is now one of Istanbul’s most luxurious hotels. It shows off the lavishness of the former Empire, renowned throughout the entire world.

14. Villa Honegg, Switzerland

We’re guessing if you’ve spent any time on Instagram searching for remarkable travel destinations, you’ve already spotted Villa Honegg’s heated outdoor infinity pool overlooking the gorgeous Lake Lucerne.

Whether sun, rain, or, since we’re in Switzerland, snow, this picturesque site surrounded by the Alps promises fabulous panoramas and an endless number of unparalleled moments. Nicknamed “The Stairway to Heaven,” this magical pool is the perfect excuse to submerge yourself in a relaxing atmosphere and savor every moment of it.

13. Kura Design Villas, Costa Rica

It’s not often that the reality of a location surpasses photographs, but this small, adults-only resort, with only eight luxury suites, is something else. Kura Design Villas’ splendid L-shaped infinity pool is nestled between the ocean and the dense jungle of Costa Rica, and simply being there in the moment is divine to the point that you wish time stood still.

The finest part about the pool? As you dip in, you may groove to underwater tunes. Wait, whaaat? It can’t get much fancier.

12. Alila Villas Uluwatu, Bali

Alila Villas Uluwatu’s infinity pool is one of the most stunning and original creations in all of Bali. The 50-meter long pool swings daintily off the side of a limestone cliff, and its magnificent vista embraces the broad Indian Ocean and the island’s ravishing savanna environment.

The pool’s towering perch, an unmatched cliff overlooking setting, and the nearby gravity-defying hut, all contribute to its grandeur and will make your stay here beyond memorable. Take a plunge, and you’ll quickly lose yourself in the tranquility of the tropical green jungle.

11. The Oberoi Udaivilas, India

If not Indian opulence, then what else might have an innate ability to make a strong first impact? Float like a maharaja at the Oberoi Udaivilas often ranked as one of the world’s most extravagant hotels. Its majestic infinity pool, which spans Lake Pichola and the gorgeous vegetation that flanks the palace, is truly out-of-the-ordinary.

Apart from that, each suite features a private pool, and cupolas border the spa’s relaxation area with views of the amazing scenery.

10. TWA Hotel, New York

Are there any plane aficionados around here? If so, then we must tell you that the TWA Hotel’s distinctive infinity pool gives you the chance to lie back, dip your feet in the water, and plane-spot while sipping a cocktail. Indeed, the runway vistas will captivate anyone, from simple travelers to die-hard jet enthusiasts.

Based in a decommissioned airport terminal, this lovely place sends guests back to the heyday of air transportation with its beautiful 1960s style. It is open 365 days a year and transforms into a jacuzzi in the winter months when the water is heated to a temperature of up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

9. The Cambrian Hotel, Switzerland

Set against the majestic Swiss Alps, the Cambrian Hotel’s infinity pool vaunts one of the most awe-inspiring vistas in the world, with breathtaking imposing mountains at every angle. Relaxing in this straight-from-a-postcard pool is the bliss many of us fantasize about.

There is simply nothing to do except inhale fresh air and contemplate the calm and serenity of the natural kingdom around you. Don’t miss the chance to stop by the health center for a massage to round up your day.

8. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania

The Four Seasons Safari Lodge is flawlessly perched on a succession of raised platforms in the core of one of the world’s most prominent wildlife sanctuaries, the Serengeti.

This resort’s jaw-dropping infinity pool looks over a watering hole and provides a front-row seat from which attendees can watch elephants halt for a daytime sip or applaud the unending prairie where the big five wander free.

Besides, leisure time is rather exceptional here, with all the African-inspired spa services offered by this unparalleled resort. We are pretty sure there is no other place that might best define the “Hakuna Matata” state of mind like this one.

7. The Library, Koh Samui, Thailand

Never mind the Red Sea. If you prefer your pools to have a little emotional dash, you can’t go wrong with The Library’s scarlet spot on Koh Samui. Indeed, this is not what anyone envisions a swimming pool to be like, but it is part of its special charm.

Even though it may seem as if you’re swimming in a puddle of blood, worry not. A collage of yellow, orange and deep red tiles actually created its grisly appearance. By diametric opposition, the white sand of Chaweng Beach and the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean create a visual feast that cries out to be captured.

6. Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

With its extraordinary frameless views, this psychedelic spot is certainly London’s best infinity pool. Shangri-la Hotel’s swimming pool floats 52 floors above the city and is an unequal opportunity for tourists and locals alike to gain a bird’s-eye view of The Big Smoke.

On one hand, there is the London Eye and Battersea. Then, the view extends across Saint Paul’s Cathedral, calling your attention to the City of London’s renowned cityscape. Further east, you’ll notice London Bridge, and in the background, the Canary Wharf skyscrapers.

Dive in and savor the unusual experience of hovering high above the city while swimming past glass walls.

5. Grace Santorini, Greece

Sunsets are amazing regardless of where you are. But there are sunsets, and then there are beyond-belief, second-to-none, exceedingly rare sunsets. You’ll want to visit Santorini for the latter.

The lovely Grace Santorini is a premium boutique hotel built into a rocky outcrop of a volcano in the hamlet of Imerovigli, and it houses the island’s finest infinity pool, soaring skyward above the caldera. Once you take a dip in this outstanding 22-meter swimming hole, the line between you and the sea suddenly disappears.

4. Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore

Singapore is one of the world’s best destinations for rooftop pools, and the swimming spot at Marina Bay Sands is a draw in and of itself. Perched on the 57th level, this dreamlike infinity pool is certainly one of the most Instagrammed sites on the entire globe and the place to be at sundown.

Take in the cityscape while sipping a beverage, especially at night when the horizon just glows. If the pool becomes too crowded, seek solace in one of the rooftop jacuzzis at the opposite end of the deck, where you can gaze down at Gardens by the Bay and the myriad cargo vessels.

3. One & Only Reethi Rah, Maldives

The Maldives is a fascinating place where only mind-blowing sunsets can match the blueness of the sky caressing the horizon. If you want to be connected to your surroundings, the One & Only Reethi Rah Resort is the place to go.

For the excitement of its guests, this luxurious retreat features three wallpaper-perfect, dazzling pools, each with its own exotic charm and exceptional aspects. Nonetheless, the resort’s adults-only Lap Pool is the one that most catches the eye, extending out into the lagoon and boasting an elaborate architecture that evokes the sensation of floating into the ocean.

With an integrated Jacuzzi and sculpted marble lounge beds, the magical infinity pool of One & Only is an ideal site for a refined chill-out. Start your morning with a few laps before breakfast, or end your day with a mesmerizing sunset swim.

2. Belmond Hotel Caruso, Italy

From the opulent apartments and vintage furnishings to the tiered rose-scented gardens and lemon trees, everything about this 11th-century castle turned luxury resort on the Amalfi Coast is outstanding. Therefore, you could be excused for believing that Belmond Hotel Caruso’s infinity pool is hung between the sea and the sky.

Located at the highest point in Ravello, above the Mediterranean Sea, this utterly beautiful pool is your personal deck overlooking blue waters and terraced groves of citrus and olive trees.

1. Hanging Gardens of Bali, Ubud

Perhaps one of the most renowned infinity pools, this breathtaking marvel at the Hanging Gardens of Bali is anything but boring. Inspired by Ubud’s famous terraced rice paddies suspended in the jungle, with the flowing Ayung River and the thick rainforest in front of it, this brilliant oasis is an impressive spot for your idyllic getaway.

Constructed on two levels, the spectacular swimming pool stands tall in the jungle, soaring above the trees. Its fabulous dips, cascades, and architecturally flawless contours make it our top pick and an Instagram favorite.

Fortunately, there are only 44 exclusive villas at this prized first-class resort, so notwithstanding its celebrity, you shouldn’t have to share the pool with too many others.

Conclusion

The very notion of an infinity pool immediately conjures up images of glamour, indulgence, and luxury, as they are one of the most dazzling human constructions on the planet. Graceful, sumptuous, and eye-catching, the world’s most beautiful infinity pools often elicit a sensation of detachment from your hectic daily life. What’s not to love about them?