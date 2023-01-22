The 25 Best Luxury Hotels in Cancun, Mexico

Mexico is a tropical goldmine where history collides with gorgeous beaches, fascinating ruins, enticing culture, lively towns bursting with colonial architecture, and fiery, delectable cuisine. And then there is Cancun.

The Caribbean playground of American spring breakers, opulence seekers, and beach lovers, Cancun is a place that seems to burst out of the pages of tourist brochures in a whirlwind of heavenly beaches and crystal-clear waters, jumbo resorts, and quaint bamboo cocktail bars.

Nonetheless, if the constant flow of postcard images and polished magazine ads weren’t enough to persuade you to take a plane to Riviera Maya, pizzas, pasta, American burgers, oriental spiced soups, delectable local veggie dishes, one-of-a-kind sushi, and freshly caught Gulf seafood might do the trick.

Moreover, in Cancun, the fun begins the moment you step off the plane. And once you see the azure lagoons, pristine beaches, and palm-fringed shores, you’ll understand why this area was chosen in the 1970s to become Mexico’s ultimate tourist attraction, one that you have to see at least once in a lifetime.

There are few other places on Earth where one might bask in the sun so close to ruins that date back 2,000 years or more. The large Chichen Itza complex, with its soaring, terraced monoliths, and the smaller ruins at Tulum are the major shining examples of the ancient archaeological monuments around Cancun.

Both of these destinations are frequent day trips from the city, are well-served by tour operators, and provide some of the best and most comprehensive vistas of Mayan architecture in the Americas. Therefore, it only makes sense that there are a lot of outstanding places to stay in Cancun.

Riviera Maya is undeniably among the most developed areas in Mexico, if not the globe, with a wide variety of hotels, from the mammoth 5-star, all-inclusive havens like the Hyatt Zilara or Le Blanc Spa Resort to the more targeted boutiques like Beloved Playa Mujeres.

But how do you know which of the many Cancun hotels that call themselves high-end actually provides all the comforts you seek?

Here, we will present you with a helpful guide by listing the 25 best luxury hotels in Cancun, Mexico. ¡Andale! Let’s take a look.

25. Beloved Playa Mujeres

Give in to romance. On a private stretch of Playa Mujeres’ white sand beach, this boutique hotel offers a haven of wellness and tranquility for couples only, complete with luxurious accommodations, delectable cuisine, and attentive staff. The Beloved hotel was designed with seduction in mind and a tranquil vibe free from any sense of crowding.

The rooms start at 960 square feet and feature a combination of sharp-edged lighting, plush armchairs, and gauzy drapes, while the whitewashed, low-rise design is also nicely subdued. The only drawback is that most of the rooms do not have ocean views.

24. Azul Beach Resort

There is no such thing as a “one-size-fits-all” holiday, which is why the Azul Beach Resort takes great pride in customizing experiences for every type of traveler, from honeymooning couples to families with young children. Visit the Riviera Maya from the privacy of your own suite at a resort built with your comfort in mind.

The establishment’s signature Karisma Gourmet Inclusive Experience includes epicurean meals, premium drinks, attentive butlers, and fun excursions for the whole family. Plus, the concierge can arrange for special adventures and pop-up restaurants that will have your taste buds tingling. Take your family on the most luxurious trip ever!

23. Riu Palace Peninsula

Beachgoers love staying at this large, high-end hotel because of the variety of dining options and the prime location. The Zona Hotelera, where the Riu Palace Peninsula is located, is approximately a five-minute drive from the heart of Cancun. There’s a private stretch of white sand and turquoise ocean right outside your door. Just imagine that!

Riu Palace Peninsula lets you choose from a total of four pools, one of which is designated for adults only and features a swim-up bar. Everything here is brand new and ultra-modern, with a slightly European vibe you will surely adore. Yet, the Japanese restaurant is unquestionably one of the highlights of the venue.

22. Crown Paradise Club

This world-class resort, placed in the very center of Zona Hotelera, is one of the best all-around choices for family holidays and a great value for money due to its unmatched location. There are four pools available to guests, one of which is reserved exclusively for adults, nightly live performances, and a spa for some much-needed R&R.

For dining options, the Crown Paradise Club spares no expense. There are two buffet restaurants and five a la carte restaurants to choose from; think about French, Mexican, and Italian. Nonetheless, the resort’s most popular spot is the exceptional Aquapark, which features a pirate ship, water slides, and a castle. Every child’s dream!

21. Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

With its own kind of luxury known as Unlimited-Luxury, Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort also boasts a nature preserve filled with native flora and fauna, aiming to revolutionize the industry as a whole.

All of your needs will be met here, beginning with a cool beverage and towel upon arrival and ending with bespoke waiter service at the pool and on the beach. Each beautiful suite is both comfortable and sophisticated and features swim-out access to the pool and dazzling ocean views.

When it comes to dining, you will be spoiled for choice with a buffet, two grills, and a cafe, in addition to five upscale a la carte restaurants. You don’t have to schedule anything in advance, so just show up, kick back, and enjoy the moment.

20. SLS Cancun Hotel & Spa

The SLS Cancun, which opened in 2021, is a sleek beachfront property in the heart of one of Mexico’s busiest tourist destinations, but notwithstanding its popularity, the hotel never seems too crowded thanks to its intimate 45-suite capacity. Despite the fact that this property is well-appointed, the view of the Caribbean Sea takes the cake.

The Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni envisioned the opulent, contemporary aesthetic of the hotel’s rooms, which feature details like sandy wood accents and creative paneling, accent walls with handcrafted prints, and deep blue linens to complement the sky and sea outside. Tip: Relax with a hot stone massage!

19. Atelier Playa Mujeres

All-inclusive. All-suite. All adults. The ultimate Mexican vacation retreat. This sumptuous resort, which blends in with Playa Mujeres’ white sands and the turquoise waters that surround it, has raised the bar on all-inclusive luxury with its ATELIER Artist Service, which includes thoughtful touches like replenished bars and pool concierge.

In addition to showing off the art, culture, and natural beauty of the area, the Atelier Playa Mujeres was built to provide the utmost in luxury, with semi-submerged sun loungers, four-poster daybeds, and a mix of Mexican and international gourmet cuisines in its complementary dining locations.

18. Presidente InterContinental Resort

Cancun was established in the 1970s as a tourist attraction on a relatively undeveloped section of the coast of Mexico, and this place has been there since the beginning.

So, it’s no surprise that it has one of the nicest beaches in the area: broad and clean, free of seaweed, with incredibly soft sand and water that seems to have been dyed blue.

The Presidente InterContinental Cancun has also been updated recently, giving it a fresh look and a more refined atmosphere. Even though it targets families due to the kids’ club and playground, the vibe here is laidback and unhurried.

Moreover, the resort is strategically placed near both the commercial and entertainment districts of downtown Cancun, making it an ideal base from which to discover the city. The food is excellent, especially at Le Cap Beach Club. Awe-inspiring sunsets are guaranteed!

17. JW Marriott Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Resort in Cancun is established right in the heart of the glamorous Zona Hotelera district. The large, bright rooms and elegantly decorated marble bathrooms, as well as the Mayan-themed spa, make this a great place for A-list tourists and couples looking for a private beach getaway.

Moreover, the hotel is conveniently located near the spectacular Museo Maya de Cancun, which is home to some of the world’s most important Mayan antiquities and is an excellent opportunity to escape the spring breakers and the crowded beach.

16. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun

The Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is a wonderful location for social gatherings, work events, and other types of festivities. This adults-only, all-inclusive hotel is a feast for the eyes and ears, set in the milieu of Cancun’s Zona Hotelera, one of Mexico’s most recognized attractions.

All the elegant rooms have stunning ocean views and one-off amenities like aromatherapy menus. The restaurants here are second to none, and they serve everything from authentic Mexican meals to exquisite Asian fare.

Try one of the resort’s tonic spa treatments, play a game on the beach, or just enjoy the breeze by the pool.

15. Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun

While not all-inclusive, to which many guests credit the resort’s tranquil vibe, the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach is nestled on a secluded cove just inside of Punta Cancun, with the finest white sand and placid, blue water that is practically as flat as a pool.

When it comes to luxury and enjoyment, nothing is ever enough, but this one-of-a-kind retreat has set a new standard for both quality and premium exclusivity. Lavishness has no bounds here.

Thus, works of art, sculpture and outstanding Mexican design come together in a single setting to create an unforgettable stay.

14. Royal Uno All-Inclusive Resort & Spa

The Royal Uno All-Inclusive Resort & Spa is the right venue for action-packed family vacations in Mexico. This luxury complex boasts a private beach, several pools, and a myriad of exciting pursuits such as sailing, Latin dance courses, video games, and morning yoga.

However, the Star Bar, a rooftop terrace with cocktails and tapas, will have you longing to write home about the postcard-worthy sunset you have just witnessed.

In addition, there is a diversity of restaurants, including both a pizza joint and an Italian fine-dining restaurant. Oh, and don’t forget about the luxurious Alea Spa!

13. Excellence Playa Mujeres Resort

This all-inclusive resort caters solely to adults and is located on the enchanting white dunes of Playa Mujeres, a more tranquil and classy area than the Zona Hotelera. Life here revolves around outdoor activities, personalized service, and the six freeform swimming pools that weave through the groomed grounds.

Some of the suites at Excellence Playa Mujeres even include private plunge pools in addition to jacuzzi tubs, secluded balconies, and rooftop terraces. Therefore, this is one of the most opulent hotels on an already swanky strip, and it boasts a dozen different dining options, as well as a modern fitness center.

The highlight, though, is the swim-up Miile Spa, a beautiful seaside sanctuary with 10 indoor rooms for cosmetic procedures that use nutrient-rich botanical and marine ingredients to leave you feeling radiant and stunning.

12. TRS Coral Hotel

Set on Costa Mujeres’ powdery white sand beach, the TRS Coral Hotel will wow you with its tasteful architecture, which boasts a minimalist style and decor that exudes elegance and refinement. However, there is much more to rave about here.

You may dine with a view of the water at the exclusive beach club. Experience world-class tennis instruction at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center. Or choose a swim-up room. The hotel was built using eco-friendly materials and has a design that gives guests a chance to relax and reconnect with nature.

Foodies might pick from seven different themed restaurants and a 24-hour sports bar, or they can see an exciting live gastronomy show. Well, if that is not paradise, we don’t know what else could be!

11. Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun

Garza Blanca Resort & Spa is one of the most opulent hotels in Cancun, nestled in Playa Mujeres, about 30 minutes from Cancun International Airport. From here, you may take in dazzling panoramas of the Caribbean Sea or the Nichupte Lagoon, a stunning natural reserve surrounded by mangrove woods.

This five-star haven plays up a sleek design, comfortable rooms, excellent restaurants, and a relaxing spa. All this creates a sophisticated ambiance with personalized care to ensure that each guest has a memorable stay. Immerse yourself in an adventure that goes way beyond the typical all-inclusive resort and into the realm of the extraordinary.

On the menu, you’ll find an abundance of dishes that showcase the chef’s ability to skillfully combine modern techniques with classic flavors. Moreover, guests of the resort can visit the restaurants at its sister property, Villa del Palmar Cancun Luxury Beach Resort & Spa.

10. Hotel Paradisus Cancun

With a stunning design inspired by Mayan architecture, Paradisus Cancun is home to a luxurious spa, and several sparkling swimming pools. This all-inclusive resort provides guests of all backgrounds and ages with the royal treatment they deserve.

Practice deep breathing exercises like Tai Chi or meditation, visit ancient Mayan ruins, and unwind with a spa session. Those who wish to hone their swing are welcome to use the resort’s 9-hole, par-3 course. In need of a break from the little ones? You can take a much-needed rest while your kids have fun under supervision at the Kids Club.

While the retreat’s nine dining options may satisfy even the most discerning palate, guests who prefer to relax on their private balcony or patio can order room service. All in all, Hotel Paradisus Cancun has everything you could possibly desire.

9. Hard Rock Hotel Cancun

The Hard Rock Hotel in Cancun is that place where every amenity, from gourmet meals to concerts on the beach, is at your disposal. This high-end resort embodies all the flash and glamour associated with rock stars and A-list celebrities.

There are live performances by rock bands and doo-wop groups, as well as a myriad of vintage music paraphernalia like drum kits and stage costumes. There are swim-up bars, entertainment, and tranquil sections with waterfalls. If you’re looking for some fun and freedom, this is the resort for you.

8. Secrets The Vine Cancun All-Inclusive Resort

Explore your love of wine, the ocean, and a peaceful, dreamy break in the heart of Cancun’s Zona Hotelera at the posh Secrets The Vine Cancun. This hip, all-inclusive AAA Four Diamond resort has amazing views of the Caribbean Sea and Laguna Nichupte, so you can enjoy breathtaking sunrises and sunsets every day.

This ultra-chic venue is the best place to experience the height of opulence, with its spacious and tastefully decorated rooms, delectable cuisine, exciting land and sea adventures, as well as exclusive, tailor-made activities. It’s perfect for celebrations, from honeymoons and stag weekends to anniversaries and group vacations.

7. Nizuc Resort and Spa

Far from the bustle of Cancun and Playa del Carmen, Nizuc is an oasis of tranquility perched over a mangrove-lined canal and two pristine white-sand beaches. Its architecture is a fusion of Asian and Mexican styles, and it features a zen color palette of neutrals rather than the vivid colors typically associated with the Caribbean.

Imagine the entrance to a building from the TV show “Game of Thrones” with massive stone walls and a gigantic metal basin spewing real flames. Now, go inside! You will soon find that this retreat boasts an abundance of wood and stone, providing a welcome relief from the intense colors of the sea, sand, and sky.

Dinner options include the Peruvian Ni, the newfangled Mexican Romana, the Italian Terra Nostra with its amazing wood-fired pizzas, the Asian Indochine, and the American La Punta Grill, which serves small bites by the pool.

6. Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Hyatt Ziva Cancun, an all-inclusive beach resort with a brilliant position, outstanding pools, and superb restaurants, offers a tantalizing taste of the picturesque Caribbean Sea backdrop. Get ready for a sumptuous family vacation or reserve the Turquoise Wing for some adult-only time.

The modern furniture and the unexpected design of the place provide an inviting ambiance, and the thoughtful display makes the most of the awe-inspiring scenery. The spa and pool facilities are so luxurious that they may take your breath away, and each restaurant has an eye-catching design without going over the top.

5. Moon Palace Cancun All-Inclusive Resort

Whether you want white-sand beaches or waterparks, Palace Resorts has a hotel that will meet your needs. From beachside activities for the whole family to waterfront al fresco dining, Moon Palace Cancun has everything you could possibly want.

If you want to spend your days lounging by one of the nine crystal-clear pools, sipping a drink at one of the beachside bars, engaging in exciting new activities, or escaping to the serene Awe Spa, this is the ultimate resort for families of all ages.

The lazy river at the resort’s waterpark is a great place to decompress after a day of surfing the simulated waves on the onsite FlowRider. Moreover, there is the opportunity to play a round of golf on the course designed by Jack Nicklaus or to visit the adult-only Unique Nightclub.

4. Club Med Cancun

Punta Nizuc is where you’ll find Club Med Cancun Yucatan, a luscious and calm area of Cancun’s Zona Hotelera, away from the toing and froing of the city center. You might be anxious about entering the building through the inconspicuous door. Don’t stop now, though; continue onward.

Soak in the tranquility of miles of pristine white sand or plunge headfirst into the action of a wide variety of land and water sports, each of which will provide a unique experience throughout your whole trip.

Enjoy the finest in Mexican cuisine at the resort’s brand-new wine cellar, then relax your body and mind at the luxurious spa.

3. Hyatt Zilara Cancun

Imagine yourself waking up in dreamland and gazing in awe at the sun rising over the Caribbean Sea. The Hyatt Zilara Cancun, nestled on a beautiful stretch of white-sand beach, is like something out of a fantasy. Here, you can enjoy flawless service directly from your sun lounge.

Hyatt Zilara Cancun welcomes guests with a charming colonial design that doesn’t skimp on the hotel’s hallmark 5-star luxury. The rooms are a fusion of traditional and modern design with soothing neutral tones and tropical decor, while the lobby’s high ceilings combine wrought iron and stained glass.

Spa treatments on the sand, delectable cuisine, spectacular shows, and loads of adult-only holiday fun await you at this postcard-worthy retreat. You will be smack dab in the middle of the Zona Hotelera, just a quick bus or taxi ride away from Cancun’s finest shopping and partying.

2. Le Blanc Spa Resort

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, lying somewhat further north, is an adult-only wonderland complete with white sand beaches, turquoise swimming pools, and panoramic views of the ocean. This cutting-edge resort is a shimmering white castle with marble floors and walls that provides a peaceful getaway with butlers who cater to your every need.

Relax in one of the two infinity pools overlooking the beach, ride the waves on a jet ski, or take a boat out on the water. Nonetheless, the beach is the center of life here, from sunset sailing and exploring the ancient caverns of the Mayan civilizations to simply unwinding in the cozy cabanas.

Try balancing it out with a hydrotherapy session and a selection of healing spa treatments. Six magnificent restaurants and five pubs compete for your attention; try the Japanese Yama for some authentic Asian flavors, the Terraza for some creative Mexican fare, and Pure for some freshly caught fish.

1. Kempinski Hotel Cancun

On December 9, 2022, luxury hotel brand Kempinski Hotels launched its eponymous retreat in Cancun, marking the beginning of a new era in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings. Formerly the Ritz-Carlton Cancun, the property is distinguished for its five-star service and luxurious accommodations.

The Kempinski Hotel in Cancun is a haven of extravagance and first-rate service, where you may unwind in comfort and style. Moreover, here you can also take advantage of the city’s famed warmth and welcoming ambiance, as the best of Cancun’s friendliness and the fascinating customs of the Caribbean await you.

This outstanding sanctuary is perfectly set in the heart of everything the city has to offer, whether it be pristine white-sand beaches, ancient ruins, underwater adventures, or thriving nightlife. Explore 363 luxurious rooms and suites, six restaurants serving a wide range of cuisines, and a spa where traditional Mayan therapies get a modern twist.

Final Words

Cancun is, without a doubt, a tropical paradise brimming with stunning beaches and pulsating nightlife. Plus, it’s home to several luxurious resorts and hotels nestled right on the beach.

Thus, the truth is that you could spend the entire trip at one of these 25 hotels and still have a fantastic experience.