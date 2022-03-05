The 20 Best Carry-on Luggage to Buy in 2022

Who wouldn’t love to aimlessly wander throughout the world carefree, with only a little bag at their disposal? To enjoy the independence that comes with just being able to deal with whatever your adventures toss at you, without the burden of the universe weighing you down. Or, at the very least, without checked luggage.

Are you regularly shifting accommodation or changing your location? Do you need to transport your belongings a little longer than expected? Do you find it hard to navigate a cobblestone street? If you answered “yes” to all these questions, you may need a proper carry-on bag.

Packing becomes simple because, after all, there isn’t much to carry. No queuing at the airport’s baggage carousel once your plane lands, and no danger of your items becoming misplaced in the air transport baggage vortex.

However, choosing carry-on luggage has its downsides too. Packing for a holiday or work trip can feel akin to putting together a Rubik’s cube. How do you pack all you need while adhering to the TSA’s regulations?

Besides, you also need to make room for it in the overhead compartments and pass it through screening with all the potentially hazardous fluids and creams stored in your toiletry bag.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

If you are neither a fan of team carry-on nor team checked luggage, evaluate the following considerations before your next journey.

1. What is Carry on luggage?

Carry on luggage is any type of bag that can be brought onto an aircraft and has to fit in the overhead compartments.

You may also bring a smaller item, but it must go under the seat in front of you.

2. What is Allowed in A Carry-on bag?

Before you reach your boarding gate, you must pass through a TSA screening. Therefore, you must comply with the carry-on liquid constraints and other requirements to board the plane.

Liquids, pastes, gels, and creams should be packed into units that are no greater than 3.4 ounces (or 100 milliliters) in volume, and then placed in a transparent zip-top bag. Certain things, such as knives, weapons, and box cutters, are prohibited.

For further information, check the complete list on the TSA’s website.

3. How Big Can My Carry-on Luggage Be?

Regarding carry on luggage dimensions, the International Air Transport Association recommends: “cabin baggage should not exceed 22 inches in height, 18 inches in width, and 10 inches in depth, including all handles, side pockets, and wheels.”

You should remember, though, that these guidelines are not compulsory. There are no universally accepted, one-size-fits-all regulations for carry-on luggage. Rather than that, each airline has the authority to vary the size limitations for cabin bags.

Consider the booking class and aircraft type when determining the maximum size of your carry-on luggage. Always check your airline’s baggage restrictions before packing.

4. Is It Better to Check My Bags or Carry-on?

Do you wish to avoid having to pay fees for checked bags? Packing light is the answer. Besides, it will save you time because there will be fewer items to squeeze into your luggage. Plus, unpacking is faster. And be honest, did you actually wear all the clothes you took with you?

Everyone fears the sensation of landing after a long flight, making their way to the baggage claim, and waiting. And waiting. Until you discover they unintentionally placed it on a trip to Tokyo while your destination was New York. Say sayonara to your beloved luggage!

Moreover, you won’t have to worry about your luggage being damaged during transportation or being tampered with. You do not need to queue for hours at the airport to check-in your bags, and it is significantly easier to travel when you are not dragging cumbersome suitcases behind you.

We tried to be impartial. We really did, but we must come clean: we are on team carry-on. Traveling light gives us freedom, and that’s one of the most important things we aim for on a trip.

Carry-on Luggage Buying Guide

Do you choose your luggage first, or do you decide what will go inside before? This is the proverb about the chicken and the egg. One thing is certain: quality is essential for frequent jet-setters, and investing in high-end carry-on luggage is worthwhile. But, first, consider the following aspects.

Size

To begin with, determine which companies you frequently fly with and check what limitations the most stringent one imposes. That is the proper size for your luggage.

But, when determining size, do not rely just on the bag’s exterior dimensions. Check if the bag has sufficient internal space to accommodate all of your belongings.

Wheels

Most rolling bags have two or four wheels. The four-wheel carry-on is simply to draw entirely upright and contributes to weight reduction.

The two-wheel bag appears to provide additional storage capacity. Thus, the choice is simply determined by your goals.

Construction

Hard-shell luggage or soft-shell luggage? This is yet another decision that you should take on a case-by-case basis. While myth has it that hard-shell suitcases are more robust than soft-shell cases, this is not always true.

While hard luggage provides extended safety, it can be heavy and its shape may sacrifice space. On the other hand, soft bags offer greater flexibility and are often lightweight. However, they may be more vulnerable to cramps or tears.

As you can see, there are several factors to consider when selecting the ideal carry-on: size, weight, resilience, flexibility, and, of course, design. So many decisions. Too many options. How can one make the right call?

Whether you wish your cabin partner in crime to be elegantly practical, eco-friendly, long-lasting, or all of that, we are confident you will find your prince charming among the top 25 best carry-on luggage below. Are you ready to travel light? Here we go!

The Level8 Pro Carry-on Luggage is suitable for most aircraft overhead compartments and is constructed of a strong hard-shell case to secure your most valuable belongings. An infusion of comfort, expertise, and refinement has boosted its outstanding performance.

This model now has ultra-quiet 360-degree spinning wheels that can handle rough cobbled streets and will make your trip to the airport pleasant.

19. Horizn Studios M5 Cabin Luggage

Horizn Studios opened its doors in 2015 in Berlin, and they often describe its savvy luxury suitcases as the epitome of refinement and performance. Is the reality of the matter consistent with the hype? To be sincere, it is.

The brand’s M5 Cabin Luggage is elegant, comfortable, durable, reasonably priced, and supplied with a built-in battery pack for charging your electronic gadgets. What else could you possibly require?

18. Beis Carry-on Roller

While you’re flying, your luggage is truly your comrade, so you just want it to be lightweight and effortless to maneuver to ensure you’re never slowed down. Not only is the Beis Carry-on roller charming, but they also built it to last with hard-sided elements and waterproof zipper tape.

This chic and minimalist suitcase has the most luxurious grip configuration you’ve ever experienced on a luggage piece. The cushion beneath the handle gives the sensation of being a blanket for your hand. You will float around terminals, streets, and halls with such ease that you may forget it is even there.

For legitimate reasons, the popularity of spinner suitcases is on the rise as they’re so much easier to steer. Vera Bradley’s Hard-side Small Spinner has attentive characteristics that make traveling even more exciting.

A USB connector lets you recharge your phone while flying, an incorporated lock helps your bag be properly checked by security personnel, and the zip-out lining permits you to conveniently clean your suitcase after your journey. Now, tell us, where to next?

For those of you who fall halfway in between being a minimalist and an excessive-packer, we have a workaround for you. Robust, compact, and economical, the Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Spinner will effortlessly get you from point A to point B.

One of the best aspects of this luggage is the net border walls that separate the compartments, making it extremely easy to organize your goods. To tell you the truth, your most arduous task when using this top-quality carry-on will be to decide whether to pull it on 2 wheels or push it on 4 wheels.

15. July Carry-on

Being a new business in a crowded market can have its advantages. Before launching its luggage line, the July team combed through hundreds of customer comments on existing bags to find inspiration. Then it corrected the parts that weren’t working properly.

On the exterior, the July Carry-on is elegant and appealing, with curved edges intended to provide greater bounce back and further safety for the contents inside. The ritzy brand made the inside of the suitcase of nylon, which is waterproof. It also added a hidden wash bag and a strong double-strap compression method for that one extra outfit to throw in.

Despite its size, Tumi’s Latitude International Carry-on is delicate and silky. To be honest, spelling out “nine pounds” makes it appear a lot heavier than it actually is.

When you consider the case, you feel it is polished and diverse, so you won’t seem out-of-place wearing either business or informal apparel. We’d absolutely go for the silver color scheme because it’s going to arrest everybody’s thoughts.

13. Arlo Skye The Frame Carry-on Max

In late 2016, two former executives from Louis Vuitton and Tumi started their straightforward luggage businesses, which made airport lobbies a touch more glamorous. Since then, their carry-on bags, made of aluminum and polycarbonate, have proven to be the favorite item for fashion-conscious frequent flyers.

On the outside, the Arlo Skye Polycarbonate Carry-on appears to have an upscale appearance thanks to its vivid colors and innovative details. Besides a small power outlet, two footwear bags, and one laundry bag, the zipper-less 40-liter suitcase is secured with two TSA-approved locks.

The 22″ Expandable Carry-on Rollaboard luggage is built for the passenger who wants stellar performance without compromising flair. It is perfect for short-to medium-length journeys and can hold a remarkable quantity of belongings while remaining lightweight.

Even when loaded to full capacity, the 360-degree spinning wheels ensure it preserves its handling characteristics. Long-distance travelers will appreciate features such as a TSA-compliant power bank and USB port.

This durable, first-rate carry-on is expensive, but it boasts a large space, an abundance of perks and compartments, and an incredible warranty. The Briggs & Riley Domestic Carry-on luggage is remarkably sturdy and displays little wear and tear thanks to stiffened corners, shielded wheels, and intelligent fabric coloring.

It is an excellent alternative if you’re prepared to sacrifice mobility for more storage and larger wheels.

10. Roam the Jaunt XL Wheeled Carry-on Hard Case

Personalization is a relatively new trend that a few labels have toyed with, allowing buyers to add minor elements like monogramming or customized decorations. The Room Jaunt XL carry-on has quickly proven to be one of them.

From all the luggage we put on this list, this is the only one that enables users to create the front and rear shells, the zipper, the binding, the embroidery, wheels, carry grip, and the personalized monogram.

It comes with a TSA-approved lock, and its case’s hard polycarbonate shell makes it far more resilient for long-term needs.

As the name implies, Delsey Paris is from the country of croissants, butter, and champagne, aka France. This upscale brand is renowned for producing plush and sturdy travel goods. They are the world’s third most popular luggage manufacturer, behind only Samsonite and Louis Vuitton.

Don’t let the delicate and ladylike look of Delsey’s Montrouge Expandable Carry On deceive you. It was built to travel! With roomy storage space and a detachable, washable cover, this carry-on luggage is made to last.

8. Target Open Story Hardside Carry-on Suitcase

If you enjoy the globetrotting lifestyle, fashionable travel gear, and a good deal, you’ve arrived at the right place. Not only does Target provide a sleek method of roaming, but it also includes diverse functions that improve the overall journey.

The Target Open Story Hardside Carry-on Luggage includes an integrated TSA lock, a built-in USB power bank, and Hinomoto Silent Run Spinner Wheels that spin 360 degrees. Furthermore, this fancy suitcase is 20% more spacious than other models, which means you’ll have plenty of room for your souvenirs.

7. Calpak Hue Carry-on Luggage with Hardshell Pocket

Calpak is a California-based company that creates ultra-stylish and one-of-a-kind baggage items. Their Hue Carry-on luggage is the right addition for the 21st-century passenger. It is compact, sophisticated, incredibly efficient, and most likely turns heads.

With an impenetrable polycarbonate shell, a cushioned external pocket for quick access to travel items, and one of the greatest wheels in the industry, this alluring item truly is the real deal.

6. Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-on

Samsonite, one of the most recognizable brands in the luggage industry, has been distinguished for over a century for supplying premium baggage at a decent cost.

Versatile, roomy, and simple to maneuver, the Voltage DLX Carry-on looks fantastic and meets most airlines’ carry-on size regulations. Its sturdy shell is constructed of scratch-resistant polycarbonate and features an integrated TSA lock. With a ten-year warranty and a color palette of eight options, this Samsonite beauty can be an outstanding carry-on companion for your next journey.

5. Rimowa Essential Cabin

A trademark of upscale luggage, Rimowa is perhaps most renowned for its prominent metal bags, which celebrities and influencers all over the world have been seen flaunting. The brand’s legacy runs all the way back to 1898 when the company was founded in Cologne, Germany, to supply quality baggage for major travelers.

The label introduced its first luggage built entirely of durable wood. Nowadays, Rimowa luggage is focused on enhancing your travel experience.

Its best product, the Essential Cabin Carry-on, is ultra-lightweight, robust, and comes in a variety of shiny, eye-catching shades. It provides ample storage capacity while also making it far simpler to adhere to rigorous airline load restrictions. You’ll be shocked at how effortlessly it fits into the luggage compartment.

Are you looking for hard-shell carry-on luggage that is both stylish and long-lasting? We may have found your champion. This stylish bag makes it quite clear from the beginning that it is a deluxe product and not a widespread bargain that will break a wheel on its second expedition out of the house. Its vegan leather highlights are highly exquisite and classy.

The Bric’s Bellagio is extremely weightless and compact, yet stores a lot of items. It features multiple pockets for convenient loading of your things and is also one of the rare pieces of baggage that meet even the most rigorous airline size constraints.

Briggs & Riley is famous for producing high-quality luggage and suitcases, and its Domestic Carry-on Expandable Spinner is no exception. This first-class soft-side bag is stylish, equipped with a complimentary TSA lock, and backed by the industry’s finest lifetime warranty.

A piece of good luggage can make the difference between being fast or furious, calm or irritated when you’re traveling. Briggs & Riley’s carry-on is sleek and portable, making it an excellent flying buddy for shorter journeys and holidays. The rugged, bulletproof nylon exterior fabric resists the most extreme travel circumstances.

2. Away The Carry-on

If you’re searching for new carry-on luggage, you’ll want to check out this latest option from Away, a brand that is constantly pushing the boundaries of travel bag ingenuity.

For $225, you will receive well-designed, elegant luggage in an array of colors that fits snugly in most airlines’ overhead compartments. Away the Carry-on hasn’t taken over your social media sphere because it is dull. No, this luggage is both minimalist and sophisticated. Also, the leather trimming gives a perfect touch of vintage grace.

In summary, it’s a well-built item that includes a slew of convenient amenities for traveling. With a 39.8-liter volume and some careful rolling, you can fit nearly five days’ worth of items in it, assuming you’re not bringing any large outerwear.

Haven’t we promised we would find a charming prince? First, this luggage carries a week’s supply of clothing and expands up to two full inches. Not only does it fit all the standards outlined above, but Travelpro pondered every element to ensure a worry-free travel experience.

Travelpro was founded by a pilot, and every aspect of this carry-on luggage shows that the brand has thoroughly investigated what passengers require for a flawless trip and implemented it into the product.

The Travelpro Platinum Elite 21″ Expandable Spinner has a soft-sided design and is constructed of a high-density nylon fabric treated with DuraGuard, which makes it extremely resistant to stains and tears. The embellishments and handles are crafted from superior leather, which gives the bag a more polished and attractive appearance.

Even though at $330 it is a costly carry-on, we agree it is an amazing bargain considering the excellence of the fabrics and added features.

Final Thoughts

This might sound far-fetched, we know, but we believe that choosing the best carry-on luggage is like finding a longtime lover. Although you might burn through a few of them before figuring out which is the one, once you do it, you will immediately understand why it didn’t work with anything else.