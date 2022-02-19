The 15 Best Resorts in Antigua For Your Next Vacation

Antigua is easily one of the best Caribbean destinations for your next dream vacation. Home to more than 365 beaches, you can surely find one that will please your soul. If you go there for a whole year you can visit a different beach every single day, so that’s just one of the many reasons to go to this Caribbean paradise.

Most of the resorts from Antigua are located within the surrounding area of Saint John’s, the island’s capital. A three hour flight from Miami, in the eastern Caribbean Sea, awaits your next tropical vacation. The resorts on the island vary from luxurious and exclusive five-star venues, to affordable and family friendly three-star all inclusive hotels.

Whatever your budget, you will surely find something in Antigua that you can be happy with. One thing is for sure, they all offer that excellent Caribbean hospitality that makes you feel welcome. So browse through the list we compiled for you before deciding which is the best fit for you.

Without further ado, here are the 15 best resorts in Antigua you can book for your next vacation.

15. Siboney Beach Club

This more affordable holiday option is located on Dickenson Bay, right next to the popular Sandals resort. But this smaller, more intimate resort only has 15 suites for accommodations, which makes it very romantic. Set in a fabulous tropical garden that is filled with birds and flowers, Siboney Beach Club offers you peace and quiet.

If you’re looking for home away from home comforts, you’ve come to the right place. The hospitality of the staff and the great views are all you will need. And the Coconut Grove restaurant that is on site has palms growing through its roof and dining tables that are separated by a ribbon of sand from the Caribbean Sea.

14. St. James’s Club & Villas

The four-star property is set on a 100-acre peninsula on the southern coast of Antigua. It is tucked away for your privacy, and offers access to two white sand beaches. The all-inclusive resort exudes a casual ambience, and it caters to singles and families alike. You can enjoy the amenities the resort offers, not to mention the exceptional service.

The resort includes six swimming pools, four tennis courts, a state of the art fitness center, and a spa. Activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding and sailing are included in your package, so you can take your pick. The resort also comprises five restaurants that offer everything from casual dining to international cuisine.

13. Curtain Bluff Resort

A family-friendly all inclusive resort, Curtain Bluff is set between two beaches. There is one facing the open ocean, while the other is on a quiet lagoon, perfect for snorkeling and swimming. The property is perched on a rocky bluff that spreads out onto the sea, so their 72 rooms all get views of the water. They all feature traditional Caribbean decor, pitched roof ceilings and their own patios.

The activities offered are Hobie Cat sailing, scuba diving, water skiing, and many more water sports. There is also a spa on-site, a fitness center, squash courts, so you can keep busy throughout your stay. The Beach cafe offers laid back lunches straight on the beach, while The Tamarind Tree serves dinner by candlelight.

12. Hammock Cove Antigua

Set on the beach within walking distance of the rock formations at Devil’s Bridge National Park, this adults-only resort is one of the newest properties on the island. The spacious villas welcome you with modern Caribbean decor. Dark wood floors and cathedral ceilings are present in all their rooms. The suites are bright and airy, with sliding glass doors that open onto private decks.

They all come with their own plunge pools, and butler service is included in the price. Among other amenities there is a spa that offers a wide range of treatments, a fitness center, and direct beach access. There are also many activities that you can try, such as diving, fishing, or snorkeling. And if you happen to have dietary restrictions, the chef will make sure they are respected.

11. COCOS Hotel Antigua

If you’re planning to travel solo, unfortunately you will not be able to stay at this hotel. They only cater to couples, but this luxury hotel is definitely worth keeping on your list. Perched on a lush hillside, COCOS Hotel Antigua is one of the most picturesque resorts in Antigua. With white sand and shallow aqua blue water, the location is simply breathtaking.

It includes 34 luxurious cottages that are decorated with a rustic vibe. Each cottage comes with their own private wooden decks that are complete with hammocks and chairs. Some even have their own infinity pools, and the ocean views are awesome no matter which cottage you’re staying in. The on-site restaurant offers a Caribbean menu that is prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

10. Nonsuch Bay Resort

This all-inclusive beach resort is located in the southeastern part of the country, sitting on 40 acres of lush hillsides. The gentle slope brings you to the private beach, where you can enjoy the beautiful green colored ocean. If you love water sports such as snorkeling or diving, this area is perfect for that.

A great getaway for families, Nonsuch Bay resort offers many activities for sailing enthusiasts. You can sign up for lessons and take advantage of the hotel’s fleet of 30 sailboats. But other fun activities like paddle boarding or kitesurfing are also offered. And the dining experience at the Bay at Nonsuch offers an excellent breakfast and lunch buffet.

9. Keyonna Beach Resort Antigua

The ideal couples-only resort is geared towards people celebrating their honeymoons, or a romantic getaway. Located on Turner’s Beach, on the southwestern coast of the island, Keyonna is an all-inclusive boutique resort nestled right on the beach. All their luxurious cottages have direct access to the beach, just a few steps away from the white sand.

All amenities indicate that this is a couples-only hotel. His and hers outdoor showers, four poster beds, private plunge pools, and the private verandas allow you to focus on each other while you’re visiting. The beach is lined with Bali beds that are great for two people. The restaurant serves lots of freshly caught seafood, all prepared with West Indian flavors.

8. South Point Antigua

Part of the Antigua Yacht Club Marina that is located in Falmouth Harbor, this boutique hotel offers beautiful views of the bay. The winter season, which is believed to be the yacht season, is a great time of year to visit, as their views seem to be even more spectacular. The unique vibe can be felt throughout the resort, which comprises 23 open plan apartments that have either one or two bedrooms.

The luxurious feel of the rooms is made even better by the large terraces, and a private chef can cook your meals in the fully equipped kitchen all suites come with. But if you want to dine outside of your suite, there is a sushi bar, and the restaurant offers Mediterranean and Middle eastern menus. Plus you can enjoy various water sports while visiting, or lounging by the pool.

7. Galley Bay Resort & Spa

Sitting on a thin strip of land and surrounded by water, the Galley Bay resort has a lagoon on one side and the ocean on the other side. The white sandy beach is along the current-free, gorgeous aquamarine colored water. This is another all inclusive adults-only facility, with rooms that are decorated with modern Caribbean flare. Some of the rooms have direct beach access, while others have ocean views.

This is the perfect place to go and relax, and their spa offers treatments that use locally sourced products. You can also feast your taste buds at any one of the three restaurants that serve delicious meals prepared with local ingredients.

6. Ocean Point Resort & Spa

An adults-only resort, this all-inclusive retreat asks their guests to be at least 16 years of age or older. Ocean Point resort is located on Hodge’s Bay, in the Northern part of the island. All the suites and rooms feature a private veranda, and are designed in Mediterranean style. The resort sits on two beaches that are separated by a jetty in the middle. It also comes with a large outdoor pool and an intimate spa.

Some of the open treatment areas overlook the ocean, so you can breathe in the salty breeze while getting pampered. The Italian restaurant on-site is called Sottovento Beach Club and is owned, along with the whole resort, by an Italian family.

5. The Verandah Resort & Spa

Located on the Eastern coast of the island, the resort rests on Long Bay in Saint Philip. It is a luxurious, all-inclusive family resort that covers 30 acres of the peninsula. There are 186 units at The Verandah, most of them villas with one or two bedrooms overlooking the ocean. The private beach is only a short walk away through the gardens.

There are many supervised activities that are catered to children and teens, so the parents can enjoy some alone time. If you want to venture and try some snorkeling or windsurfing, among many other water sports, they are included in your package. The spa and fitness center is also accessible to guests, and you have a few different options for dining on site.

4. Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa

This resort offers overwater bungalows that are set on stilts over the gorgeous turquoise sea. The ultimate romantic getaway awaits you at the Royalton, which is located in Deep Bay, a 30 minute drive from the airport. The two-story bungalows feature an over-the-water hammock on the lower level, and sun loungers on the deck on the top level, along with infinity swimming pools.

To top it off, you can also have butler service. Unlike some of the resorts on this list, this one welcomes families. There is a kid’s club that offers them many activities that are geared towards their age group, so the parents can do their own thing.

But there are also more affordable suites and rooms that are available, if the bungalows are a bit out of your price range. And you can still get access to all the wonderful amenities the resort has to offer.

3. Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa

This is an adults-only, all inclusive resort on Dickenson Bay, which is considered the Island’s most beautiful beach. This miniature city in itself has different accommodations, all with different themes. The Sandals Grande Antigua resort is especially great for romantic getaways, or honeymooners. You can celebrate in a private hillside apartment, or in one of the island style villas right on the beach.

Amenities include four poster beds, rain showers, oversized balconies, even your own butler if you choose to. As part of your package, you can take advantage of the airport shuttle, so that’s one thing less to worry about. Other gratuities include water sports access and lessons, musical entertainment, among many others.

2. Hermitage Bay

The luxury boutique resort from Antigua is one of the smallest on the whole island, with only 30 suites. The all-inclusive Hermitage Bay retreat is an eco-friendly facility that is located on the Southwest coast of Antigua. Although only 30 minutes from St. John’s, it is a very secluded resort, so it’s the perfect spot for those craving some intimacy. Sitting on the beautiful Hermitage Bay, this breathtaking resort offers a peaceful stay, surrounded by a stretch of natural beaches.

Either the four garden suites or the nine beachfront suites are great options that come with split-level living spaces and large patios. But their 17 hillside suites are just as breathtaking, with their own private plunge pools. The perfect destination for the foodies, they offer cooking classes or local organic farm tours. The whole place puts an emphasis on wellness, so you can book your next stay there if you’re in need of rejuvenation and relaxation.

1. Jumby Bay Island

This is the most exclusive resort right off the coast. It sits on its own 300-acre private island, and access on the blissful Jumby Bay Island is limited to those staying there. It is a haven for nature lovers, with tropical foliage and wildlife that you can only experience in this part of the world. The white pristine beaches are also part of this exquisite hideaway, and you can enjoy them while getting the privacy you need.

It has 40 luxurious suites and rooms, as well as a few privately owned residences. The amenities include access to the private beach, private balconies, babysitting services, not to mention a wide array of family oriented activities.

There are three pools, a spa, and we can go on. Oh, and the food, it’s simply delicious. The Estate House, the resort’s fine dining restaurant, is one of the best in the Caribbean.

Those are, in our opinion, the 15 best resorts in Antigua. If you’re looking to escape the winter blues, doesn’t a vacation at any one of these resorts sound incredible?