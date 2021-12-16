These are the 30 Best Luxury Hotel Brands

The problem with traveling around the world is that for the most part, even if you have all of the money you could possibly have at your disposal, you can still end up picking the wrong place to sleep in which can really ruin your vacation.

It is as simple as going to a place that has very uncomfortable beds, or perhaps the room service is always late and it always brings you the wrong tray, it’s these little things that add up, completely ruining your day or even your whole vacation as a whole.

In order to avoid this, we have actually compiled for you a list consisting of the 30 best luxury hotel brands in the world. There are a ton of choices to go through, so let’s not waste any time and get right into our number 30 right away.

30. The Ritz-Carlton

The person behind this world-class luxury hotel brand is Cesar Ritz. Before his death in 1918, he opened the iconic Carlton and The Savoy hotels in London and The Ritz in France, all of which are more than familiar to us. Since then, the brand has grown at a fast pace, offering stunning accommodations in places like Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Aruba, Moscow, and Macau. Upcoming locations include Nikko, Mexico City, Nanjing, and Jiuzhaigou.

With a long list of travel awards and worldwide praises, the Ritz-Carlton hotel company is known for its hospitable and detail-oriented staff that makes each stay highly personalized. The design and atmosphere of each hotel vary depending on which place you choose to visit, but it’s always in congruence with the history and heritage of the location.

Regardless of what location you choose, you can expect top-notch service and a memorable stay. The suites at Ritz-Carlton come with breathtaking views, especially The Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong, seeing as it’s one of the highest hotels in the world. Even though the style of each hotel differs depending on the location, superior décor and extravagant interior can be found on each listing.

29. Oetker Collection

The Oetker Collection is a family-owned business with German origins. Based in Baden-Baden, it’s currently managed by the Oetker family. The business has been around since 1870 and it was first created by August Oetker, whom you might recognize as the founder of the Dr. Oetker company.

Each property offered by the Oetker Collection is a magnificent gem that reflects European culture and tradition. Apart from deluxe suites, while staying at one of the Oetker Collection hotels you will have access to fine dining, exciting activities that will easily fill out your itineraries, and incredible opportunities to find solace in surrounding nature.

Health and wellness is a big part of their mission, so expect to find world-class spas and large fitness centers inside. For even more ostentatious offers, check out their private collection.

28. Alila Hotels and Resorts

Alila Hotels and Resorts, offering properties mostly located in Asia, is a perfect match for adventurous and spiritual souls who strive to fit in as many activities on their vacation as possible.

The Alila experience includes stimulating, unordinary activities and plenty of opportunities to work on your skills such night scuba diving, romantic cruises, therapeutic massages, and innovative cooking classes, promising an unforgettable holiday with your loved ones.

With a mission to make luxury resorts as sustainable as possible, Alila’s eco-chic and rustic design is good for the eyes and for the environment. They believe in creating an intimate and secluded atmosphere, making hotels from this brand a great honeymoon option.

27. Fairmont Hotels

Remember The Plaza from Home Alone, the hotel where Kevin booked a grand suite all for himself? Well, it’s only one of 76 properties (right now) owned by Fairmont. Standing as a symbol for luxury and affluence for more than a century, Fairmont offers world-class accommodation where you can relax, host an important event, and much more.

The Fairmont hotels are mostly located in the United States and Canada, in large cities that attract millions of tourists throughout the year. If you’re ever planning a city break in some of these cities, we’d highly recommend considering Fairmont.

Standing as distinguishable landmarks on locations that allow you to get the best views, Fairmont hotels are designed by famous architects like Julia Morgan, which is one of the reasons why you can instantly spot them among a group of buildings.

Just as impressive on the inside, the décor is akin to that in a royal palace: grand pillars, lavish chandeliers, and famous artworks are some of the furnishings you can expect to find while staying at one of the Fairmont hotels. The traditional, classic décor extends to the rooms and suites, all of which come with standard amenities that can be found in five-star resorts.

26. Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

From picturesque island shores to the stunning deserts of Egypt, and lush Indian jungles to breathtaking cityscapes, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts welcome guests to experience the most amazing parts of the world in supreme comfort and luxury.

Wherever your travels take you, you will have peace of mind knowing that throughout your stay you will sleep in plush accommodations, dine on the finest gourmet food, relax in complete style, and enjoy attentive and genuinely personalized service. Imagine lounging under a luxury jungle tent in India, or on a gracious sun deck in Mauritus surrounded by azure waters.

Stretch out on the beach under the sunny tropical skies of Bali, or be pampered by a private butler with the Taj Mahal glowing in the sunset. This is the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts experience. The lap of luxury awaits, with the warm feeling that you are part of a true family.

25. La Réserve Hotels

La Réserve Hotels have always managed to provide the tired tourist with some incredible services and above all else, they have really changed the game up in terms of luxuriousness and comfort thanks to their multiple spa treatments all across Geneva, Zurich, Paris and Ramatuelle.

They will make you feel like royalty as they continue to cater to your every desire. There are a ton of activities to perform here too, so you’ll never be left without something to do.

24. Bulgari Hotels

Bulgari have a ton of different luxury destinations spread all across the globe, with each and every one of them offering some incredible services that you can’t find anywhere else out there.

Their prices are also quite affordable as long as you don’t ask for the exclusive services and rooms which can take quite a chunk of your vacation budget. But as long as you have the money for it, trust us, you won’t regret losing that money not even for a single second.

23. The Peninsula Hotels

The main reason as to why people go to any of the Peninsula Hotels that are scattered all across the world is because of their incredibly luxurious pampering and of course, because of their gorgeous dark-green interior designs.

This has become a staple of their resorts, which is made even better by the fact that all of their doormen are beautifully dressed up in white from top to toe. Overall, great services for a great price tag.

22. Taj Hotels

From world renowned landmarks and authentic heritage palaces, to high-end luxury resorts, upscale business hotels, and even rustic safari lodges, Taj Hotels always aim to offer one-of-a-kind experiences. This hotel group was founded more than a century ago and even though most of their luxurious properties are in India, they also operate in neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Bhutan or Nepal.

They’re planning to take over the world as well, as Taj Hotels has also opened hotels in the US, UK, in Dubai, South Africa and even in the Maldives in these last couple of years. Their properties are completely different in style, character and vibe, and you’ll never feel like you’re staying at another hotel from a big hotel chain.

21. COMO Hotels and Resorts

COMO Hotels and Resorts are famous for their incredible wellness programs which will help alleviate any problems you’ve ever encountered. They have been active for about 30 years now, and throughout this timeframe they’ve never let any customer ever leave displeased with their services.

Their chefs are out of this world, and if you so happen to stay in at their resorts during the festive season you will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you’ll never forget.

20. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

Sporting almost 94 out of 100 points according to the best hotel critics around the globe, Banyan Tree offer some of the best coast to coast experiences that you can have.

Not only that, but they also offer a ton of discounts if you want to stay around for more than a couple of days, so much so that you can even get up to 35% off for staying in over a week. Now that’s a deal that no one should ever miss out on!

It’s best to visit their hotels during summer but honestly, regardless of the season, you’ll still get some of the best treatment around.

19. Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

There are well over 100 hotels and resorts spread all across 22 countries, and regardless of which of their properties you decide to stay in, you already know that you’re getting the best in terms of comfort and pleasure that you could ever get from one such place.

You also get access to the Golden Circle Table, which is their famed dish dispensary from which you can eat the meals prepared by their world-class chefs. Delicious is an understatement!

18. Montage Hotels & Resorts

“Refined living” is their motto, and we couldn’t agree more with it. The guests that get to sleep in one of their famed bedrooms will literally never want to leave again, and if you’ve been tense a lot lately you will forget all about your worries thanks to their incredible world-class spas and the overall welcoming ambiance that will always stay with you for years after you’ve visited their establishments.

17. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

While Viceroy do tend to try and emulate the local culture to a tee, they also provide some incredibly authentic experiences that you could only ever get from their hotels and resorts.

Not only that, but they also tend to be constructed in some of the most luxurious destinations around the globe, making the tourists literally feel like they’re being transported to heaven while being pampered at these dream destinations.

16. Rocco Forte Hotels

The amazing part about Rocco Forte is that not one of their hotels resembles the other, with each and every one of them literally standing as its own unique experience for the tourists that look for something new with every vacation they get.

If you’re a fan of the Anglo-Italian style of sophisticated lux then there’s very few options out there that can match the amazing Rocco Forte Hotels.

15. Hilton Hotels & Resorts

We’re pretty sure that most of you have either stayed at a Hilton hotel already or at least know someone who has. With more than 550 hotels spanning across six continents and over 100 countries, Hilton is easily one of the most famous hotel brands in the entire world.

Whether you’re going to the UK, Croatia or Mexico, chances are you’ll find at least one Hilton hotel there. The iconic hotel brand always prioritizes the wellbeing of its customers, offering world class service and even special benefits for their community, that’s why they have so many loyal customers who love to discover more and more of their hotels.

14. Raffles Hotels & Resorts

A dream started back in 1887 as the first ever Raffles hotel was launched. Ever since that monumental day came into fruition the Raffles hotels and resorts all across the globe have changed the world as we know it, lifting the bar up to an impossible high to say the least.

With each night you spend here you will get closer to feeling like you’ve truly experienced what divinity feels like, trust us, you won’ forget your nights here.

13. Auberge Resorts Collection

There aren’t many other hotels around the globe that offer the same level of services as Auberge do. They cater to families that want to have once-in-a-lifetime experiences and they provide that with every fiber of their being.

If you’re looking to experience the life that the local royalty would have gotten nowadays then you need to book yourself a room at the Auberge Resorts Collection.

12. W Hotels

Although the original hotel was launched in 1888 as any other hotel out there, before long it became a staple of New York, continuing onwards to become a widespread world-wide phenomenon, attracting guests from all around the globe that want to spend the night over regardless of the price tag.

You have some of the most glamorous rooftop pools, some of the liveliest nightclubs and of course, the best beverage that money can buy.

11. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Despite only having 9 properties in total, the Leela brand has literally dominated the market for as long as two years now, becoming a bucket-list destination for every weary traveler that wishes to find the best place to spend the night in.

You get the best of all services, the crème of the crop of accommodations and of course, the best staff ready to follow your every wish and order during your stay.

10. St. Regis Hotels

St Regis is definitely worth the money simply because it is one of the two maximum luxury hotel brands that are currently under the management of none other than the Marriott Hotel Group. If that isn’t enough to let you know what you’re dealing with then hear us out.

It was first launched in 1904 by John Jacob Astor IV, but that’s not what’s really important here. What is important is that they offer some of the best in terms of room service, butlery and of course, comfort, as they’re literally world-famous for their hospitality.

The air here literally breathes out sophistication, and despite the fact that you’ll be pampered like royalty, you will still get that cozy feeling in your pockets as you’ll realize that there are a ton of other inferior hotels to choose from that charge a lot more than them.

9. Mandarin Oriental Hotels & Resorts

The brilliant people from Mandarin Oriental have always prided themselves with bringing the respected Asian culture to places that have never gotten to experience it in their lifetime.

For 50 years now they’ve managed to attain quite a massive following of people that continuously rent out their rooms, knowing that there’s no better bang for their buck out there. This hotel brand is so exquisite in fact that it even became known as a historical landmark, continuing its legacy for all that time period without having lost any of the customers over the years.

There are around 30 hotels still open to this day worldwide, and while they may differ in terms of clientele and services, they all promise to lavish their customers with the time of their life.

8. Park Hyatt Hotels & Resorts

There are a lot of hotel brands to choose from, but very few actually live up to the level of comfort and class that park Hyatt casually strolls around with. You have state of the art guest rooms, amazing world-class spas and of course, some of the absolute best room and butlery services that you will ever encounter.

There is a reason as to why Park Hyatt hotels are considered to be an international symbol of luxury, and that’s simply because they are unmatched in terms of practicality.

The hotels also tend to offer a sort of exotic allure to those that want to spend the night here, literally enticing you with a style that very few people around the world have ever experienced throughout their lifetime.

7. One&Only Resorts

Despite the fact that it is a relatively newer hotel brand, One&Only has still managed to rise up to the very top of the food chain by simply offering a higher quality service than a lot of the other brands in this world, including those above it on this list.

They have fully committed to making you feel the luxury they have to provide, embracing the fact that while you stay at their place you are their master, you are a king or a queen in the making and they will never let you forget that.

Couple that with the exclusive wellness sanctuaries that are present in every single hotel of their and you have yourself one of the best hotel brands in the world. On top of it all you also get a ton of entertainment and other such activities that you can perform to make your stay there unforgettable.

6. Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

You most likely already know about Four Seasons. Why? Because they are always mentioned at the top of most any hotel brand list out there.

They are known for owning well over 100 properties across all five continents, and they’re not done there as they’re currently working towards nearly doubling that number within the next decade or so. They have continued to stand at the top for well over 60 years now and they show no signs of stopping either.

Amongst their investors they also have incredible individuals such as Bill Gates and Prince Al-Waleed bin Tatal which have been making sure that they never miss out on any payment, treating everyone with the level of respect and comfort that they deserve.

5. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

What started off as just another random hotel in Texas quickly turned into a brand which literally took the world by storm in less than 40 years. In that time period, Rosewood attained what many would refer to as the peak of all American born hotels, literally bringing luxury wherever they went.

Because of this, now the brand has spread all across the planet, and with a team of experts in the field they have shown no signs of ever stopping or slowing down either.

The ambience here is simply put out of this world, and on top of it all, they tend to really reflect the best that the culture they inhabit has to offer, making them a great choice for those that want to truly experience the life of royalty in that certain area of the world.

4. Belmond Hotels

Belmond, or as many refer to it as, Orient Express, is one of those companies that despite not having hotels all across the globe, has still managed to make a name for itself worldwide thanks to its incredible catering and quality over quantity aspect.

They have around 49 hotels all across 24 countries in total, with each and every one of them literally controlling the market everywhere they’re stationed.

Whether you’re looking to spend a single night here or if you’re more so interested in living like royalty for a whole week, the Belmond hotels have got you covered.

3. Six Senses Resorts

Six Senses is an award-winning hotel brand that truly deserves all of the praises that they received over the years.

They are known for literally changing the very aspect of the places they inhabit, turning them from relatively normal places to incredibly harmonious and luxurious touristic attractions that people travel to from across the globe.

They have some of the best spas in the world, their chefs are world class and they even offer paragliding for the wondering adventurer that can’t get their adrenaline going without jumping from a couple of hundred feet up in the air.

2. Aman Resorts

The great thing about Aman hotels is that they are known for only having been constructed in the most breathtaking locations all around the globe, literally turning their already incredible looking architecture into pieces of art that poets could write symphonies over after seeing them for a single solitary second.

There are 31 hotels around the globe that bore the name of Aman, and they are all known as some of the most ultra-luxe hotels in the world for a reason.

They are jaw dropping as far as looks go, and service wise there is only one other brand that can rival it to this day. Aman have taken it upon themselves to change the world one hotel at a time, and they surely have managed to follow in on their promise as far as we’re concerned.

1. Soneva Resorts

While there are currently only three Soneva hotels in the world, they are all exquisite enough to deserve the number one spot on our list. Their latest one was constructed in the Maldives, and it goes by Soneva Jani.

If you don’t know about it, we highly recommend looking up some pictures of it because trust us, you’ll instantly understand why this deserves our number one spot.

They have offered the best in terms of services and comfort, they are unmatched when it comes to their location choice, they have literally made a name for themselves as the best in the business and it’s hard to argue against it when all you can do is hold onto your wallet so you don’t book in a tenth time that month at their resort.

Simply put, there’s hotels, and then there’s Soneva, the peak of all hotel experiences in the world.

Conclusion

While there may be thousands of options to choose from out there, if you’re looking for the best of the best then you should keep your eyes open only for these 30 choices right here.

Regardless of which option you choose for yourself, you will never forget the nights you spend at these incredible resorts and hotels. Just remember, even if your pocket runs dry afterwards, you will literally feel like royalty as you cruise through the dozens of activities you can choose from at any one of these amazing hotels.