25 Best Resorts and Hotels in Hawaii

We all should admire a community that greets you with garlands and deems honking horns as unacceptable conduct. The Aloha Spirit is as fundamental to Hawaii as the islands themselves and it’s embedded in the country’s past, as well as in the genetic code of the Hawaiian people. You have just arrived in a heavenly kingdom, sweetheart!

As soon as you step off the plane, you will absolutely know that this is the ultimate ambiance of paradise. It consists of a grin, a wave, and a pleasant expression. It is both physical and intangible; it may be touched and sensed. It is genuine, unreserved, and comforting, which makes even the air’s purity palpable.

Hawaii is one of those destinations where, if we’re being completely frank, we’re not having trouble finding opportunities to explore, yet it seems so enigmatic and exciting as well. Thus, Hawaii is a major tourist attraction for a plethora of reasons, including its top-notch beaches, unspoiled rainforests, and active volcanoes.

Anyone in Hawaii is friendly and eager to interact with you, and it’s exactly this mesmerizing connection with the locals that will bring out your joyful and unfettered side so that you might eventually become your best self. And just lie on the powdery beach, reading a novel in the shelter of a swinging palm tree before plunging into the clear, vivid blue waters.

But the beauty of Hawaii is not limited to the beaches or the ambiance. As the day ends, one bona fide miracle emerges: the jaw-dropping sunset. Whatever island you’re on, you will quickly realize that there are sunsets, and then there are Hawaiian sunsets.

And let’s not forget about the old Polynesian ethnic influence, with a highly varied culinary scene along with a plethora of premium resorts and hotels to suit nearly any taste. On the roadside, you may find a little hut serving the best banana bread in the world, or you might discover a massive farm-resort amid nowheresville.

Anything can happen, and you will simply let yourself say.. “Yes!”

If you take a tour of the main islands of Hawaii, you’ll instantly notice how distinctive they are. From the total of eight islets, only six of them are available to the public, each with its own idiosyncratic heritage, magnificence, and gastronomy. Hawaii’s four most prominent and crowded islands are Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island.

On the basis thereof, not only must you decide upon one of the six major islands, but you also have to find a resort with the necessary high-end facilities. To lend a hand, we’ve identified the 25 best resorts and hotels in Hawaii that boast everything you could want, nothing you don’t, and the ultimate lavish sanctuary’s intimate, private atmosphere.

Aloha! to each of these creature comforts! We are sure they will hold you under their spell as well. So, dearly beloved, get ready to leave your heart in Hawaii!

25. The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, Oahu

The Royal Hawaiian, frequently referred to as The Pink Palace of the Pacific, is nestled on the fashionable Waikiki beach, close to first-rate golf courses, prime boutiques, and some of Hawaii’s finest restaurants.

Once favored by classic rock and Hollywood icons, staying at this famous retreat is an adventure in and of itself, since its illustrious past, dating back to 1927, and pastel facade have become intertwined with Hawaii’s legacy.

Taste exceptional cuisine at the top-rated Azure Restaurant, or indulge in the most authentic and delectable dining extravaganza at Royal Hawaiian Luau.

24. Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Oahu

The 2018-opened Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach boasts a minimalist design that makes its guests reflect on the inherent richness of Honolulu. The sophisticated concept of this premium facility, its outstanding cuisine skillfully managed by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the ideal Waikiki Beach location, and the sumptuous 839 rooms definitely catch the eye.

A three-story on-site Oceanarium attracts guests with a glimpse under the ocean while they savor champagne in the atrium. Opulence up a notch!

23. The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Oahu

The Kahala Hotel & Resort in Oahu’s upscale Kahala area is set on a private beach facing the Pacific Ocean, the Ko’olau Mountains, and a world-renowned golf course.

With verdant, tropical landscapes and a secluded lagoon inhabited by dolphins and sea turtles, the retreat’s dazzling environment lures guests to awe at the natural surroundings. This five-star sanctuary has 338 rooms and suites, five chic restaurants, and a spa of international standing.

22. Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii Island

This five-star complex on the Kohala Coast has everything you could possibly want in a premium seaside resort, and it’s not challenging to find rooms at a reasonable rate here. Soak in a genuine Hawaii Island getaway, flanked by 32 acres of tropical scenery and a tranquil, snow-white beach.

The spa, pools, and beach activities are beyond compare, and dinner at Brown’s Beach House is not to be missed. Other attractions at Fairmont Orchid involve a beach club for aquatic adventures, stand-up paddling, making garlands, practicing the hula, and watching luau shows.

21. Turtle Bay Resort, Oahu

Initially nicknamed for the green sea turtles that lived in the area, Turtle Bay Resort is a sanctuary that emotionally connects guests and defies stereotypical conceptions about Hawaiian holidays. In contrast to Waikiki’s busy atmosphere, the north shore, where this tropical hideaway is perched, has a more bucolic vibe.

Turtle Bay has not long ago reopened following substantial renovations, and it is more breathtaking than ever. However, it’s the resort’s innovative services that make it stand out, with an abundance of impressive water-based activities, a first-class spa, and some of the island’s finest accommodations. The pool is absolutely phenomenal.

20. Hana-Maui Resort, a Destination by Hyatt Residence, Maui

The Road to Hana is an amazing trip down the eastern coast of Maui, characterized by meandering roads, breathtaking jungle landscapes, hidden beaches, and a multitude of waterfalls.

Although the journey may be completed in a single day, you should stay overnight in Hana to properly appreciate all the breathtaking vistas along the route. And in that situation, the Hana-Maui Resort is the best spot to rest your head.

Think of this magnificent complex as an endurance challenge if you would like to figure out how long you can effectively disconnect from your usual routine since this haven is noteworthy for its lack of telephones, televisions, and even alarm clocks. Talking about seclusion!

19. Hyatt Regency Maui, Resort & Spa, Maui

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa promises a bona fide Hawaiian atmosphere with its exotic grandeur, whether you want to get away from the mundane or just want to mix work and play.

This top-quality hideaway boasts luxurious guestrooms with spacious lanais and stunning panoramas; a beachfront spa; a tremendous pool; the newfangled Regency Club; and award-winning restaurants. It also commits itself to second-to-none activities like Atlantis submarine rides (definitely worthwhile), whale watching, as well as the most thrilling luau on Maui.

18. Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort at Poipu Beach, Kauai

Another couple’s prime spot is Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort, renowned as one of the most charming retreats in Hawaii, with all the beauty of the Garden Island as well as one of the best pristine beaches you’ll ever encounter.

This upscale refuge is a once-in-a-lifetime romantic trip with fabulous restaurants which serve local specialties such as Ahi tuna or Vanilla-Bean grilled Mahi, while its trailblazing spa includes an intimate cabin where you can hide from reality while receiving exotic therapies.

17. Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

The Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is brimming with children’s attractions, such as a massive aquatic park, a kids’ club with regular themed programs exploring the native Hawaiian customs, and the chance to meet your Disney heroes.

Adults can ease off at the full-service Laniwai spa, take a plunge in one of the many on-site pools (including a saltwater pool with coral and exotic fish), or cheer up in one of the first-class international restaurants.

If your heirs are Disney fans (and who isn’t?), then this resort is highly suitable for your family. Master the hula with Minnie Mouse, participate in a luau with Goofy, or receive an unexpected treat from Donald Duck and let your inner child resurface.

16. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Kauai

The isle of Kauai is as high-class as it can get, and the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa is the epitome of what a beach resort in Hawaii should be, with luscious exotic gardens and overwhelming vistas in every direction.

This five-star oasis is utterly grand (the term is not an euphemism), topped with a pleasant and relaxed mood, somewhat palatial but unpretentious. Imagine a location where you can stroll through the hallway in your bathing suit but offers you first-class service and amenities.

Therefore, if you’re seeking the most luxurious and mesmerizing beachside retreat on the southern side of Kauai, this is your lucky chance.

15. Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui

Wailea Beach Resort-Marriott awards its guests with a front-row ticket to the powerful turquoise Pacific Ocean and out-of-this-world Hawaiian sunsets, complemented by the best Blue Hawaii cocktails. This sophisticated paradise is nestled between two secluded beaches, only a few minutes away from high-end boutiques and a vibrant nightlife scene.

The family-oriented resort also features an 18-hole world-class golf course, a one-stop spa, exceptional outdoor pools, and a plethora of exciting dining alternatives, from a food cart to haute cuisine prepared by one of Hawaii’s most acclaimed chefs.

14. Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Maui

On the west coast of Maui, overlooking the beautiful white sands of Wailea Beach, the Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, features a multitude of attractions that will cater to adults and kids alike. If you’re looking for a one-off place that celebrates Hawaiian culture to the fullest, this refuge immersed in wilderness and filled with tropical folklore might be it.

The Wailea Canyon Pool, which includes nine pools, caverns, waterfalls, rope swings, and a rapids-filled stream ride, is one of Hawaii’s most mind-boggling swimming complexes. Plus, here you can find many restaurants and pubs that serve food from all over the world, and the Grotto Bar, hidden in a cave with greenery and waterfalls, provides signature cocktails.

13. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection, Island of Hawaii

The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, nestled on the shore of Kauna’oa Bay, was established in 1965 by Laurance Rockefeller, and it was the most valuable hotel at the time. Even after more than 57 years and several major renovations, including the latest one by Autograph Collection, the resort stays true to its roots by having an exquisite, somewhat retro feel.

To cross an element off your list of things to do before death, participate in a midnight glow-canoe adventure, or join a manta snorkeling quest. Test your swing on the golf course, join the monthly cookout, learn about local customs at the luau, and perhaps blow off steam at the spa with a Hawaiian-influenced treatment.

12. Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

Just picture this: waves gently crashing against the shoreline of the Pacific Ocean while the moonlight alone brightens the beach. How does it sound? For those who want to feel the innate enchantment that Hawaii brings in the hearts of people worldwide, the Fairmont Kea Lani resort on Maui’s Wailea beachfront delivers the perfect setting.

Delve into Hawaii’s lifestyle, heritage, and cuisine in a backdrop that marries the unchanging charm of Maui with the cutting-edge amenities of an elite beachside five-star resort. Swim, paddle, or sunbathe during the day, then champagne and dinner in the evening. Everything that lured you to Hawaii is at your fingertips here.

11. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, Oahu

The Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki Beach presents a serene and intimate getaway near Honolulu’s shopping district, which is lined with stores like Moncler, Gucci, and Chanel. Once you’ve gotten over the urge to shop, the alfresco area of the eight-floor atrium will welcome you with wallpaper-worthy vistas of Hawaii and mild breezes.

But the jaw-dropping panoramas and sophisticated accents do not break off in the lobby, as you’ll discover them in all the suites of this ultramodern refuge. Moreover, you’ll crave going for a swim in one of Waikiki’s highest infinity pools, from where you can admire the spectacular backdrop of the Pacific Ocean or the beyond-wildest-dreams Hawaiian sunset.

10. Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, Island of Hawaii

Mauna Lani is tucked away in the heart of five big peaks and aims to please tourists with the complete Aloha lifestyle, including hula, paddle canoeing instruction, and lei-stringing.

Thanks to the resort’s understated and relaxed style of grandeur, you will be crazy about reclining by the pool while drinking Mai Tais, having tortillas at the Surf Shack, or honoring a special milestone at the Canoe House.

Furthermore, do not skip the Auberge Spa, which provides a responsible farm-to-spa journey. If you’re fortunate, your stay will overlap with a surprise guest’s evening concert on the seaside lawn of this magnificent haven.

9. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort – A Concept by Hyatt, Maui

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is reputed to be one of the most groundbreaking complexes in all of Maui, and judging by its glamorous facilities, we must concur. From the time you enter the foyer, you’ll feel as though you’ve stepped into another universe.

Each of the resort’s 290 guest rooms and suites, as well as its seven private villas, combines the eccentric Andaz design with the ambiance of a sophisticated beach enclave. You may lounge beachside with your preferred cocktail while dipping your toes in the sand, explore Hawaii’s wide treasures or loosen up at the Awil Spa, which is among the greatest in all of Wailea.

You can delight in traditional tropical cuisine in a family-designed setting at Ka’ana Kitchen or enjoy the gourmet experience offered at Morimoto Maui, the Japanese venue helmed by the famous chef Masaharu Morimoto.

8. Halekulani Hotel, Oahu

The Halekulani Hotel is one of the leading hotels on Oahu since it is a polished, sumptuous facility that boasts many stellar amenities, such as a full-service spa, a health club, and a pool patio facing the ocean.

However, it is the resort’s dining milieu that truly stirs the pot. Its hallmark restaurant, La Mer, Hawaii’s only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star restaurant, conveys the retreat’s sophistication and charm, using premium, locally grown resources to prepare French-style haute cuisine.

Another restaurant, Orchids, delivers worldwide meals for breakfast and lunch, while its supper cuisine is greatly inspired by the tastes of seaside Italy, with an emphasis on fresh seafood and excellent steak dishes. And don’t pass the renowned “House Without a Key” bistro, which offers some of the most mind-blowing panoramas of Diamond Head whatsoever.

7. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Bay, Maui

Even though there have been hundreds of years since Maui’s earliest settlers arrived, the concept of Kapalua, roughly interpreted as “arms embracing the sea”, serves as the perfect introduction to the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Bay resort.

In terms of opulence, The Ritz is beyond compare, and this property’s tranquility is a huge plus. You’ll feel light-years away from the clusters in nearby Ka’anapali and Lahaina, while the indigenous culture, traditions, and beliefs will help you discover the essence of aloha through peerless adventures.

The Ritz’s out-of-the-ordinary retreat is a golfer’s wonderland, but it also boasts an up-to-the-minute spa, six restaurants, a nature preserve with two marine habitats, miles of hiking trails, a fabulous pool, and sports facilities galore.

6. Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Oahu

The Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is our number one pick for the top upscale resorts on Oahu, mainly owing to its setting. On the island’s tropical western shore, which is untamed, craggy, but favorably near to Honolulu and Waikiki Beach, this all-inclusive, elite beach resort combines a traditional Hawaiian aesthetic with second-to-none opulence.

Sleek and vibrant, with expansive ocean vistas, its 371 suites offer a private enclave away from all the toing and froing of crowded areas. The property’s restaurants and bars are imbued with Ko Olina’s mesmerizing vibe and serve scrumptious local cuisine.

Guests can also swim in the infinity pool; explore a range of water sports right off the resort’s shoreline; play tennis or golf, and relax in the full-service spa, all while immersed in the Four Seasons’ seamless grace and waiting for the awe-inspiring sunset.

5. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Maui

Needless to say, there is always plenty to explore at Four Seasons Resorts Maui at Wailea, including helicoptering year-round, turtle snorkeling in the summer, or whale-watching during the winter, which makes the service here simply unmatched.

Furthermore, this one-of-a-kind haven attempts to persuade you out of your cocoon with a picture-perfect infinity pool and a few haute cuisine restaurants on the spot. Professionalism and high standards are the primary focus of the resort’s staff, and, as with most Four Seasons, they are in charge of providing an exceptionally cozy ambiance without ever feeling pompous.

4. Hotel Wailea, Relais & Chateaux, Maui

Hotel Wailea on Maui is Hawaii’s sole Relais & Chateaux facility. This adults-only hideaway is surrounded by breathtaking tropical scenery with palm trees, meadows, and waterfalls. Even though it is not set on a shoreline, guests can head to the neighboring Wailea Beach, where valets will meet their needs as they laze in the sun.

In addition to the delectable local cuisine served in a picturesque setting at the hotel’s restaurant, couples may have a private and romantic seven-course gourmet dining experience in the Treehouse. Afterward, they can retire to the bar to sip classic cocktails and premium wines.

Thanks to the property’s no-children-allowed rule and its private location, the only sound you’ll hear is the ocean’s relentless rumble from your intimate veranda. Too good to be true? Book a room and find out.

3. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Hawaii Island

Here’s yet another mesmerizing resort from the renowned hotel brand. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, nestled on the western shore of Hawaii Island, popularly referred to as the Big Island, and boasting spectacular views over the ocean, is one of the most extravagant and magnificent resorts in all of Hawaii.

Firstly, it’s gigantic. You could literally spend your entire vacation going between on-site pools, clubs, and restaurants. Furthermore, the vast, alfresco living areas and island-inspired furnishings are complemented by an unrivaled display of native Hawaiian artwork. The complex’s 243 rooms and suites radiate true exotic grandeur and are fashioned in quaint two-story bungalows.

There is an active children’s club, a state-of-the-art spa, the King’s Pond – Hualalai’s flagship 1.8-million gallon swimmable aquarium—and several seaside restaurants providing everything from sushi to Californian cuisine.

2. Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui

The Montage Kapalua Bay resort does all right by being both a boutique hotel and boasting expansive upscale resort facilities, promising an unquestionable Hawaiian atmosphere. Here, the soul of the island will mix with your ethos as you unwind in miles of tropical grandeur, resulting in a genuine sense of calm and peace.

While dining at Cane & Canoe or Hana Hou, take pleasure in breathtaking ocean views along with delightful songs by live artists. Attending a luau, which is a Hawaiian feast with vibrant music and dancing, is one of the most exciting things you can do during a trip to Hawaii.

1. Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Lanai

If you’re seeking total seclusion, and we mean total, you should go to Lanai, the smallest inhabited island in Hawaii, which is relatively untapped and resembles a retro poster.

The Four Seasons Lanai is the right place to call home and your portal to an exotic oasis where adventure and serenity are plentiful. Given that Four Seasons is renowned for its excellence, it should suffice to say that this facility had to get the prize as the best resort in Hawaii.

The retreat collaborates with its guests to create a bespoke schedule in line with its sensei curriculum, which relies on the three pillars of exercise, diet, and repose, to revive the physique and soothe the mind. So, to meet the program’s nutritional and moral standards, the food is made with locally sourced ingredients and is chosen to support a healthy lifestyle and welfare.

Conclusion

Think about it: what’s the point of a Hawaii getaway if you have to waste weeks planning what you’re supposed to do there? So, let an award-winning retreat handle the tedious task for you.

With one of these 25 best resorts and hotels in Hawaii, you can be confident that you’ll have the finest accommodations, the tastiest meals, and the most authentic Hawaiian experiences.