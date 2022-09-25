The 24 Best Mountain Resorts in the US

It is commonly believed that introverts favor the serenity of a mountain holiday, whereas extroverts enjoy the activity and social features of a beachfront vacation. But mountain trips give everyone a rush of adrenaline and a sense of adventure, whether you’re skiing, hiking, or just going for the sights.

As the saying goes, you have to climb a mountain to understand just how insignificant you truly are and to discover the feeling of well-being. It is a sensation of harmony like no other that can only be felt firsthand and which, on top of pervading your entire being, also lingers on for some time after you leave the peaks.

When you’re hiking up a mountain, take a moment to pause and reflect; embrace the tranquility and pay heed to the solitude. You’ll be thankful you did that! Every view, every curve, and every setback is so breathtaking that it is nearly unbearable. You gaze endlessly, but it is never enough.

The further you climb to the top, the greater your appreciation for this will become. Look out over the world from the top of a mountain; the scenery is gorgeous, as are you. It’s a glorious pinch of surprise that never grows old and never fades, as if your heart was striving and could not take it all in.

Fortunately, the United States offers a plethora of stunning peaks and rough mountain ranges to choose from, as well as a myriad of quaint alpine communities to match them. While some mountain villages provide exhilarating activities, others create a comfortable ambiance ideal for unwinding after a day of adventure.

From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Sierra Nevadas, there are so many alternatives in the U.S. that picking just one might be difficult. Consider clean air, rough paths, the aroma of marshmallows toasting over a campfire, and quaint cabins. There is something for everyone, from well-known destinations like Aspen and Stowe to places you’ve likely never heard of.

These awe-inspiring vistas attract tourists from all around the world, driving a need for equally beautiful resorts. Many are open during both winter and summer, presenting exciting seasonal outdoor activities.

These resorts maintain a quintessential rustic atmosphere while delivering upscale restaurants and lodgings for the ultimate nature-based getaway.

If you want to blend a journey to the mountains with a bit or a lot of rest and recreation, put any of these 24 mountain resorts in the U.S. at the top of your bucket list.

24. The Hotel Telluride, Telluride, Colorado

The Hotel Telluride, a 59-room boutique hideaway in old Telluride, blends European alpine charms with Rocky Mountain rugged style. Despite the frigid temperatures, frequent visitors report that the ambiance is anything but. Many guests love this hotel’s employees because of their kind and welcoming mannerisms, which some people credit with helping them have a great time.

Dining at the resort’s gastronomic hotspot, the West End Bistro, is a great way to meet other guests. However, at the Hotel Telluride, humans aren’t the only ones who may experience the good life; pets are also welcome.

23. The Resort at Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley, California

The Resort at Squaw Creek, a spectacular mountain retreat in California, is built at the heart of the Olympic Valley, the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and is only minutes from North Lake Tahoe. Whether it’s just you and your special someone or the whole family, your dream mountain escape is just around the corner.

Apart from a championship golf course and several heated swimming pools with a water slide, the resort also offers picturesque hiking and biking paths, a fly fishing center, housing with direct access to the slopes, cross-country skiing, and an ice skating rink.

22. One Ski Hill Place, A RockResort, Breckenridge, Colorado

In the epicenter of ski territory in the Rocky Mountains, One Ski Hill Place, A RockResort, is a skier’s paradise. These upscale ski-in and ski-out residences are strategically placed at the foot of Peak 8, just minutes from the BreckConnect Gondola, which carries guests to Peak 7 and the postcard-worthy village of Breckenridge.

Furthermore, the resort features a steam room, sauna, fitness center, bowling alley, and amenities for downhill skiing and snowboarding. Meanwhile, other nearby activities, such as golf, hiking, and bicycle trails, are guaranteed to please travelers. If you’re looking for a nice meal, head into town. The T-Bar serves American food and is open daily.

21. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Vail Valley, Colorado

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is the perfect place to recharge and motivate yourself. Favorably nestled at the Riverfront Express Gondola’s station in the quaint Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains of Colorado, there is something for everyone, from hiking and biking in the summer, to skiing and sleigh rides in the winter.

Enjoy the resort’s foyer bar, eat at the latest contemporary American grill, Stoke & Rye, or get a Starbucks coffee. Treat yourself with the Ponderosa Pine Therapy at Spa Anjali and, at the end of the day, unwind in one of the expansive suites with a charming fireplace, ideal for warding off the winter cold.

20. Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Throughout its history, this resort has sought to create an environment where you can unplug from the outside world, allowing you to focus on the things that truly count. Today, every decision at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is based on this same passionate principle.

The on-site spa offers the pinnacle of therapeutic luxury and a wide range of services aimed at revitalizing the body, mind, and soul. While dining on the patio, lounging by the infinity pool, or taking a break in your room, feel free to enjoy the mountain views and wildlife that surround you.

19. Topnotch Resort, Stowe, Vermont

This tranquil refuge is situated on a woodland estate in Stowe, Vermont, which echoes the majesty and solitude of the neighboring Green Mountains. It blends the coziness of a ski lodge with the luxuries of a fancy hotel and is regarded as one of the top resorts in the world. Moreover, it is considered one of the best tennis facilities in the US.

Even though it is mainly known for its plethora of winter activities, the Topnotch Resort is an all-season destination. Horseback riding in the fall, just as the leaves begin to change, and hiking and bicycling in the spring, as well as a pet-friendly lodging policy and al fresco dinners in the summer, make this a no-brainer choice for us.

18. The Lodge at Spruce Peak, Stowe, Vermont

The Lodge at Spruce Peak is headquartered at the foot of Stowe Mountain, and the area’s glistening lakes and soaring peaks are an innate magnet for visitors.

This five-star resort features 350 guest rooms and suites, in addition to mountain cabins, which are completely equipped with bi-level layouts and four or five bedrooms to create a nonpareil vibe. The site also includes an artisan market, a café, and a poolside bar open throughout the summer.

Furthermore, the lodge offers some of Stowe’s most acclaimed dining establishments, notably Solstice Restaurant and Hourglass Lounge, which showcase Vermont-inspired gourmet cuisine at its most refined and welcoming, displaying locally sourced, handmade, sustainable fare and regional craft brews.

17. The Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, New York

Featuring a rustic wooden style redolent of the ancient Adirondack Great Tents of the Gilded Age, the Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid is nestled among magnificent woodlands. It took a former Olympian and an entrepreneur with a decade of construction expertise to finish the structure in June 2005, and the result was one of the region’s most opulent retreats.

Lake Placid is the perfect little town. It has been the site of two Winter Olympics and has a lot of fun things to do all year round, all of which are easy to get to on foot. Therefore, the Whiteface Lodge provides both the serene coziness of an Adirondack weekend and the thrilling attractions that have made this area such a popular family vacation destination.

16. Arrabelle at Vail Square, A RockResort, Lionshead, Vail, Colorado

The Arrabelle at Vail Square, a stunning deluxe resort just a few minutes walk from some of the best skiing in the world, encapsulates the magic of Vail’s alpine legacy. It has been meticulously designed to make you feel like royalty, as exceptional hospitality is the main focus here. So, get ready to be wowed in any of the retreat’s five-bedroom villas or king-sized guestrooms.

The RockResorts Spa offers an indoor alternative to the fresh mountain air that surrounds the area and is sure to heal and enliven those who seek it, featuring 11 treatment rooms, a steam tube, a whirlpool, and a sauna for your utmost pleasure. Take advantage of one of America’s most prominent ski resorts in all its natural splendor and raw authenticity.

15. Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail, Colorado

You may think of Vail, Colorado, as a place for skiing, but it has a plethora of hiking routes as well as staggeringly beautiful panoramas. The Sonnenalp hotel is nestled near Vail Village in the Rocky Mountains and has a cutting-edge fitness facility, but also an oxygen bar to help guests relax and revitalize their mind and body while overlooking the shores of Gore Creek.

This lovely property started as a little lodge in the heart of Vail over 40 years ago, and since then has grown into the resort that you see today, known for its inviting atmosphere, nurtured over generations of family ownership and administration. The Sonnenalp Hotel is definitely your home away from home.

14. Blackberry Mountain, a Relais & Chateaux Resort, Walland, Tennessee

After a long night’s sleep, the morning mist lifts to reveal one of America’s greatest secrets: Blackberry Mountain, a Relais & Chateaux Resort in the little town of Walland, Tennessee. This retreat creates moments as dramatic and energizing as the views that surround its visitors by effortlessly fusing wellness, outstanding cuisine, outdoor adventure, and hospitality.

Regardless of the season, this oasis is calling on sophisticated guests who want to escape modern-day turmoil and fall into a state of relaxation. Cabins and cottages made with wildlife in mind let guests disconnect and get in touch with their inner selves.

Moreover, tourists can satisfy their culinary cravings in three creative restaurants that use concepts from both high-end establishments and the Smoky Mountain region to create dishes that are both elegant and rustic at the same time.

13. Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina

Picture yourself spending the night at the Vanderbilts’ 8,000-acre property as a pampered guest. Tourists can choose from three different lodging options, all of which promise warm hospitality, top-notch service, and the chance to take full advantage of the Blue Ridge Mountains’ splendor.

A stay at the Biltmore Estate will provide you with exquisite accommodations, excellent meals, and the quality of care for which the Vanderbilts are known. With mind-boggling views and upscale amenities, you’ll have plenty of time to wander, loosen up, and repeat at this four-star hideaway.

12. Waldorf Astoria Park City, The Canyons, Park City, Wasatch Range, Utah

As one would expect from a Waldorf Astoria property, the hotel pays close attention to each one of its guests’ individual needs.

The Frostwood gondola, just feet away from the hotel’s entrance, will carry you to Canyons Village at the foot of the Park City mountain range. You will get admission to more than 300 trails, a 22-foot half-pipe, and 16 on-mountain food options.

Snowboarders and skiers will both have a great time in the mountains at this magnificent resort. If you are not such a big fan of winter sports, you can indulge in a day of coddling at the Waldorf Spa, then head to Powder, a mountain-inspired restaurant, for a scrumptious meal.

11. JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona

Nestled at the crossroads of luxury and relaxation, the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa is an excellent setting to decompress.

If you’re searching for a full-service retreat, this downtown getaway is exactly what you’re looking for. Desert golf courses created by Arnold Palmer are available at the resort, as well as a spa and a pool with a lazy river and multiple levels.

Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, the Kino Sports Complex, and the Old Tucson Studios while enjoying a hike or bike ride along one of the region’s many beautiful trails. In the evening, dine in one of the hotel’s fully-furnished rooms and suites that include stylish design, soft bedding, and private sitting areas.

10. Viceroy Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Colorado

Learn to connect with nature, each other, and yourself in new ways at Viceroy Snowmass resort. You deserve a vacation that includes some of the best vistas in the country as well as a 7,000-square-foot hideaway, outdoor pools, and one of the best high-country cuisines in Colorado.

The excitement of discovery, the serenity of the place, and the chance to make memories that last a lifetime are all reasons to visit this one-of-a-kind venue. Although Snowmass is known for its world-class ski resorts, it is much more than a one-season Colorado attraction, and summer promises the opportunity to feel more bound up with nature than ever.

Shopping and dining in this charming mountain community go hand in hand with the summer festivals, free music events, and rodeos that take place there. When the snowflakes start falling again, Snowmass and Aspen are connected by a well-maintained cross-country ski trail. So cool!

9. Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, Beaver Creek, Colorado

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is a posh mountain resort in Colorado that overlooks the picturesque alpine scenery where you can carry out all your highland fantasies with championship golf courses, a state-of-the-art spa, and exquisite dining.

Here you’ll find yourself surrounded by a symphony of meticulously planned activities that create an experience you’ll remember for the rest of your life. At Gorsuch, the in-house outfitter, you may rent skis and snowboards to get your holiday started, while in the summer you can enjoy white-water rafting, hiking, and fly fishing.

Tempt your taste buds with locally sourced and expertly prepared dishes by the resort’s team of culinary masters. Don’t forget that rejuvenation awaits you at Exhale Spa & Salon. It’s time to live your best life!

8. The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, Virginia

From Thomas Jefferson to Bill Clinton, 23 presidents of the United States have stayed at this majestic Allegheny Mountains retreat, established in 1892 and designated as a National Historic Landmark.

The Omni Homestead Resort has several wings radiating outward from a central towered lobby and sits on a 2,000-acre estate that includes a water park, an ice-skating rink, a spa, multiple pools, golf courses, a shooting range, a zip-lining course, and its own ski slope.

The lobby bar is adorned with historical pictures, while the main dining area features antique pillars, a coffered ceiling, and a wooden dance floor. But the one that gets the best marks is the 1904 indoor pool, which gets its water from a nearby spring and is lit by huge arched windows.

7. The Sebastian – Vail, Vail Village, Colorado

Based in Vail, Colorado, The Sebastian is one of the region’s most exquisite lodging options. The luxury hotel’s elegant décor adds a dash of urban flavor to the renowned mountain town, with artistic flair and woody elements all over the place, while edgy, thought-provoking artwork adorns virtually any surface.

Furthermore, every little detail matters to this unique getaway, like the chocolate bar set at the reception. Hot pools, a European-inspired café, and an upscale spa are all on hand for guests to enjoy after a day on the slopes.

Brunch, which is served on the stone terrace in the summer, is also to die for. Our preference, though, is to order dessert from the room service menu and indulge while actually in our pajamas. We are talking about royal pampering, right?

6. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, Vail Village, Colorado

When the peaks beckon you, Vail is unlike any other place on earth. Located in the heart of historic downtown Frisco, just minutes from iconic Vail Mountain, this Four Seasons resort is a haven for history buffs. The exterior capped roofs take their cues from the Gore mountain range, while the interior is bathed in natural light.

With the resort’s enthusiasm and zest for unrivaled adventure, we invite you to join us in celebrating the great outdoors, relaxing in the award-winning spa, and ending your days with an alfresco swim beneath the stars.

From vegetarian quinoa risotto to lobster thermidor mac and cheese, Flame Restaurant has a wide range of dishes that can please even the pickiest eaters.

5. The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Truckee, California

When it comes to Tahoe’s luxury establishments, the Ritz-Carlton is the most prestigious of them. This ski-in/ski-out resort in Northstar, California, is perfect for families looking for fun but also for those who are head over heels for lavishness and want an exceptional mountain hideaway.

All guest rooms and suites feature gas fireplaces and have direct access to the retreat’s slope-side spa. The Highlands Bar serves up amazing craft cocktails, while at the Manzanita you may enjoy authentic Californian food with alpine flavors, as well as the “Marshmology” experience, which includes the “Art of the S’more,” over the fire pit each evening.

4. The St. Regis Aspen Resort, Aspen, Colorado

This five-star resort, located at the base of Aspen Mountains and close to the upscale town of Aspen, offers all of the opulent amenities you’d expect from the St. Regis brand.

Its interior design is a sophisticated take on the traditional ski lodge motif, with wood-paneled walls and massive leather sofas in the lobby, where guests mingle for live piano music and wine sabering. The accompanying book-lined library features leather club seats and a wood-burning chimney. Do say hello to the on-site Bernese Mountain Dog or, if you dare, hug him.

You can be sure that there is no better place to relax after skiing than at the outdoor pool and hot tub area. Then, indulge in a luxurious Remede spa treatment, enjoy Rocky Mountain-inspired gastronomy at Velvet Buck, and sip on a distinctive St. Regis Martini at the Mountain Social Bar & Lounge. The choice is yours!

3. Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Four Seasons Rancho Encantado Resort, nestled on the hills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, is a sanctuary of calm, solitude, and elegance. Matching the area’s scenery, this 57-acre retreat features a main lodge and casitas with kiva fireplaces that offer the highest degree of privacy.

New Mexico is recognized for its magical energies; therefore, the resort was built to be a place of healing and renewal. The spa offers a wide range of services, from massages to ayurvedic rituals and Eastern medicine, to help you loosen up and recharge your batteries.

Wake up to mesmerizing sunrises and morning yoga at the Movement Studio, then explore Santa Fe’s vibrant art scene just minutes away. You can end the day with a bottle of Champagne and handcrafted cocktails at Terra restaurant, followed by creative seasonal dishes, or you can watch the sun go down from the private balcony of your casita.

2. The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado

One of America’s most iconic mountain resorts, the Broadmoor, has been in operation for more than a century and is known for its exceptional service and unique features. Here, the ethos of the West awakens the inner explorer with infinite opportunities to discover the gorgeous mountains, streams, and canyons that have captivated generations.

This legendary oasis, with its pink stucco facade, offers a luxurious respite from the daily grind, while bespoke comfort and modern touches meld effortlessly with the traditional grandeur of the building. Apart from much-needed R&R, here you can enjoy activities such as fly fishing, zip lining, and climbing up to the Cloud Clamp Lodge on Cheyenne Mountain.

Award-winning restaurants and lounges maintain their dedication to showcasing the best contemporary cuisine. You can try a wide range of seasonal treats while sipping one of the best wines in the world and taking in the mind-blowing views of the mountains.

1. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, Teton Village, Wyoming

The Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole is a gem in the majestic Grand Teton mountain chain, offering luxurious lodgings with an outdoor-inspired vibe. If you’re looking for the best views, choose from a variety of guest rooms, including suites and penthouses, some of which witness breathtaking sunsets over Rendezvous Mountain.

Observe herds of moose, bison, elk, mountain goats, and possibly the enigmatic grizzly bear during an amazing helicopter safari planned exclusively for you by the resort. After a day of touring the area and doing activities that get your heart racing, relax at the cozy Westbank Grill or The Handle Bar with amazing food and fine drinks.

Head over to the heated pool before proceeding to the spa for the Four Seasons’ once-in-a-lifetime experience. Laid-back western flair and big-city attention to every detail come together in this one-of-a-kind retreat, making it our first choice for the best mountain resorts in the United States.

Conclusion

Some of the best resorts in America can be found thousands of feet above sea level. These first-rate retreats, nestled in mountain ranges, provide tourists with jaw-dropping panoramas and calm escapes from the mundanity.

Each one of them knows exactly how to make their guests feel like they’re on the most luxurious holiday of their lives. Oh wait, they are!