25 Best Pet Friendly Hotels in the US

For a long time our four legged furry friends haven’t been welcomed in hotels, forcing their owners go to the extreme lengths to find a place that would accept them, and those were mostly questionable motels that nobody usually goes to.

But that is changing fast, as more and more upscale hotels have begun to accept dogs, and pets in general, as part of the family, and not only accept them but even offer pet services, sometimes pampering our little friends more than ourselves.

The pet-friendly travel industry is growing bigger, so today we’ve got a wide variety of pet friendly hotels to choose from, especially in the US. But since there are so many nowadays, we get into a different issue, choosing the best of the best.

If that is your problem as well, keep on reading to find out which are the best pet friendly hotels in the US right now.

25. 1 Hotel – West Hollywood, California

The 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California is brand new. It’s located on the famous Sunset Strip and was built with eco consciousness in mind, filled with native plants and reclaimed wood, a true natural oasis for both human and canine.

With superb views of downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, this is indeed a great option should you want to visit this part of the United States.

24. Hotel Bel-Air – Los Angeles, California

Another great option located in Los Angeles, California, Hotel Bel-Air welcomes its guests, both four legged and two legged, with a super quiet location and a residential atmosphere.

The downsides are that they allow maximum two dogs, of up to 15 pounds in weight, and that for a fee of $35 per day.

23. The Line DC – Washington, D.C.

The Line DC is one of the coolest looking hotels in Washington, and besides that, it even allows your furry friend to enjoy it as well. The interiors are simply jaw-dropping, with modern contemporary furniture and decorations.

But the main advantage is that they have no fees, no breed, and no weight restrictions for dogs. They even offer courtesy bags at the front desk, and water bowls and treats for your dog are also at your, pardon, your dog’s discretion.

22. Inn at the 5th – Eugene, Oregon

Inn at the 5th in Eugene, Oregon, is a very friendly and rich location for you and your dog. They offer Tail Wagon bike trailers for you to explore the scenic riverside bike trails together with your furry friend, and there’s even a wine trail with pet friendly tasting rooms.

Just make sure they don’t get to drink the wine. For them there’s dog bowls, treats, and various other surprises back at the hotel.

21. Baker’s Cay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton – Key Largo, Florida

Part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo, Florida, brings immense fun for your extended family. Dogs are allowed into the water, on the beach, and they even have dedicated dog tikis.

You can also take your dog with you at dinner, and they receive a welcome kit that has a Baker’s Cay bandana, collapsible water and food bowls, and a Cay-9 magnet for the guest room door to indicate the pet’s presence inside for service staff.

There are restrictions and fees, rising to $75 per night, and a maximum of two dogs per room, and a weight limit of 100 pounds. There’s cleaning fee of $150 if staying more than five nights.

20. Fairmont Grand Del Mar – San Diego, California

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, welcomes its guests with large and comfy rooms, both for humans and their dogs alike.

The hotel is more expensive than others and allows only up to two dogs per room, with an additional weight limit of 50 pounds. It’s a dogs only hotel, so your cat or other animal won’t be allowed there.

19. Lorien Hotel & Spa – Alexandria, Virginia

Situated on one of the most charming brick streets of Old Town Alexandria, the Lorien Hotel & Spa welcomes its dog loving guests together with their four legged friends with no fees and restrictions.

Their rooms have been recently redesigned with dogs in mind, and provide plenty of space, including outdoor terraces, for the furry friends to enjoy their stay. There’s even a nightly wine happy hour on which pets are also welcome.

18. The Barrymore Hotel – Tampa, Florida

With an ideal vacation location, the Barrymore Hotel in Tampa, Florida offers interesting vacation options for dogs and their owners. The pet friendly hotel is situated just nearby a dog park, so spending time outside with your dog is super easy.

If that’s not enough, there are other pet friendly attractions nearby, including a BYOB boat cruise with your dog.

17. Fairmont Copley Plaza – Boston, Massachusetts

The Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston is a luxurious place to stay, and they even allow you to bring your four legged furry friend with you. Your dog will be happy to find out about the “Biscuit Bar” available several times a day, and also about the discounts at the Boston Bakery nearby for a more varied treat selection.

There are no weight or breed restrictions, and all pets are allowed, but there is a $50 fee per night.

16. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel – New York, NY

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, located in the heart New York, is a premium and sophisticated hotel with impeccable services, nestled right in the Upper East Side of the island, a few minutes away from Central Park.

The hotel welcomes four legged friends as well, so they too can enjoy the luxuries the The Carlyle offers.

15. Montage Palmetto Bluff – Bluffton, South Carolina

The Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, is the perfect hotel to go to with your pet, not only for its pet friendly services, but for the 20,000 acres of well preserved country land that makes it an outdoor heaven.

There’s dog beds, treats, and bow-ties, a biscuit bar available at breakfast, and deep soaking tubs for a much needed bath after the time spend outside.

14. Belmond El Encanto – Santa Barbara, California

Well known as one of the most luxurious retreats in Santa Barbara, California, the Belmond El Encanto offers Spanish styled rooms and suites with private terraces and patios, all surrounded by lush vegetation.

Pets are very welcome both in the hotel and in the city as well. It’s one of the most pet friendly cities in America. Your dog should have no trouble enjoying the welcoming treats and sleep in his very own bed.

13. Skyline Lodge – Highlands, North Carolina

The Skyline Lodge in Highlands, North Carolina is a redesigned motor lodge that offers breathtaking sights to the Blue Ridge Mountains nearby. Not that your dog will care about them anyway.

What he will truly care about will be the green lawn to roam free on, the welcome peanut butter treats, and the many dog friendly trails to run on. You’ll probably care a little bit about the $75 fee per night, and to make sure you won’t exceed the maximum stay of only four nights. Other dogs should taste a little bit of that happiness, shouldn’t they?

12. AWOL – Provincetown, Massachusetts

Known as America’s most dog-friendly town, Provincetown in Massachusetts has its huge share of dog-friendly places, one of them being the Herring Cove Beach and the thoroughfare.

Tucked in between them is the AWOL hotel, which offers five pet friendly rooms for a $50 fee per night, up to two dogs only per room, with a weight restriction of 70 pounds.

11. Cypress Inn – Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Cypress Inn is a very chic and charming location, but the thing that should interest you most is the fact that it’s co-owned by animal rights champion Doris Day. That alone should give you reassurance that your four legged friend will be extremely welcome there.

There are no breed restrictions, and they allow not only dogs, but all kinds of pets. There are fees, but depend on the number of pets. It’s $30 per night for one, $50 for two, and $70 for three.

Your dog is allowed anywhere with you, so both of you should be happy.

10. Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery – New Orleans, Louisiana

The artsy New Orleans is also a pet friendly city, and the staff at Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery will be very happy to welcome both you and your dog.

They will be treated well, with their own beds, bowls, treats, toys, and a custom made name tag with the hotel’s contact info, in case he gets lost during play time.

9. The Little Nell – Aspen, Colorado

The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado is a luxury hotel for pets, with some of the best amenities, including pet beds, food, water bowls, and even gourmet pet dining options. How’s that for pet friendly?

There are also plenty of children’s amenities as well, so everyone in your family will be happy.

8. Twin Farms – Barnard, Vermont

Twin Farms is an all inclusive resort located in Barnard, Vermont, and offers a superb and tranquil location, with plenty of amenities, both for you and for your furry friends.

Besides the pet friendly rooms, there’s 300 forested acres of outdoor beauty that can be explored, with downhill skiing trails, canoeing on the Copper Pond, or walking and cycling. The services there are impeccable, and there’s even a spa and fitness center.

There’s just one thing to keep in mind. It’s expensive. But if you have the money, you won’t regret it.

7. Under Canvas Zion – Virgin, Utah

Hiking and kayaking with your pet near the Zion National Park in Virgin, Utah. You shouldn’t say no to such an experience. All you need to do is get a few nights at the pet-friendly Under Canvas Zion glamping site.

If you like it so much, and most likely you will, they’ve got several other locations, among which there’s the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and the Great Smoky Mountains.

6. The Betsy South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida

Miami’s Betsy South Beach hotel is a wonderful place for both yourself, your family, and your little furry friend. Though much more expensive than other options if you stay for one night only, as the fee charged is $150 per stay, this is the perfect spot for your dog, or your cat. Besides these, there aren’t any other restrictions.

They even offer a select “Pampering with Pooch” massage, with a full 50 minutes session for yourself, and 10 minutes for your dog.

5. Acqualina Resort – Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Florida’s gorgeous Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach welcomes dogs or cats smaller than 25 pounds and 14 inches in length, and offers them a welcome amenity at check-in, and various pet supplies such as leashes, collars, and cages for a one time fee of $150.

Water bowls and food can be purchased at the location. They even offer dog walking services for a fee, perfect for those days when you feel lazy.

4. Pendry – San Diego, California

Pendry San Diego is a high-end hotel in the nice Gaslamp Quarter of downtown San Diego, and one that loves both their human guests and the four legged ones.

The nearby Coronado Dog Beach is a must while there, and if your dog feels more adventurous, you can go paddle boarding with him and even do hang gliding in the nearby area, at Torrey Pines Gliderport.

3. The Peninsula Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

The Peninsula Chicago is a five star hotel that offers amazing services for both human and pet alike. There are a few restrictions regarding pets though, a weight limit of up to 30 pounds and a fee of $150.

But if you’re ok with that, there’s charm and comfort awaiting you inside, and all the amenities you and your dog could wish for.

2. Kimpton Sylvan Hotel – Atlanta, Georgia

Kimpton is known as one of the most pet-friendly brands in America, and you only need to go to one of their hotels, like the Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, to convince yourself.

Their official policy that states they welcome “any pet that can fit through the door” is proof alone that your furry – and even feathery – friend is more than welcome there.

There’s a large outdoor garden for both yours and their delight, and bed loaners, food and water bowls, specialty treats, and waste bags, are some of the amenities your animal friend will be happy about while there.

1. Baron’s Cove – Sag Harbor, New York

One lovely place to spend some days, and nights, along with your four legged friend is Baron’s Cove, located in Sag Harbor, New York, and offering bed, treats, and a frisbee to play with for your dog, plus breakfast for two humans.

The rooms and suites are varied, with features such as private garden terraces or balconies to enjoy the views.

Final Thoughts

There’s quite a large selection of pet-friendly hotels in the US today and that means we could probably travel almost everywhere with our furry little friends. Sure, some properties ask for a hefty extra fee, but when you’re making new memories with your tiny companions, we all know it’s totally worth it.

Do you know any other pet friendly hotels that should be included in this list?