20 Best Resorts in Aruba for an Unforgettable Vacation

Nothing beats bare feet in the sand, a little bit of sunlight, the sound of lapping waves, and a refreshing dip in the cool blue water when we start to overheat. But Aruba’s welcoming locals might be the strongest selling point for the island, beating even the beaches, nightlife, and other attractions.

The slogan “one happy island” used by the country’s tourism board is not an exaggeration. Therefore, even though small in stature, Aruba, the long-famed tropical paradise, offers a lot. It features plenty of beaches with soft white sand, excellent scuba diving and snorkeling, a verdant national park, and steady trade winds to help you with your kite technique.

Aruba is one-of-a-kind for many reasons, but chief among them are its exceptional and gorgeous vistas, delicious food, pleasant environment, and jaw-dropping beaches. In fact, Aruba’s shorelines, with their powdery white sand, are widely regarded as some of the best in the Caribbean and the world.

Nevertheless, if a family is looking to do something truly memorable, they will also find all kinds of thrilling options. The Butterfly Farm, Splash Park, or any of the country’s many parks, as well as the Atlantis Submarine, are all excellent choices for family outings. Children can swim in the calm, shallow waters at Baby Beach or visit Aruba Ostrich Farm to feed the birds.

The people, the culture, and the food of Aruba are all marked by the island’s multiethnic history. Despite now being a part of the Netherlands, there are nonetheless strong traces of its American and Spanish past. But, even though the people of Aruba come from different cultural backgrounds, they all share a common ability to communicate in at least four languages.

This tropical paradise is the perfect place to relax and unwind, with pleasant temperatures all year long and a wide variety of scenic landscapes just waiting to be explored. Luckily, there is also an abundance of high-end beach resorts for vacationers to select from, each one including its own set of perks like fine dining, spa services, and casinos.

Therefore, without further ado, let’s find out which of these 20 best resorts in Aruba is most suited to meet your every requirement.

20. Tamarijn Aruba Resort

Families will love the Tamarijn Resort at Dutch Village. The studio apartments and one-bedroom suites provide ample space for four or six guests and are furnished with kitchenettes. If you do not like to dine in your room, check out Paparazzi, the hotel’s trademark Italian restaurant, or one of the nine other dining alternatives.

The hardest choice you’ll have to make at the Tamarijn Resort Aruba is whether to try out the cocktail of the day or stick with an old favorite at the Bunker Bar. It is the goal of this hotel to help guests relax. Therefore, each room has a private balcony or patio with a view of the garden and the usual amenities.

The Fun Club is excellent for children ages 5 to 12, while adults might enjoy water aerobics, kayaking, and the 30-foot rock-climbing wall. Check out the daily themed events or simply unwind. Do as you please; you’re on vacation in heaven.

19. Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba

The Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba is a charming luxury hotel with Dutch Colonial heritage. The yellow stucco walls and red clay roof of this modest retreat distinguish it apart from the conventional, sophisticated high-rises that border the coast of Aruba.

This family-fun resort makes guests seem right at home with its customized services, breathtaking balcony views, and warm welcome. You may pick from a wide range of packages available, from all-inclusive to romance, and you can enjoy a cocktail with a fantastic view at the oceanfront Passions on the Beach.

18. Holiday Inn Resort Aruba

The Holiday Inn Resort Aruba is nestled directly on the beautiful Palm Beach and is renowned for its great service. Everything has been recently updated to be stylish and contemporary, and the resort’s location is simply excellent. Nightlife hotspots, excellent shopping, and several sights are all accessible on foot.

This beautiful establishment boasts brilliant cuisine, a thrilling casino, a relaxing spa, a magnificent pool, and a kids’ club with plenty of age-appropriate and entertaining games. The rooms are relaxing and pleasant, with ample space, comfortable furnishings, and bath amenities provided by Bath and Body Works.

17. Costa Linda Resort Aruba

The Costa Linda Beach Resort is set on immaculate white sand, making it one of the top beach locations on the island of Aruba. The U-shaped resort offers a cozy, private atmosphere for a laid-back family stay.

Choose to go beach hopping and soak in the sun, or snorkel in the clean seas with diverse marine life. If you prefer land, you must visit the butterfly farm and rock formations nearby. Spend hours enjoying water-based activities like volleyball and pool aerobics in the resort pool, or just recline poolside and chill in the jacuzzis after a session of swimming.

You will also find your peace at the spa and salon where you can enjoy a relaxing massage, facial, or manicure. Furthermore, there is no need to leave the premises for supper at night as you have plenty to choose from on-site.

16. Casa del Mar

Nestled on one of the greatest beaches in Aruba, the Casa del Mar Beach Resort offers elegant, convenient lodgings in your own one-or-two-bedroom suite and a family-friendly ambiance. This place will give you a lot of fun with its beautiful sunsets, many sports, and closeness to one of Aruba’s most beautiful coastlines.

Taste delectable meals at the Seagull Restaurant, which is located oceanfront, and enjoy special cocktails at the pool bar, play tennis on one of four lighted tennis courts, work out in the fitness center, or swim in the enormous, glistening swimming pools. Casa del Mar has it all.

15. Ocean Z Boutique Hotel

Ocean Z Boutique Hotel was designed to serve guests a spectacular experience in a unique environment. It is one of the best upscale boutique resorts on the island, where visitors and locals may experience seclusion in paradise.

Ocean Z is nestled just in front of Aruba’s renowned Ocean Drive, L.G. Smith Boulevard, near to Boca Catalina and Arashi Beach, two of the island’s most stunning beaches.

This resort was created with the client’s privacy and comfort in mind, with a minimalist design that enables guests to embrace tranquility and peace, and its goal is to provide each guest with a unique and individualized experience.

14. Radisson Blu Aruba

Guests at the Radisson Blu Aruba, which is nestled on Palm Beach, can take in stunning views of Aruba’s magnificent environment or the lively action in the area, with the warm Caribbean Sea lapping at the hotel’s doorstep in the backdrop. Oh, and we mustn’t forget to mention the breathtaking infinity pool perched atop the building.

The “Ny Strip” with its shimmery red pepper romesco and iconic french fries with bearnaise sauce for dunking, the “Proper Caesar” salad, the “Caribbean Lobster” slathered in jerk butter and the “Beyond Burger” are just some of the dishes that are worth sharing between foodies.

And the list could go on and on. However, we think you understand the gist of it. Each meal on the menu is delicious, and there is something for every palate.

13. Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club

The Mariott Aruba Surf Club is an Eden seeker’s delight. With the sparkling white sands of Palm Beach and the azure waters of the Caribbean somewhere beyond, Mariott’s Aruba Surf Club welcomes you to extraordinary island life. Leave your worries about the rest of the world behind and dive into this Caribbean paradise.

This mesmerizing resort, lying at the northernmost tip of the famed Palm Beach, offers breathtaking vistas of the island encircled by emerald-blue waters. Moreover, just a few feet away from your villa are upscale water sports, duty-free shopping, and vibrant nightlife.

The hotel’s on-site dining options are limited to poolside meals and convenience store grab-and-go items, which are all pricey. Fortunately, there are plenty of other eateries in the area.

12. Boardwalk Boutique Hotel

The Boardwalk Boutique Hotel is a pastel-hued Caribbean island retreat where you may feel at one with nature as the refreshing trade winds rustle through the palm leaves, taking away the heat. In reality, the bars and casinos of Aruba’s laid-back Palm Beach are only a five-minute drive away.This property

takes advantage of Aruba’s beautiful coastline to set a new standard for luxury and offer a place to get away from the crowds, which makes it a favorite among golfers, large families, corporate groups, and upscale vacationers who want to stay somewhere special.

With cabanas tucked away in lush exotic gardens, winding walkways, and lagoon-molded pools, the most interaction you may have with other people is a friendly wave from your neighbors while they grill calamari on their balcony. This is a high-end vacation in the Caribbean with a local friend.

11. Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort

The sophisticated towers of the Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort are arranged in a semicircle and provide a multitude of wonderful family-friendly amenities. Guests can lay their heads in accommodations ranging from studios with one bedroom to penthouse suites with three bedrooms, set between the legendary Palm Beach and a secluded animal sanctuary.

This expansive resort features a 9-hole golf course, water sports services, on-site shops, poolside games, and a Caribbean Kid’s Club to keep the entire family delighted.

Guests are rewarded for choice with two freshwater pools, an alfresco restaurant providing local seafood and international cuisine, and the Pure Indulgence spa, boasting nonpareil rejuvenation packages.

10. Hotel Riu Palace Antillas

We believe that well-curated vacations are a booster for people’s happiness. Therefore, all-inclusive getaways at Hotel Riu Palace Antillas are truly out-of-the-ordinary, blending the elegance and outstanding expertise of Riu Hotels with a prime location on Palm Beach.

This retreat is unparalleled for romance and leisure. The enormous swimming pool, as well as the awe-inspiring beach, offers several spots to relax, sip a drink, and take in the vistas and fresh breezes.

Try diving, canoeing, golf, or tennis if you desire to be physically active. When the sun sets, nighttime entertainment becomes lively and so much fun. All of the restaurants at Hotel Riu Palace Antillas are top-notch and serve a wide range of delicious food.

9. Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

It’s easy to understand why Timbaland, the famous music producer, chose this one-of-a-kind deluxe resort for his legendary wedding. The Renaissance Aruba Resort is a top-notch retreat in the middle of Oranjestad, Aruba’s bustling capital city.

The rooms and suites at both the Renaissance Ocean Suites and the adults-only Renaissance Marina Hotel have recently undergone extensive renovations and now feature private balconies perfect for taking in the salty wind of the Caribbean.

You can choose from a wide variety of restaurants serving traditional cuisine, and then cap off the evening with beverages at the hip Blue Martini bar. Bringing a layer of distinction, the hotel features its own island, from where you can take an 8-minute boat taxi to the Spa Cove and enjoy exclusive ocean views.

8. Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect spot for individuals in search of tranquility and isolation. Eagle Beach, which is less frequented by tourists, offers comfortable accommodations, including rooms with individual balconies and ocean or garden views.

The seaside Bali-influenced spa at this refuge, apart from daily yoga and Pilates lessons on the sunset deck, draws health-conscious visitors from all over the world. Moreover, the alfresco Ike’s Bistro boasts Mediterranean fare made with local ingredients to help guests refuel before a day of exploration, while the Japanese Omakase Sushi Bar serves delectable sushi.

7. Hotel Riu Palace Aruba

The Riu Palace Aruba is the newest and largest 24-hour, all-inclusive resort on the island, and though it may look like something out of One Thousand and One Arabian Nights, it is very close to the center of the famous Palm Beach.

Indeed, this jaw-dropping retreat, with its white domes and turrets, looks like something out of a fairy tale, evoking images of royalty and magic. The tropically landscaped garden and the Olympic-size pool open onto a long stretch of outstanding beach, making this property a second-to-none destination for anyone seeking a luxurious getaway.

To satisfy your hunger or quench your thirst, you can choose from one of the four themed restaurants or bars. All in all, you’ll have a wonderful time at the Hotel Riu Palace because of the perfect combination of elegance and ease.

6. Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort

Hilton is one of the most valuable hotel chains in the world, and following a recent remodeling, its high-end Aruba location is even more appealing to vacationers in search of paradise, making this place a shining example of luxury, relaxation, and beauty on the island’s picture-perfect coastline.

Imagine getting a full-body massage while gazing at the ocean, or having a wonderful daiquiri while lounging on a beach lounger. The Sunset Grille Restaurant serves delicious seafood, while the Mira Solo Bar hands out exotic drinks.

In addition to its convenient location, this resort features water sports and vehicle rental services, as well as golfing and scuba diving.

5. Barcelo Aruba

When the Occidental Grand Aruba Hotel was renamed Barcelo Aruba by the eponymous Spanish hotel chain in 2018, they added $16 million worth of room improvements, an expanded casino, and a brand new spa with a hammam to an already posh 1975 establishment.

Make a reservation at the Royal Level, where you’ll gain access to a dedicated butler and a private restaurant for the utmost in luxury. However, whether you choose the high-end package or not, you won’t have to worry about booking scuba or kite surfing classes, having a first-rate drink from the swim-up bar, or enjoying a cirque-style show at night.

The Palm, with its worldwide buffet; Kyoto, with its authentic Asian cuisine; and Aruban Seafood, with its Caribbean fusion seafood, are just three of the six restaurants available where you can indulge yourself in all the best life has to offer.

4. Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Explore a jaw-dropping tropical oasis at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. The Tradewinds Club delivers an elite encounter with premium adult-only perks and exquisite care throughout the visit.

Try your hand at the exciting Stellaris Casino, which is open 24 hours a day, or grab a refreshing dip in the ocean. Savor exotic drinks in exclusive cabanas at the H2Oasis pool or indulge in a relaxing massage at our full-service spa.

Forget all your worries at the resort’s spa or enjoy scrumptious steaks and famous desserts at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, as well as international cuisine at La Vista, a restaurant with sweeping ocean views. You can also bask in a candlelit dinner at Atardi, which is well placed for watching the awe-inspiring sunset.

3. Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino

You can rest assured that your stay at the Hyatt Regency Aruba will be one for the record books. Where the Caribbean Sea joins Aruba’s pristine sand beaches, this resort is a welcoming home base for anyone on a quest to fulfill their most opulent holiday fantasies.

Set in a picturesque landscape, this resort boasts a variety of spacious suites outfitted with high-end conveniences and a relaxing atmosphere. Take advantage of the three-story pool complex with waterfalls; relax with a drink at Piet’s Pier Bar, and then choose between Italian and Caribbean fare at the top-notch restaurants.

At this beautiful retreat, you will have plenty of other options, from the challenging Tierra del Sol Golf Course to the exciting nightlife of the Hyatt Regency Casino to the soothing treatments available at the Zoia Spa.

2. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

When it comes to getaways for two, the wonderful Bucuti & Tara resort has everything you could want: eco-friendly rooms decorated in a tranquil-meets-exotic white and turquoise tone; a beachside table for two situated directly on the snow-white sand; and dreamy add-ons such as a cinema under the sky and a private wellness concierge to get the most out of days spent in the sun.

As one of the most romantic hotels in the world, Bucuti & Tara welcomes you with champagne, fresh flowers in your suite, gourmet-style cuisine, and a full-service spa that will make you want to come back again and again.

1. The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

Envision yourself relaxing on the terrace of your luxurious suite overlooking the turquoise water and white sands of the Caribbean. The Ritz-Carlton Aruba is an excellent option for anyone in need of a magnificent and exclusive retreat, whether they’re visiting the island for business or pleasure.

The resort’s rooms range from standard to opulent, with a modern aesthetic, complete with pastel accents, contemporary furnishing, and minibars filled with refreshments. Unwind and rejuvenate with a variety of spa treatments at the expansive spa, or spend the day lounging near one of two stunning pools.

You can choose from four different restaurants, including BLT Steak. Enjoy the island’s sights and sounds on a thrilling tour while horseback riding or out partying the night away. There’s a lot to do, but if you don’t feel like it, you don’t have to.

Final Words

Aruba is more than perfect; the views, the food, and the atmosphere are all indisputably exceptional and unforgettable to experience. We could fill a book with reasons why we adore this tiny, cheerful island, but we’ve chosen to save that for another post and focus on the 20 best resorts that make Aruba so special to us.