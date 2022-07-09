The 25 Best Hotels & Resorts in Jamaica

Just picture a Caribbean island with crystal-clear waters, powdery sand beaches, jaw-dropping waterfalls, and a thick, verdant rainforest enveloping the hills.

Jamaica comes with lots of wildlife, history, vibrant cities, and traditional fishing towns, in addition to a strong degree of relaxation.

The island’s world-class adventures stretch further than the magnificent white-sand beaches, majestic mountain peaks, and spectacular sunsets. This amazing natural setting serves as the backdrop for a thriving cultural past, best exemplified by Jamaica’s booming reggae scene, but also by the eloquent expressiveness of its artwork and its unique local food.

Jamaica is a land of wood and water, of parties and relaxation. The island preserves an attitude, a temperament if you want, that is more striking and different than anything you’ll find in other Caribbean nations, making it a seductive world of vivid colors, heartfelt rhythms, and limitless imagination.

Reggae’s laid-back vibes will have you up and moving in no time, singing and dancing like a native Jamaican. Your body doesn’t need any grace when Jamaican moves are in your sights; just shake it and have fun. Clear your head and tune in to the rhythm of the drum. Accept peace because Jamaica is a place of romance, harmony, and Rastafari.

Nevertheless, the diversity of the people that call Jamaica their homeland is one of the island’s greatest assets. The charm of the locals can be seen in their positive attitudes, their focus on the present moment, and their acceptance of life as it is. Jamaicans are known for their friendliness, spontaneity, and willingness to help.

Jamaica features a myriad of attractions that are on the bucket lists of worldwide tourists: a relaxed atmosphere with lots of opportunities to sing and dance; no need to rush or worry. Jamaica is boisterous and jubilant, sparkling and energetic, while its music and culture radiate universal energy.

Travelers will be glad to learn that the legendary Jamaican hospitality is once again in full swing, with hotels, resorts, and restaurants spreading out the red carpet for guests. So grab your beach bag and prepare to be swept away by Jamaica’s 25 best hotels and resorts.

There are no unpleasant options on this list. Each one of them is highly rated and guests from all over the world enjoy them, leaving very good reviews; it is only a matter of selecting the one that strikes your eye the most.

25. Bahia Principe Grand, Runaway Bay

The Bahia Principe Grand Hotel is located on a private beach where guests have the opportunity to see hatching turtles on the beach. On the inside, each of the rooms is a junior suite complete with a hydromassage tube, and most of the accommodations have awe-inspiring views of the ocean.

This mesmerizing retreat is a lovely treasure awaiting the discovery of your family. Unwind on a quiet white-sand cove surrounded by breathtaking natural scenery. Go and discover the most genuine parts of Jamaica, and let its delicious cuisine, intriguing rhythms, and breathtaking landscape amaze you.

That being said, Bahia Principe Grand is an unparalleled location where both adults and children can experience amazing encounters with this second-to-none culture.

24. Strawberry Hill Hotel, Blue Mountains

Strawberry Hill Hotel, Spa & Gardens, a 26-acre hilltop resort, is situated in the heart of Jamaica’s the Blue Mountains, one of the world’s most renowned coffee-producing mountain peaks.

Set 3100 feet above sea level, it offers one of the most mind-boggling vistas of the Blue Mountains on one side and the city of Kingston on the other, and it was featured in the New York Times best-selling book “1000 Places To See Before You Die“.

From the estate’s infinity-edge pool, one can glimpse up to 100 miles on a bright day, and at night, the town far below becomes a glittering reflection of the night sky.

23. Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Montego Bay

On the pristine shores of Montego Bay, the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall offers exquisite stress relief. This upmarket retreat provides thrilling daytime and nighttime activities, as well as premium facilities and top-notch amenities. Explore a range of water activities, while golfers may par off at the neighboring White Witch Golf Course.

Sit back and have a massage at the Zen Spa while the kids spend a fantastic time at the complimentary clubs. Evenings can be filled with a relaxing drink by an oceanside fire pit or seeing an exciting performance at the outdoor theatre.

22. Moon Palace Jamaica, Ocho Rios

Jamaica’s easygoing friendliness and the famed Palace Resorts’ hallmark of all-inclusive grandeur coexist in complete sync here. As a result, you’ll have a holiday that you’ll never forget. At the wonderful Moon Palace retreat, you may feel the heart of the Caribbean, the rhythm of reggae, and the vibe of opulence all in one place.

Top-rated dining options and an enticing culinary hallway deliver a glimpse of what’s to come at the one-of-a-kind Piano Bar, which showcases a realm of wine that has been carefully vetted for your consideration. Of course, the fun does not end there.

21. Azul Beach Resort, Negril

The Azul Beach Resort mixes the five-star elegance of Karisma hotels with the natural splendor of the Caribbean. From the complimentary champagne upon arrival to world-class amenities, here, hospitality is treated as an art form.

Whether you desire a fantastic cocktail by the pool or a cone of ice cream in your suite at 3 a.m., the resort’s dedicated valets and concierges will rise to the occasion.

Indulge yourself in the local traditions by dining on Caribbean delicacies at the Ackee restaurant or international cuisine at the Palm restaurant. Because everything at the Azul Beach Resort is carefully selected to meet your every need, your vacation will be unforgettable.

20. Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection Resort, Montego Bay

The Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay has taken the city by storm with its spectacular pools and dining scene. One of the best all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, this posh Autograph Collection property features chic accommodations, a picture-perfect beach, and top-notch facilities.

Spend your evening in paradise relaxing over a fantastic meal without worrying about making a reservation, whether you’re in the mood for scorching steaks, Italian delicacies, or Jamaican jerk chicken. Relax in the comfort of your room and make use of the hotel’s many services, such as the 24-hour room service and concierge.

19. Secrets Wild Orchid, Montego Bay

This exciting AAA Four-Diamond resort is set on a peninsula with almost a mile of private beach that goes out into the waters of Montego Bay, and its main appeal comes from the beautiful settings of the island, which are based on the Ethiopian roots of Jamaica’s African ancestors.

People vacationing at Secrets Wild Orchid have unfettered access to nearby Secret St. James, and Preferred Club members have admission to staggering parties at neighboring Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa, all with our distinctive Unlimited-Luxury service.

Overall, Secrets Wild Orchid provides an exclusive retreat with world-class amenities, excellent dining, and limitless opportunities to create unforgettable memories.

18. Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, Montego Bay

The Iberostar Grand Rose Hall is the embodiment of 5-star Jamaican leisure and it is designed to evoke the grandeur of majestic colonial mansions, bringing a touch of European luxury to the vibrant and exciting northern coast of Jamaica. The patios, dining rooms, and hallways are all exquisitely decorated with avant-garde furnishings.

However, it also provides the modern conveniences that guests expect and want. This is the ideal moment to escape from the outside world and indulge in some self-care by delighting in a treatment from Spa Sensations, which you c

an choose to have in the privacy of your own suite.

17. Zoetry Resort, Montego Bay

The outstanding Zoetry Montego Bay Resort, hidden away on its own secluded beach and in the posh Rose Hall district, is an outstanding island haven with a relaxed Caribbean vibe. It is the five-star luxury destination of preference for providing tailored attention, glamorous facilities, and engaging activities influenced by the vistas, sounds, and flavors of Jamaica.

As though driven by the tranquility of its unique beach, every inch of this resort envelops you in serenity, with mindfulness, yoga, spa therapies, and calming gardens, including a free-flowing lagoon and an infinity pool, setting the mood for your vacation.

16. Jewel Grande Resort and Spa, Montego Bay

Now picture yourself in a spot where you can relax and forget about the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Here, in this torrid Elysium, the only moment you have to use your hands is to raise them to get a drink.

The Jewel Grande Resort is one of the finest all-inclusive high-end retreats in Jamaica, boasting a cutting-edge fitness center, two swimming pools, a secluded beach poolside, and diverse dining options, blending five-star lodging with out-of-this-world attractions. However, you don’t have to take our word for it; just book a plane ticket and go see it on your own!

15. Hermosa Cove Jamaica’s Villa Resort, Ocho Rios

Hermosa Cove is the Caribbean’s most unique handcrafted resort, providing guests with their own island house. Does your fantasy vacation spot include isolation, refuge, and tranquility? Here, you can recharge your batteries while your lounge chair awaits you on the beach.

Hermosa Cove is conveniently situated in Ocho Rios, a few minutes from Jamaica’s top sights and spectacular natural treasures, and is a beachfront paradise with unparalleled privacy and top-notch amenities.

Discover Cristhopers, Jamaica’s distinguished blend of European, Asian, and Indian cuisines, with regional specialties such as braised oxtail and jerk chicken. Or engage in an alfresco dining experience with a laid-back atmosphere at The Broken Rudder.

14. Franklyn D. Resort & Spa, Runaway Bay

The most notable feature of Franklyn D. Resort is the unusual concept of providing a babysitter for each family for the duration of their stay. However, before you jump to any conclusions, we must state that this resort has nothing to do with Franklin Delano Roosevelt, but rather with its owner, Franklyn D. Rance.

This premium, all-inclusive complex was refurbished in 2008 and was designed in a low-key Tuscan design, encircled by gardens. At the Sea Grape Spa, you can indulge in a plethora of unique spa procedures that combine old Asian and European practices with Jamaican flavors, all while listening to the soothing sounds of waves crashing on the shore.

In the evening, an eclectic a la carte menu is offered, comprising French and Jamaican cuisine. Don’t skip their brunch on Saturday or the Wednesday beachside barbecue meal by torchlight.

13. The Caves Hotel, Negril

If you’re looking for the supreme island experience, you’ve found it, as this facility is precisely what its name implies. The Caves Hotel is tucked into the cliffs and provides exclusive villas, huts with ocean views, and one-off suites perfect for a romantic getaway.

Savor intimate dining or sample Jamaican cuisine created with local ingredients in one of the on-site restaurants, and don’t hesitate to experience the real Jamaican “jerk” barbecues given daily. You can also partake in the best sports that the area provides, such as kayaking and cliff diving.

Thinking about snorkeling? It can be done directly from the resort, where a thriving reef awaits. All in all, a visit to The Cave Hotel is a memorable experience due to the unique mixture of wild majesty, grace, and refinement.

12. Half Moon Luxury Resort, Montego Bay

An attraction in and of itself, nestled on 400 acres of green surroundings and two miles of shoreline, at Half Moon Resort, you will be instantly torn asunder by genuine Jamaican hospitality, including warm grins and greetings by name.

Although the prospect of two stunning private beaches may be enough to entice you to visit this retreat, there are further reasons to linger. With a championship golf course developed by Robert Trent Jones, a unique equestrian facility, and one of the country’s most brilliant chefs, maybe the only excuse to remain passive here is to sip a drink while lounging by the pool.

The spectacular alfresco lobby features an unobstructed vista of the Caribbean Sea just beyond. A free promenade with casual lounging places and Lester’s Cafe offering world-renowned Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee tempts visitors to “unleash themselves,” as is the saying in these areas. At the far end of the foyer, you officially entered heaven.

11. The Trident Hotel, Port Antonio

A lovely beach bordered by calm, azure waves. A tropical setting, where sparkling lagoons lie concealed under the canopy. And in between the two is the Trident Hotel, with its 13 individual villas providing bursts of immaculate white to the bright Caribbean palette. Away from sun-seeking tourists, this secluded Port Antonio refuge may be one of Jamaica’s best-kept gems.

All of the oceanfront villas at the Trident are private havens that combine modern style with a new take on retro furniture from the 1950s. They have a sophisticated tropical style that makes them the perfect mix of a home and a place to stay on vacation.

If you’re looking to fully decompress, we recommend checking out the Trident Spa or arranging for a therapist to come to your villa. As night falls, the tempo gets up at Mike’s Supper Club, a speakeasy-style restaurant with a jazz band.

10. Jamaica Inn Resort, Ocho Rios

This resort boasts a breathtaking setting on a stretch of pure sandy beach and an atmosphere of natural serenity. Jamaica Inn has been open for over 60 years and it still has the same colonial Jamaican charm that brings back regular guests, including some very famous ones. Winston Churchill, while staying at Jamaica Inn, claimed the light was the best he had ever seen for painting.

Relax in rooms with vintage furnishings and contemporary amenities. Treat your taste buds to the finest island fare. Take in the majesty of the Caribbean Sea from the comfort of your secluded beach. Delve deep into your heart and feel the vibe. Do something that will go down in history as legendary. In other words, come to your home away from home.

9. Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection Resort, Negril

Travelers recommend the adults-only Grand Lido Negril Resort if you want to have a once-in-a-lifetime resort adventure with your special someone. The place is notable for its setting, its cozy atmosphere, and its predilection for luxury, as well as the fact that it is clothing-optional.

Regardless of the room, you select, you will have awe-inspiring ocean views, exposure to private valets, a sandy beach with chef service, and privileged bookings at all nine restaurants at the resort’s sister estates, Royalton Negril and Hideaway at Royalton Negril. At Grand Lido, however, only the poolside Reggae Bar & Grill is accessible for dining.

8. Sunset at the Palms Resort, Negril

Want something a bit unusual? Sunset at the Palms Resort is located on Negril’s Bloody Bay and features unique treehouse-style rooms. Loosen up, sleep and enjoy yourself amidst the trees in one of these exquisite accommodations.

Get ready to test the limits of your taste sense because this resort puts a large focus on Caribbean cuisine. But let’s not forget that, in the end, this is a place for unwinding. So, refresh yourself at the spa, go river rafting, or perhaps you might want to discover the underwater world by snorkeling.

If your idea of paradise includes seclusion and peace within a backdrop of verdant tropical gardens just a few short feet away from breathtaking white sands, then this property is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

7. Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay

Want to learn more about the rich heritage of Jamaica? The Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay is known for its warm Jamaican friendliness as well as its postcard-worthy seaside setting.

You’re not imagining things if, when staying at this opulent beachfront property, you feel as though you’ve stepped into a Ralph Lauren campaign in the Caribbean. The renowned fashion designer owns a villa here, and he has also furnished all of the ocean-view rooms in the Pineapple House.

The true attraction, though, is the Round Hill’s spa, which is set in an 18th-century estate mansion with a vast seaside lawn studded with hammocks. Even if you do not enroll in a massage session, wandering the premises seems like a wellness getaway of its own.

6. GoldenEye Luxury Resort, Oracabessa Bay

The name is Bond. James Bond. Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to inform you that you can now stay at the villa that inspired Ian Fleming to write all his 14 James Bond novels.

Even though he did not have recourse to the swim-up hilltop spa, recreational zone, or treetop dining, the jaw-dropping scenery alone was capable of holding him here. Today, there is no reason to wish for anything else.

GoldenEye is not a typical resort, but rather a cluster of residential villas, huts, and beach shacks, each surrounded by exotic landscaping, secluded shores, and quiet coves, representing a second home in Jamaica.

Moreover, this place inspired the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 driven by Pierce Brosnan in the opening scene of GoldenEye. So, it’s safe to say that this resort is more than a location. It is a philosophy. A widespread legend. It is a mind-blowing journey back in time. However, GoldenEye could not arise anywhere else in the world besides where it is.

5. Sandals Negril All-Inclusive Resort, Seven Mile Beach

The Sandals Negril All-Inclusive Resort, set on Negril’s world-famous Seven Mile Beach, is the pinnacle of laid-back elegance and the place to be for those who are looking to have a good time or indulge their appetite for the exotic.

Lying on pristine white sands caressed by a turquoise ocean, this sumptuous hideaway is spread over acres of flawlessly manicured grounds. Indulge yourself in some extravagance by booking a room with a private pool or soaking tube, or go with the tried-and-true option of choosing a suite with a view of the ocean.

The Sandals Negril retreat is the perfect destination to ensure that you never get bored since there is always something exciting going on. You may sample cuisines from across the globe, from Italian to traditional Jamaican, or let loose on Tuesday with a burlesque feast, and party all night long on Friday at the already famous beach party.

4. Couples Tower Isle, Ocho Rios

Couples Tower Isle, the playroom of Hollywood’s elite in the ’50s, is the epitome of cool refinement offset by the seductive charm of the Caribbean. The resort, nestled in the verdant landscape of Ocho Rios, allures with its spectacular sea views, expansive sandy beach, and century-old palms.

Dedicated only to couples, it boasts four pools, 19 beachfront acres, and a private island perfect for those who prefer to sunbathe in solitude. Plus, the eight brand-new, ultra-luxurious Oasis Spa Villas offer the first truly all-inclusive spa experience in the Caribbean, with an on-site spa concierge and a variety of bespoke spa services.

Couples Tower Isle provides endless romantic encounters, from being pampered in the Zen-inspired spa (named “Best in the Caribbean” by Travel + Leisure) to enjoying prosecco at the piano bar or savoring an amazing meal al fresco.

3. Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Negril

The relaxed atmosphere of a tropical oasis is combined with the sophistication of a five-star retreat at Beaches Negril Resort & Spa. Of course, being right next to the water is beyond compare when you happen to be situated on the broadest point of Negril’s renowned 7-mile beach.

Here, you’ll find a wide variety of on-site dining and entertainment options right on the beach. Try new things, take it easy, or do a little of both. Chill out in the heart of grandeur while enjoying the resort’s gourmet cuisine and fine wines or embarking on a variety of exciting land and sea activities.

To unwind and revitalize throughout your vacation, visit Red Lane Spa. Excellent therapies and massages employing local rituals that make use of botanical items and essential oils await you.

2. Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort, Montego Bay

Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort is a cultural mosaic where you may experience customs from all over the world, from the United Kingdom to Thailand. At one of the most desirable resorts in Jamaica, you may combine two different kinds of vacations into one unforgettable experience.

Rich traditions at the retreat, like afternoon tea and a lively game of croquet, can be traced back to the place’s unmistakably British roots, as can the magnificent Georgian-style Great House and the meticulously kept gardens.

Moments away, on the resort’s exclusive offshore island, the wonders of the Orient emerge in a hidden tropical backdrop, offering daytime poolside delights and evenings filled with elegant parties, authentic Thai cuisine, and island-style sideshows.

1. Sandals Royal Plantation Luxury Resort, Ocho Rios

Evoking the retro glamour of the ’50s, Sandals Royal Plantation, a member of the Leading Small Hotels of the World, is the epitome of an aristocratic, top-tier vacation spot. With its wandering peacocks and well-kept gardens, this sanctuary of vintage-chic grandeur is also known for its incredible attention to detail.

Since its inception, this one-off getaway has been a haven for the world’s jet-setters and artistic upper class, such as Ian Fleming and Noel Coward, who embraced its relaxed island sophistication and genuine Jamaican ambiance back in their day.

Spend the day in the lap of luxury by ordering from Sandals’ unlimited Pillow Menu, playing a round of golf, attending Jamaica’s only champagne and caviar bar, and getting the benefit of full facilities at Sandals Ochi or just lounging around and reading a good book. What do you think about “Casino Royale” by Ian Fleming?

Final Words

Once you’ve experienced the Rastafarian lifestyle, the magnificence of Jamaica’s waterfalls, coves, caves, or fruit trees, and the island’s mellow atmosphere, music, and culture, the only thing to do is head to the airport with a heart full of love and tears in your eyes. Jamaica’s allure was undeniable and you succumbed to it. However, don’t fret: your return is inevitable.