Time to Relax: These Are The 10 Best Spas In Las Vegas

Obviously, when you think of Las Vegas, casinos are the first thing that comes to mind. Next might be fun and some live shows, as they are famous for their top-notch entertainment, and if you’re a nature lover, the Grand Canyon is a must-visit too. But the hotels there are a real highlight as well, offering you incredible amenities and some of the best spas in the country.

Especially now, with all the stress we are all living through, Las Vegas might be the best place to go to in order to escape our daily rut. After getting away for a few days, you will return home like a brand new person.

Just like the flashy hotels, the spas are equally extravagant. You can discover a world of luxurious pampering at those spas. They employ some of the best-trained massage therapists and estheticians, who will treat you like royalty. Their treatments vary from place to place, but they are all worth trying out. It depends on the mood you’re in, but you won’t have a lack of options, rest assured.

The relaxing experience in some of the most stunningly decorated spas we’ve ever seen is one you do not want to miss out on. Here are 10 best spas in Las Vegas, in our opinion:

10. Spa Bellagio

The first extravagant spa in Las Vegas, the Spa at Bellagio is not only a spa, it is an experience in itself. With 65,000 square feet that comprise treatment rooms, exercise facilities, hot tubs, as well as plunge pools, you have lots to choose from. The flashy salon might not inspire relaxation, but the upstairs spa, with its jade tiles lighted from below, will make you change your mind.

It is one of the only spas that offer you a Watsu treatment. If you never heard of it, you must try it. It is performed in water, and it is a combination of gentle stretches and Zen Shiatsu.

9. Spa Mandalay at Mandalay Bay

Inspired by the ancient city of Mandalay in Burma, the spa at Mandalay Bay has an Eastern theme that is quite breathtaking. The lavish lounge area, decorated with golden spouting fish welcomes you to a 30,000 square foot spa that offers you an array of treatments.

Their specialty is Ayurvedic body treatments such as Shirodhara, but if you prefer the hot stone treatments, salt glows or Swedish massages, they offer them too. Outdoors, there is an 11-acre beach with real sand, a wave pool, a lazy river, and three other pools. Or you can learn about sharks at the Shark Reef Aquarium.

8. Reliquary Spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Decorated in a gothic style with brass studs, black wood, and clay tiles on the ceiling, this spa is unlike any other spa we’ve seen. There is a co-ed lounge, or a library if you prefer, where you can hang out and relax. The crystal chandeliers and their gorgeous piece of art that pays tribute to “Stairway to Heaven” give it a rock and roll vibe.

The pool area is huge, it can fit up to 7,000 people. Then the pole dancing studio is where you can go for some exercise when you want to burn some calories. Even their locker rooms are gorgeous with their beautiful tiles and their lighting.

Since the famed Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas was completely renovated last year and will reopen in 2021 as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, we don’t know exactly if this spa will keep its name, but it’s surely going to continue to be a Las Vegas landmark.

7. The Spa at Aria

The Aria Resort and Casino is one of the most sophisticated hotels in the city, and it is where you can go to watch the “Viva Elvis” show. Not only great for die-hard Elvis fans, but the spa in this hotel is also one of the largest, at 80,000 square feet. Their spa suites for eight people are perfect for bridal showers, and their 62 treatment rooms are offering many different relaxing activities for you.

From the salt meditation room equipped with lounge chairs that vibrate to music, to the relaxation rooms with the black mineral stone beds that emit infra-red heat, you will feel like you’re in heaven.

6. Sahra Spa & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan

The hippest hotel on the strip, The Cosmopolitan offers you a great spa experience. Located on the 14th floor and lined with 420 tons of sandstone, it has a Red Rock Canyon feel. The three Spa Suites have many treatment tables and they are located close to the pool.

One of the amenities that make this spa stand out from the others is the 1,200 square foot hammam. Up to four people can get their treatments at the same time, all while enjoying the heated stone loungers, perfect for you and your friends.

5. The Spa at Vdara

This two-level 16,000 square-foot spa is considered one of the smaller but also quieter spas on the strip. The spa at Vdara offers individualized treatments such as their signature European heat experiences. Its 11 treatment rooms have natural elements that help to ground and calm you.

The stone fountain in the relaxation lounge, followed by the therapeutic temperature changes of the European heat journey will lead you to the treatment rooms, where you can get pampered for the rest of the day.

4. The Spa at Encore

For one of the most beautiful hotels in Las Vegas, their spa is truly stunning. Their best rooms are the garden suites for sure, with their unique showers and all the natural light. Pick from a Nalu body massage, which will make you flow like a wave, the hot stones, or a Lomi-Lomi. Or give the scalp treatment and massage a try.

The locker rooms make you feel like you’re on a journey to a sacred place, with its rich fabrics and Venetian glass chandeliers. Steve Wynn, the famous Vegas hotelier has outdone himself with this exotic Morrocan inspired retreat.

3. Canyon Ranch Spa at the Venetian

Make sure you add this oasis to your list next time you visit Sin City. Spread out over 134,000 square-feet and with more than 90 treatment rooms, you should have a plan beforehand, because you will want to try them all. If you have to pick, consider the Aquavana Hydrothermal Experience.

This includes a crystal steam room, A Finnish sauna, experiential rains among other features. Or go with their signature 80-minute fit massage. A certified fitness trainer will assess your muscles with a Fusionetics Movement Analysis first, then the massage therapist will concentrate on the areas that need more attention with a 50-minute deep tissue massage.

2. Waldorf Astoria Spa & Salon

Formerly the Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, the Waldorf Astoria Spa & Salon is the most expensive spa on the strip. Sumptuous and lavish, it evokes 1930’s Shanghai with its original decor. Spread over two floors, at 27,000 square feet it is one of the most intimate spas around. They offer you the latest technology with their Experience Shower Journeys, vitality pools, and ice fountains.

The heated Laconium room is so calming and offers you great views of the strip while lounging in style on contoured benches. Their hammam is a must-try, as well as the Luxury of Time two or three-hour massage signature treatment.

1. Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace

The serene setting of this Roman-inspired spa is emphasized by smooth stone flooring, dark woods, all-natural light, and cascading waterfalls. The spa uses water as a natural source of rejuvenation with its healing properties. It offers the traditional Roman Baths, a Laconium room, an Arctic Ice Room, a tea room, along 51 treatment rooms.

Their signature must-try is their Stone massage with aromatherapy. The volcanic rocks used to transfer heat diffuse the custom-blend aromatherapeutic oils across your body for complete harmony.

As you might have noticed with this list, each of these stunning Las Vegas spas has its own signature treatment that caters to different individuals and their different needs. One thing is for sure, you can get the best that money can buy while you’re in Las Vegas. See you soon!