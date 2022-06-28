25 Best Cities to Visit in the United States This Year

Most people’s bucket lists around the world include a trip to the United States, for good reason too. It is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the world, with millions of people hoping to discover at least a small part of what the country of all possibilities has to offer.

The United States is the cultural powerhouse of the newfangled world. A nation founded on movement and innovation, America is a stronghold of modern pop culture, intellectual freedom, and the unrelenting pursuit of the good life. Thus, spending time in the U.S., even for a short period, can be a crash course in history.

America was one of the world’s first major industrialized countries and has been a dominant economic and political force ever since. You can find just about anything here, from bacon-topped frozen yogurt to pineapple-flavored meat.

From national state parks to heritage places, the United States has virtually everything imaginable, and it is fair to conclude that it is a one-of-a-kind place. Every state’s history, way of life, and people are different, so wherever you go in the country, you will find something unexpected and intriguing.

So, it might become challenging to begin arranging a holiday in the United States because there is so much to explore in this massive country. Some of the best cities are known for their historical significance, while others are famed for their excitement or beauty, providing visitors with a myriad of things to choose from.

The skyscrapers of New York, the shores of Miami, and the unspoiled landscape of Honolulu, as well as the charm of authentic small towns, will make any trip to the United States unforgettable. There is little doubt that, with all of its famous landmarks, America is a full bundle of the world’s finest treasures.

Therefore, you must devote some time to discovering the country’s jewels, as around every turn lies a new and amazing adventure. From small boutiques to iconic restaurants, the unrivaled American flavor can frequently be found in the most unexpected places.

Dear reader, believe us, we understand. And we’ve got you covered! Hence, get ready to book your flight, as we’ve put together a selection of the 25 most enthralling cities to visit in the United States.

They are all available from all parts of the country and provide fascinating sights, as well as easy access to beaches or nature. Well, it feels so good to be lost in the right direction, doesn’t it? So, love, it’s time to pack your carry-on: you need to fill that void!

25. Orlando, Florida

When one considers a vacation to Orlando, the first thing that comes to mind is the abundance of entertainment and theme parks. This city is renowned as the “magic kingdom” of the globe, and its family-friendly facilities attract tourists from all around.

However, Orlando is more than just a place to visit theme parks. There are several other temptations, including outdoor and indoor activities, shopping opportunities, and amazing gourmet restaurants.

24. Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria is recognized for its iconic Old Town as well as the entrance to Mount Vernon, and it’s the ultimate day trip from Washington, DC when you want to avoid the throngs.

Take a walk on the three-mile-long, red-brick-paved King Street, which is packed with local boutiques and intriguing restaurants. Several vivid murals may be found along your route, making for excellent photo opportunities. This area is also home to some of Alexandria’s finest coffee shops.

For us Alexandria’s charming old town has probably the strongest British influences in America, so there’s no need to book flights from the US to the UK to feel those quaint English town vibes.

23. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is renowned for its beachfront, entertainment, and rich culture. With high-end boutiques on Las Olas Boulevard, gondola tours on the waterways, and a historic riverside, this is the “Venice of America”.

The city is also quite inexpensive when compared to other holiday destinations with similar beauty, eating options, and range of activities. It is a place that, in many ways, appears far less unexplored than, say, Miami, but one that you should not overlook. We mean, there are so many activities to do in Fort Lauderdale that you’ll be spoiled for choice.

22. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee is likely not the first city that pops up when considering a getaway for the holidays. But this industrial hub ought to be! Milwaukee is a community that should not be missed, both for its people and its world-famous beer.

All things considered, Milwaukee is expanding and providing modern conveniences that you should be aware of. If you only come to the city once a year, you may discover new facilities, fresh street art, or perhaps a whole different atmosphere. Progress is unquestionably a Milwaukee legacy, which makes each visit distinctive.

21. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Discovering Santa Fe for the first time is comparable to exploring a new hue; or, rather, the myriad shades that decorate the sky over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the sun-parched clay dwellings on the hillsides. Out there, sunset is an unsettled palette of yellow, flaming orange, and sandy pink before fading into a cobalt-blue starry sky.

It is a quintessential Southwestern picture that captures both the untamed character of the region with its Native American roots and the panache of John Wayne. Still, Santa Fe has risen from the sand to become an oasis with great food, art, entertainment, and urban beauty, making it easy to see why it has been dubbed “the City Different”.

20. Aspen, Colorado

Most tourists are attracted to Aspen by its first-rate skiing, but once you visit the area, you’ll discover that it is much more than a typical ski destination. With a vibrant party scene, extensive shopping, and top-quality restaurants, there is plenty to enjoy both on and off the slopes.

This outstanding alpine sanctuary is tucked in the heart of the White River National Forest, encircled by the summits of the Elk Mountains, and it is the ideal year-round destination for anyone seeking a postcard-worthy view.

Colorado is home to more than 200 small breweries. In fact, Aspen is described in the movie “Dumb and Dumber” as a paradise where “beer flows like wine.” However, are you more of a champagne drinker? The Oasis is Aspen’s most famous champagne bar, with a weekly-changing location. You should definitely stop by!

19. Dallas, Texas

Dallas is not frequently featured on the covers of travel magazines; perhaps because they, like many of us, believe that this city is only interesting to oil tycoons, cattle farmers, and any other Texan stereotype you can think of.

In truth, exploring Dallas is not at all like what the wider public imagines. Dallas is one of the most sophisticated cities in the United States and is frequently praised for its multiculturalism, economic progress, and booming culinary scene.

When you consider that Dallas has a pretty low cost of living, it’s easy to see why most people think it’s one of the best places to live in the United States.

18. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis is a lively, multi-cultural city with a long history and a thriving arts community. This place has always been thinking about the future, but without forgetting its longstanding experience. It has a name that everyone knows, not just because it’s in so many song lyrics or for its great music scene, but most probably because Elvis Presley lived in Graceland.

The city conjures up visions of long, pleasant evenings spent listening to music and dining on some of the most delectable Southern cuisine you’ve ever experienced. All in all, Memphis is just one of those sites that intrigues people and makes them want to visit it again and again.

17. San Antonio, Texas

Having drinks in San Antonio, with its picture-perfect River Walk and fascinating missions, has always been a favorite of ours when visiting Texas. San Antonio is the perfect blend of a rich past and contemporary charm.

The city, nestled in south-central Texas, is one of the oldest in the U.S. and is acclaimed as the location of the Alamo. For those unfamiliar, Alamo was a legendary mission where Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett were killed protecting the place during the Texas Revolution of 1836, and, therefore, it is the area’s most popular tourist destination.

However, the San Antonio Missions National Park covers not only the Alamo but also four other Spanish missions that are all worth seeing.

16. Austin, Texas

Please tell us that you have at least once contemplated traveling to Austin. This beautiful city is a no-brainer if you’re searching for a vacation that combines urban ambiance with some of the country’s best BBQ.

The best thing about Austin, though, is the friendly people who live there. In a sea of rigidity, they are surprisingly open-minded, which makes the city much more welcoming.

Furthermore, you may also discover many wild, stunning locations to visit nearby. So, if you are an outdoor enthusiast, you should rent a car for at least a day. It will be worth the drive for sure!

15. Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is the utter city: not too large and boisterous, yet with a growing and diversified food scene and a beautiful historic center infused with Southern character.

Throw in the fact that you can quickly reach powdery beaches that can be enjoyed year-round due to the mild weather of the South, and you can see why it is considered one of the best cities to visit in America.

For some, it is the special bond with the ocean when surfing, the iconic scene of the first guns fired during the American Civil War, the award-winning restaurants, concerts, yachting, golf, or just a few days of enjoying carriage rides or a gorgeous sunset that forever wins their hearts.

14. Portland, Oregon

“Keep Portland Weird” seems to be the ubiquitously catchphrase of Oregon’s most prominent city, and the Pacific Northwest stronghold keeps true to its promise. We mean, in what other place do citizens crochet sweaters and scarves for trees and light poles?

All in all, Portland is an easygoing city with a small-town atmosphere, alluring suburbs, and a trendsetting downtown. This is an area where it is standard to wear mountaineering boots to five-star restaurants.

Portland is utterly hilarious and exciting, and it can easily be traversed on foot or by bicycle, as most locals will tell you that the heinous rain is really a plus.

13. Seattle, Washington

Seattle, the metropolitan core of the Pacific Northwest, should be on the itinerary of anyone who enjoys coffee, relaxed vibes, oysters, and outdoor activities. The city center views the picturesque waters of Puget Sound and the majestic peaks of the Olympic National Park. Taking one of the ferries is an easy way to explore the region’s life, great forests, and pristine beaches.

Seattle is linked to worldwide titans such as Starbucks, Boeing, and Amazon, but is also famous for its music scene, having produced Nirvana and other grunge performers like Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.

Even though it is nicknamed “Emerald City” due to its verdant landscape and wet climate, the city’s horizon is a dense tangle of skyscrapers with the culminating futuristic Space Needle, built in 1962.

12. Las Vegas, Nevada

If you enjoy gambling and lavish performances, Las Vegas is the best spot to visit. The main strip features no more than thirty opulent casinos, with another two dozen sprinkled across the side roads. Nevertheless, if you do not fancy spending money on frivolous things, there is still much to do in the actual Sin City.

To begin with, everything here is extravagant and over the top; Las Vegas lacks subtle distinction and is like a sparkling entertainment venue for adults only. On the main roadway, you can also discover the magnificent fountain-shows at the Bellagio, a copy of the Eiffel Tower, and an Egyptian pyramid, just to name a few.

All the uncontrolled forces in the cosmos seem to be concentrated in Las Vegas, which is precisely what makes it so mind-blowing. Whether you’re in the area to party, eat well, or relax, it will exceed your expectations.

11. Miami, Florida

Maybe you’re traveling to Miami in order to visit South Beach and imagine you are in “Miami Vice” with a tropical drink in hand, having an incredible time. Wait, wasn’t the movie about that?

However, its waters are turquoise, its architecture is eccentric, and its atmosphere is party-ready. You are in Miami, baby, living la Vida Loca in one of the top vacation destinations in the world. However, timid individuals should proceed cautiously, as in Miami, the more exposure, the merrier!

Here, Spanish is as prevalent as French is in Montreal, and you may experience countless different nations within a weekend, all of which are enhanced by top-notch restaurants and hectic nightlife.

10. San Diego, California

Los Angeles may receive a great deal of interest in Southern California. Still, San Diego, often known as America’s Finest City, is also enchanting and should be on every traveler’s dream list. Moreover, San Diego is one of those fortunate cities with beautiful weather throughout the year, so there is no need to bother about reserving tickets during the peak season.

In 1769, San Diego was founded as the first Spanish settlement in California, and currently, visitors may view some of the city’s restored structures in the Old Town neighborhood. Modern downtown, on the other hand, is full of shops, restaurants, nightlife, and interesting museums.

San Diego is focused on a breathtaking harbor and is close to the Mexican border. Therefore, it is rich in Mexican culture, family-friendly sights, and miles of magnificent beaches with a variety of exciting pastimes.

9. Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

The name Honolulu is virtually equivalent to heaven. Hawaii is one of the top states to visit for wildlife and beaches in the United States. More than any other Hawaiian island, Oahu, and especially the state capital, Honolulu, combines metropolitan elegance and spectacular scenery.

Furthermore, pristine beaches contrast with a cityscape of high-rises and hotels in the surrounding district of Waikiki. Honolulu’s world-class restaurants, bustling cultural activities, and exciting nightlife all contribute to its reputation as a “social hub” for Hawaiian society.

8. Washington, DC

Washington, DC, the nation’s capital and federal government head office, is home to several of the country’s most important structures and institutions, including the White House, Capitol, and Smithsonian Museum.

Many of these landmarks, along with others such as the Franklin D. Roosevelt and Vietnam War Memorials, are set within the National Mall, one of the metropolis’ most popular tourist destinations. Taking the hop-on-hop-off tram is an excellent way to see the major sights in Washington.

This dynamic city is also blessed with excellent cuisine and cultural events, among other things. It boasts Michelin-starred restaurants, statement-making hotels, old and new neighborhoods, and a variety of interesting experiences.

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is one of the most remarkable cultural centers in the United States thanks to its French and Spanish origins, which are still obvious nowadays, making the city’s gastronomic, social, and musical heritage exceptional.

One of the city’s biggest charms is its classic architecture, which is on full display in the French Quarter with its prominent steel balconies and other famous landmarks, including the French Market, St. Louis Cathedral, Jackson Square, and the exciting Bourbon Street.

Even though Mardi Gras is when most visitors turn to New Orleans, the city’s many pubs and jazz clubs ensure that there is always a good time to be had here at any time of year.

6. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville is to country music what Los Angeles is to cinema. The self-declared “Country Musical Capital of the World” has helped launch the fortunes of some of the most legendary performers in American history, notably Elvis Presley and Jon Bon Jovi. Apparently, residents in Nashville are so accustomed to meeting great musicians that they are no longer surprised to see them.

Similar to Austin and Portland, Nashville is a fashionable tourist destination that has fully grasped its status and strives to be more than a Southern capital city. In the end, however, it is still an essential part of the South, one that constantly rattles bibles and greets visitors with “y’all”. But this is not a negative feature, as a little friendliness counts for a lot.

5. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles is the center of the American film industry and has been historically linked with opulence and sophistication. However, the city offers so much more. It is dazzling, ostentatious, and a unique metropolis for those who wish to experience Hollywood glamour.

The City of Los Angeles is quite enormous, comprising many distinct neighborhoods, each with its own unique character. Traveling from Santa Monica to Echo Park will make you feel as though you’ve joined an entirely different area.

In fact, this enchanting metropolis is commonly regarded as one of the most culturally heterogeneous cities in the United States, even more so than New York. There are so many distinct cultures in this town that a stroll around Los Angeles may be comparable to a journey across the globe.

Observe the filmmaking process at one of the studios or wave a celebrity’s print at the TCL Chinese Theater. If you are in Los Angeles in late February or early March, you may even be able to see all of the film industry’s biggest names in one spot on Oscar night.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, one of the oldest cities in the United States, is distinguished for its deep heritage, culture, and educational facilities. The capital and most populous city in Massachusetts, as well as the largest metropolis in New England, is a stunning spectacle in the spring and fall with its blooming trees and autumn colors.

Embedded in history, the city functioned as the backdrop for the first Puritan colonists and key Revolutionary War events such as the Boston Tea Party and the Boston Massacre. Harvard University, the nation’s oldest and most esteemed higher education institution, is based in the Cambridge district just outside of Boston.

Additionally, Boston is renowned for its New England seafood cuisine and artisan breweries, so you won’t go hungry or thirsty when visiting Beantown.

3. San Francisco, California

San Francisco is one of the most extravagant and picturesque cities in the United States. Unquestionably, the Golden Gate Bridge is the most popular point of interest here. This iconic suspension bridge allows pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers to observe and capture out-of-this-world views.

San Francisco is rich in history and traditions, noted for its beautiful Victorian mansions and multicultural neighborhoods, the most renowned of which being Chinatown, with its vibrant assortment of stores and marketplaces, as well as the Fisherman’s Wharf, lined with souvenir shops and seafood restaurants.

Regarding aesthetics, San Francisco is on the wish list of anyone who enjoys architecture and old-fashioned touches such as the city’s famous cable cars.

2. Chicago, Illinois

When it comes to skyscrapers and jaw-dropping structures, Chicago is quite remarkable and even rivals New York City. This metropolis, which contains some of the tallest buildings in North America, is a true feat of modern ingenuity.

It is the third-largest city in the United States and is famous for its rooftops, sports teams, and distinctive types of hot dogs and pizza. Nestled in the northwest corner of Illinois on Lake Michigan in the core of the Midwest area, Chicago is a significant financial, industrial, and commercial center.

Several music genres, including jazz and blues, have their origins in the live music clubs in Chicago. Moreover, Picasso, Chagall, and Frank Lloyd Wright are among the renowned artists and architects of the 20th century who have made their imprint on the city.

From the state-of-the-art Millenium Park and the legendary Sears Tower to the Navy Pier with its playgrounds, restaurants, and fun activities, the city is home to a wide variety of attractions. To truly understand Chicago, nevertheless, you must take to the water and have a time-traveling ride through the past and present of the metropolis.

1. New York City, New York

We can’t speak for you, but every time we exit from the terminal at JFK, when we descend the high steps into the subway station, and then when we finally stroll Manhattan’s broad streets, our eyes fixed straight ahead in sync with crowds that are foreign to us, we feel an adrenaline rush and the sense we are part of something bigger than ourselves.

Yes, New York, the eternal concrete jungle where dreams are made of, where you are never lonely, where anything is possible, the city that never sleeps and the jewel in the crown of the United States, is crammed with iconic landmarks. World-famous for its density of skyscrapers and epic sites, the city is what many of us imagine when they think of the American dream.

Most cinematic, artistic, and literary odes to New York City fall short of the real deal, and a few days seem like not enough time to explore, feel, smell, and experience everything. Neither, though, is a lifetime. The best way to learn more about the city is to take small bites out of the Big Apple instead of trying to eat it all at once.

Are you fascinated by one-off bars? Are you an art show junkie? Do you dream of Broadway? Are you a foodie who loves variety? Regardless of your chosen pleasure, here you will find a way to make the most of it.

Final Words

The United States may have been on your wishlist of destinations to visit for quite some time, but you may not have understood how exceptional and eclectic it is. So, regardless of your hobbies or where you are from, you should visit America at least once in your life.

Moreover, if you are currently living in the country, you have to explore everything this amazing nation has to offer, starting with the 25 cities aforementioned. If you believe there is a place we may have missed, please let us know!