These are the 25 Best Old Cars Ever Made

Modern cars may well be better in terms of technology, safety and features, but nothing beats those seductive curvy lines, the smell of the leather inside and the purr of an old-school car’s engine. Built in an era when craftsmanship, character and charm still meant something, vintage cars have a certain magic to them that can’t be found in today’s cars.

We’d definitely ditch Apple CarPlay and any other modern gadget for the joy and the thrill of driving an old-school car. The feeling behind the wheel is simply unbeatable.

Apart from the head-turning factor, classic cars also make very good long term investments. As they rise in popularity, their value increases with time, so getting your hands on a superb vintage model at a good price is a splendid idea. That if you’ve got enough money, as they don’t come cheap.

But no matter if you’re a car collector or simply an admirer of old cars, the stunning aesthetics and the old-school mechanics are something to appreciate. Because you don’t find them in the cars that come out these days.

For those who prize these beautiful machines, we’ve comprised a list of the 25 best old cars ever made, starting off with:

25. 1961 International Harvester Scout

There aren’t many vintage off-roaders out there, but the International Harvester Scout from 1961 is a very interesting one. Produced up until 1980 and with a few powertrain choices available, it makes for a wonderful candidate of an old and fun 4×4.

Its older brother, the Scout II, is also a good option, if you can find one in good condition. And there are options, going as low as $10,000 or $15,000 or as high as $80,000 if you want something in a better condition, with original parts intact.

24. 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS

The 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS is the quintessence of the American car of old. You could still spot it in some of those old car movies, and if you look enough, you might find it laying in some garage and probably available for around $30,000.

The El Camino SS used to be a legendary car, released as the high-performance variant of the standard El Camino. The unique design made it a beauty, and the impressively powerful engines made it a beast.

23. 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic

Many of you are probably accustomed to the new futuristic designs and extremely powerful Bugatti hyper-cars, but there was a time when they looked, well, extremely… classic.

The Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic is the perfect example, with a design that will never get old. With only 710 units ever produced, the car is still alive today, after more than 80 years from its creation.

The last one to be produced belongs to none other than Ralph Lauren. The iconic vehicle can still be had today, for about $1.4 million.

22. 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT

The 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT is one of the most adorable cars ever made. Straying far away from the harsh lines and straight angles of today, the Dino impressed not only with what it had under the hood, but with the soft lines of its chassis, inviting for playful and joyful driving.

The Dino truly belongs in a different era, where nothing was rigid and where driving was fast for the fun of it and not because you needed to be someplace else.

21. 1971 Ford Thunderbird

Looking at a Ford Thunderbird from 1971 will bring back some bursts of nostalgia.

It’s a classic in the real sense, even with its elongated and oversized body that easily sparked endless conversations.

20. 1969 Dodge Charger

The 1969 Dodge Charger is one of most iconic American cars. Muscular, but aerodynamic, aggressive but beautiful, the ’69 Charger had a special way to impress everyone.

Its style was American in all the good ways, and though it doesn’t receive the same praise as a Mustang, it’s still one of the best cars ever produced.

19. 1991 Dodge Viper GTS

With its sleek curvy shape and its 450 horsepower V10, the Dodge Viper GTS from 1991 is one of the most special cars to have ever hit the road. It’s not the standard classic car you might expect, but you can’t stop but love it.

It’s raw, extremely powerful, and comes without any driver aid that keep today’s cars within the required safety standards. It’s the very definition of a proper sports car.

18. 1948 Land Rover

There are plenty of Land Rovers on the road these days, but none of them looks as cute and fun as the original variant created back in 1948.

The British all terrain machine, the very first, has a special charm that doesn’t show in the newer models, despite the fact that the design hasn’t changed so much over the years.

Some may consider it a box on wheels, but its WW2 Willys Jeep inspired design has a charm of its own.

17. 1938 Volkswagen Beetle

Designed by Ferdinand Porsche, the original Volkswagen Beetle (the 1938 version) is one of the most iconic cars of the past, and one that still keeps its original design even today, though with a few more modern touches.

In a time when most cars were heavy and hard to maneuver, the Beetle was a joy to drive, which is why it quickly became a favorite all over the world.

16. 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL

One of the best looking BMWs ever created is the 3.0 CSL from 1972. And no, the new ones don’t even compare, end of discussion.

It was a beast of a car, both under the hood and outside, a joy to drive on the racetrack and on the public road as well. It was the car of choice for many racing legends, and one that won plenty of championships against a more fierce opposition.

It was equipped with a host of new technologies at the time, which then found their way in later models. Today, this BMW can still be found, but prepare to pay around $200k for one.

15. 1959 British Motor Corporation Mini

The original BMC Mini from 1959 is one of the most classic cars you could think of. After its release, it became one of the most popular cars of all time. And it’s easy to see why just by looking at it.

The more modern Minis of today still turn heads, but they don’t compare with the original. And one thing that its size doesn’t tell you is that it was considered too fast back then. Its engine was reduced to 850cc, and it took 26.5 seconds to reach 60mph. Impressive for a tiny car, right?

14. 1949 Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead

A car that demanded all the respect with its style is the Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead. It was a luxury car that redefined what comfort really meant.

Despite the looks, it had a few peculiar issues that made driving it a real adventure.

13. 1970 De Tomaso Pantera

De Tomaso Pantera was a superb blend of Italian design and reliable American mechanics of the 1970s. The sophisticated sleek lines were hiding a potent Ford V8 engine underneath, which made the Pantera a brilliant alternative to the Ferraris and Lamborghinis of those times.

Easy to drive and loud and attention grabbing, the Pantera can still be had today for around $125,000.

12. 1908 Ford Model T

It’s a very odd looking vehicle by today’s standards, but the Ford Model T is classic right to the bone. Launched in 1908, it’s simply a piece of history, a museum on wheels.

What makes this car so special is the fact that it’s the first car that was available to the public, sold by Ford between 1908 and 1927. While the original selling price was $850, today can be found for around $21,000, which is still affordable.

11. 1961 Volvo P1800

Everybody knows that the Nordics know how to make a proper car and Volvo is one of the examples. And the Volvo P1800 from 1961 is an even better example, with its stylish design.

A two seater sports car, the P1800 was beautiful enough to be featured in the TV series The Saint. But the beauty of this classic isn’t the only factor to wanting one. These cars are legendary for their durability, with one of the surviving models having clocked over three million miles on the road.

10. 1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Introduced in 1967, the first Chevrolet Camaro was a more stylish and more powerful rival of the Mustang, starting the American muscle car wars that are going on until today.

The Camaro is amazingly cool looking, both with or without a top, and it’s easy to see why it became one of iconic American cars.

9. 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

Did we mention Mustang? Well, we couldn’t have left this one out. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 from 1965, a true American legend. Fast and good looking, it wasn’t your comfortable weekend family car, but it gave all the performance and speed people were dreaming about back then, making it a successful car.

Produced as a collaboration between Ford Motor Company and Shelby American, the GT350 was and still is a very valuable car. These days, its price goes around the $575,000 mark.

8. 1963 Porsche 911

When most people think about classic sports cars, they think about the Porsche 911. A long time favorite of many car enthusiasts around the globe, the 911 is as impressive to admire as it is to drive.

Coming out in 1963, the original Porsche 911 was as perfect as it could be considering the times. If you fancy one, you could expect prices of well over $100k.

7. 1970 Datsun 240Z

The Datsun 240Z is a Japanese icon that arrived in the United States in the first years after it was created in 1970 and started a huge sports car craze.

The Datsun came with plenty of power, a nice and comfy interior, and with an iconic design that remained imprinted forever in the memories of many car enthusiasts.

The brand Datsun was the one to pave the way for the other Japanese car makers like Honda, Toyota and Nissan to become widely accepted in the US.

6. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

A rare apparition, the Chevrolet Corvette from 1963, also known as the Sting Ray, is one of the most collected vehicles in the United States. The breathtaking style doesn’t compare with anything else, and it’s what makes it iconic.

Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than its earlier versions, the C2 Corvette made for a wonderful car. Too bad it’s a rare sight these days, but if you do get the opportunity to get your hands on one, do it without hesitation.

5. 1964 Aston Martin DB5

With one of the most beautiful designs ever imagined, the Aston Martin DB5 from 1964 is an extraordinary sight. The iconic British vehicle is also one of the rarest classics around, made legendary by the well known James Bond film franchise.

The car was designed by the Italian Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera in Milan and it was made to steal looks. And it keeps doing that even today, no matter what other four wheeled presence might be around.

The only downside of this classic icon would be the price, which has grown 790 times since it first appeared on the market. Today, its value soars around $1 million.

4. 1961 Jaguar E-Type

It wasn’t for nothing that the 1961 Jaguar E-Type was named “the most beautiful car ever made” by none other than Enzo Ferrari. The sheer beauty of the E-Type made it one of the most popular classic car choices of collectors worldwide.

With an impressive history to say the least, and performances that would beat even many cars of today’s times, the Jaguar E-Type is a unique work of art. Its legacy has and probably will outlive many other cars.

3. 1954 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing

One of the most valuable classic cars in existence today is the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing from 1954. And when we say valuable, we mean $1.9 million valuable.

It impressed in every aspect, from the top speed of 163 mph which made the fastest production car of its era, to the unbelievable style, which made it the one of the most iconic classic cars in the world.

Its stylish and aerodynamic body made it ready for the racetrack, while the low weight (the SL in the name comes from “super-leicht”, super light in German) made it capable of those high speeds. It was a marvel of the automotive industry.

2. 1966 Lamborghini Miura

There are beautiful cars and there are sexy cars. The Lamborghini Miura is both and more of the latter. And not only that, but the sexiest of them all. Built to challenge the Ferraris of the 1960s, the V12 powered Miura offered one of the best driving experiences on Earth.

It was said that this car was ahead of the game and many named it the first supercar in the world. And we can’t blame them given the advanced body design and the amazing performance it had. It’s a true legend of an era when they would do anything just to go faster.

When it comes to its value today, expect to find them upwards of $2 million.

1. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

The extremely rare and famous Ferrari 250 GTO from 1962 is considered the holy grail of classic cars. Only 36 units were produced by Ferrari between 1962 and 1964, so good luck finding one today. Especially since the price is somewhere close to the $50 million mark, so even millionaires would think twice before opening their wallets.

It’s a one of a kind car, worlds apart from any other vehicle, both old and modern. It came without a name, so people first named it “Il Monstro”, the monster in Italian, because of its unusual bodywork.

Final Thoughts

Car enthusiast or not, you’ve surely enjoyed this one. The most interesting, jaw-dropping and iconic vehicles ever created, unlike anything you get to see on the road today.