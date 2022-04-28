The 22 Best Luxury Sedans of 2022

The luxury sedan has established itself as a long standing symbol of the wealthy and powerful, with its unbelievable level of comfort that just keeps getting better year after year. Despite the fact that the luxury car market has gone down in size in recent years, there are still many good options available for those who want to drive around effortlessly and comfortable.

When it comes to premium vehicles, the battle to the top is a fierce one, with each player in the industry (and there are quite a few big names here) trying their best to offer as many high tech features and impressive capabilities as possible while keeping the high price tags, well, as low as possible.

From hybrids and electric vehicles to fuel hungry turbocharged V8s, there’s plenty of options to spend money on. And speaking of money, expect prices from around the mid $30k price bracket to somewhere well above the $100k mark, depending on the extra features and creature comforts, so there’s a wide range of choices.

When it comes to features, the luxury sedan offers them all, from high-end posh interiors to excellent on-road capabilities and flashy exteriors to make heads turn.

But let’s cut to the chase and take a look at what we think are the best 22 luxury sedans of 2022:

22. BMW i4

With its impressive all-electric performance and aggressive front grill, the new BMW i4 stands out from the crowd. It’s a small and sporty sedan with all the qualities to impress enough of us. The interior comes full of tech, which is something we expect more and more in the following years, especially for EVs.

The 5 seater comes in two trims, the base eDrive 40 and the high performance M50, with the latter being the more impressive one, equipped with an Electric motor capable of 536hp and xDrive, BMW’s all wheel drive solution. In terms of autonomy, it’s stated at 227 or 300 miles depending on the variant.

Overall, despite the lack of some features that could come as standard for the high price, the i4 manages to make a good impression.

21. Audi S4

The Audi S4 is a fine luxury sedan, with a superbly refined and lavish interior that comes in three trims, with Prestige being the most sought after, at a starting price of $52,995.

This S variant comes with a 3.0 liter V6 Turbo engine and all wheel drive, so it’s thrilling enough on the road, but it’s not as powerful as other competitors out there.

Despite that, the ostentatious cabin offers much more than other rivals, while the sportiness is clearly seen in its acceleration, making every trip as fun or as comfortable as desired.

20. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 needs no introduction, as it’s garnered plenty of attention since its launch. With its advanced electric powertrain able to reach some of the most impressive driving ranges in the pack, it’s hard not to think of it as one of the best choices.

But despite the obvious high-end performance and the top notch tech features it comes with, the Tesla lacks the refinement and style seen in most other competitors on the luxury market.

All in all, it’s still a top option especially given its amazing driving range.

19. Audi A3

Probably one of the nicest of the bunch, at least when it comes to smaller sized luxury sedans, the Audi A3 wonderfully combines style with performance.

Its road manners are as impressive as the cabin is sophisticated, giving the A3 a nice advantage over its rivals, if you add the starting price of about $37,895 for its most distinct variant of the 3 available, the Premium quattro. This one comes equipped with a 2.0 liter I4 Turbo engine and all wheel drive as standard.

The tech features inside are enough for every need, with a large infotainment screen as the highlight, while the excellent interior offers a sophisticated design and finish, with extremely comfortable seats. There’s nothing to hate about the A3’s cabin.

18. Genesis G70

Everything you imagine about when you think luxury sedans the Genesis G70 probably offers, and at a more affordable price than some of its European rivals. It’s stylish, deluxe and comes with a superb cabin.

While lacking a bit in the power department, the 2.0 liter Turbo and all wheel drive of its most popular trim is powerful enough for most. And at a starting price of a little over $40k, there’s not much to complain about.

The gorgeous interior comes with features that are offered as extras in similar cars offered by other luxury brands, which explains why the G70 is the best selling option from Hyunday’s luxury brand.

17. Cadillac CT5-V

The Cadillac CT5-V is one impressive car when it comes to power and road manners, no matter if you choose the standard or the Blackwing variant, which is the more powerful of the two with its beast of an engine, a 6.2 liter V8 S/C.

To make things even more interesting, Cadillac offers a manual option on its Blackwing model, perfect for the wealthy who haven’t forgotten to have fun as well. The downside is the starting price, which rises to around $85k, around $30k more than for the standard trim.

On the other hand, the CT5-V doesn’t offer as much as you’d expect in terms of interior luxury, as the cabin is lacking when compared to the competition.

16. Volvo S60

With its charming simplicity, the Volvo S60 delivers a minimalistic and elegant interior, with many standard features that come as extras in other competitor models.

Performance-wise, the S60 will disappoint some people, with only a 2.0 liter Turbo engine that doesn’t rise to the power and sportiness of some of its rivals.

On the other hand though, it more than compensates through the excellent interior which provides a premium experience and extremely comfortable seats, not to mention the many features that come as standard.

15. BMW 4 Series

Although some people might say this is a Gran Coupe not a luxury sedan per se, the redesigned BMW 4 Series is everything you’d expect from a premium BMW sedan, delivering the high performance, excellent handling and the comfort that the Bavarian brand has used us with for so many years.

Offered in two trim levels, the most interesting is the 430i Gran Coupe RWD, with a starting price of about $46k and the 2.0 liter I4 Turbo engine as standard.

14. Cadillac CT4

Sufficiently sporty, the Cadillac CT4 offers refinement and a smooth comfortable ride to match for the not so powerful 2.7 liter Turbo engine.

The Premium Luxury, its most interesting trim of the 3, is offered at a starting price of almost $40k, with many standard features like power front seats, dual zone automatic climate control and automatic emergency braking.

13. Polestar 2

Polestar, a standalone electric car company that has its roots in Volvo’s in-house performance arm for those who haven’t heard of it, offers a powerful and techy all wheel drive electric vehicle with an interesting design.

The Polestar 2 comes in only one variant, the Launch Edition Fastback, offered for a starting price of $61,200 with an Electric motor that’s powerful enough but lacks the range offered by other EVs in the same category.

12. Karma GS 6

The Karma GS 6 is the first ever electric vehicle from the Atlanta based Karma Automotive company. It’s offered for a base price of $95,700 and comes with a Plug-In Hybrid 1.5 liter inline 3 Turbo engine and rear wheel drive.

Its interior for the Luxury trim comes with leather heated seats, dual zone climate control and even a heated steering wheel, plus many others, making it a good option to consider.

11. Volvo S60 Recharge

The Volvo S60 Recharge comes as the hybrid variant of the regular S60, with a Plug-In Hybrid 2.0 liter I4 S/C, offering more than enough power with its 415hp and a good acceleration.

In the cabin, the S60 Recharge features plush features and comforts and refined materials, with several innovative safety features. The base price for the Inscription trim, which is the most popular, rises to over $51k.

10. Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF is an overall good luxury sedan, ticking all the essential boxes of one, with good smooth handling, balanced power and plenty of space and features inside the cabin.

It offers comfy seats, a superb infotainment system and a nicely designed interior, but it could do better if you compare it to its rivals. The engine performs well, but it won’t make the XF the super sporty luxury sedan you might expect it to be.

Overall, it’s a well rounded car and the affordable price makes it interesting enough.

9. Audi S6

Sophisticated and powerful, the Audi S6 has everything it needs to take on many sports cars and offer a deluxe driving experience.

The 5 seater comes in 2 trim levels, out of which the Prestige is the one to choose if you’ve got at least $75k, especially for its 2.9 liter Turbo V6 S/C engine and all wheel drive.

Its top notch interior offers plenty of modern tech features while keeping a luxury aesthetic through the use of leather upholstery and wood trim.

8. Maserati Ghibli

Equipped with an amazing 580hp twin turbo V8 in its top trim level, the Maserati Ghibli is the Italian version of the Beauty and the Beast, all in one superb package.

The performance is what you’d expect from a turbocharged V8 while the interior is a plush and comfortable one, but lacks in some regards and doesn’t live up to the Maserati name, and the adaptive cruise control and automated emergency braking come with a $4000 bump in the already high starting price of over $77k.

7. Cadillac CT4-V

The Cadillac CT4-V is probably one of the best sedans on the American market, with a sportiness and fun factor not found in many other similar cars. The CT4-V performs admirably on the road, while its style and features make you wanting for a detour before reaching your destination.

As with the CT5-V, the manual Blackwing is the favorite here, with a starting price of almost $60k and a 3.6 liter 472hp Twin Turbo V6 and rear wheel drive.

6. Acura TLX

Elegant, fun to drive and comfortable, the Acura TLX is an excellent and undervalued premium car that offers a lot for less money than its rivals.

Of the five trim levels, the A-Spec Package FWD comes with a 2.0 liter inline four Turbo which offers sufficient power for most people. The TLX is a good balance between performance and luxury.

There’s also the Type S variant with a high performance 3.0 liter turbocharged V6 for those who want even more power.

5. Genesis G80

Combining good looks and a deluxe cabin full of the latest tech with a lower than expected price, the Genesis G80 is tough to beat when compared with its European rivals.

Equipped with a 2.5 inline four turbocharged engine and all wheel drive, it delivers good performance on the road.

The car looks premium both on the exterior and inside the spacious cabin, which comes with nice finishes and plenty of driving and safety features.

4. Audi A6

The Audi A6 impresses on all fronts. The interior comes with the refinement expected from such a car, and the ride is all fun given the 3.0 liter V6 turbo and all wheel drive.

The base price is a little higher than other rivals at over $60k, but as the saying goes, you get what you pay for. Inside the cabin you’ll find only premium materials and expensive features. The car also got a five star safety rating, which is a thing to consider when looking for more affordable options.

3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E-Class from Mercedes-Benz is as luxurious as you could get. The redesigned 2022 model brings with new front and rear style changes, a new steering wheel, the latest infotainment system, plus new driver-assistance features.

In its top trim, the E 450 4MATIC Sedan, it features a 3.0 liter inline six turbo engine with hybrid drive which outputs 362hp and an all wheel drive system for good on-road capabilities.

2. BMW 5-Series

The BMW 5-Series comes with stellar performance from its beast of an engine, the 627hp V8, but impresses in other regards as well, with a superb and refined cabin.

The interior is spacious, comfortable, and boasts many nice features as standard. It’s easily seen that BMW has used only high end materials for its 5-Series. The infotainment system is very user friendly, and the car is one of the most well rounded you’ll find.

The price though, might feel a little too much when you start adding extras.

1. Lexus ES

While not overly competitive when it comes to road performance, the Lexus ES shines in every other regard. It’s super comfortable, very well equipped and reliable midsize sedan with plenty of room for 5.

The spacious cabin is all about creature comforts and doesn’t lack anything. From high quality materials to the modern touchscreen infotainment system, the cabin offers a serene driving experience, making the Lexus ES one of the most comfortable cars for daily commutes.

The best option when it comes to motorization is a 3.5 liter V6, which is plenty if you don’t want to race to where you need to go.

Final Thoughts

There you go, these are the 22 best luxury sedans you could go for in 2022. With plenty of options, from performance beasts to well balanced all-round vehicles, this list has something for everyone. Of course, there are many other super luxurious options out there, from Rolls Royce to Bentley, but we consider those limousines and that’s a completely different talk. Do you have any other favorites?