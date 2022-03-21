The 25 Best Affordable Luxury Cars in 2022

What comes to mind when you think of luxury cars? Most people would probably answer the sky-high price, without knowing that actually a lot of luxurious vehicles cost a lot less than most people think.

With careful selection, driving a deluxe car with all the comforts your heart desires shouldn’t be that out of reach. With the evolution of technology, many premium features come now as standard across a large range of vehicles, pushing the overall price down.

Also, competition plays a large role here, with more and more car manufacturers striving to offer a better experience at a more affordable price, further closing the gap between what was once only available to the rich and what was reserved to the rest.

In this article we decided to take a closer look at the automotive market and find the best luxury cars at slightly more affordable starting prices. Most of the cars in this list are below the $50,000 mark brand new, so they cost just a little bit more than the average family sedan.

Without further ado, these are the most affordable luxury cars:

25. BMW X1 – $35,400

Probably one of the most popular SUV’s on the market in recent years, the BMW X1 is not a bad option at all, considering all the nice features it comes with.

Sure, you’ll need to skip the premiums and be satisfied with the standard options, but you’ll still get to enjoy the 228 horsepower and zero to sixty in under 7 seconds.

24. Cadillac XT4 – $36,790

An entry level model from Cadillac, the XT4 ticks all the right boxes for a premium SUV.

Offering sufficient power with its 237 horsepower 2.0 L turbocharged inline-four, the Cadillac XT4 is a good enough option if you go for the base model, without the high end features.

23. Lexus UX – $33,000

With a base price of $33,000, the new Lexus UX comes closer to the entry level luxury cars, while offering plenty of fun.

It’s a sporty crossover with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 as standard, the company’s proprietary driver safety and assistance technology.

22. Lincoln Corsair – $37,100

The Lincoln Corsair comes renewed for 2022 with high-end technology and a more sophisticated interior, leaving the impression of more luxury at a lower entry cost.

Equipped with a 2.5 L four-cylinder engine and an electric motor, the new Corsair is a hybrid. But it also comes in a lower price base variant with a turbocharged 2.0 L four-cylinder and front-wheel drive only. You could get more premium features and all-wheel drive, but the price goes higher.

21. Infiniti QX50 – $37,600

Coming equipped with a 300 horsepower twin-turbo V6 as standard, the Infiniti QX50 is a good option, though it could offer more in terms of premium features for the given price.

20. Genesis G70 – $37,500

Beautiful and with a premium feel, the Genesis G70 it’s definitely a good option. The entry level offers plenty of nice features, such as heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and adaptive cruise control, plus one of the best warranties on the automotive market today.

It’s also one of the coolest-looking luxury sport sedans you could buy right now.

19. BMW 5-Series – $54,200

The new BMW 5-Series is a wonderful addition to the German manufacturer’s midsize sedan range, with a myriad of options, from low-end to high-end trim levels.

The base level, starting at $54,200, comes equipped with a 2.0 L turbocharged four-cylinder with 248 horsepower that pushes the car from zero to sixty in under 6 seconds.

Inside, there’s plenty of features and technology, all crafted at the legendary BMW standards.

18. Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV – $36,200

A good luxury all-rounder, the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV is comfortable, efficient and comes with all the advanced technologies expected from such a vehicle.

It’s equipped with a 2.0 L four-cylinder turbocharged engine able to deliver 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty for most people’s needs.

17. Acura ILX – $26,500

Probably one of the most affordable entry-level premium cars on the market today, the Acura ILX benefits from the reliability and safety of a Honda while boasting all the nice features of a premium.

It comes with heated seats, sunroof and the AcuraWatch safety and driver assistance features, and given the low entry price of only $26,500, it’s well worth the money.

16. Lexus ES 350 – $40,800

With a gorgeous interior wrapped in leather, wood and aluminum, the Lexus ES 350 is one of the plushest sedans you could find at an affordable price.

Standard motorization on this one comes with 203 horsepower, which is enough for a comfortable ride no matter where you’re going. And when you consider the quality and technology poured in this vehicle, it shows that Lexus didn’t sacrifice anything when designing the car.

15. Audi A3 – $33,900

The fourth generation of the Audi A3 is the German carmaker’s entry level model into their luxury range. First out in 1996, this car has impressed generations of Europeans and continues to do so even today. It has also got over the pond to the United States, so Americans who love European cars could enjoy it as well.

14. Genesis G80 – $48,250

The Genesis G80 is a beauty and that shows in the level of quality and finish comparable to a Bentley.

Motorization wise, it comes with a 2.5 liter turbocharged engine outputting no less than 300 horsepower for the base model, which starts at the price of $48,250. Though higher end variants come with more powerful engines, you’d have to pay more money for those.

On the other hand, the base model of the G80 shows no compromise on the interior, with quality leather trim and soft-touch finishes, and a classy minimalist dashboard boasting a 14.5 inch infotainment center.

13. Land Rover Discovery Sport – $41,900

Land Rover offers their Discovery Sport as an affordable compact SUV starting at $41,900, with the base model offering enough features and a very enjoyable interior.

What you can expect from the British company is all-wheel drive, driver assistance technologies and a deluxe and comfortable interior to enjoy your ride, no matter where you go.

12. Audi Q4 E-Tron Q50 – $45,000

Probably one of the most expected electric car models, the Q4 E-Tron Q50, is finally here and it’s coming with plenty of high end tech and plush features.

It’s equipped with a dual electric motor setup outputting 295 horsepower with a max range of 250 miles between recharges. This is an impressive feat pulled by Audi, but the cabin is where the new Q4 really shines.

The combination of high-end technologies, quality, innovation, touch sensitive surfaces and superb lines give the impression you’re driving a much more expensive car.

11. Volvo XC40 -$34,100

The Swedish carmaker Volvo is recognized for the style, comfort and safety of their cars, and the XC40 isn’t an exception.

With a base price of $34,100, the XC40 offers that nice Momentum trim as standard, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, plus, as you might expect, advanced safety features.

10. Mercedes-Benz A 220 Sedan – $34,700

Mercedes-Benz has a lot on offer with their base A 220 Sedan, starting at the $34,700 price point.

The new A-Class model features heated seats, driver assistance technology and a superb interior, but you’d have to make do with any other color besides black and white, as those are reserved for their highest paying customers.

9. Jaguar XF P250 – $46,000

Jaguar fans might find the XF P250 lacking in some regards, but the model is still Jaguar enough for as little as $46k.

The four-cylinder turbocharged engine it’s equipped with pushes the XF P250 fast and far enough, while the cabin still keeps that iconic grace and style Jaguar has accustomed its clients with across the decades.

Though it doesn’t come with the old classic wooden appearance inside, the minimalist style is enhanced with the modern sophistication of their in-house developed Pivi Pro infotainment system, making for an up-to-date interior.

8. BMW 2 Series – $36,350

Those looking for both sportiness and deluxe style, they can put their hopes in the new BMW 2 Series, which offers both for a starting price of only a little over $36k.

The compact coupe 230i boasts some nice sport seats and a myriad of other nice to haves, so there’s no reason not to go for it if you’re a fan of the German automaker.

7. Lexus IS – $39,000

The Lexus IS comes with the legendary reliability of a Toyota and the gorgeous looks and the elevated driving experience that Lexus kept offering its clients for decades.

Standard features for the base model include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto integration and a premium cabin, with enough plush and comfort to enjoy while on the road. And all that for a basic $39,000.

6. Mercedes E-Class – $56,000

Moving a little higher in price on this list, is the Mercedes E-Class, with a four cylinder turbocharged base model capable of 255 horsepower and a zero to sixty in 6.1 seconds.

While the performance doesn’t seem that amazing when compared to the other options on this list, the interior of the cabin is a different affair altogether.

The E-Class is simply astonishing inside. Everything is luxurious and the finish of the surfaces is jaw-dropping. If you’re a Mercedes fan, don’t even think about anything else. Paying extra for such a beauty is definitely worth it.

5. Jaguar E-Pace – $40,995

Another Jaguar, this time a compact luxury SUV, the new E-Pace is something worth considering for anyone.

The base model, priced at $40,995, comes with a turbocharged 2.0 liter four cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, heated front seats and advanced safety features.

4. Porsche 718 Cayman – $60,500

Moving even higher in price, we have the Porsche 718 Cayman, which is what the German carmaker has to offer to those on a budget. Sure, $60k it’s a hefty budget, but it’s the least you can shell out for a genuine Porsche experience.

The 718 Cayman, at its core, offers that sporty handling and superb driving experience Porsche fans are looking for.

Also, an advantage or disadvantage, depending on how you look at things and on your driving skill and preferences, the base Cayman only comes with a manual transmission. For an auto, you’ll look at an extra $3,210.

3. Volvo S90 – $52,850

When thinking of luxury cars, most people will have names other than Volvo crossing their minds. But Volvo does offer more bang for your buck than other carmakers on the market, and the new S90 is a perfect example of that.

The Scandinavian luxury sedan, as the Swedish company calls it, the Volvo S90 is beautiful both on the outside and on the inside, with a plush combination of wood and leather with brushed metal accents making for a serene cabin.

It also benefits from modern technology with a multitude of screens and switchgear to make the driving experience as comfortable as possible.

Under the hood it comes with a 2.0 liter straight four engine, both turbocharged and supercharged, capable of 295 horsepower and of a zero to sixty run in 6.7 seconds.

2. Cadillac CT5 – $37,295

Those looking for an American made affordable luxury car will find it in the form of the Cadillac CT5. With a starting price of only $37,295, it’s cheaper than some of the other options found across the pond in Europe.

Looking at motorization, we have a 3.0 liter V6 twin turbocharged engine capable of 335 horsepower, paired with a rear wheel drive and a 10 speed automatic transmission.

The inside looks all modern and techy with luxury materials, though in some areas it’s lacking in quality. But for what it offers overall and considering the price, you could say it’s a bargain.

1. Maserati Ghibli – $78,600

The most expensive option on our list is the Maserati Ghibli, with a double start price than most other options we covered here. It’s $78,600, but it’s got plenty of charm and power to justify every single penny.

Under the hood, we’ve got a 345 horsepower twin turbocharged V6 capable of pushing this Italian beauty from zero to sixty in just 5.1 seconds.

Inside the cockpit, you’ve got luxury and modern tech wonderfully combined in a superb design that shows the excellent Italian spirit, elegance and passion that has gotten the Maserati name to the heights of the automotive industry.

All in all, there are plenty of interesting cars that promise a luxurious experience and feel at a fraction of the cost of a Bentley, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari or any other high-end automaker. Which of these cars is your favorite?