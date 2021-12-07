These Are The 20 Most Luxurious Buses In The World

Road trips are the best, but they are even better when they are done in style. That’s how luxury buses became a new trend that is definitely growing all over the world. Some of the buses on our list look unique from the outside, but the inside is something else completely. You get the best of both worlds: travel and style. With features that give you the same upscale lifestyle you are used to at home, those buses allow you to explore new places without giving up any conveniences.

Those who are lucky enough to afford it can choose from any of those models we picked here. There are some truly extravagant buses, but there are a few that are more feasible. Mind you, if you’re in the market for a luxury bus, you’re probably not going to care about the price too much. Ease of access, features, and availability are probably considerations that are more important to you.

Without further ado, let’s see which are the 20 most luxurious buses in the world.

20. Prevost Country Coach

Country coaches are the company’s one of many models of luxury buses. Prevost brings you a bit of glam on the road, for a fairly reasonable price. One of their more affordable models, the Country Coach has a decent exterior design and a comfortable interior for long hours on the road.

The design is aerodynamic, and the stainless steel shell provides you with safety. The interior cedar cabinets and walls, the master bedroom, bathroom, closet, and porcelain floors offer you a touch of glam while traveling.

19. Entegra Coach Cornerstone 45 DLQ

One of the most affordable luxury buses on our list, this baby comes in at $456K. Featuring a 600 hp turbocharged engine, it delivers excellent road performance. With a simple exterior, the interior comes with three decor options, so you can make it your own.

All Entegra coaches come with a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom, porcelain flooring, and other amenities such as TV and appliances. So you can cook your own meals and enjoy streaming your favorite shows while on the road.

18. Country Coach Magna 630

Equipped with a C-13 Caterpillar engine which offers great performance, the Magna 630 has some cool features worth mentioning. Probably one of the coolest is the inbuilt garage that allows you to take your car on your travels.

Another feature that facilitates life on the road is a hydro hot hydronic system that is installed in the structure of the bus and that delivers hot water. The posh interior is also adorned with a spacious and glossy lounge, beautiful floors, among other nice details.

17. Entegra Coach Cornerstone 45W

A little higher in price, this other model from Entegra comes with a 605hp 15L Cummins ISX turbocharged engine that is powerful on the road. The Spartan Chassis also makes it a sturdy ride, so you can enjoy a smooth ride on any terrains.

Some amenities this model offers are a leather dinette booth, wifi, Winegard Trav Ler dish network, and solar panels. Decorated with high-end furnishings, this temporary home away from home is great overall.

16. American Coach American Eagle

Considered affordable by luxury bus standards, the American Coach Eagle comes with a 605 hp Cummins X15 engine. It has an aluminum structure and the design is interlocking. The company’s flagship model offers a riding experience that will take you on another level.

Enhanced with foam seating, the ride will be super comfy. Other features provided are the keyless entry, wind sensor, solar panel, 360 degree camera, a high heating system, as well as a 12.5k generator that ensures your comfort for the duration of your ride.

15. Emerald 0410

A good looking coach from the outside, it is even better on the inside. Equipped with poshly designed furniture that will make you feel homey, their bathroom is even better. Two tvs, a Creston remote control system, and an electric fan cooling system will make you comfy for your entire trip.

Not to mention that the conversion shell Prevost H3-45 comes with a Volvo D13 engine that has ample power to deal with any road challenges.

14. Unicat Amerigo International

One of the best luxurious buses in the world, its exterior gives it an off-road vibe. Nicknamed “The Beast”, it offers a performance that lives up to its name. You can take it on your more adventurous travels, on all types of terrains. Be it on water paths up to four feet deep, rocky roads, or the desert, the vehicle can handle it.

One of its most amazing features is its solar panels which generate its own power. The large gas tank comes in very handy, especially if you like to venture out far from civilization. Other interior amenities make this bus one of the best for road trips.

13. Monaco Dynasty 45P

One of the industry leaders when it comes to luxurious coaches, Monaco offers a few buses in their lineup. The Dynasty 45P features a 600 hp engine that is manufactured by Cummins, and it delivers great performance on the road.

To make you super comfortable on your travels, the lounge area is spacious, homey, and tastefully decorated. Among some other amenities are the wooden cabinets that offer you ample storage space, LED TV, porcelain floors, just to name a few.

12. Vario Signature

Owned by Mercedes-Benz, this bus is luxury at its best, and it has a great 523hp engine that can withstand the road. All its high quality running parts make this one of the best buses for long distance trips. But the interior doesn’t disappoint either. It has an exclusive modern design with an all-around glass light band.

Another cool feature that a few other models have as well is the built-in garage, so you can bring your car along. When you stop in a village or small town and you want to relax for a few days, you can have the luxury of taking your personal car, which is super cool.

11. Prevost Marathon Coach 1301

Equipped with a Volvo D13 and 500 hp engine, as well as an Allison 4000MHR transmission, this luxury bus from Prevost is one of the best in the world. Not only is it a powerful force on the road, the interior is what makes it a desirable vehicle as well.

Some of the amenities included are a rain shower head in the bathroom, an Apple Tv system installation, a Miele coffee center, among others. Their grounds effect lighting allows you to take your road trip to the next level, and set the mood for a relaxing venture.

10. Foretravel Realm FS6

Take this luxurious bus on your next road trip, and you might even find it at a discount! This Foretravel model comes with a 605hp cummins ISX 15L high torque diesel engine and a Spartan Premier K4 chassis.

Offering a smooth ride, this bus has an interior that makes you feel like you’re home away from home. Features such as heated floors, two solar panels that generate its own power source will give you all the cozy vibe you need. Plus the security cameras will give you a security feeling.

9. Volkner Mobil Performance Bus

Travelling in style is the new norm, and if you’re opting to get a few friends to go along with you, the Volkner Mobil Performance is the way to go. German engineering at its best and modern amenities on the go, you can start planning your next vacation and hit the road with a touch of glam.

The furniture is made from high quality materials, and the decor is tasteful yet practical. The entertainment system is top notch, but the best part has got to be its patented central garage system.

8. Newmar King Aire

Featuring an eye-catching exterior design and a lavish interior to match, the King Aire is living up to its royal name. Equipped with a 600 hp turbo diesel engine, it can handle on and off-road performance with no sweat. The luxurious leather interior, bedroom, and equipped kitchen make you comfortable, while the safety features keep your mind at ease.

The ABS and steering system that is equipped with power control help you to relax while driving. Meanwhile, the collision avoidance system warns you if you encounter hazards on the road.

7. Newell Coach P50

This is one of the most powerful and luxurious buses available on the market at the moment. It comes with a 605hp Cummins x15 engine, and 1950 ft lbs torque. But its power is not the only impressive quality the Newell Coach P50 has to offer. Manufactured for the 50th anniversary of the company, it is a bit more special than their others on the float.

The 20kW generator ensures the bus runs on enough power for long hours on the road, and the amenities are there to make you feel super cozy. Take their several LED TVs, or the 360 degree camera system, or the Bluetooth and iPod connection. You will feel connected even when you’re far away from home.

6. Foretravel IH-45 Luxury Motor Coach

Another motor coach that is priced at over one million dollars, the Foretravel IH-45 is a luxurious bus that is equipped with noise reduction, making it super comfortable for long drives. The eye-soothing exterior design, paired with a spacious interior makes the long hours more pleasant.

Another cool feature is the 20k generator the coach is equipped with, which provides ample backup to your electricity supply and four AC units. Safety is also high on the company’s list, with an ABS anti-lock braking system, carbon monoxide detector, tire blowout protection, and tire pressure sensors.

5. Prevost H3-45 VIP

If you want to feel like a real VIP, this is the luxury bus for you. Built for passionate high-end travelers, the sleek and modern luxurious built bus is one of the largest on the list, coming in at 12.5 feet tall. Offering great panoramic views that both the driver and the passengers can enjoy, you can take in the scenic views while travelling.

Equipped with features such as isolation from outside noise, temperature control, optimal light, and plenty of room to relax in. It also has lots of cargo space among the standard bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

4. Featherlite Vantare Platinum Plus

If you’re not shy of spending more than two million for your home away from home, this is one of the best models on the market to consider. Equipped with a 515 hp engine that provides smooth road experience, the Vantare Platinum Plus’s interior is out of this world. What awaits you is Italian leather furniture, marble floors and steps, and Swarovski crystals that adorn the place, among many luxurious amenities.

The dashboard and steering wheel are detailed with Sapele Pommel Veneers that are imported from Africa. But the piece de resistance has got to be the garage that is located under the bus, so you can bring your car along with you.

3. Marchi Mobile Elemment Palazzo

One of the most expensive luxurious buses in the world is the Elemment Palazzo from Marchi Mobile. The futuristic exterior design might be enough to justify the 3 million dollar price tag, but the interior amenities might also play a part. The spacious lounge area, master bedroom and bathroom, kitchen and spa are all considered standard fares in luxury living.

The ambient light control system, audio and wireless systems, satellite TV, a spa, two LED screens, are among some of their additional amenities. They didn’t name it a palace for nothing after all!

2. Prince Sultan Bin Fahd’s Bus

The Prince Sultan Bin Fahds of Saudi Arabia has his own bus, and it is extravagant, to say the least. One of the most expensive luxury buses in the world, it represents the lavish lifestyle the Prince leads. Extravagant furnishings and amenities galore, we cannot even imagine what it is like to live like that. The engine is so powerful that it has its own room!

But seriously, you will feel like you’re staying at a five star hotel when travelling on this bus. The royal suite is luxurious and furnished with the best bedding materials, the en-suite bathroom is decorated with marble and gold details fit for royalty. Not to mention the top-of-the line entertainment system.

1. Super Bus, Dubai

The UAE is the epitome of luxury, and this bus that comes straight from Dubai is the perfect example. The vehicle is constructed from super light and durable fiber that is used for building missiles. Created in the Netherlands, the design of this impressive Super bus is unique, with the doors that open up, just like in a space shuttle. It can seat 23 passengers and it reaches speeds of up to 250 km/h, unheard of in any other bus in the world.

Each passenger can be seated super comfortably, and can control their own temperature. The seats are furnished with massage-like chairs made from real leather, and have their own airbags. The modern technology this bus is equipped with will make any ride one of a kind.

Now that you’ve seen the 20 most luxurious buses in the world, are you ready to plan your next road trip?