The 15 Best Golf Carts You Can Buy Right Now

One of the most popular yet expensive hobbies out there is golf. Tee time can be super fun, especially if you’re well equipped. Whether you know exactly the golf cart you need or would like a helping hand, this post should definitely clear up a few things.

Sure, walking from tee to tee is great exercise, but carrying your golf clubs around can get very tiresome. That’s where the golf cart comes in. Yes, it might be pricey, but so worth it. Especially if golfing is how you spend most of your free time.

So what is it you should look for when buying a golf cart?

One of the most important considerations before thinking of anything else is whether you want an electric or gas propelled cart.

The electric carts are cheaper to operate and quieter than the gas ones. These low-maintenance vehicles are also versatile and better for the environment.

The gas propellers carts, on the other hand, give you more speed and power to get around on the court, and can even be used on public roads.

If you live in a gated golf community, you might also need it as your main mode of transportation. Therefore investing into something more dependable and that checks most of the following boxes is worth it long term.

Factors to Consider When Investing in a Golf Cart

Some of the things you should consider are:

Price

Tire quality

Warranty

Customization options

Headlights

Canopy

Storage option for accessories, such as cooler bags

Windshield

There are three types of windshields that might affect your price: acrylic – the least expensive, impact modified acrylic that is mixed with rubber – it is more resistant to impact, and polycarbonate – provides the highest level of impact-resistance.

The battery is another important factor to take under consideration. There are three types of batteries:

AGM lead-acid, considered the most durable and resistant to vibration.

Gel lead-acid, they work even on rough terrains.

Flooded lead-acid, or “wet cell”, which are not sealed.

What about new vs. used carts?

That is a very personal decision that is impacted mostly by money. It is just like buying a used car; the same concept applies. Sure, the used golf cart will be significantly cheaper, but investing in a new cart will give you peace of mind.

If you have to go the used cart route, you should really pay attention to those following details:

Ask them if they bought it brand new and how they used it. Inquire about the history of the vehicle if there was more than one previous owner.

Check the amp-hour of the battery and its age. Also, see if the parts that need replacing are still available.

Ask about the warranty, if it is applicable to the new owner.

Double check which accessories are part of the deal.

Test drive it, and always try to negotiate the price down.

Don’t be shy to ask the previous owner lots of questions. After all, it’s your hard-earned money you are spending.

Golf Cart Maintenance

As previously mentioned, electric golf carts don’t require much maintenance. You basically just have to remember to charge and maintain the battery. The gas-powered carts, on the other hand, need a lot more attention.

You have to regularly do oil and filter changes, just like on your car. Replace the spark plugs when needed. You might need to change your battery, clutch, driver belt, and starter brush eventually.

After all, the golf cart is a motorized vehicle and you should treat it as such. With just a little TLC, you should enjoy it for years to come.

Having said all that, it’s finally time to show you the 15 best golf carts that you can buy right now.

15. Club Car Villager 2

A comfortable and stylish ride, this model is equipped with their standard 4-cycle Subaru 404cc engine. It tops 15 mph, all while being one of the greatest energy efficient options available.

You can pick from a few color options, and it rolls on 10-inch Champion alloy wheels and Kenda Pro Tour tires. You can customize it by picking from a few additional accessories to make it your own. Equipped with many golf accessories, it offers a smooth and stable ride.

14. E-Z-GO Freedom TXT

A versatile option from the premium brand in the golf carting industry, the Freedom TXT comes in a wide array of colors. You also have a choice to go with an electric 48V DC drivetrain or EXI closed loop EFI gas engine, up to you.

Either model comes equipped with comfortable seats, modern headlights, and a good amount of storage. All the great specs offer you a comfortable ride on the golf course.

13. Club Car Onward 6 Passenger

If you’re always golfing with friends, this cart will be a good option for you as it seats six passengers. The suspension that supports the larger cart is improved with this model.

A highly customizable cart, the many accessories and features make this one of the smoother rides out.

The stable suspension, despite the size of the cart, makes the ride super comfortable. Another praise this particular model gets from customers is the extra legroom.

12. Yamaha Adventurer Super Hauler

Although one of the most reliable brands, the reason we placed it so low on our list is the lack of customization options. But if you’re fine with the basic model, you will be happy with the reliability and space it offers.

With capabilities of carrying large loads, the Super Hauler’s huge cargo bed will come in handy. The engine is a low emission 357cc single-cylinder Yamaha engine that produces lots of power and decent speed.

11. E-Z-GO Express L6

Another well rated cart, but unfortunately it comes with no customizations. The engine is energy efficient and reliable though, which is reassuring. The low-emission 4-cycle 401cc engine produces power of 13.5 hp, and can go up to speeds of 16 mph.

It can also carry a load of up to 1200 lbs, so up to six passengers can fit comfortably. The all-terrain tires are great for a comfortable ride even on rough courts, and the hydraulic shock absorbers will keep the ride smooth.

10. Cushman Shuttle 6

This versatile and large capacity golf cart offers you so much more. Another perfect vehicle for the gated community lifestyle, this six passenger cart can haul up to 1200 pounds. All your gear and extra stuff can fit nicely, so you and your friends don’t have to carry your gear on your back.

The optional weather accessories make this cart suitable even if the weather decides to be uncooperative. Equipped with a 4-cycle, 401cc low emission engine that can produce 13.5 hp and 18×8.5 4-ply rated tires, it is a pretty versatile cart.

9. Club Car Onward Lifted 4 Passenger

What differentiates this model from others on this list is that it is lifted off the ground. Although this feature doesn’t give the smoothest ride, you will be able to venture on some more rough terrains.

The high-quality engine provides for great performance, and the lifted cart gives you better stability on and off the course. Another plus when picking this model is that parts are easy to replace and are readily available, unlike some other brands.

8. Cushman Shuttle 2

A versatile cart that allows you to haul all your gear and then some around, the Cushman Shuttle 2 offers a powerful ride. The 4-cycle 401cc low emission engine produces 13.5 hp, and can reach top speeds of 16 mph.

The maximum load it can carry is 1200 pounds, and since it is a two seater, it makes for a great gated community all purpose vehicle. The leaf spring suspension system is equipped with hydraulic shock absorbers, which make your ride comfortable.

7. Club Car Precedent I3

The only con this cart has is that it only accommodates two people. Other than that, a solid choice overall. Covers a good distance, acceptable speed for the electric golf cart, although the gas one is a bit faster.

The technology that the cart is equipped with promotes a smooth overall ride. The engine is a 14hp single cylinder Subaru EX40 404cc. The tubeless tires offer great traction and the front hydraulic shocks provide its passengers with comfort.

6. Yamaha Drive 2 PTV

Another top brand when it comes to golf carts, the Yamaha Drive 2 is a low maintenance, quiet gas golf cart. The many great specs make this a very liked model, just be mindful that some golf courts do not allow gas carts.

But if they do, you will get double duty from this one, as it is great off course as well. Fairly easy to manoeuvre, it requires a bit less maintenance than the typical gas golf carts.

It features the low emissions Yamaha 357 cc single-cylinder engine, and can reach top speeds of 19 mph. It can even go on hills on inclines of 15 degrees. All in all, a solid choice that will last you for years.

5. Club Car Onward 2 Passengers

This is the best offering from Club Car, the “Golf Gold Standard”, a premium golf carts manufacturer. The highly customizable golf cart that can fit four passengers, although ideally it is meant for two. It comes in both electric or gas powered options, seven different colors, and it provides a comfortable ride.

Whether on or off the golf course, you can enjoy the speed it can reach, just make sure you respect the law! Its 404cc four cycle Subaru engine produces 14hp, and the tank can easily last you for the duration of the game.

The SportDrive steering mechanism offers great turning capabilities, and it comes with many other great specs.

4. Garia Via Luxury Golf Car

From Danish brand Garia comes this stylish, street legal golf cart that will make it your neighbour’s envy. The brand is high-quality, and so is the price to go with it. But it is so worth it.

The ride is super smooth, and for a vehicle that does double duty as a mode of transportation in your gated community, this is the way to go. It features automotive style-shocks and springs, glossy black rear mudguards, and an aerodynamic roof.

The heated windshield is a nice plus, and the touch dashboard a cool accessory that gives this premium cart a top spot on our list.

3. E-Z-GO Freedom RXV

A reliable, premiere brand, E-Z-GO brings you this model for one of our top picks. With speeds reaching close to 20 mph for the electric cart, the gas propelled engine is even faster.

Offering some nice features such as the modern dashboard, it is a low-maintenance cart that seats two passengers. The battery life span is great, and your seats can be turned to face the rear of the cart if you prefer.

Although a great cart that could hold its value for years, it is reasonably priced for all the specs it offers.

2. Garia Monaco

Depending on the area you live in, this little vehicle might be too fast. In Europe customers can go up to 43 mph, but the laws in the US don’t permit more than 25mph, so you have to be mindful of that. But it is loaded with technology and it is overall a very luxurious golf cart.

Garia partnered with Mercedes-Benz for this beauty, and the result is an amazing state-of-the-art golf cart. An onboard touchpad, a screen that indicates the course’s layout, location, and scoring stats, among many other cool features are available.

It can connect to your phone via Bluetooth, and the electric motor can reach 11 kilowatts, while the battery can hold for up to six hours. Full of other cool specs, it is a favorite.

1. E-Z-GO Express S4

This is, in our opinion, the best model to buy in 2021. It checks lots of the boxes we previously mentioned while being a low maintenance vehicle. You can ride it on the golf course and off, as it is a pretty fast vehicle , and it looks sporty too!

This low-maintenance golf cart is equipped with high performance tires, and a new Elite Lithium and 72V AC Powertrain battery. Featuring a 4-cycle, low emission 404cc engine, it offers decent speed and capabilities of going on inclines up to 30 degrees.

If you prefer the gas powered model, the engine available is 13.5 hp. For a modern, street riding cart that offers lots of features, this could be your best bet.

There you have the list of the best 15 golf carts you can buy right now. Have you seen some better options that we might’ve missed?