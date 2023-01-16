The 15 Most Expensive PCs in 2023

These days, computers are used by nearly everyone, but the market for desktop computers has been steadily falling as more and more people choose portable hybrid PCs and high-performance laptops.

Even though we tend to favor laptops due to their portability and versatility, this does not indicate that PCs are no longer useful. If you are setting up a home office or a proper gaming room and aren’t too concerned with portability, a desktop computer may be a more practical and ergonomic choice.

Have you ever wondered why an identical Intel or AMD processor and almost, if not exactly, the same other hardware specs simply operate better and faster when used on a desktop computer as opposed to a laptop? At first glance, this may seem absurd, and you might even want to pin the blame on the laptop brand.

Nonetheless, on the whole, desktop computers offer more processing muscle for less money than portable ones. Furthermore, PCs usually have better cooling systems because their size and construction don’t limit them.

This is also why desktop computers tend to have more tightly integrated structures for their hardware parts, making them a significantly better product overall. But what makes a PC good?

What Makes a PC Valuable?

The Processor

Time and speed matter. Therefore, when looking to purchase a new computer, the processor, also known as the CPU, is a key component. This is where the magic happens, and it’s what determines how fast your computer can run.

The most essential characteristic of a CPU is clock speed, measured in gigahertz (GHz). The greater the clock speed, the quicker the computer. But you will also want to consider the number of processing cores.

Nowadays, a dual-core CPU is the very least, but a quad-core or even an octa-core processor will provide even more speed. Additionally, you will need to look at the number of threads on the processor, which measures how many tasks the computer can do at once, which is crucial for multitasking.

Memory

Memory is as fundamental to a computer as the processor itself. The temporary storage space used by a PC is called RAM, or random access memory. More RAM means your computer can hold more data in memory at once, which translates to better performance.

These days, even the most affordable computers have at least 8 GB of RAM, while the best have 16 GB or more. Nevertheless, you should be aware that not all RAM is the same. If you can afford it, upgrade to DDR5 RAM.

Graphics Card

The graphics card, or GPU, is another integral part of a computer. It performs graphics processing and is essential for gaming, video editing, and multitasking. Thus, when selecting a GPU, you should examine the number of cores, clock speed, and bandwidth.

The number of cores is significant since it dictates how many tasks a card can perform concurrently. The faster the card will be, the higher the GPU’s clock speed and bandwidth. You must also be sure that the card is interoperable with the monitor you will be using.

Storage

An integral feature of any PC is its storage capacity, where all of your data, including the operating system, programs, and files, are kept. There are two primary storage types: HDD and SSD. HDD, or hard disk drive, is the conventional storage medium. It is slower than SSD but less expensive.

Nevertheless, having a top-tier solid-state drive (SSD) in your PC is just as important as having a high-performance processor or graphics card when it comes to reducing the time it takes for games and other resource-intensive programs to load, which is why even the most budget-conscious users of PCs will choose an SSD over a hard drive.

The 15 Most Expensive PCs Right Now

The quality of a PC hinges on a wide range of factors, including the components it is made from, the speed of its processor, and the quality of its graphics card, among many others. Nonetheless, the capacity to tailor a computer to a unique user’s needs is arguably the most attractive feature.

Due to this, a high-end personal computer can be built with components costing as much as $50,000. When it comes to a computer with the highest price tag, there are no limits. Popular upgrades for such PCs include installing liquid cooling, using several graphics cards, and employing the latest and top-notch processors.

Moreover, premium sound cards, several hard drives, and even solid-state drives are common additions to these systems. When combined, all of them form a PC that is more high-priced than even the most sophisticated game consoles.

In this post, we will examine some of the 15 most expensive PCs in 2023 and analyze their features to determine why they cost so much and what has made them so popular among gamers and other power users.

15. CUK MSI Aegis RS 11TC-405US RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop – $4,854

The MSI Aegis RS 11TC-405US Gaming PC from CUK is the first-to-most costly computer on our list. The most up-to-date Intel Core i9-11900K Eight-Core Processor, Nvidia GeForce 3060 with 12GB, 128 GB of DDR4 memory, two 2TB SSD drives and a main 4TB hard drive are just some of the high-end components included in this machine.

As you can see, the hardware is identical to that of the other CUK PCs. Also, they have included no less than six CPU coolers, one of which is a liquid model.

However, its most striking feature is its exterior, which features several lighting fixtures and a sizable tempered glass screen that lets you take in the outstanding scenery.

14. HP OMEN 40L – $5,477

Omen, HP’s gaming brand, has made great efforts in recent years toward making its products easily customizable in its range of gaming PCs. At least on paper, the HP Omen 40L is an ideal compromise between being widely available and standing out from the competition.

Although the best configuration would set you back close to $5,000, the base model includes several good components for a far more affordable price. Even if you’re not a professional broadcaster, eSport pro, or content creator, we can see that being a splurge build for really ambitious players.

Powerful hardware like the AMD Ryzen 5900X processor, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of total storage can handle even the most graphically intensive games and their massive installation files. And with a GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, you can play games in native 4K or even 8K resolution without worrying about your system lagging.

13. Skytech Prism II Gaming PC Desktop – $5,798

Which comes first, the Skytech Prism II’s ability to play the newest games or its capacity to multitask in the workplace? Well, we are about to find out.

The design gives off a vibe of being focused on gaming, yet we can attest to its proficiency in both fields. Indeed, this high-end computer has a stunning aesthetic and robust components, so it’s no surprise that people are willing to shell out a lot of cash for it.

While the Prism II does a lot of things right, it was released after Nvidia’s huge push for its RTX 30-series graphics processing units. This is why the system is equipped with the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU. We might say we have reached the pinnacle of perfection.

12. Adamant Custom 16-Core Gaming Computer – $7,799

The 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor and 128 GB of DDR4 memory make this workstation a juggernaut. With a 4TB SSD and a 10 TB HDD, this system can handle any workload, from intensive databases to high-stakes gaming.

The GPU inside is a Quadro RTX 3090 with 12 GB of video RAM. Having that under your hood and the required $7,800, you can enter into any virtual world you can think of and conquer it without any doubts.

So, you can play League of Legends at its highest settings while working on video mergers in a web browser or running a resource-intensive program like Adobe Premiere Pro.

11. Velztorm Partix CTO Gaming Desktop – $8,178

As much as gamers want their PCs to be compelling and feature-rich, they also want them to have a modern design that blends in with the rest of their home entertainment setup. Adamant Custom is known for making great computers for gamers, as well as for educational institutions and governments. The company is based in the state of Ohio.

Thus, there is no shortage of premium options on the Velztorm Partix CTO Gaming Desktop. The specs include an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7-5800X CPU, 128 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 10 GB GDDR6X Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, an 8 TB solid-state drive, and a 6 TB hard disk drive. We’re talking about performance here!

10. IPASON Intel 10th Gen Gaming Desktop – $8,456

Look no further than IPASON for the most outlandish appearance on a personal computer, which looks straight out of “Alien vs. Predator” or the far future. Still, even though this machine looks whimsical, it is so strong that you can use it to win every competition.

IPASON was founded in 2013 and currently occupies a 43,000 square area and employs more than 800 people, making it one of the most reliable tech companies on the market.

This outstanding PC from IPASON has an Intel Core i9 10900K processor with 128 GB of RAM, an ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 2080Ti GPU, and 16 GB of memory. Also, being able to use four displays at the same time is a huge boost to productivity at work, making this computer the best option for tech-savvy millennials.

9. Adamant Custom 32-Core Workstation – $12,499

The Adamant Custom 32-Core Workstation boasts a top-tier 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor and an Nvidia RTX 3090 GPU with 24 GB of visual RAM to ensure it can handle even the most demanding gaming requirements.

Moreover, if you’re on the fence about using a PC that looks like a rocket (see the IPASON described above), this one is a perfect compromise between a traditional case and a sleek, modern design. For about $12,500, you can have this gaming rig fully loaded with the maximum spec of 256 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 4 TB SSD.

8. Adamant Custom 64-Core Liquid Cooled Workstation Computer PC – $13,199

The next computer in question is by Adamant and is a liquid-cooled behemoth powered by an AMD Threadripper 3990X. The lightning-fast machine includes 256 GB of RAM and 2 terabytes of SSD.

Although there are a variety of approaches, most desktop computers use either air or liquid cooler to keep the processor at an optimal temperature. Both systems work similarly and do the same thing, which is to take heat from the CPU and send it to the other parts.

Both cooling systems are highly effective when executed properly, but thrive in different settings. The aesthetic design, however, is one of the most noticeable. Typically, liquid-cooled computers are considered more stylish and flamboyant.

7. Lenovo ThinkStation P620 – $18,046

Lenovo’s ThinkStation P620 is appropriately described as “performant to the nines”. This time around we are dealing with AMD’s latest flagship processor, the 64-core Threadripper Pro 5995WX, and it’s (pun intended) like a fairy tale.

Although its real power lies within, the ThinkStation P620 presents itself professionally on the outside as well. The frame is made almost entirely of steel, measuring 17.3 by 6.5 by 18.1 inches (HWD) and weighing up to 53 pounds. To make relocation less of a chore, carrying handles are included.

You may also take advantage of the sky-high 1 TB SSD, 64 GB of RAM, five 3.5-inch disks, and several M.2 drives. Thus, you can rest assured you can depend on this system for a long time because it is easy to maintain and has a lot of flexibility when it comes to upgrading its hardware.

6. NextComputing Edge XTA Workstation Desktop – $21,895

NextComputing’s technology is acclaimed for its “small-footprint” designs, which don’t impair performance. With 256 GB DDR4 RAM and a 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 32-Core processor, you can run resource-intensive programs and stream video up to 4K quality.

Two M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drives provide a total of 1.5TB of storage capacity, giving you enough space for your projects and enhancing the overall speed of your system. This PC can be used for gaming, but it can also be put to work in fields like high-performance medical imaging and intelligence gathering.

5. Acer ConceptD 900 Desktop – $22,999

The ConceptD 900 is designed for the most proficient individuals and can handle any project or task. With an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000, you can create some of the most breathtaking 3D models and virtual simulations, which seem even more stunning due to the ray tracing technology.

Aside from that, this workstation includes two processors, which provide forty cores when combined. This is especially beneficial if you run several intensive programs simultaneously. Moreover, 192 GB of RAM also provides ample temporary storage space.

4. Digital Storm Aventum X – $23,847

Enjoy unrivaled speed that can’t be found on any other computer. Digital Storm provides one of the most advanced systems on the market with a bespoke liquid supply system and pre-routed power for graphics cards.

The Aventum X was built from the ground up to perform at or above expectations. Its 64-core processor, 256 GB of memory, and 5.2 GHz of processing power when overclocked, allow even the most powerful hardware configurations to work to their full potential.

Getting in on the fun will cost you $15,000 or more if you want the maximum available specifications, such as a Threadripper PRO 3955WX processor with 64 GB of DDR4 memory. So, to sum up, Digital Storm makes an unbeatable PC that is easy to use and employs some of the most cutting-edge technology available right now.

3. HP Z8 G4 Workstation – $42,884

Forget clicking and waiting. The HP Z8 G4 Workstation is a powerhouse that targets those who create precise products like racing cars or rockets, for whom the computer was built to perform the most intricate simulations.

A fully equipped, top-notch system should be able to run 3D simulations and edit 8K footage in real-time, and this PC’s Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 processor along with 512 GB of RAM makes it a breeze.

All in all, this computer can not only do the most complex graphic analyses, but it can also run any game at the highest level possible, a level that only industry experts need.

2. 8Pack OrionX PC – $43,939

By putting two different modes into one frame, the cutting-edge 8Pack OrionX computer has surprised everyone.

The main system has three overclocked Nvidia RTX 3090 graphic cards paired with the latest Intel Core i9-10980XE processor, 128 GB of DDR4 RAM, a Seagate Barracuda 10 TB hard drive, an Intel 750 PCI-EX 1.2 TB SSD and two Samsung 850 Pro 1 TB SSD.

The backup system has a Seagate Barracuda 10 TB HDD, two Samsung 960 Polaris 512 GB SDDs, an Nvidia Titan X Pascal 12 GB graphics card, and an Intel Core i7-7700K processor. A Super Flower Leadex Platinum 2000 W/8-Pack power supply is also included.

This means that Orion’s PC provides breathtaking speeds. In the Fire Strike Extreme benchmark, its GPU with three cards got a score of 29,706, while a PC with just one GPU usually scores 13,000 points less.

Be that as it may, this computer is jaw-dropping, especially for those who regularly juggle multiple tasks at once. Imagine a scenario where you are a dedicated gamer and

are also just starting as a 3D artist. This would be your second-to-none PC, without a doubt.

1. NextComputing The Edge DL – $54,950

The outstanding Edge DL from NextComputing receives first place in our ranking with a 64-core AMD EPYC 7702P processor, 128 threads, a base clock of 2.0 GHz, and a turbo boost of 3.35 GHz.

In addition to its strong processor, this computer features ample RAM (256 to be precise). These parts alone have a list price of $4,500 each.

To put this in context, the Sony PlayStation 3 only has 256 MB of RAM. Therefore, even if Edge DL may not be flashy because it has a simple design, it makes up for it with a professional-grade NVIDIA system that costs thousands of dollars and a configuration that exceeds even the highest expectations.

Final Words

What if, in addition to a Bugatti Veyron in your garage, you wanted the absolute peak of gaming PCs for your home theater?

Yes, it looks like you can get a ridiculously expensive PC or 15 that suits your needs. Is there one that has caught your eye?