In our day and age, a laptop is a necessary tool we use either for work or pleasure. Many people are still working from home, so owning a laptop is second nature. We cannot function in today’s world without one.

The list we compiled is not of your everyday laptops that you can grab for under or around $1,000. This list includes some of the most expensive laptops that have ever sold.

There are some reasonably priced ones, but a couple of them will run you over one million dollars. It’s bonkers, I know, but it’s up to you to decide if such a purchase would be worth it.

Do they have some special features that we haven’t heard of, are the specs out of this world? Are the embellishments they are adorned with what you’re paying for? If these are some of the questions you’re probably having, we will try to answer them, so just read on.

Let’s take a look at the 20 most expensive laptops ever sold, and what makes them so special.

20. Evga SC17

Priced at just over $2,700, the Evga supports wide screens that have 4K resolutions. Other impressive specs for this gaming laptop are the 240 watts of power that don’t compromise the battery’s life.

The graphic processor is an NVIDIA GPU, and with an Intel core i7 processor, you got yourself an amazing deal. A great gaming laptop to consider.

19. Razer Blade Stealth

This is one of the newer models of laptops featured on this list. Manufactured by the acclaimed US-based laptop brand Razer, it launched in 2016 for $2,700. One of the most portable gaming laptops out, it features a tone-on-tone Razer logo and a unique soft-touch technique.

With 16Gb of RAM space and 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 memory, it is actually considered a bargain. Offering amazing performance and unique features, a great choice overall.

18. MSI GT75VR Titan 083

For around the same price point as the previous two options, this gaming laptop from MSI is a beast. Perfect for the gamers who want the utmost performance and amazing graphics, the Titan series delivers that.

It is the first one to introduce the Intel Core i9 8th generation, so it offers utter dominance in the gaming world. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series graphics is also out of this world.

17. Acer Ferrari 1100

Popular because of its attractive design, the model from Acer does perform pretty well. The 1280×800 pixel resolution allows buyers to enjoy a great video experience. That, along with its light weight and gorgeous design does come with some decent specs as well.

Featuring a 250GB hard drive, 4Gb of RAM space, and a 8-X DVD burner, the carbon fiber frame is scratch resistant, so you can play without worrying about causing damage. And for $3,000, it is not as expensive as others on this list, even for the year 2007.

16. Dell M6400

This is one of the best laptops for animation, graphic design, and video editing that was launched in 2008 by Dell. When you see all the laptop can do, you might think the $3,000 price tag is actually quite reasonable.

With a hard drive of 1TB, Intel Q43 chipset and processor, as well as eSATA interface, it offers professional lots of features they need for their jobs. The highly configured laptop is a great workhorse that is a worthy investment.

15. ASUS ROG G703

Priced in the $4,000 range, this gaming laptop is one of the best in the world. It raises the bar of gaming with the Intel core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM space. If you like to have amazing specs, then this laptop offers you what you need.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU makes your gaming experience intense and out of this world. Honestly, it’s not that expensive for all that it offers.

14. Lenovo Thinkpad W700DS

One of their first Thinkpads brought on the market by Chinese brand Lenovo, it launched in 2007, but it is unfortunately no longer available for sale. It was one of the best and first notebooks with dual displays of their time.

Selling for $4.500, it was a pretty expensive laptop for the year 2007. Impressive specs such as a Quad Core processor, 128 GB of hard drive and 4 GB of RAM space justified the price.

13. Alienware Area 51 m15x

A slightly older model from the Alienware series of gaming laptops, this model launched in 2008, and it was one of the most powerful machines at the time. With specs such as 2.8Hz Intel Core 2 Extreme X9000, 3GB of RAM space, and a 200 GB memory hard drive, it was very impressive.

The high end finishes of the outer body and its speed made this a very highly rated gaming laptop. For $5K, the only negative aspect was its heavy weight.

12. Alienware 18

This gaming laptop from Dell sold for $5,400 in 2017, the year it launched. The design is super cool, with a metallic body and high end finishes. Also one of the fastest processors on the market, it is a highly rated laptop by many customers.

This monster gaming powerhouse is available on special order, with dual graphics that are out of this world. What’s so special about this model is the copper heat sinks that allow the modules to cool down separately.

11. Stealth MacBook Pro

When considering a regular MacBook Pro goes from roughly $1,500, this model designed by ColorWare costs about $6,000. What differentiates the two is the Xero-gloss finish and the custom made matte screen the original Pro doesn’t have.

On top of that, the Stealth features soft-touch technology, and all the normal specs you can expect from a Pro. A 15-Inch screen, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 3.06 GHZ processor.

10. MacBook Pro Marble Edition

Another ColorWare masterpiece, this marble-clad beauty is based on the MacBook Pro that launched in 2015. The exterior of the cover is made from bluish-black marble and adorned with a golden Apple logo.

As you probably know, this laptop has built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and the MacBook Pro Retina display. A pleasing to the eye laptop, it resembles a work of art. For $7,500, it is a small price to pay for all that it offers.

9. Voodoo Envy H171

If you want a workhorse that takes gaming to the next level, this model from VoodooPC is a great option. At least, it was one of the best ones back in 2007, the year it launched. HP has improved their specs a little since, but this one was an impressive machine nonetheless.

With Intel Core Quad 2 Duo SP7500, a hard disk drive that could expand to 600 GB, and a speedy processor, it was one of the best laptops that offered great performance. Of course, their Dual NVIDIA GeForce Go 7950 graphics were pretty amazing as well.

8. Rock Xtreme SL8

Mainly built for gamers, this laptop is one of the fastest laptops in the world, or at least it was at its time. It was launched in the UK in 2009, with an Intel Core 2 processor, and it was one of the most powerful laptops in the world as well. Other impressive specs are 512 GB hard drive, 8 GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GTX Graphics.

Although the $18,000 price tag might be considered steep, the graphics alone might just be worth it. All the gamers that invested in it were pretty satisfied with the laptop’s performance.

7. Ego for Bentley

Dutch brand Ego Lifestyle and Bentley Motors launched this laptop in 2018. What is so special about this particular laptop is that it is designed according to the car design by the same company. Equipped with an AMD Turion 4 mobile 64-bit processor and 16- GB of RAM space, it also has a 12.1-inch widescreen.

Although it is not traditionally shaped, its unique look is not for everyone. But certainly for those who love to stand out from the norm, this limited edition laptop will achieve that, for a cool $20,000.

6. Bling My Thing’s ¨Golden Age¨ MacBook Air

At an impressive $26,000, this Golden Age MacBook Air was released in 2008 at CeBIT, which is considered the world’s largest computer exposition. It features the regular specs you should expect from an Air, or 2GBs of RAM, a 80 GB hard drive, and a 1.6GHZ Intel Core 2 processor.

The reason it was so expensive is all the bling it was adorned with. Coated in 24-karat gold and some 12,000 Swarovski crystals, you will certainly turn heads if you walk into a coffee shop with one of these. That’s if you can still find one!

5. MacBook Pro 24 Karat Gold

A more recent Apple laptop, this Pro Intel Core 2 Duo processor has 4Gb of memory, 2.4 GHz of speed, and a NVIDIA GeForce 8600m GT. Manufactured by Computer Choppers but designed by Apple, you get a great laptop that is also stylish.

With a surface stripped in pure gold and a repainted Apple logo in small diamonds, this laptop is worth its $30,000 price tag. Several expensive metals were used in the manufacturing of this gem, and they offer the customer warranty on all the separate pieces.

4. Tulip E-Go Diamond Notebook

Launched in 2005, this is one of the oldest but priciest laptops ever sold. Tulip is a Dutch brand that is known for their flair but also excellence in their operating system. What’s cool about this design is that it can be used as a fashion accessory in its own right. Another even cooler factor is that the backup operating system takes over when Windows isn’t responding.

Does that justify the insane price of $355,000? With a AMD Turion 64-bit processor, 1 GB of RAM, and a 160Gb hard drive, it is probably the solid palladium, white gold and diamonds that are encrusted on the outside that you’re paying for.

3. MacBook Air Supreme

Apple is known for making some of the best laptops on the market. Not on the more affordable end of the spectrum, just the basic ones will go over a grand, even more. But this customized model, designed by the brilliant Stuart Hughes, takes it a step further. Equipped with Intel Core i5, it was pretty forward for 2008, the year it launched.

What is so special about this particular model is the thin, light structure of the machined aluminum case and the platinum covered surface. Priced at $500,000 dollars, it is actually only the third most expensive laptop to ever sell.

2. Luvaglio’s Million Dollar Laptop

Amazingly enough, even though this is the second most expensive laptop in the world, at one cool million dollars this model from Luvaglio is still up for grabs. And not because of the lack of amazing specs. With a 17-inch screen, a blu-ray disc reader, fingerprint ignition, these are just some examples that make it an interesting purchase. So why hasn’t anyone bought it yet?

We really don’t have an answer to that question, but if it’s in your budget, you should seriously consider it. The integrated screen cleaning and a power button made out of diamonds is reason alone that should entice you to buy it. Luvaglio builts solid laptops according to the customer’s particular specifications, all for the same cost.

1. MJ’s Swarovski and Diamond Studded Notebook

This is the ultimate, most expensive laptop that has ever been sold in the world. With a $3.5 million dollar piece tag, it is surely not in everyone’s budget. It was actually launched in the Ukraine in 2010 by a brand called MJ. We don’t know if that name comes from Michael Jordan or Michael Jackson, but the Inventors of this ridiculously expensive machinery are professional hardware engineers. Highly rated at more than 80% by customers, it does have quite a few amazing specs.

The surface is encrusted with high quality black and white diamonds, and it is adorned with gold details. Equipped with a ten year warranty, it is the perfect model for those interested in fashion. With the mouse that is also made out of gold, and the croc and snake skin designs of the cover makes it a very valuable laptop indeed.

There you have the list of the 20 most expensive laptops ever sold. Unfortunately, some are not available for sale any longer, but you can always contact some of these companies directly for special orders.