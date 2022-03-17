20 Best Bluetooth Turntables of 2022

Music while we exercise, while we dress, while we dine, while we’re upset or when we’re glad. Why does something as intangible as music elicit such alluring feelings? For years, scientists have been perplexed by this question. Whether we’re at a concert, listening to it on our headphones, or humming in the shower, music can trigger a wide range of emotions, from ecstasy to melancholy.

Even if you are someone listening to rock mixes when you’re wiping down dishes, or us listening to classical jazz compositions while writing this story, or even someone who requires silence to concentrate, because sometimes quietness can be music, songs bring something special to each of our lives.

Whatever genre you might like, there are several ways to enjoy your favorite tunes. Perhaps you love downloading a few songs on your phone and listen to them while running, or maybe you enjoy a long drive with radio music, or you prefer to enjoy old-school vinyl albums while reading a book.

Thankfully, with the revival of LPs and nostalgia, the turntable business has grown to new heights. Truth be told, music played on a record player has an unmistakable quality that no other technology can rival. A vinyl player breathes life into music, making it almost real, and you can’t help but become absorbed in the rhythms that fill the surrounding air.

Furthermore, vinyl is renowned for its pleasant tone. Most people believe that listening to vinyl is a more accurate representation of hearing a live concert than listening to a digitally converted record. The creaks, the soft tones, and even the underlying noises are all distinctive to vinyl.

And most music aficionados prefer these calming sounds to more contemporary and polished recordings. With our bustling schedule, it may be difficult to pause for a minute and lie quietly. Streaming music on a record player will help you achieve the serenity necessary to stop and escape from the pressures of everyday life.

Moreover, placing a vintage phonograph or even one of the more mainstream turntables in any corner of your home adds an aura of sophistication and charm to the entire space. This daily intake of happiness will keep you in high spirits and, over time, will lead to major improvements in your life.

As a result, your record player should truly be the center of attention in your system, which is why this places a great deal of emphasis on picking the proper one, and with so many variables and options, it might be nice to have someone to guide you through the process. And that is exactly what we will attempt to do here.

What Is a Turntable?

Simply put, a vinyl turntable comprises a plinth (a box containing the power unit and all associated electronics), a platter (a rotating circular object with a pin in the center, on which records are put), a tonearm (a stick with the cartridge attached), and the actual cartridge with the needle. They are often enclosed by a cover.

Though the terms “turntable” and “record player” are frequently used interchangeably, they are not synonymous. In fact, a turntable is a component of a record player that maintains and rotates the platter holding your record during playback.

Unlike a record player, a turntable lacks the integrated preamp, amplifier, and speakers, all of which are included in a record player to ease the listening experience.

What is a Bluetooth Turntable?

Fortunately, the world does not stop and is always developing, which is why the latest turntables include a Bluetooth device that enables music to be sent wirelessly to headphones or speakers and is very simple to pair.

While it may appear to be an odd fusion of old and new technologies, it is indisputably handy.

Bluetooth Turntable Buying Guide

So, you’ve decided, but you’re not sure how to choose your first turntable. Yes, because of the abundance of devices, the wide price ranges, and the various characteristics, it is hard to make the right choice.

To assist you with your quest, we’ve compiled a list of points we believe you should consider before purchasing a vinyl player.

Budget

Turntables range widely from approximately $50 to $20,000, or perhaps even more. As a result, there is almost certainly a fit for everyone’s wallet. However, those that cost less than $100 have a reputation for being hard on your vinyl collection, so it might be best to save up at least $100 before making the purchase.

If you are a newbie, there are several excellent entry-level and lover-mid turntables available for between $100 and $400.

Portability

Suitcase-style turntables are attractive, but if you’re not planning to haul it around, consider purchasing a fixed player. That’s all you need for your home.

Preamp

A preamplifier is not required for multipurpose basic home turntables because it is a regular feature of the player, and many devices even include speakers incorporated. Even so, if you want to get more out of your listening experience, focus on high-end or Hi-Fi turntables. Here, the preamplifier is typically not included.

Aesthetics

Turntables, including record players, can be classified into three stylistic types: suitcase-style turntables, DJ record players with a professional appearance, and those with a vintage design. Thus, there is no winning formula for aesthetics; it is only a matter of taste. You should, however, consider the rest of your home’s interior design.

Cartridge Quality

The turntable’s cartridge is the part of the system that directly interacts with the record. We classify moving magnets or moving coils as cartridges, both with their advantages and disadvantages.

Moving magnet cartridges are usually more powerful, have a replacement stylus, and have a more robust design. While they may sound appealing, they are heavier, meaning they run less accurately across the grooves.

On the other hand, moving coil cartridges are lighter and provide a more specific and comprehensive sound, but they are delicate, and replacing the stylus causes the change of the entire cartridge.

Belt drive or direct drive

Direct-drive turntables incorporate the engine into the disc, while belt-drive devices use a motor that is connected to the platter through a belt.

DJs always prefer direct drives because scratching and other aggressive maneuvers would wear out the belt. Instead, most turntables for listening are belt driven, since a belt drive produces less hum and has a higher signal-to-noise ratio.

Manual or automatic

On a completely automated turntable, a mechanical system connects the platter and the tonearm, which goes up and down precisely at the beginning of your record with only a button press. Likewise, the arm will naturally lift and descend to the starting point of each side.

With a fully manual turntable, you remain in command by synching the record and dropping the arm. After each side, the disc will remain closed in the channel until you lift the arm, and you must also rest the tonearm and halt the platter’s rotation.

Therefore, if you’re an occasional vinyl fan searching for ease and affordability, an automated deck may be ideal. Nevertheless, for the optimum quality and most engaging vinyl playing session, invest in a high-end manual turntable.

Speed

A record can be manufactured at three different speeds: 33 RPM, 45 RPM, or 78 RPM. RPM is an abbreviation for revolutions per minute and refers to the speed at which turntables spin.

Most turntables can spin at speeds of 33 and 45 RPM. 78 RMP discs have not been manufactured since the 1950s. Therefore, unless you plan to play ancient records, all you need to do is get a player capable of switching between 33 and 45 RPM.

Turntable stylus

The stylus, also known as the needle, breaks over time and must be renewed. You’ll detect a worn-out stylus when the audio quality deteriorates.

Thus, turntable needles made of diamond are extremely strong and durable, lasting up to 1,000 hours of play, while needles made of lower-grade materials wear out after roughly 100 hours.

Adjustable or fixed tonearm

With a flexible tonearm, you can fine-tune the tracking pressure and anti-skate force. This is necessary to eliminate causing harm to records.

Whatever your tastes, whether you’re new to vinyl, have discovered an old record archive, or are simply searching for a turntable to enhance your system, we’ve come up with a selection of the best Bluetooth turntables to help you find the best record player or turntable for you. Put the needle on the record, pump up the volume and read on!

This vinyl player emerges from a classic blue suitcase and includes everything you need to play fantastic music. Provided with three-speed options, the Kedok record player produces high-quality sound due to its full-range stereo speakers, and it is a brilliant choice if you’re searching for something elegantly stylish.

This stunning, modern yet nostalgia-inspired Fuse upright turntable spins your treasured vinyl records vertically to save space while still looking outstanding. It has a handmade ash tree wood appearance, a counter-weighted tonearm to avoid swaying, a properly balanced platter, and a ceramic cartridge with a fine-tuned diamond needle.

Victrola The Eastwood record player is a distinctive fusion of vintage technology and modern design, which combines innovative functions with old-school audio in a streamlined, iconic style. The lavish bamboo finish brightens the room and makes this three-speed record player the center of attention in any home.

The Voksun Portable Vintage Record Player is one of the most attractive entry-level turntables available. While the plinth is not solid wood, it has an appealing wood grain that gives the impression that this is a more expensive item.

Not that this turntable is of poor quality. It is an entry-level player, but its performance is comparable to, if not somewhat better than, what you would expect in this price bracket. It lacks certain significant features, such as a dust cover and tonearm balancing, yet it still plays records out of the box.

If you’re not overly into the vinyl culture and only need a turntable to play the few vinyl albums you own, ION has one of the finest record players for the task: the ION Audio Air LP. It’s affordable, accepts 33, 45, and 78 RPM, and even includes an integrated USB output for vinyl-to-digital conversion.

Obviously, some characteristics show why this is less costly. For example, the provided cartridge is of lower grade than some alternatives, and the software is really rudimentary, which may, however, be a plus, given how simple it is to operate.

15. Lenco LBT-188 Bluetooth Record Player

The Lenco LBT-188 is a belt-drive manual record player that focuses heavily on sound quality over extraneous frills. Its robust chassis is equipped with only the most essential features, delivering a fuss-free user experience. Additionally, this top-of-the-line turntable boasts a dark walnut veneer, a metal platter, and silver buttons.

If you find most affordable turntables to be overly clumpy in appearance, the Lenco LBT-188 should be the ultimate fix.

Constructed of natural wood, this vintage record player from Eyesen features a detachable dust cover and an easy-to-use interface, including an integrated sound system for listening to that calm music.

Apart from that, it is a classic vintage turntable with modern technology that creates a serene and pleasant atmosphere throughout the space.

While most of the world seems to go back to fairly questionable ideas from a century or two ago, it is quite nice to see Elipson being more modern by pushing the turntable toward the 21st century.

The Omega 100 RIAA BT, which may sound suspiciously like something a dental surgeon says to his helper as he sifts through your mouth, upgrades your trusted record player with a preamp, USB output, and Bluetooth without sacrificing the brand’s signature visual flair.

The SeeYing Record Player is a straightforward, convenient vinyl player that features a belt-driven engine and spring-loaded base to dampen vibrations. Having two built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, users can easily link their devices and wirelessly enjoy their music.

This top turntable’s natural wood style will bring sophistication to any space we place it in.

The Crosley Voyager, like most Crosley turntables, is a showpiece. It will always be the most visually appealing item in your home thanks to Crosley’s excellent designs paired with outstanding color hues. The true issue is the turntable’s functionality.

Unique aspects contribute to the success of a turntable, and the Crosley Voyager satisfies nearly all of those criteria. The Crosley Voyager’s sound quality is excellent, and it won’t disappoint even the savviest music enthusiasts.

When we first laid eyes on Pro-Ject’s new pursuit of happiness, Juke Box E, our initial reaction was “new”? You’re vintage. While it is likely self-evident, this is not your standard bar jukebox. You don’t throw coins in it, you certainly shouldn’t lay your glass on top when playing pool, and we strongly advise against kicking it if your favorite record becomes trapped.

This entirely mechanical, belt-driven record player does, however, share one feature with the giant unit out at your favorite local pub: it allows you to play your tunes with the utmost ease.

This unit from Victrola features built-in stereo speakers and a broad array of music-playing options. One can enjoy vinyl records, CDs, and cassette tapes, as well as listen to AM/FM radio. This vintage record player links through Bluetooth to smart gadgets, is belt driven, and has three speed presets (33, 45, and 78 RPM).

Furthermore, this second-to-none phonograph contains the cable for connecting to external speakers or an amplifier via the RCA line output.

8. Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 Direct Drive Turntable

Cambridge Audio’s debut turntable is everything but conventional. The Alva TT is available for $2,000 and features an integrated preamp, direct drive, and Bluetooth connectivity. Taking its name from Thomas Alva, the inventor of the phonograph, its upper plate is entirely composed of solid aluminum and is velvety soft.

We adore the gunmetal and smokey grey finishes, which lend the Alva TT an elegant yet functional look. Furthermore, its direct-drive design, which is rare at this price point, has several advantages over belt-driven models, including better speed, consistency, and precision.

All in all, Cambridge Audio has come up with an interesting twist on the high-end turntable with the ALVA TT. This was a risky and bold move that has largely paid off.

This vintage-inspired record player boasts a mid-century stylish look, making it not only an excellent means to stream music but also a stunning item of interior decoration. Dual speakers with an integrated woofer deliver superior sound, while Bluetooth connectivity allows consumers to link their beloved digital music up to 33 feet away.

Made to play 7″, 10″, or 12″ records, this vinyl player also features three-speed options and an auto-stop button that causes records to automatically quit running when they are completed. Not only is it simple to use, but it also requires little setup.

The 1Byone Belt-drive Stereo Turntable has been seeing a meteoric rise in popularity thanks to its one-of-a-kind design, affordable pricing, and essential functions. The first thought that comes to mind is the stunning wood finish and classic style, but when this is mixed with new tech, you get a player that checks all the criteria.

It can play records at three different speeds and read MP3 files via the USB port. This cool turntable also incorporates stereo speakers that deliver a clean, coherent sound with no bass noise.

The House of Marley’s turntable is one of the coolest designs we’ve seen. The rich bamboo finish creates a quintessential look while remaining environmentally friendly. Apart from the distinctive wooden aesthetic, the integrated preamp makes plug-and-play listening to a delight for anyone new to turntables.

The audio quality is good, although some more discerning listeners will point out areas where premium, more expensive models could surpass this device. Nonetheless, with a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium features, this is an extremely tempting choice.

Aiming to provide an excellent analog encounter at an affordable price, Pro-Ject has been in business since 1991. The Essential III is a mid-range turntable that, like every Pro-Ject record player, excels in the key areas: low-resonance MDF platter and chassis, an aluminum tonearm with an Ortofon cartridge, and a DC motor for pitch stability.

You can get it up and running in minutes and it offers a lot of features. Excellent timing, a nice even frequency range, and just plenty of warmth to keep things cozy without burning the low frequencies are all enough to make you forget that it’s using Bluetooth 3.0, which is almost as primeval as the vinyl format itself.

The Victor Talking Machine Company, renowned for its use of high-quality materials and bursting with financial acumen, introduced the record player to the American public in 1906, launching one of the top turntable manufacturers, the Victrola, in Camden, New Jersey.

Quite like music, the Victrola has stood the test of time and technological advancement. Their audio systems integrate the classic look and feel of generations past with unmatched audio quality and impeccable craftsmanship to deliver outstanding sound quality.

The Victrola Vintage 3-Speed turntable is a cost-effective device with integrated speakers, and its suitcase style makes it extremely versatile and sophisticated.

From TVs and headphones to cameras and smartphones, Sony Corporation is a global superstar in consumer electronics and it’s the world’s second-largest manufacturer of electronics today, trailing only Matsushita Electric Corporation.

Since its founding just after World War II, Sony has launched a series of breakthrough products, notably the transistor radio, the Trinitron television, the Betamax VCR, the CD player, the Walkman portable cassette player, and the PlayStation game console.

Certainly, Sony understands how to make records sound good. Thus, the PS-LX310BT is more than just a great entry-level turntable. For people who want a fully autonomous system with a built-in phono preamp, this is one of the best we’ve seen.

Even though audiophiles recoil at the prospect of a completely automated turntable, this is a wonderful feature for casual use, and the Sony turntable achieves it better than most. Moreover, it features a moving magnet cartridge, as well as an aluminum tonearm and platter for high sound quality.

In 1962, Matsushita started Audio-Technica to make high-quality audio accessible to everyone. And, true to his ambition, he quickly developed the world’s first economical phono cartridge, the AT-1, in the company’s modest Shinjuku apartment.

This marks the start of one of the world’s largest enterprises, which today manufactures a diverse range of goods for home, studio, and professional usage. Sixty years later, the Audio-Technica Automatic Wireless Turntable is an excellent entry-level player that performs well above its price point.

The AT-LP60BXT turntable features an attractive, sculpted body that resists vibration and interference, and it provides excellent tracking with a lightweight, straight tonearm. It comes with a Dual Magnet phono cartridge and a changeable elliptical stylus, which boasts a remarkable frequency response and output level.

Moreover, this belt-drive vinyl player features dual-speed operation, and you can simply press a button to switch between 33 and 45 RPM.

Final Thoughts

For audiophiles, listening to iconic records is an integral aspect of daily life, providing an indispensable soundtrack to the normal routine. Whether you’re an experienced vinyl collector or buying your first record player, finding the best turntable system can make all the difference for old-school entertainment.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.