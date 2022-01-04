The 25 Best Speaker Brands Right Now

Music, to many people out there, is one of the main tools that you can use to actually calm down and relax. Regardless of whether you’re a lo-fi fan, a metal fan or even just a dubstep fan, let’s be honest here, if music makes you happy then you need to keep on listening to it for your own good.

But, when it comes to the act of listening to the music itself, while the songs are all equally good and enjoyable, the speaker that you listen to them through can definitely be of varying quality and that’s a fact.

So, in order to celebrate a new year of listening to bangers every single day we decided to bring you our very own top 25 best speaker brands out there to really help you decide on the best tool for you.

But, before we get into this how about we start off by answering a simple question, one that most listeners out there have already asked themselves at least once during their lifetime, and that is:

How to Choose the Best Speaker Brand for You?

So, before we get into the actual products, we should explain our thought process behind our choices so that you can find the best fitting speaker for you.

Remember, these are subjective looks into the best items out there, and while we may prefer the number one pick over the number 25 pick, you may be inclined to disagree and that’s totally okay.

Remember, there are factors that come into play here that differ in terms of importance depending on who you ask.

We’re talking about the budget, the size of your space or all of those special features such as the wireless Bluetooth option, audio inputs/outputs and most importantly, the general populous’ opinion over the products.

Once you have all of that pegged you will be able to choose the proper speaker for you. We will try to tell you exactly why each and every speaker brand on this list deserves that spotlight, but it is up to you to decide which one’s worth your money the most.

With that out of the way, let’s jump right into our number 25th pick:

25. Infinity

If you’re looking for powerful speakers that can really set the mood for a party then there’s practically no better choice than Infinity.

They’re incredibly bass heavy, making them the absolute best choice for those that want to get good sound quality while shaking the ground with each thump.

24. Martin Logan

If you want something more budget-friendly then Martin Logan have got your back because they offer some of the best entry-level audiophile speakers that you can get your hands on.

On top of being very affordable they’re also very gentle when it comes to their sound, meaning that if you want to listen to something less bass heavy and smoother and more classic then this will often times be the better choice for you.

23. Paradigm

If you have the space for them then get yourself a Paradigm speaker. They are very expensive and very big, but the quality you get from them is definitely worth that extra space.

We recommend going for the Paradigm Persona 9H because, well, once you listen to music through them once you’ll be convinced as well.

22. Marshall

While definitely being some of the best traditional speakers out there, Marshall do suffer when it comes to their Bluetooth wireless speaker sales and that’s because they’ve always put a little too much emphasis on their classic high-end speakers and amplifiers.

But alas, if that sounds like the right deal for you then Marshall might very well deserve the number one spot right here.

21. McIntosh Laboratory

We can’t really say much about McIntosh Labs that hasn’t already been said before. In simple terms, they are known for their sonic excellence, and while definitely not on the cheaper side, they make for some of the best speakers on the market.

Just check out XR100, that’s a top tier pick right there.

20. Cerwin Vega

If you need a new car speaker then Cerwin Vega is most definitely the right company that you should invest into because that’s exactly what they specialize in.

Just this year they were nicknamed as the official one of the best car speaker brands in the world, and that’s no simple feat.

19. Boston Acoustics

Boston Acoustics were already incredible back when they first launched on the market but with the passage of time they’ve only gotten better and better at what they did.

Essentially, they make some of the most unique looking speakers on the market, and on top of that they single handedly changed the negative stigma that went around cheaper products on the market, showing everyone that you don’t need to cost thousands to sound amazing.

18. JL Audio

While not the best home speakers out there, what you can always expect from JL Audio is an easy and affordable series of speakers that can be fully upgraded as time moves on so you never have to ditch any of your current equipment.

They also offer incredible options for car and even yacht audio.

17. Dolby

Quite possibly one of the biggest household names in the audio industry, Dolby have really set the bar up high for most companies out there, releasing banger after banger and pretty much modeling up the audio landscape into what we know it as today.

Nowadays while definitely still making high-end products, they’ve definitely simmered down a bit making more affordable speakers rather than focusing on breaking the bank for the sake of releasing their piece de resistance every year.

16. KEF

For over 50 years now, KEF has given us some of the most high-quality speakers on the market and what’s even better about it is that they release speakers in all shapes and sizes, making for an easier time to find the perfect speaker for you.

Even if you are not necessarily looking for a new speaker, check out KEF’s selection you will definitely find yourself looking forward to getting one of their products in the next couple of months from now.

15. Dynaudio

Yet another incredible Danish audio equipment company, Dynaudio has made a name for itself by giving the people exactly what they wanted aka incredible speakers at a generally accessible price tag.

Now, we don’t mean that they’re affordable for everyone out there, just that for the most part you won’t find yourself finding all that many speakers out there of the same quality that come this cheap.

Regardless, not only do they make some of the best quality speakers out there, they also make some of the sleekest and prettiest speakers on the market, especially when talking about their DM-Series.

14. Definitive Technology

Here we have one of the top fully American audio equipment companies out there that has truly withstood the test of time.

It’s been on the market for over 30 years now, and what’s even more impressive about that than you’d think is definitely the fact that on top of giving the people amazing speakers they also make fully customizable products that you can only really get from them.

But, as you can imagine, this increases the price tag exponentially, reaching numbers such as $8000 for a single top-of-the-line model. So, if you can afford that egregious price tag then definitely go for their lineup.

13. Polk Audio

Polk Audio is one of those American brands that has been around for ages now, 40 years to be precise, and we’ve gotten to used to seeing it everywhere that it’s pretty much impossible to not have seen one at one point or another.

But alas, this is a testament of their quality as everything they’ve manufactured over the years has proven to be a resounding success.

12. Focal

Going overseas for now we have Focal, one of the top French audio equipment companies out there. They’ve been aptly keeping themselves around the topline for about 30 years or so by now, and if you really want to see how they managed to do this just look at their bookshelf models for a second.

These look incredible, especially their Chorus Line mode that one just looks like something that you could have in the background, never play even once, and still make it brighten up the room with how sleek it looks.

11. Harman Kardon

Getting back to the US for now we have Harman Kardon, one of the top American audio equipment companies that’s been running the market wild for a while now with incredible releases such as their Citation One model which we still like to gawk over every time we see one in public.

Simply put, despite not being the cheapest products out there, they’re well worth the investment simply because there is absolutely no way you’ll ever find anything that looks like one of theirs that has the same level of quality.

10. Bowers & Wilkins

The British have been known for releasing some quality products over the years and when it comes to their audio equipment category, they’ve definitely been trying their hardest to keep up and even overthrow a lot of their competition.

Have they managed to do this though? Honestly, we would argue that they did even more than that because not only did they get to the top but they also completely replaced other companies over the years, causing them to go bankrupt because they dated to stand up against them.

Just look at your laptop right now, chances are that it’s using a Dolby Digital Sound speaker, and that’s because the company is so good that it monopolized its sales in terms of laptops with built-in speakers.

9. Sonos

Going back to the US once again, Sonos have been around for only 15 years now and yet they’ve aptly made a name for themselves as the one company that you can always rely on as far as good sound quality goes.

Just to put it bluntly Sonos release speakers, amplifiers and more, and they’re all top-notch options that you can’t go wrong with. Just look at their Play One model, that one’s a dream come true if you ask us.

8. Klipsch

But hey, if 40 years isn’t enough to get your interest, how about a company that has been around since 1946? Klipsch are practically pioneers at this point, pioneers in the industry that have really withstood the test of time and for good reason too.

They make some of the best and most affordable speakers on the market, we’re talking about products that cost less than $200 that have the quality of a $1000 speaker. Sure, they also have items such as the Reference R-115SW subwoofer which is going to cost you a small fortune, but you can always choose the cheaper options to make your wallet feel a bit heavier.

7. Sennheiser

As we’re entering the big leagues, we have the Germans stepping up on the podium as they proudly present Sennheiser, what many would argue is the absolute best audio equipment company out there.

They make everything from microphones to headphones, all the way up to headsets and speakers. They are known for making excellent Bluetooth models as well that can literally continue broadcasting or receiving the sound from up to 100 meters away. Now that’s a quality brand if you ask us.

6. Bang & Olufsen

Being the top Danish audio equipment company out there definitely has its perks, especially considering for how long they’ve been at the top of their game. They’ve been controlling the Danish audio market for the better side of 60 years now and to this day they continue to release banger after banger nonstop.

The main reason as to why you’d go for one of their products is definitely the fact that their speakers are always considered to be some of the most unique on the market. Just look at these designs and tell us you’re not intrigued right off the bat!

5. Pioneer

This is the perfect name for the brand since it’s been one of the literal pioneers in the audio industry ever since they released their first product back in 1919.

Over the years they’ve made everything you could possibly ask for, including receivers, amplifiers, disc players, recorders and that’s just scratching the tip of the iceberg.

Their speakers are especially loud and clear, perfect for listening to them outside where there is a lot of background noise that you have to dull out.

4. Yamaha

Going even further back in time we have Yamaha, one of the top Japanese companies out there that’s been at the top of the game since 1887. They’ve made everything there is to be made when it comes to audio equipment and electronics to the point where most people in and outside of Japan use them to this day.

On top of that they’re all portable and Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to go as far away as 100m away from the source and still keep on listening to your banging music.

3. Sony

You already knew Sony was going to be on this list, you probably thought that it was going to be at the top but we’d argue that our top 2 picks are more deserving of that title overall.

Regardless, we won’t spend too much time with Sony because let’s be honest here, you already know all about it. It’s one of the top Japanese manufacturers out there, and they’ve been doing it for over 100 years consistently now.

2. Bose

Bose are especially known for their noise reduction headphones which are so amazing that they’ve been the main choice for most airplane companies out there so that they can avoid distractions and allow the user to sleep through anything.

They work perfectly off of their slogan “acoustics know no boundaries” and we definitely believe that as far as overall quality goes, this is where this brand deserves to be in any top tier list out there.

1. JBL

Not only are JBL incredible at what they do, but they’re also credited as being the first ones to do it as well. That’s right, did you know that 70 years ago they actually invented the loudspeaker?

On top of that, their wireless Bluetooth items are straight up unfairly high-quality, they’re great for indoors, outdoors, literally everywhere.

But what sets them apart from any other company out there is the price tag, we’re talking about some of the most reasonably priced products on the market, and for this quality who can say no?

Conclusion

So, while these are definitely more opinion based than anything else, we would still argue that even if you were to switch some of them around a bit, they’d still be at the top of the tier list regardless since they’re just so amazing in their very own right.

But even if you don’t agree with us fully you have to say that these are speaker brands that will never let you down, and that’s a fact.