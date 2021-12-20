The 15 Best TV Stands You Can Buy In 2022

Most of us love watching TV, therefore it is one of the most popular pastimes of people throughout the world. When you’re bored you turn the TV on, and you will get the distraction you crave because you’ll always find something to watch.

When you’re sad, you turn the TV on and hopefully it will cheer you up. When you’re lonely, you put it on for background noise, and it lifts up your mood. Just hearing the sounds helps you feel less lonely.

TV watching is the perfect companion for any occasion and for any age. And now, more than ever, you have so many options on the type of stands to place it on. There are literally thousands of models on the market, and they cater to any taste, lifestyle, or budget.

Types of TV Stands

There are several types of TV stands available. But the basic two categories are mounted or regular stands.

Newer model TVs are made to be watched lower to the ground than the older TV models, so when purchasing your stand keep that in mind. You don’t want to mount it too high and end up with neck pain!

The flat screens and OLEDS look best without too much stuff around, so a stand that has its own mount gives the whole room a neat appearance. And without making holes in your walls as well!

Another plus for the mounted TV stand is that you can move it and watch the TV from different angles, and most of them offer you some sort of cord organization space as well as enough room for all the gadgets that you use with the TV, such as consoles, games, and remotes.

For those of you who want the traditional TV stand that also doubles as a piece of furniture, there are lots of models made from different materials to choose from.

What to Look For When Purchasing Your New TV Stand

There are so many factors to consider, we’ll try to narrow it down for you in the easiest fashion possible:

First, what type of space do you have to work with? Depending on that, you can choose the size of the stand. Do you want a very minimalistic model, or one that doubles as storage if you’re tight on space?

The material is another factor. Some prefer wood, childless households might prefer glass, while others gravitate towards the more industrial look that incorporates some type of metal elements.

No matter what type of material you prefer, make sure the stand is of great quality and sturdy enough to hold your TV.

Design

The design is surely important and it has to suit your taste. Here there are a few subcategories:

Open shelved stands that make any space look airy and uncluttered.

Stands with audio towers are for those of you who have lots of equipment and love functionality.

The entertainment stands speak for themselves, no explanation necessary.

The swivel models are convenient for people who like to watch TV from different angles without the hassle of having to actually move the TV.

Adjustability

An important factor you shouldn’t overlook is its flexibility. If you need to adjust it for any reason such as glare from sunlight, a swivel always comes in handy.

Cord Management

Most units come with holes at the back so the cords of the TV and all other accessories can be hidden from view for a neat and uncluttered look.

TV Compatibility

This is another very important factor to consider and it should be implied. The size of the TV stand should work with the size of the TV stand. If you get one of those entertainment units that the TV has to fit into it, make sure you measure the actual size (length and height) of the TV, don’t go by the size the TV is advertised.

A 65 inch TV is measured diagonally, but depending on the bezel or frame it might impact its actual size.

Budget

Last but not least, how much money are you planning to spend? There are some reasonable options, some in between, and some pretty pricey models. Go with one that you can afford.

At the end of the day, you are going to see that stand every time you turn the TV on, so make sure you like it and are happy with your choice. Consider all those factors that we mentioned, which should narrow down your options.

Now, let’s look at some examples which should help you make an informed decision on the best TV stands you can buy right now.

This model is great for renters who do not wish to make holes in the wall in order to put up their TVs. This unit comes with the swivel mount already built in, so you get the convenience of moving the screen around without having to do anything else.

The 3-in-one design offers options in the way you position your TV: either on the wall mount, on the tabletop, or even in swinging floater mode. Another plus is that it comes with wheels that hide your cables.

This simple but very functional and heavy-duty unit will support a larger TV. Made from a steel pole and with a tempered glass base, this stand supports up to 110 pounds.

It can be adjusted up to 5.5”, and the 80-degree swiveling (40 degrees on each side) makes it perfect for any room. A very easy to install mount that is reasonably priced and that doesn’t take up much space.

This mid-century modern design TV stand will look beautiful in any room in your house. Made from solid wood and high quality MDF, it is an investment piece that will last you a long time.

It offers plenty of shelf and cabinet space with the two cubicles and two shelves. The classy finishes add some nice touches to this piece of furniture that will uplift many decors.

The Carson TV stand has a modern look with a little bit of flare to it. Fabricated from laminated particle board and powder-coated accents in either black or silver, it comes in two available sizes.

You can choose from six finishes, so you will surely find one that suits your decor. It is a sleek unit that has lots of storage, with its two wide shelves and the side cabinets that come with hinged doors.

A simple and versatile model that is affordable can be a good idea for those of you who don’t like too much clutter. It works for TV brands as large as 55” and it is very easy to install. The sturdy base is made from black tempered glass and is equipped with non-slip feet for added security.

The cool feature is the channel that will keep your cables organized and out of sight. It is an ideal unit for renters or anyone who doesn’t like making holes in walls when mounting their TVs but don’t like the tabletop look.

A nice rustic yet modern TV stand gives you a touch of modern industrial look with its metal frame and bottom shelf. The two top wood open shelves offer you plenty of space for all your decorating needs, and it is sturdy enough for weight of up to 66 lbs.

It is also one of the most affordable options on our list, something to consider if the look is something you like.

This simple multipurpose table offers you a simple yet sturdy design. It has a square steel tube metal frame and the shelves are made of a rich brown wood grain finish.

The two-tier tabletop shelving can be used as a console table or a tv stand, should you choose to install the TV directly on the table. It supports up to one hundred pounds so it can hold your TV with no worries.

This unit offers lots of bells and whistles. Comes with a temperature controlled 23” fireplace, six open shelves, and it is made from laminated particle board. The glass dividers are strong and tempered so you can use the adjustable brightness features without worries.

A sturdy build that supports TVs up to 70” and up to 120 lbs, this great option is available in three colors.

A beautifully finished wood TV stand made from natural materials will appeal to those who love the retro mid-century look. It has two open shelves and a hinged cabinet equipped with a magnetic door that can hide your accessories, while providing ample room for storage.

The solid rubberwood legs are bolstered by heavy duty hardware that supports up to 110 pounds, so you can rest the TV directly on this beautifully designed unit.

This is a stylish yet simple TV stand that will look great in any room. The stand comes with multiple features, but it has a simple design that is appropriate even for minimalist homes.

It is rectangular in shape and comes with two or three shelves, depending on the model you choose, and a tabletop. The TV stand is mounted at the back and it has a swivel feature which allows you to move the TV at different angles.

For the lovers of the Scandinavian look, this one’s for you. Although compact, it offers functionality with all the additional storage spaces for all your extra stuff.

It comes with both open shelves and two closed cabinet doors on the extremities, and the contrast of the white and wood suits many decors. It is made from robust engineered wood and it sits on pinewood legs.

Another great entertainment unit that is simple and modern yet elegant at the same time. Made from three black tempered glass shelves that are sturdy enough to hold your equipment, the metal tube at the back of the unit hides away all your cables for a neat look.

The unit is equipped with a safety lock screw that prevents the TV from falling, and its adjustable legs give the console extra support.

This unit is great for those of you who like the farmhouse look. Similar to other models on this list, the barn sliding cabinet doors make this unit stand apart. Another two adjustable shelves that you can make it your own, and it comes in two style options and four different finishes.

The manufactured wood is of great sturdy quality, which allows the unit to hold TVs up to 65”.

2. West Elm Modernist Wood and Lacquer Media Console

This high-end console from West Elm is a splurge. This statement piece can fit any decor and it will instantly uplift any room. It is made from engineered wood, and the light color palette will add an airy feel to your space.

It can hold a lot of stuff in its two large side cabinets, and the middle drawer and shelf are great for storing all your gadgets. One of the largest units we looked at, it can hold large screen TVs with no problem at all without cluttering your space.

We picked this model as our first choice because it is reasonably priced for the quality and style it offers. Made from high end materials, it is a little less expensive than the West Elm model but the quality and craftsmanship are very similar. You can choose between three sizes which can fit different sized TVs. It is offered in a wide variety of colors and materials, so you can customize it to your liking.

The three cubicles can be made into adjustable double shelves according to your needs, and there are many ports at the back of the unit for cord management. All in all a great option.

There you have it, this sums up our 15 best TV stands, from the more traditional tabletop models to the mounted ones that we found on the market for 2022.

**Luxatic is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.