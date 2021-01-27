These are The 10 Best Electric Scooters in 2021

What are some of the most popular debate topics these days? Public transportation, protecting the environment and urban traffic. What if you could find a solution to all three issues with just one move?

Getting from point A to point B in a decent amount of time is a daily necessity, and doing so in an eco-friendly fashion will get you admired and applauded. Some may say that electric scooters are a joke, but they might just be the most efficient means of transportation – at least for the urban jungle.

Energy-efficient, easy to ride, and not at all expensive, electric scooters have been constantly updated and improved, and we’re not just talking about battery technology and range per charge. What should you look for when you’re buying an electric scooter?

Weight, distance, and battery – these should be the key factors when you’re making this decision. The suspension is also important, as it is responsible for a potentially smooth riding experience and warranty might also be an important issue to consider. Some people also look at design and handling, and the main idea is that cheap is not necessarily better.

Let’s just hope the list we’ve put together will point you in the right direction. So without further ado, here are the 10 best electric scooters you can buy in 2021.

A great option, at least from a financial point of view, this scooter is lightweight and oddly dependable. Its name hints towards a built-in “dolly” feature, that allows you to pull out a handle and roll this tiny scooter around, just like you would with a small carry-on suitcase.

That may not sound like much, but considering that you are dependent on electric power and you may end up with a drained battery – in that case, you begin to realize that feature is brilliant. Lugging a 30-pound scooter? That’s not a cool way of spending your time.

In terms of power, the Glion Dolly delivers a 15-mile range and it will easily carry a rider up to 255-pounds. The scooter will fully charge in four to six hours – all for the price of just $430.

Micro Merlin

Lightweight, by nature, this $800 electric scooter is called the Micro Merlin, for good reason. The company’s best-selling design, this thing has a four-speed setting, cruise control, and an integrated dual-suspension – talk about a comfy and enjoyable ride. It will take up to three hours to fully charge and it also comes with regenerative braking, a feature feature that might come in handy too.

Sure, the 15-mile range doesn’t sound all that impressive, but this lightweight electric scooter does weighs in at just 24 pounds. That’s a pretty big achievement, and a fair price for what you get.

Levy Electric Scooter

Commuters, rejoice: there’s another budget option for you in this list. If you’re in a rush and don’t really enjoy walking (or running) from one place to another, short-distance commuting will be faster than ever with this thing. For just $499, the Levy Electric Scooter will try to make your days a lot better – Just think of the stress you could do without and all the traffic jams you could avoid.

Smart, by nature, this electric scooter features a removable battery – which means maintenance and charging will be pretty easy. Sure, the ten-mile range could be improved; there’s still time for that. Otherwise, there is nothing else to keep you away from this scooter.

I’m not sure why you would use a scooter for carrying around heavy loads, but for those of you willing to spend $1,000 to put that to the test, the Magnum IMAX S1+ is waiting for you. Designed with an adjustable power setting, this powerful scooter allows the rider to customize the experience, depending on his or her requirements – more speed, range, or helping you carry extra weight.

It takes three hours to charge and the maximum range stands at 20 miles, but that’s because it has a 36-pound overall weight. The IMAX S1+ is still pretty comfortable, due to its pneumatic tires, so it all balances out in the end. An interesting design, this one, for sure.

Designed to be compact and provide riders with a decent range, this elegant scooter was made from aerospace-grade aluminum. A good choice for those of you shopping for something affordable and lightweight, this scooter offers a top speed of 15.5 mph and an 18.6-mile range, which will not impress most people.

But, the fact that this design won the Red Dot “Best Of the Best Award”, makes it totally worthy of a place on our list. The Xiaomi M365 packs a 250-watt motor, working alongside a high-capacity battery, which makes it ideal for city commuters. Regenerative braking is a nice touch, but you will need 5 hours for a full charge. That might be its only downside.

Inokim OX

Are you looking for the most comfortable electric scooter ride? The Inokim OX might be just what the doctor ordered. Equipped with an advanced suspension system, this stunning scooter will set you back $1,700. But it’s all worth it. Comfortable for long rides and able to reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph, this thing will keep going for about 68 miles.

There’s also an eco-mode setting worth mentioning, although I would not want to wait seven hours for a full charge. That is definitely not time-efficient, although you could be doing something else in that time. What do you think?

Inspired by the successful Turboant X7, the Turboant X7 Pro promises high-quality rides and the best value for your money. This cool scooter brags about more power, 10-inch pneumatic tires, and a 20-mile range – not to mention the 20 mph to speed – it may difficult to find anything better in the same price range (around $500).

This scooter is also foldable and the detachable battery pack is also a great idea. With an overall weight of 33 pounds, the Turboant X7 Pro might just be a keeper. Any urban dweller would be lucky to own one of these.

Mercane WideWheel Pro

Looking like a high-end scooter, at a decent price, Mercane’s WideWheel Pro is definitely something else. The wide and solid wheels on this thing offer a comfortable ride, while the scooter’s surprisingly powerful 500W motors will deliver quite the thrills.

With a top speed of 26 mph and range of 30 miles, things are looking very good. The 6-month warranty, though, might leave you with a bitter taste in your mouth. But the 48V Lithium-ion battery comes in to save the day. The front and rear spring suspension is also very impressive, making this scooter a comfortable choice too.

If you’re looking for a better range, look no further. Ideal for leisure rides, this $600 scooter features a wide base and a tall standing height. The Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max is a bit on the heavy side, which might not make it a good idea for commuting around town, but it still offers a very comfortable ride.

This scooter brags about a 40-mile range, however, you should consider the 6-hour charging time. Top speed stands at 18.6 mph, while the modern LED dashboard helps diagnose any potential maintenance issues. Overall, an impressive choice.

Dualtron Thunder Electric Scooter

If you’re willing to invest a few more cents – actually, $3,699 – this electric scooter blows everything out of the water. It’s called the “Tesla Roadster” of electric scooters for good reason. Boasting a huge battery pack, which takes its overall weight to 95-pounds, this thing is pretty heavy, but also incredibly fast.

Riders may enjoy an impressive 75-mile range, while the top speed stands at a cool 50 mph – a bit too much for a scooter, if you ask me, but still very appealing. The Dualtron Thunder also comes with a carefully-designed suspension system and extra wide tires, which help with balance and comfort, but its 20-hour charging time might and the hefty price might discourage a few people.

