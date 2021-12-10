The 20 Best Smartwatches For Men In 2022

We’re approaching the end of 2021 very quickly, and some of us are frantically looking for last minute gifts for our loved ones. A smartwatch for your significant other, brother, or father makes for a great gift, but you can also be buying one for yourself.

Since smartwatches have been around for a few years now, we are pretty seasoned in their market, and we have a decent idea of what we expect from one. Long gone are the days of the watch that simply tells time, although there is nothing wrong with that, if that’s up your speed.

Assess your Needs

The question is, what will the person using it need it for? Or, if you’re shopping for yourself, what’s more important to you? Are you a sports buff who is super interested in your progress, or do you need to be connected to your inbox 24/7? Or all of the above? Fret not, we’re here to help.

Compatibility

Another major point is whether you need a watch that is compatible with the Android system or the IOS? For the Iphone users, the Apple watches are the best, but their phones can connect to a Fitbit or Garmin as well, for example.

The inverse does not work though. If their device is Android, it will not work with an Apple smartwatch.

Features

What other features are there available now that the market is saturated with many companies offering smartwatches?

There are a few more features that have been added in the last couple of years or so. If you’re due for an upgrade or never had a smartwatch before, there are literally a lot to choose from, so here are some of the most important features to look for.

Features such as ECG, GPS, or good battery life are important considerations. Other things that might be important when shopping for a smartwatch are design, budget, fitness smarts, and overall performance.

Whichever factor is important to you, we took it into consideration. The list we gathered features the 20 best smartwatches for men as we head into 2022.

This GPS watch is battery powered by a 1C battery, so you don’t need to worry about forgetting to charge it. On the more affordable side, this watch offers you some pretty amazing features for a lot less.

Powered by Android Wear, this integrated GPS watch features heart-rate monitoring. Smart Coaching and the 24/7 fitness tracking make this a great option for the active guys on a budget.

Looking like a regular watch, the Fossil Q Crewmaster boasts all the features you would expect from a smartwatch. Boasting a hybrid design, this smartwatch is battery-powered, so you can stay connected 24/7 and get all your notifications right on the screen.

Sporty and sophisticated, you can count your steps and snap a selfie all at once with this sharp smartwatch. Other features are multiple time zones, water resistance, and is compatible with all operating systems.

For the outdoor and sports lovers, this is one of the best smartwatches on the market. Operating on the Wear OS by Google system, it is compatible with both Android or iOS smartphones. It is a versatile model that offers more than 70 sports modes, heart rate sensor, and built-in GPS.

Touchscreen and waterproof, you can enjoy using it in the great outdoors, no matter which activity you are practicing. The standalone Suunto app allows you to make contactless payments straight from your wrist.

Adorned with a dapper design, this activity-tracking watch is so attractive you’ll want to show off. It comes with a state-of-the-art finish in a 316L stainless steel case, a soft and sleek silicone strap, and chrome hands on a white face.

Battery operated, this watch is water resistant and it tracks your activity and sleep. Designed for everyday life, it looks stylish enough for fancy events as well. And for the price, you seriously can’t go wrong.

This multifunctional device features the Android Wear 2.0 operating system, so it works best with Android devices. Whether you remember to bring your phone along while you’re out and about doesn’t even matter because this watch can do most things your phone can.

With Google Maps capabilities, Google Fit, Android Pay, Google Assistant, among other useful features, this watch is one of the most functional models on the market.

Redefining the smartwatch meaning, the ZenWatch 3 from ASUS is a true beauty. Excellent craftsmanship along with incredible technology make this a real contender for those who are looking for a functional and stylish design.

Great aesthetics and enough complications on the display give you all the info you need at a glance. Fast charging, this water-resistant watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

As the name implies, this smartwatch is one of the best trackers with a built-in GPS. For the active guys, this watch has an Elevate heart rate technology and a built-in activity tracker to keep up with your workouts.

You can also receive all your notifications on your wrist, as it is compatible with all operating systems available. A simple yet sleek watch that is lightweight and very functional.

For those of you who prefer the classic look of a watch that comes with many tech features, this model from Samsung checks all those boxes. It uses Bluetooth to send you messages straight to your wrist, and it works with both Android or iOS operating systems.

To get the most of the watch though, it is moist compatible with the Samsung phones though. The watch comes with a built-in GPS, activity tracking, and many more cool features.

A great option from Fitbit, this is not only an excellent fitness tracker, but also a beautiful and stylish smartwatch. You can receive your calls and texts right on your wrist, regardless which operating system your phone carries.

But their best features are the fitness ones. The multi-sports mode and on-screen workouts will keep you motivated, and their excellent heart monitoring will keep you in check.

This is a classic Swiss designed watch that has smart tech, so you get the best of both worlds. The sleek 1.4-inch circle display is gorgeous, as is the bracelet. It comes with a variety of pre-installed watch faces, so you can customize it to your liking, and it is compatible with both the iOS and Android operating systems.

You can also track your fitness stats such as your heart rate, and count your walking or running steps.

A great option that offers a long battery life on the Wear OS operating system, this smartwatch has a Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. The display is OLED paired with an LCD screen, and it charges with a magnetic connecting pin.

Some customers have complained about the inconsistent interface, but the powerful and fast chipset might make you overlook this weakness. And the price is another plus.

This is a great watch to consider if you’re into fitness, and it is compatible with Android and iOS operating phones, so that’s another positive. The watch offers many great details, such as the super long battery life. You can go without charging it for up to two weeks, depending on your usage, of course.

But with a 1.2/1.39 inch AMOLED screen, charging by a magnetic connecting pin, and water resistant features, we can’t think of many reasons not to consider this smartwatch when shopping around.

If you can’t afford or don’t want to invest in the series 7, the series 6 is a perfectly good choice, and slightly cheaper. Not much, mind you, it is still an Apple product, but it will save you a few bucks without skimming off on features.

It does offer the always-on display and a wide array of colors, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything. Read on to find out about the watch 7 features. They are very similar to this model, and you can always do the upgrades.

A fitness focused Tizen OS smartwatch, it is compatible with both Android and iOs operating systems. Although to take advantage of all the features the watch has to offer, it will go better with a Samsung phone.

The design is minimalist and the bezel is digital, and you can rotate it in order to navigate around the smartwatch. Other cool features are the 39 workout modes, ECG and heart rate sensor, among many others.

With some of the same features as the Versa, the Sense has a few extra super interesting features. If you’re super into stats and keeping tabs on your sleep, skin temperature, and heart rate. Another attractive feature is the display.

Both models have a 1.58¨AMOLED screen, but unfortunately they also lack offline Spotify. Either model is a great option if you decide to go with the Fitbit.

This watch offers a great premium design, and it is compatible with both Android or iOS. The processor is dual-core 1.15GHz, but the Tizen OS operating system is somewhat limited for apps, especially compared to the WatchOS or Wear OS.

Many great features such as the rotating bezel are lovely, and they made some upgrades from the original model that came out a couple of years back.

This smartwatch runs on Fitbit OS, and is compatible with both iOS and Android. It charges with a magnetic connecting pin, and the battery lasts for up to six days, depending on use. Water resistant and lightweight, it is super comfortable to wear all day, and it connects via Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, or Wi-Fi.

If fitness features are most important to you, then this model from Fitbit is a good option. The display is also easy to read and is on the more affordable side.

If you’re on a budget but expect a smartwatch that is compatible with the iphone and gives the best money can buy, this is an excellent choice. Their most affordable option, the Apple Watch SE has almost the same features their series 6 or 7 does.

The premium design and a great range of features such as a bright screen and ECG, GPS and fast charging make this a great choice.

A great option for Android users, you get the feel of a Tizen, but with the functionality of Wear OS. The dual-core 1.18GHz processor on the Galaxy Watch4 comes with 16Gb of storage space. The display is Super AMOLED 1.2¨396×396/1.4¨ 450×450, but to get the most of its features you need to have a Samsung phone.

It does offer excellent performance and battery life. The battery duration time is 3 days on the 44mm, but less on the 40mm. A great lightweight option overall.

For iPhone users, this is a no brainer. The latest smartwatch from Apple is water resistant up to 50m and has a battery life of 18 hours. It can charge wirelessly and pretty fast, and it runs on watchOS 8, with an Apple S7 processor. It also contains 32GB of onboard storage, and has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, and NFC connectivity.

The screen is also larger and brighter, and the 1.69/1.9¨OLED display is great. This is the best rated watch for Apple users, and you can’t go wrong by picking this. Unless your phone is an Android, of course.

There you have the list of the 20 best smartwatches for men in 2022. No matter which model you prefer, they all offer great features and designs. So go ahead and indulge, you will not look back, guaranteed.

