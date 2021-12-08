The 20 Best Diamond Watches For Men

Diamonds are known to be a girl’s best friend. But who says they can’t be men’s best friend as well? Once you see the watches we picked for you in this article, you will notice that diamonds don’t have to be flashy in order to make a statement.

The watches that have lots of diamond details are without a doubt more frequent out there, but it really depends on the model. Whatever your style is, you can pick a watch that has a small amount of diamonds, therefore a more subdued offering, or you can go all out and show off your bling.

Totally up to you. For sure the bigger the diamonds, the heftier the price tag. But when money is no object, the sky’s the limit, as they say.

Let’s take a look at some of the best diamond watches for men you can buy right now.

20. Tudor Royal

This watch comes in a wide array of sizes and configurations to please a large audience. There are more than 50 combinations available, so you can surely find one to your liking. The beauty about this brand is that it offers entry-level prices for their diamond watches.

That is pretty cool, and that way they are more accessible. This particular model we showcased here, or the M28600-0004, is sporty and waterproof as well. Another great feature to take notice of is its integrated stainless steel build.

19. Carl F. Bucherer Patravi EvoTec Automatic



A unique timekeeper from the Carl F. Bucherer collection, this model features a cushion case shape. The diamond-set bezel along with the black mother of pearl dial makes this watch stand out.

Made with a stainless steel case and a black leather strap, it will look good for your everyday activities. The luminescent hands and index diamond numerals for the hour makers add an extra detail to the face.

From the best watch maker on the planet comes this great timekeeper that is perfect for more formal events. The blue dial and diamond hour markers, as well as the diamond set bezel give this watch just enough bling without being too flashy.

The black leather strap and the silver case complement each other perfectly. The watch also features a chronometer and a date display at the 6 o’clock dial.

17. Harry Winston Midnight Automatic 36mm Rose Gold Diamond

This is a beautiful classic watch with a touch of bling from luxury brand Harry Winston. The label offers only high end products, and this watch is an impeccable example.

Also beautifully designed, this stylish timepiece features an 18k rose gold case that is 36mm in diameter, a bezel fixed with diamonds, and a taupe alligator leather bracelet. The silver-tone dial comes with rose gold hands and diamond hour markers.

This is the perfect example of the subtle bling we mentioned in the introduction. Featuring a bright blue dial that makes a beautiful backdrop, this 36mm watch is a classic Rolex. One of their most popular models, it is beloved because of the simple markers that make for a less obtrusive display. Just because it is considered a luxury watch, that does not mean it’s fragile and can’t withstand everyday wear.

The sapphire crystal is actually quite robust, and the diamonds are pretty sturdy themselves, so don’t worry about any breakage. Go ahead and enjoy your regular activities, the watch is strong enough.

15. Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle 18K Rose Gold

Both luxurious and stylish, this offering from Vacheron Constantin is a manually wound watch that combines 18k rose gold and 82 diamonds just on the bezel. This timepiece is appropriate for formal affairs, and you will certainly look like you belong anywhere while wearing this exquisite accessory.

The diamond hour markers and the overall classic simplicity of this watch makes it a great heirloom to pass down from generation to generation.

14. Ulysse Nardin Executive Dual Time Blue Dial Diamond

A uniquely stylish model, the Nardin Executive watch from Ulysse is the perfect accessory for the gentlemen who enjoy a bold look. It features a blue dial, a blue leather strap, and a 43mm stainless steel case.

Equipped with a dual time feature, this automatic watch comes with large silver roman numerals on the dial. The bezel is adorned with a thin line of diamonds for a touch of flash, but without being too loud.

This watch is definitely for the guys who like bling, but even more so, love showing off. This decadent design will attract glares on your wrist. It features a diamond pave dial, a diamond pave titanium case, with a fixed diamond-set bezel.

Not only flashy, this watch offers excellent functionality, as it is the Swiss watch maker’s custom. Automatic movement, a date display at the 3 o’clock position, a 42-hour power reserve, as well as water resistance up to 50 meters.

12. Bell and Ross Diamond Dial Black Titanium Automatic

This watch is for the trendsetters that don’t like to play by the rules the rest of us follow. Featuring a black PVD matte titanium case that is set with a black diamond case, it comes with a fixed black bezel diamond set and a black shagreen leather strap.

The 259 diamond-set skull motif on the face and the black-toned hands will certainly give you the edge you were looking for. It goes to show that there is something for everyone out there, one only has to look.

11. Chopard Silver Dial 18K White Gold Diamond

For the gents who like the traditional look of a watch, this model from Chopard might be the one you were looking for. A silver face and Arabic numerals for the hour markers add a touch of old style to this timepiece.

It also features a 40mm tonneau shaped white gold case, and boasts a fixed bezel set with diamonds. The scratch resistant sapphire crystal ensures its sturdiness, and the black alligator leather strap finalizes the classic look of this watch.

10. Hublot Spirit of Big Bang 42 Titanium

Although on the more industrial looking side, this watch is clearly pure luxe. Yeah, some might find it a bit much with the detailed dial and the diamond bezel, but it is a watch that will surely make a statement. It comes in a 42mm tonneau case, and the sturdy titanium makes the watch pretty light in spite of how hefty it looks.

Hublot has a largely masculine presence, and this watch is no different. Attractive and water resistant up to 100 meters, it has all you need in a diamond watch.

9. Cartier Santos

The most decorated watch on our list, this unique watch from Cartier offers you lots of bling. Although it contains the most diamonds, the white gold case is only 35mm across. The watch features a white face and blue dials along with black Roman numerals.

Tastefully done, the bracelet is made from a two strap that features the “QuickSwitch” system. The fact that they did not overkill it with a diamond bracelet as well gives it a muted effect. A very classy yet sophisticated offering that is also water resistant.

8. Romain Jerome Steampunk Automatic

If edgy is more your vibe, then the Steampunk Automatic from Romain Jerome is a decent option. Featuring a 50mm 18k rose gold case and a black rubber strap, this watch has a bold design. Adorned with a diamond set bezel, the skeleton dial is also accessorised with rose gold toned hands.

The large Roman numerals and index hour markers offer a nice optic illusion on a steel gray dial. Around the rim you can find the minute markers, and all the functions it comes with make this a very interesting option.

7. Piaget Altiplano

A true beauty, this model from Piaget is classy and elegant. It features a gradient blue dial that looks super rich and offers an amazing play when it comes in contact with light. Depending on the angle you hold it, the dial can darken to pitch black or to a glossy blue.

The lugs and thin bezel offer just a touch of extra bling, without overpowering the understated elegance of this watch. And the blue leather bracelet is just what the watch needed to complete the look.

This stylish piece from Hublot is not only a skeleton watch, but it is also a tourbillon. Swiss made, you can gaze at its beautiful intricate mechanism through the scratch resistant sapphire crystal. The 18k gold case is accessorised with a black alligator leather strap.

The bezel is fixed and it is set with baguette diamonds, like many of the most extravagant models on our list. The round case is 45mm in diameter, and the watch is analog and water resistant up to 50 meters.

If you’re not sure which brand to go for when you’re shopping for a man’s diamond watch, Patek Philippe is always a great choice. They have quite a few options in this category, but this model is special. It uses baguette diamonds in the bezel, something that is quite rare. The indexes and markers are also adorned by diamonds, for a little extra extravagance.

Although the watch comes with lots of complications, they balanced it in such a way that it looks understated. The black dial makes the gold details stand out beautifully, and the leather strap gives it an aura of sophistication.

4. Grand Seiko Spring Drive 8-Day

Usually the watch brand does not release watches with incorporated gemstones, but this model is an exception. Diamonds and sapphires adorn the dial, and the sapphire that is embedded in the crown makes the watch different from their usual offerings. But they included their signature Zaratsu polishing to their 43mm platinum case.

A robust watch that features a spring drive movement and screw-down crown, it ensures water-resistance to up to 100 meters. The platinum watch is a very nice change from the usual yellow gold we are used to seeing, and it is also more valuable while being less ostentatious.

3. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Celestial 18K Gold Diamond

Another model from Swiss luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe, this watch features a terrific design, and it is part of its Grand Complication series. The bezel is fixed with 38 baguette diamonds, and the sky-chart dial features silver-toned hands and a date scale on its outer rim.

The moon phase function, on top of all the impressive functions and one-of-a-kind design, is what stands out the most. This statement piece comes with a 44mm 18k white gold case and a blue alligator leather strap.

2. Bulgari Octo L’Originale Watch

Let’s just start by admiring this absolutely beautiful piece of art this watch truly is. Then we can go into the details that make it so special. The slim bezel with the baguette diamonds pop under light, but they frame it, they do not steal the show. That way you can notice the clean 44mm platinum case and its skeletonized movement.

The watch offers a window into its intricate mechanics that are beneath the sapphire crystal. Better known as the “Roman Jeweller Of Time”, Bulgari really stands out from the crowd. The details and craftsmanship are exquisite, and the price is available upon request.

1. Jacob & Co. Crystal Tourbillon Diamond

This is truly the most sophisticated and bold diamond watch available on the market today. If it’s in your budget (close to a million dollars, that is), you will definitely be the envy of your entourage. This extravagant timepiece comes in an exquisite 18k white diamond round case that boasts a superb skeletal dial. A beast of a watch, it measures 14mm in thickness and 47mm in diameter, one of the largest offerings as well.

The 18k white gold fixed bezel is adorned with baguette diamonds, and the case features scratch resistant sapphire crystal and the Jacob & Co. 7 caliber movement.

There you have the 20 best diamond watches for men. They all offer customers something special, and many of them will make great heirlooms to be cherished for generations.

