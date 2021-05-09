These are the 20 Best Luxury Smartwatches Right Now

Technology has been constantly changing and evolving to different levels in this last decade and the smartwatch market is partly responsible for it. Not only do people depend on technology for their daily lives, they have also become more health conscious and are taking better care of themselves in general. Eating better and exercising more has been a rising trend, so it’s no wonder that people have become obsessed with monitoring their health stats.

With the help of a simple fitness band or a smartwatch, you can see how your fitness levels are improving, they can even monitor your sleep patterns, can pinpoint your exact location so you can find that route you went hiking on, or simply keep you notified wherever you go, without actually needing to carry your phone. You can text, answer calls and receive emails straight from your wrist, among several other features.

Are Luxury smartwatches worth the money?

We all know that high quality analog watches last a very long time and sometimes they can even be passed down from one generation to another. But smartwatches have a shorter lifespan. Just like smartphones, tablets, or even computers, their upgrades and numerous improvements only last a few years, five, maybe ten if you’re really lucky. So why should we invest in a luxury smartwatch?

Luxury watch brands such as Breitling or Tag Heuer have dipped their toes in the smartwatch market and one of their smart watch models could run you about $1,500. For sure, when you weigh in the pros and the cons, I say luxury smartwatch all the way.

Their technology is just as good as reputable brands such as Garmin that focus mostly on smartwatches for every budget, but in this case the craftsmanship and attention to detail is superior. Luxury smartwatches look classy and sophisticated on your wrist and they offer the same features as a more affordable brand, with a luxurious touch.

So why splurge? Well, why not? If the brand is already familiar or appealing to you and you get the extra tracking fitness features among all the other tech details, by all means, spend the money and enjoy it. It will feel great on your wrist and you will get maximum use of it.

I’ve owned an Apple Watch for over 4 years now and I still love it as much as I did that first week. I know eventually there won’t be any more upgrades and at some point that watch will become obsolete, but I intend to fully take advantage of it while it lasts.

For the fans of luxury analog watches, the luxury smartwatch offers you the best of both worlds. Great mechanical details, beautiful dials and cases, exquisite straps, what more can you ask for? And the everyday conveniences all the tech gadgets bring you.

We compiled a list of the best 20 luxury watches you will find on the market right now, so take a look and decide which one is the right pick for you.

This is the best smartwatch Motorola has brought to the market since its first edition in 2014. Moto 360 can keep 8GB of music and compared to other smartwatches like the Apple or the Fitbit, its battery lasts a lot longer.

It supports the Wear OS app along Bluetooth 4.2, wi-fi, and Android Pay. You don’t need your smartphone even if the GPS is in function. The Galileo assistance works independently from the phone as well.

TicWatch Pro 3 is made by affordable smartwatch brand Mobvoi, but they went on a limb with this luxury model. Powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 technology, Qualcomm’s high-end communications chip, this watch has improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

Some of its more popular features are its advanced health tracking, and its highly customizable face allows you to make your watch be your own.

Coming from one of the most popular companies in the smartwatch market, Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch 3 is definitely their best model yet. Elegant with a sleek design, the Galaxy watch 3 comes in two versions, with 41mm and 45mm cases, so it’s great for both men or women.

Characterized by the AMOLED touch display, its Gorilla DX glass is very durable and scratch proof. This smartwatch offers you amazing specs for one of the lowest priced luxury smartwatches out there and the best thing is that it also comes with a cool rotating bezel that allows you to move between apps or dials.

17. Garmin Marq Limited Edition Signature Set

For the tech lover who wants a dependable smartwatch but can’t decide between Garmin’s MARQ collection, consider getting the set. That is, if the budget allows it. But if you can’t decide between the Adventurer, Athlete, Aviator, or Commander, why not get them all?

They all have specific features that are specific to their name, but they all come with Firstbeat features that are for people who like tracking their fitness levels.

Fashion icon Michael Kors brings you this smartwatch that combines next generation technology with style. It is powered by Wear OS by Google, so it syncs with your Android devices.

The strap is made from stainless steel and silicone, and the AMOLED display offers you a touchscreen that is scratch proof. On the more affordable luxury smartwatch scale, a great bargain for all the specs it offers.

Finnish watchmaker Suunto brings you this smartwatch that is great for a busy lifestyle. The brand is known for its outdoorsy way of life and they encourage a healthy lifestyle. If this sounds like you, this watch will check many boxes for you.

Equipped with many smart features it runs on the Wear OS program, and it is also water resistant for up to 50m. This athletic model comes with 70 sports modes.

This smartwatch from fashion house Armani is a great option that offers you many attractive features. Swim-proof up to 30m, with a heart rate and activity monitor, its GPS built-in is great for distance tracking.

Equipped with a speaker so you can get your alerts and phone calls, its excellent battery life is a great plus that allows you to go for days on a single charge. Pay through Google Pay straight from your wrist for faster checkout.

This model from heavyweight smartwatch Garmin offers you a more rugged, utilitarian watch. Appropriate for an active lifestyle, you will be able to track your sleep patterns, and the altitude acclimation features are cool for the hikers out there.

The connectivity with the Garmin Connect are compatible with both the Android system or Apple. Great option for the outdoorsy types that expect a reliable yet attractive smartwatch.

12. Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon

The book “Spirit of Travel” is well encapsulated in the Tambour Horizon Connected smartwatch from Louis Vuitton. With amazing features for the avid traveler, it offers the buyer a true digital experience that you will not get from any other smartwatch. Sure, it’s one of the most expensive smartwatches out there, but we’re talking about Louis Vuitton after all.

You can personalize it by changing its bracelets, and its AMOLED touchscreen can be customized by changing its faces to make it your own.

Tag Heuer is one of the top watchmakers in the world, and this offering is one of their most popular smartwatches. A fairly large screen with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display makes this watch stand out.

For the golfers out there, they offer the Golf Edition of this model which can be partnered with the Golf App for exclusive access to golf courses from across the world. You can also see the 3D maps of the courses and track your progress right from your wrist.

This mix of luxurious tech gadget and retro classic style, the Garmin Marq Expedition is not only one of the best in their MARQ collection, but it is also water resistant up to 100m.

With many luxury offerings, some of its most popular features are the barometric altimeter, global navigation services, the optical 3-axis compass, and an high altitude acclimation with its Pulse Ox sensor. Its navigation skills are excellent, and overall a smart choice.

Don’t be fooled by this watches’ analog display, it is a smartwatch that offers you many features. Activity tracking, dynamic coaching, and cloud backup are just some of the few tech functions.

The watch itself is made from scratch resistant crystal sapphire, with a glass fiber and stainless steel case. Its sporty look is also water resistant up to 100m and you can enjoy it when you’re practicing your favorite aquatic activities.

A minimalist looking smartwatch, this model from Mondaine comes with an analog display and is equipped with MotionX technology. The design is simple, but the Swiss-made craftsmanship is using Quartz MOMT285-2 movement.

You can pair it with both Android or Apple devices, and its tech functions can be accessed straight from the crown of the watch. Crafted with a stainless steel case along an anti-reflective sapphire crystal , it is a durable option.

A unisex option, this watch is not as large as other models in this category. Movado continued its classy style with this smartwatch as well, so you can expect to enjoy your smart features in an attractive package.

Connectivity available with both Apple and Android devices, it is also compatible with Google Assistant. Its classy look is complemented by a gorilla glass crystal touch dial, and comes with a black ion plated stainless steel bracelet.

This premium aviator watch is another great luxury smartwatch from powerhouse Garmin. Garmin offers a wide array of smartwatches for every budget, but this model is considered luxury. It contains several aviation functions that can be monitored through the Pulse Ox sensor on top of the basic fitness features.

The Elevate technology, Garmin Connect, and the Garmin D2 Delta Px allows you to use your watch without charging it for 20 days when in smartwatch mode.

If you own an iPhone, there should not be any debate which smartwatch should be your number one choice. The Apple Series 6, just like all their previous models, offers you the best quality of smartwatches out there.

Their design is still as stylish as ever, the compatibility with the Apple apps is excellent, and it offers all previous features but improved, so we don’t think we need to dwell on that.

If you want a totally luxurious version of the Apple watch, there are a few companies out there like Goldgenie, Stuart Hughes, Caviar or Brikk, that offer gold or diamond studded versions and many renowned designers have released stylish watch brands for this watch as well.

Refined style is what you should expect from this minimalist luxury smartwatch by Montblanc. Their attention to detail is exquisite, and the quality of the leather strap makes it a pleasure to wear.

You can customize your apps from the Play Store, and it runs on Wear OS by Google. Although not for the fitness enthusiasts, it does offer the basic tracking features, and it is great for the avid travelers.

This traditional looking smartwatch from Swiss brand Frederique Constant brings you excellent craftsmanship and a variety of smart features that you will love. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal with the rose gold plated case make this watch very attractive but durable as well.

Waterproof on top of all the amazing tech, it is one of the best luxury smartwatches on the market right now. They were considered the first Swiss watch brand to launch a traditional looking smartwatch in 2015.

For the divers and pilots out there, this amazing model from Breitling offers you many cool features such as the electronic tachymeter and its spectacular flyback feature.

It comes with a black titanium case, water resistant up to 100 m, and it is compatible with both Apple and Android phones. The scratch proof screen and its many customizable features makes this smartwatch one of the best Luxury options on the market.

One of the best watchmakers in the world, Tag Heuer is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and precision. This Swiss luxury watch brand offers you the Connected Modular 41 with a multitude of fitness features.

A highly customizable watch, you can make it as unique as possible, but the Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity are some of the basic features the watch comes with. The matte black ceramic bezel and its stainless steel case give it its minimalistic look.

Until you saw this list you probably wondered why you should invest your hard-earned money into a luxury smartwatch, but we hope we convinced you to at least consider it.

