Harry Winston’s 29-Carat Diamond Headlines Bonhams’ New York Jewels Auction

Get ready to be mesmerized! Bonhams’ 2024 New York Jewels sale is set to dazzle everyone with an eye popping lineup of extraordinary pieces.

The star of the show? A 29-carat Harry Winston diamond ring from 1967. This stunning piece is expected to fetch between $1.3 million and $1.9 million. Or more. But this isn’t just any diamond ring.

Think marquise-cut type IIa diamond of D color and VVS2 clarity. Surrounded by tapered-baguette cut diamonds. Truly spectacular.

Caroline Morrissey, Bonhams’ head of jewelry, says it best: “We are privileged to present such a wonderful offering in the New York Jewels sale, led by the spectacular collection from a distinguished European family. To have such exceptional designs and stones from the golden age of Harry Winston throughout the auction is a rare phenomenon, and Bonhams is honored to share the legacy of these collectors with the world.”

Harry Winston, the “King of Diamonds,” has enchanted royalty and Hollywood stars since 1932. His creations are legendary.

This Bonhams auction will feature many other true showstoppers as well. There’s a 25.5-carat sapphire and diamond ring from 1968, expected to sell for $250,000 to $350,000. Also, a breathtaking crossover diamond bracelet from 1963, which is estimated at $180,000 to $280,000.

But wait, there’s more. Another star of the show is a dazzling 28-carat diamond ring with an emerald-cut stone. Similarly type IIa, D color, and VVS2 clarity. Projected to fetch $1.2 million to $1.8 million.

If you’re in the mood for something colorful, check out the 12-carat fancy deep brownish pinkish orange diamond ring, valued between $400,000 to $600,000.

And don’t overlook the emeralds as well. A 5.5-carat Colombian emerald ring could go for $100,000 to $150,000.

There’s also a stunning Boucheron emerald and diamond brooch that could achieve up to $120,000. This piece features a five-carat Colombian emerald among cascading rows of baguette-cut diamonds totaling 3.8 carats.

This auction is a treasure trove. So, mark your calendars for June 6. Get ready to be dazzled. Who wouldn’t want to add a little extra sparkle to their jewelry box?